148 Delightful Names That Mean Small for Boys and Girls

Choosing the perfect name for your baby is an exciting journey filled with meaningful choices. If you’re drawn to names that convey delicacy and charm, names that mean small offer a unique and endearing option.

These names, with their gentle connotations, can add a touch of sweetness and intimacy to your child’s identity. Whether you’re looking for something popular, unique, or gender-neutral, our list of names that mean small is sure to inspire and delight, helping you find the perfect name for your little one.

Popular Names That Mean Small for Girls

1. Cecilia

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Blind” Description : Derived from the Roman family name Caecilius, Cecilia is a classic name that carries a delicate and refined feel, often associated with saintliness and purity.



2. Paulina

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Small” Description : A feminine form of Paul, this name has a charming and elegant quality, making it a timeless choice for girls.



3. Gemma

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Gem” or “Precious Stone” Description : Although not directly meaning small, the name Gemma suggests something small, precious, and valuable.



4. Delia

Origin : Greek Meaning : “From Delos” Description : This name refers to the small island of Delos in Greece, giving it a sense of uniqueness and historical significance.



5. Mina

Origin : German, Dutch Meaning : “Love” Description : A diminutive of Wilhelmina, Mina has a soft, small feel, often used as a term of endearment.



6. Paula

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Small” Description : The feminine form of Paul, Paula is a classic name that conveys a sense of modesty and grace.



7. Petra

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Stone” or “Rock” Description : Although meaning “stone,” Petra can suggest something small and sturdy, reflecting strength in a diminutive form.



8. Tina

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Follower of Christ” Description : A diminutive of Christina, Tina is often associated with smallness and affection.



9. Elena

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Shining Light” Description : While not directly meaning small, Elena’s association with light can evoke an image of small, delicate brightness.



10. Lila

Origin : Arabic Meaning : “Night” Description : This name, though not directly meaning small, conveys a sense of delicate beauty associated with the quietness of night.



11. Nina

Origin : Spanish Meaning : “Little Girl” Description : Nina is a sweet, short name that directly translates to “little girl,” making it a perfect choice for a petite and charming baby name.



12. Greta

Origin : German Meaning : “Pearl” Description : As a diminutive of Margaret, Greta suggests something small and precious, much like a pearl.



13. Zoe

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Life” Description : Though not directly meaning small, Zoe’s short, lively sound makes it feel light and diminutive.



14. Luna

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Moon” Description : Luna, while meaning moon, evokes the image of the small, delicate beauty of the night sky.



15. Clara

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Bright” or “Clear” Description : Clara’s clear, bright meaning can suggest a small light or clarity, adding to its delicate charm.



16. Emma

Origin : German Meaning : “Whole” or “Universal” Description : Emma’s simplicity and short form make it a petite, endearing name.



17. Anna

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Grace” Description : A classic, short name that conveys elegance and simplicity.



18. Mila

Origin : Slavic Meaning : “Gracious” or “Dear” Description : Mila’s short, sweet sound makes it a charming choice for a small and endearing name.



19. Vera

Origin : Latin Meaning : “True” Description : While not directly meaning small, Vera’s brevity and clarity give it a diminutive feel.



20. Fiona

Origin : Gaelic Meaning : “Fair” or “White” Description : Though not directly meaning small, Fiona’s delicate sound and meaning of fairness can suggest a petite elegance.



21. Gia

Origin : Italian Meaning : “God is Gracious” Description : A short and sweet name that feels endearing and small.



22. Elise

Origin : French Meaning : “Pledged to God” Description : Elise’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and delicate name.



23. Nora

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Honor” Description : While not directly meaning small, Nora’s short form and gentle sound make it feel intimate and petite.



24. Rosa

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Rose” Description : Although meaning “rose,” Rosa suggests a small, delicate flower, enhancing its petite charm.



25. Tess

Origin : English Meaning : “To Harvest” Description : A diminutive of Teresa, Tess is a short, sweet name that feels intimate and small.



26. Willa

Origin : German Meaning : “Resolute Protection” Description : A short, strong name with a soft, diminutive feel.



27. Eva

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Life” Description : Eva’s short form and meaning of life give it a fresh, delicate charm.



28. Esme

Origin : French Meaning : “Beloved” Description : Esme’s short, soft sound makes it a charming and petite name.



29. Nell

Origin : English Meaning : “Shining Light” Description : A diminutive of Helen or Eleanor, Nell is a short and endearing name.



30. Isla

Origin : Scottish Meaning : “Island” Description : Isla’s short form and gentle sound make it feel small and delicate.



31. Lena

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Light” Description : A short, sweet name that feels intimate and petite.



32. June

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Young” Description : June’s short form and association with youth give it a fresh, delicate charm.



33. Pia

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Pious” or “Devout” Description : Pia’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and delicate name.



34. Kira

Origin : Persian Meaning : “Sun” Description : While not directly meaning small, Kira’s short form and bright meaning give it a diminutive feel.



35. Tara

Origin : Gaelic Meaning : “Star” Description : Tara’s short form and celestial meaning make it a delicate, charming name.



36. Amy

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Beloved” Description : A short, sweet name that feels intimate and small.



37. Lola

Origin : Spanish Meaning : “Sorrow” Description : A diminutive of Dolores, Lola is a short, charming name.



38. Iris

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Rainbow” Description : While not directly meaning small, Iris’s association with a delicate rainbow gives it a petite charm.



39. Sofia

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Wisdom” Description : Though not directly meaning small, Sofia’s soft sound makes it feel intimate and petite.



40. Stella

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Star” Description : Stella’s celestial meaning and short form give it a delicate charm.



41. Grace

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Grace” Description : A classic, short name that conveys elegance and simplicity.



42. Eve

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Life” Description : Eve’s short form and meaning of life give it a fresh, delicate charm.



43. Mira

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Wonderful” Description : Mira’s short, sweet sound makes it a charming and petite name.



44. Sage

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Wise” Description : Sage’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and delicate name.



45. Zara

Origin : Arabic Meaning : “Princess” Description : Though not directly meaning small, Zara’s short form and regal meaning give it a diminutive feel.



46. Maya

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Water” Description : Maya’s short form and fluid meaning make it a delicate, charming name.



47. Kate

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Pure” Description : A short, classic name that feels intimate and small.



48. Aria

Origin : Italian Meaning : “Air” Description : Aria’s short form and ethereal meaning give it a delicate charm.



49. Jade

Origin : Spanish Meaning : “Stone of the Side” Description : While referring to a precious stone, Jade’s short form and value make it feel small and special.



Popular Names That Mean Small for Boys

1. Paul

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Small” Description : A classic name that has stood the test of time, Paul directly translates to “small.”



2. Cecil

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Blind” Description : Though it means “blind,” Cecil’s diminutive form gives it a refined and small feel.



3. Blaine

Origin : Gaelic Meaning : “Slender” or “Thin” Description : Blaine’s meaning of slenderness evokes a small and sleek image.



4. Keegan

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Small flame” Description : Keegan’s meaning of a small flame gives it a bright yet petite charm.



5. Ian

Origin : Scottish Meaning : “God is gracious” Description : Ian’s short form and soft sound make it feel intimate and small.



6. Leo

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Lion” Description : Although it means lion, Leo’s short form gives it a powerful yet petite feel.



7. Eli

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Ascended” or “Uplifted” Description : Eli’s brief form and light sound make it a charming, small name.



8. Finn

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Fair” Description : Finn’s short, sweet sound gives it a delicate and small charm.



9. Owen

Origin : Welsh Meaning : “Young warrior” or “Well-born” Description : While meaning young warrior, Owen’s gentle sound makes it feel intimate and small.



10. Evan

Origin : Welsh Meaning : “Young warrior” or “God is gracious” Description : Evan’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.



11. Neil

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Champion” or “Cloud” Description : Neil’s short form and gentle sound give it a delicate and small charm.



12. Sean

Origin : Irish Meaning : “God is gracious” Description : Sean’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.



13. Cole

Origin : English Meaning : “Swarthy” or “Coal black” Description : Cole’s short, strong sound gives it a sleek, small charm.



14. Liam

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Resolute protection” Description : Liam’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



15. Jack

Origin : English Meaning : “God is gracious” Description : Jack’s short, classic form makes it a charming, small name.



16. Sam

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “God has heard” Description : Sam’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.



17. Luke

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Light-giving” Description : Luke’s short form and bright meaning give it a delicate charm.



18. Max

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Greatest” Description : Though it means greatest, Max’s short form gives it a powerful yet petite feel.



19. Kyle

Origin : Gaelic Meaning : “Narrow” or “Straight” Description : Kyle’s brief form and meaning of narrowness give it a small, sleek charm.



20. Adam

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Man” Description : Adam’s short form and classic feel make it an intimate, small name.



21. Noah

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Rest” or “Comfort” Description : Noah’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.



22. Mark

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Warlike” Description : Mark’s short, strong sound gives it a sleek, small charm.



23. Eric

Origin : Norse Meaning : “Eternal ruler” Description : Eric’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



24. Ryan

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Little king” Description : Ryan’s short form and royal meaning give it a charming, small feel.



25. Zane

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “God is gracious” Description : Zane’s brief, strong sound gives it a sleek, small charm.



26. Drew

Origin : English Meaning : “Manly” or “Brave” Description : Drew’s short form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



27. Eliot

Origin : English Meaning : “The Lord is my God” Description : Eliot’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.



28. Levi

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Joined” or “Attached” Description : Levi’s short form and gentle sound give it a delicate and small charm.



29. Joel

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “The Lord is God” Description : Joel’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.



30. Dean

Origin : English Meaning : “Valley” Description : Dean’s short form and gentle sound give it a delicate and small charm.



31. Glen

Origin : Scottish Meaning : “Valley” Description : Glen’s brief form and gentle sound give it a delicate and small charm.



32. Reed

Origin : English Meaning : “Red-haired” Description : Reed’s short form and sleek sound make it a charming, small name.



33. Tate

Origin : English Meaning : “Cheerful” Description : Tate’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.



34. Blake

Origin : English Meaning : “Fair-haired” or “Dark” Description : Blake’s short form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.



35. Scott

Origin : English Meaning : “From Scotland” Description : Scott’s brief form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.



36. Grant

Origin : English Meaning : “Great” or “Large” Description : Although it means great, Grant’s short form gives it a powerful yet petite feel.



37. Shane

Origin : Irish Meaning : “God is gracious” Description : Shane’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.



38. Ross

Origin : Scottish Meaning : “Headland” Description : Ross’s brief form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.



39. Clark

Origin : English Meaning : “Scribe” or “Clerk” Description : Clark’s short form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.



40. Bryce

Origin : English Meaning : “Speckled” or “Freckled” Description : Bryce’s short form and unique meaning give it a charming, small feel.



41. Miles

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Soldier” Description : Miles’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



42. Vince

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Conquering” Description : Vince’s short form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



43. Reid

Origin : Scottish Meaning : “Red-haired” Description : Reid’s short form and sleek sound make it a charming, small name.



44. Jude

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Praised” Description : Jude’s brief, strong sound gives it a sleek, small charm.



45. Troy

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Footsoldier” Description : Troy’s short form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



46. Seth

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Appointed” Description : Seth’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.



47. Kirk

Origin : Scottish Meaning : “Church” Description : Kirk’s short form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.



48. Glenn

Origin : Scottish Meaning : “Valley” Description : Glenn’s brief form and gentle sound give it a delicate and small charm.



49. Craig

Origin : Scottish Meaning : “Rock” Description : Craig’s short form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.



Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Small

1. Quinn

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Descendant of Conn” Description : Quinn’s short, sleek sound makes it a charming and small name for any gender.



2. Robin

Origin : English Meaning : “Bright fame” Description : While meaning bright fame, Robin’s association with the small bird gives it a petite and endearing feel.



3. Kai

Origin : Hawaiian Meaning : “Sea” Description : Kai’s short form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.



4. Dara

Origin : Hebrew, Irish Meaning : “Nugget of wisdom” or “Oak tree” Description : Dara’s brief form and soft sound make it a charming and small name.



5. Sky

Origin : English Meaning : “Sky” Description : Sky’s short form and airy meaning give it a delicate charm.



6. Avery

Origin : English Meaning : “Ruler of the elves” Description : Avery’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and small name.



7. Riley

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Valiant” Description : Riley’s short form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.



8. Casey

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Vigilant” Description : Casey’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and small name.



9. Rowan

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Little red-haired one” Description : Rowan’s meaning and short form give it a petite and charming feel.



10. Taylor

Origin : English Meaning : “Tailor” Description : Taylor’s brief form and professional meaning make it a sleek, small name.



11. Jordan

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Flowing down” Description : Jordan’s short form and fluid meaning give it a delicate charm.



12. River

Origin : English Meaning : “River” Description : River’s short form and flowing meaning give it a delicate charm.



13. Peyton

Origin : English Meaning : “Fighting man’s estate” Description : Peyton’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



14. Alex

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Defender of the people” Description : Alex’s short form and strong meaning give it a sleek, small charm.



15. Charlie

Origin : English Meaning : “Free man” Description : Charlie’s brief form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.



16. Dylan

Origin : Welsh Meaning : “Son of the sea” Description : Dylan’s short form and fluid meaning give it a delicate charm.



17. Emery

Origin : German Meaning : “Industrious ruler” Description : Emery’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



18. Harper

Origin : English Meaning : “Harp player” Description : Harper’s short form and musical meaning give it a delicate charm.



19. Jamie

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Supplanter” Description : Jamie’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and small name.



20. Morgan

Origin : Welsh Meaning : “Sea-born” Description : Morgan’s brief form and fluid meaning give it a delicate charm.



21. Parker

Origin : English Meaning : “Park keeper” Description : Parker’s short form and professional meaning make it a sleek, small name.



22. Shay

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Hawk” Description : Shay’s brief form and sleek sound make it a charming and small name.



23. Sidney

Origin : English Meaning : “Wide island” Description : Sidney’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.



24. Wren

Origin : English Meaning : “Small bird” Description : Wren’s association with the small bird gives it a petite and endearing feel.



25. Bailey

Origin : English Meaning : “Bailiff” Description : Bailey’s brief form and professional meaning make it a sleek, small name.



26. Hayden

Origin : English Meaning : “Heathen” Description : Hayden’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.



27. Kendall

Origin : English Meaning : “Valley of the River Kent” Description : Kendall’s brief form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.



28. Reagan

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Little king” Description : Reagan’s short form and royal meaning give it a charming, small feel.



29. Sawyer

Origin : English Meaning : “Woodcutter” Description : Sawyer’s brief form and professional meaning make it a sleek, small name.



30. Tatum

Origin : English Meaning : “Tate’s homestead” Description : Tatum’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.



31. Terry

Origin : English Meaning : “Ruler of the people” Description : Terry’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



32. Aiden

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Little fire” Description : Aiden’s meaning of a small fire gives it a bright yet petite charm.



33. Cameron

Origin : Scottish Meaning : “Crooked nose” Description : Cameron’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.



34. Dakota

Origin : Native American Meaning : “Friend” or “Ally” Description : Dakota’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



35. Elliot

Origin : English Meaning : “The Lord is my God” Description : Elliot’s brief form and soft sound make it a charming and small name.



36. Finley

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Fair warrior” Description : Finley’s brief form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.



37. Gray

Origin : English Meaning : “Gray-haired” Description : Gray’s short form and sleek sound make it a charming, small name.



38. Justice

Origin : English Meaning : “Just” or “Righteous” Description : Justice’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



39. Kelsey

Origin : English Meaning : “From the ship’s island” Description : Kelsey’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.



40. Landry

Origin : French Meaning : “Ruler” Description : Landry’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



41. Marley

Origin : English Meaning : “Pleasant seaside meadow” Description : Marley’s brief form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.



42. Phoenix

Origin : Greek Meaning : “Phoenix” Description : While meaning a mythical bird, Phoenix’s short form and powerful meaning give it a small yet strong charm.



43. Quincy

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Fifth” Description : Quincy’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.



44. Rebel

Origin : English Meaning : “Rebel” Description : Rebel’s short form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



45. Skyler

Origin : Dutch Meaning : “Sheltering” Description : Skyler’s brief form and soft sound make it a charming and small name.



46. Val

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Strong” Description : Val’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



47. Jules

Origin : Latin Meaning : “Youthful” Description : Jules’s brief form and soft sound make it a charming and small name.



48. Sloan

Origin : Irish Meaning : “Raider” Description : Sloan’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.



49. Micah

Origin : Hebrew Meaning : “Who is like God?” Description : Micah’s brief form and soft sound make it a charming and small name.



50. Blair