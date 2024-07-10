148 Delightful Names That Mean Small for Boys and Girls
Choosing the perfect name for your baby is an exciting journey filled with meaningful choices. If you’re drawn to names that convey delicacy and charm, names that mean small offer a unique and endearing option.
These names, with their gentle connotations, can add a touch of sweetness and intimacy to your child’s identity. Whether you’re looking for something popular, unique, or gender-neutral, our list of names that mean small is sure to inspire and delight, helping you find the perfect name for your little one.
Popular Names That Mean Small for Girls
1. Cecilia
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Blind”
- Description: Derived from the Roman family name Caecilius, Cecilia is a classic name that carries a delicate and refined feel, often associated with saintliness and purity.
2. Paulina
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Small”
- Description: A feminine form of Paul, this name has a charming and elegant quality, making it a timeless choice for girls.
3. Gemma
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Gem” or “Precious Stone”
- Description: Although not directly meaning small, the name Gemma suggests something small, precious, and valuable.
4. Delia
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “From Delos”
- Description: This name refers to the small island of Delos in Greece, giving it a sense of uniqueness and historical significance.
5. Mina
-
- Origin: German, Dutch
- Meaning: “Love”
- Description: A diminutive of Wilhelmina, Mina has a soft, small feel, often used as a term of endearment.
6. Paula
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Small”
- Description: The feminine form of Paul, Paula is a classic name that conveys a sense of modesty and grace.
7. Petra
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Stone” or “Rock”
- Description: Although meaning “stone,” Petra can suggest something small and sturdy, reflecting strength in a diminutive form.
8. Tina
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Follower of Christ”
- Description: A diminutive of Christina, Tina is often associated with smallness and affection.
9. Elena
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Shining Light”
- Description: While not directly meaning small, Elena’s association with light can evoke an image of small, delicate brightness.
10. Lila
-
- Origin: Arabic
- Meaning: “Night”
- Description: This name, though not directly meaning small, conveys a sense of delicate beauty associated with the quietness of night.
11. Nina
-
- Origin: Spanish
- Meaning: “Little Girl”
- Description: Nina is a sweet, short name that directly translates to “little girl,” making it a perfect choice for a petite and charming baby name.
12. Greta
-
- Origin: German
- Meaning: “Pearl”
- Description: As a diminutive of Margaret, Greta suggests something small and precious, much like a pearl.
13. Zoe
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Life”
- Description: Though not directly meaning small, Zoe’s short, lively sound makes it feel light and diminutive.
14. Luna
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Moon”
- Description: Luna, while meaning moon, evokes the image of the small, delicate beauty of the night sky.
15. Clara
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Bright” or “Clear”
- Description: Clara’s clear, bright meaning can suggest a small light or clarity, adding to its delicate charm.
16. Emma
-
- Origin: German
- Meaning: “Whole” or “Universal”
- Description: Emma’s simplicity and short form make it a petite, endearing name.
17. Anna
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Grace”
- Description: A classic, short name that conveys elegance and simplicity.
18. Mila
-
- Origin: Slavic
- Meaning: “Gracious” or “Dear”
- Description: Mila’s short, sweet sound makes it a charming choice for a small and endearing name.
19. Vera
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “True”
- Description: While not directly meaning small, Vera’s brevity and clarity give it a diminutive feel.
20. Fiona
-
- Origin: Gaelic
- Meaning: “Fair” or “White”
- Description: Though not directly meaning small, Fiona’s delicate sound and meaning of fairness can suggest a petite elegance.
21. Gia
-
- Origin: Italian
- Meaning: “God is Gracious”
- Description: A short and sweet name that feels endearing and small.
22. Elise
-
- Origin: French
- Meaning: “Pledged to God”
- Description: Elise’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and delicate name.
23. Nora
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Honor”
- Description: While not directly meaning small, Nora’s short form and gentle sound make it feel intimate and petite.
24. Rosa
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Rose”
- Description: Although meaning “rose,” Rosa suggests a small, delicate flower, enhancing its petite charm.
25. Tess
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “To Harvest”
- Description: A diminutive of Teresa, Tess is a short, sweet name that feels intimate and small.
26. Willa
-
- Origin: German
- Meaning: “Resolute Protection”
- Description: A short, strong name with a soft, diminutive feel.
27. Eva
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Life”
- Description: Eva’s short form and meaning of life give it a fresh, delicate charm.
28. Esme
-
- Origin: French
- Meaning: “Beloved”
- Description: Esme’s short, soft sound makes it a charming and petite name.
29. Nell
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Shining Light”
- Description: A diminutive of Helen or Eleanor, Nell is a short and endearing name.
30. Isla
-
- Origin: Scottish
- Meaning: “Island”
- Description: Isla’s short form and gentle sound make it feel small and delicate.
31. Lena
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Light”
- Description: A short, sweet name that feels intimate and petite.
32. June
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Young”
- Description: June’s short form and association with youth give it a fresh, delicate charm.
33. Pia
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Pious” or “Devout”
- Description: Pia’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and delicate name.
34. Kira
-
- Origin: Persian
- Meaning: “Sun”
- Description: While not directly meaning small, Kira’s short form and bright meaning give it a diminutive feel.
35. Tara
-
- Origin: Gaelic
- Meaning: “Star”
- Description: Tara’s short form and celestial meaning make it a delicate, charming name.
36. Amy
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Beloved”
- Description: A short, sweet name that feels intimate and small.
37. Lola
-
- Origin: Spanish
- Meaning: “Sorrow”
- Description: A diminutive of Dolores, Lola is a short, charming name.
38. Iris
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Rainbow”
- Description: While not directly meaning small, Iris’s association with a delicate rainbow gives it a petite charm.
39. Sofia
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Wisdom”
- Description: Though not directly meaning small, Sofia’s soft sound makes it feel intimate and petite.
40. Stella
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Star”
- Description: Stella’s celestial meaning and short form give it a delicate charm.
41. Grace
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Grace”
- Description: A classic, short name that conveys elegance and simplicity.
42. Eve
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Life”
- Description: Eve’s short form and meaning of life give it a fresh, delicate charm.
43. Mira
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Wonderful”
- Description: Mira’s short, sweet sound makes it a charming and petite name.
44. Sage
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Wise”
- Description: Sage’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and delicate name.
45. Zara
-
- Origin: Arabic
- Meaning: “Princess”
- Description: Though not directly meaning small, Zara’s short form and regal meaning give it a diminutive feel.
46. Maya
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Water”
- Description: Maya’s short form and fluid meaning make it a delicate, charming name.
47. Kate
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Pure”
- Description: A short, classic name that feels intimate and small.
48. Aria
-
- Origin: Italian
- Meaning: “Air”
- Description: Aria’s short form and ethereal meaning give it a delicate charm.
49. Jade
-
- Origin: Spanish
- Meaning: “Stone of the Side”
- Description: While referring to a precious stone, Jade’s short form and value make it feel small and special.
Popular Names That Mean Small for Boys
1. Paul
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Small”
- Description: A classic name that has stood the test of time, Paul directly translates to “small.”
2. Cecil
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Blind”
- Description: Though it means “blind,” Cecil’s diminutive form gives it a refined and small feel.
3. Blaine
-
- Origin: Gaelic
- Meaning: “Slender” or “Thin”
- Description: Blaine’s meaning of slenderness evokes a small and sleek image.
4. Keegan
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Small flame”
- Description: Keegan’s meaning of a small flame gives it a bright yet petite charm.
5. Ian
-
- Origin: Scottish
- Meaning: “God is gracious”
- Description: Ian’s short form and soft sound make it feel intimate and small.
6. Leo
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Lion”
- Description: Although it means lion, Leo’s short form gives it a powerful yet petite feel.
7. Eli
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Ascended” or “Uplifted”
- Description: Eli’s brief form and light sound make it a charming, small name.
8. Finn
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Fair”
- Description: Finn’s short, sweet sound gives it a delicate and small charm.
9. Owen
-
- Origin: Welsh
- Meaning: “Young warrior” or “Well-born”
- Description: While meaning young warrior, Owen’s gentle sound makes it feel intimate and small.
10. Evan
-
- Origin: Welsh
- Meaning: “Young warrior” or “God is gracious”
- Description: Evan’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.
11. Neil
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Champion” or “Cloud”
- Description: Neil’s short form and gentle sound give it a delicate and small charm.
12. Sean
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “God is gracious”
- Description: Sean’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.
13. Cole
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Swarthy” or “Coal black”
- Description: Cole’s short, strong sound gives it a sleek, small charm.
14. Liam
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Resolute protection”
- Description: Liam’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
15. Jack
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “God is gracious”
- Description: Jack’s short, classic form makes it a charming, small name.
16. Sam
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “God has heard”
- Description: Sam’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.
17. Luke
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Light-giving”
- Description: Luke’s short form and bright meaning give it a delicate charm.
18. Max
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Greatest”
- Description: Though it means greatest, Max’s short form gives it a powerful yet petite feel.
19. Kyle
-
- Origin: Gaelic
- Meaning: “Narrow” or “Straight”
- Description: Kyle’s brief form and meaning of narrowness give it a small, sleek charm.
20. Adam
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Man”
- Description: Adam’s short form and classic feel make it an intimate, small name.
21. Noah
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Rest” or “Comfort”
- Description: Noah’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.
22. Mark
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Warlike”
- Description: Mark’s short, strong sound gives it a sleek, small charm.
23. Eric
-
- Origin: Norse
- Meaning: “Eternal ruler”
- Description: Eric’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
24. Ryan
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Little king”
- Description: Ryan’s short form and royal meaning give it a charming, small feel.
25. Zane
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “God is gracious”
- Description: Zane’s brief, strong sound gives it a sleek, small charm.
26. Drew
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Manly” or “Brave”
- Description: Drew’s short form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
27. Eliot
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “The Lord is my God”
- Description: Eliot’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.
28. Levi
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Joined” or “Attached”
- Description: Levi’s short form and gentle sound give it a delicate and small charm.
29. Joel
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “The Lord is God”
- Description: Joel’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.
30. Dean
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Valley”
- Description: Dean’s short form and gentle sound give it a delicate and small charm.
31. Glen
-
- Origin: Scottish
- Meaning: “Valley”
- Description: Glen’s brief form and gentle sound give it a delicate and small charm.
32. Reed
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Red-haired”
- Description: Reed’s short form and sleek sound make it a charming, small name.
33. Tate
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Cheerful”
- Description: Tate’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.
34. Blake
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Fair-haired” or “Dark”
- Description: Blake’s short form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.
35. Scott
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “From Scotland”
- Description: Scott’s brief form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.
36. Grant
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Great” or “Large”
- Description: Although it means great, Grant’s short form gives it a powerful yet petite feel.
37. Shane
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “God is gracious”
- Description: Shane’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.
38. Ross
-
- Origin: Scottish
- Meaning: “Headland”
- Description: Ross’s brief form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.
39. Clark
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Scribe” or “Clerk”
- Description: Clark’s short form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.
40. Bryce
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Speckled” or “Freckled”
- Description: Bryce’s short form and unique meaning give it a charming, small feel.
41. Miles
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Soldier”
- Description: Miles’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
42. Vince
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Conquering”
- Description: Vince’s short form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
43. Reid
-
- Origin: Scottish
- Meaning: “Red-haired”
- Description: Reid’s short form and sleek sound make it a charming, small name.
44. Jude
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Praised”
- Description: Jude’s brief, strong sound gives it a sleek, small charm.
45. Troy
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Footsoldier”
- Description: Troy’s short form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
46. Seth
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Appointed”
- Description: Seth’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming, small name.
47. Kirk
-
- Origin: Scottish
- Meaning: “Church”
- Description: Kirk’s short form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.
48. Glenn
-
- Origin: Scottish
- Meaning: “Valley”
- Description: Glenn’s brief form and gentle sound give it a delicate and small charm.
49. Craig
-
- Origin: Scottish
- Meaning: “Rock”
- Description: Craig’s short form and strong sound give it a sleek, small charm.
Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Small
1. Quinn
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Descendant of Conn”
- Description: Quinn’s short, sleek sound makes it a charming and small name for any gender.
2. Robin
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Bright fame”
- Description: While meaning bright fame, Robin’s association with the small bird gives it a petite and endearing feel.
3. Kai
-
- Origin: Hawaiian
- Meaning: “Sea”
- Description: Kai’s short form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.
4. Dara
-
- Origin: Hebrew, Irish
- Meaning: “Nugget of wisdom” or “Oak tree”
- Description: Dara’s brief form and soft sound make it a charming and small name.
5. Sky
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Sky”
- Description: Sky’s short form and airy meaning give it a delicate charm.
6. Avery
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Ruler of the elves”
- Description: Avery’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and small name.
7. Riley
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Valiant”
- Description: Riley’s short form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.
8. Casey
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Vigilant”
- Description: Casey’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and small name.
9. Rowan
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Little red-haired one”
- Description: Rowan’s meaning and short form give it a petite and charming feel.
10. Taylor
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Tailor”
- Description: Taylor’s brief form and professional meaning make it a sleek, small name.
11. Jordan
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Flowing down”
- Description: Jordan’s short form and fluid meaning give it a delicate charm.
12. River
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “River”
- Description: River’s short form and flowing meaning give it a delicate charm.
13. Peyton
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Fighting man’s estate”
- Description: Peyton’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
14. Alex
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Defender of the people”
- Description: Alex’s short form and strong meaning give it a sleek, small charm.
15. Charlie
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Free man”
- Description: Charlie’s brief form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.
16. Dylan
-
- Origin: Welsh
- Meaning: “Son of the sea”
- Description: Dylan’s short form and fluid meaning give it a delicate charm.
17. Emery
-
- Origin: German
- Meaning: “Industrious ruler”
- Description: Emery’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
18. Harper
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Harp player”
- Description: Harper’s short form and musical meaning give it a delicate charm.
19. Jamie
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Supplanter”
- Description: Jamie’s brief, soft sound makes it a charming and small name.
20. Morgan
-
- Origin: Welsh
- Meaning: “Sea-born”
- Description: Morgan’s brief form and fluid meaning give it a delicate charm.
21. Parker
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Park keeper”
- Description: Parker’s short form and professional meaning make it a sleek, small name.
22. Shay
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Hawk”
- Description: Shay’s brief form and sleek sound make it a charming and small name.
23. Sidney
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Wide island”
- Description: Sidney’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.
24. Wren
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Small bird”
- Description: Wren’s association with the small bird gives it a petite and endearing feel.
25. Bailey
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Bailiff”
- Description: Bailey’s brief form and professional meaning make it a sleek, small name.
26. Hayden
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Heathen”
- Description: Hayden’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.
27. Kendall
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Valley of the River Kent”
- Description: Kendall’s brief form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.
28. Reagan
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Little king”
- Description: Reagan’s short form and royal meaning give it a charming, small feel.
29. Sawyer
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Woodcutter”
- Description: Sawyer’s brief form and professional meaning make it a sleek, small name.
30. Tatum
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Tate’s homestead”
- Description: Tatum’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.
31. Terry
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Ruler of the people”
- Description: Terry’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
32. Aiden
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Little fire”
- Description: Aiden’s meaning of a small fire gives it a bright yet petite charm.
33. Cameron
-
- Origin: Scottish
- Meaning: “Crooked nose”
- Description: Cameron’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.
34. Dakota
-
- Origin: Native American
- Meaning: “Friend” or “Ally”
- Description: Dakota’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
35. Elliot
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “The Lord is my God”
- Description: Elliot’s brief form and soft sound make it a charming and small name.
36. Finley
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Fair warrior”
- Description: Finley’s brief form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.
37. Gray
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Gray-haired”
- Description: Gray’s short form and sleek sound make it a charming, small name.
38. Justice
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Just” or “Righteous”
- Description: Justice’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
39. Kelsey
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “From the ship’s island”
- Description: Kelsey’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.
40. Landry
-
- Origin: French
- Meaning: “Ruler”
- Description: Landry’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
41. Marley
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Pleasant seaside meadow”
- Description: Marley’s brief form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.
42. Phoenix
-
- Origin: Greek
- Meaning: “Phoenix”
- Description: While meaning a mythical bird, Phoenix’s short form and powerful meaning give it a small yet strong charm.
43. Quincy
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Fifth”
- Description: Quincy’s brief form and unique meaning give it a delicate charm.
44. Rebel
-
- Origin: English
- Meaning: “Rebel”
- Description: Rebel’s short form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
45. Skyler
-
- Origin: Dutch
- Meaning: “Sheltering”
- Description: Skyler’s brief form and soft sound make it a charming and small name.
46. Val
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Strong”
- Description: Val’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
47. Jules
-
- Origin: Latin
- Meaning: “Youthful”
- Description: Jules’s brief form and soft sound make it a charming and small name.
48. Sloan
-
- Origin: Irish
- Meaning: “Raider”
- Description: Sloan’s brief form and strong meaning give it a small yet powerful feel.
49. Micah
-
- Origin: Hebrew
- Meaning: “Who is like God?”
- Description: Micah’s brief form and soft sound make it a charming and small name.
50. Blair
-
- Origin: Scottish
- Meaning: “Field” or “Plain”
- Description: Blair’s brief form and gentle sound make it a charming and small name.