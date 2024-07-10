105 Enchanting Moon Names for Girls You’ll Love

Choosing the perfect name for your baby girl is a magical journey. If you’re drawn to the mystique and beauty of the night sky, moon names for girls offer a celestial charm that’s hard to resist. These names are not only unique but also carry a sense of wonder and timeless elegance.

Whether you’re inspired by mythology, nature, or simply love the moon’s gentle glow, there’s a moon name that will shine brightly for your little one.

Popular Moon Names for Girls

Luna – Latin for “moon”; a classic, timeless choice. Selene – Greek goddess of the moon, symbolizing brightness. Artemis – Greek goddess associated with the moon and hunting. Diana – Roman goddess of the moon, often depicted with a bow. Cynthia – Another name for Artemis, Greek goddess of the moon. Phoebe – Titan associated with the moon in Greek mythology. Portia – One of Uranus’ moons, also a Shakespearean character. Rhea – One of Saturn’s moons, named after a Greek Titaness. Thebe – A small moon of Jupiter, discovered in 1979. Bianca – A moon of Uranus, also a character in Shakespeare’s works. Ariel – A moon of Uranus, named after a character in “The Tempest.” Juliet – A moon of Uranus, also a famous character from Shakespeare. Ophelia – A moon of Uranus, named after a character in “Hamlet.” Rosalind – A moon of Uranus, also a character in “As You Like It.” Miranda – A moon of Uranus, named after a character in “The Tempest.” Calypso – A moon of Saturn, named after a nymph in Greek mythology. Larissa – A moon of Neptune, named after a nymph in Greek mythology. Helene – A moon of Saturn, named after Helen of Troy. Pandora – A moon of Saturn, named after the first woman in Greek mythology. Cordelia – A moon of Uranus, also a character in “King Lear.” Titania – The largest moon of Uranus, named after the queen of the fairies in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Desdemona – A moon of Uranus, also a character in “Othello.” Elara – A moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus. Himalia – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph in Greek mythology. Leda – A moon of Jupiter, named after the mother of Helen of Troy. Lysithea – A moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus. Metis – A moon of Jupiter, named after a Titaness in Greek mythology. Adrastea – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph in Greek mythology. Amalthea – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph who nursed Zeus. Callisto – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph loved by Zeus. Ananke – A moon of Jupiter, named after a personification of necessity. Europa – A moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus. Ganymede – The largest moon of Jupiter, named after a cupbearer to the gods. Io – A volcanic moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus. Carme – A moon of Jupiter, named after a mother of Britomartis.

Unique Moon Names for Girls

Aylin – Turkish for “moonlight”; soft and luminous. Chandra – Sanskrit for “moon”; often used in Indian names. Neoma – Greek for “new moon”; rare and enchanting. Altalune – Latin for “over the moon”; unique and poetic. Arianrhod – Welsh goddess associated with the moon and stars. Jericho – Hebrew name meaning “city of the moon”; ancient and mystical. Nanna – Sumerian god associated with the moon; short and sweet. Sasi – Thai for “moon”; simple and elegant. Tsukiko – Japanese for “moon child”; exotic and beautiful. Soma – Hindu god associated with the moon; serene and spiritual. Iah – Ancient Egyptian god of the moon; historical and unique. Ix Chel – Mayan goddess of the moon; powerful and mystical. Kuu – Finnish for “moon”; short and striking. Mahina – Hawaiian for “moon”; tropical and melodic. Tsuki – Japanese for “moon”; delicate and lovely. Nokomis – Native American name meaning “moon princess”; rich in heritage. Badar – Arabic for “full moon”; luminous and exotic. Mona – Old English for “moon”; classic and timeless. Purnama – Indonesian for “full moon”; unique and meaningful. Qamar – Arabic for “moon”; elegant and melodic. Raka – Sanskrit for “full moon”; ancient and enchanting. Selena – Greek for “moon”; graceful and classic. Yue – Chinese for “moon”; simple and international. Mwezi – Swahili for “moon”; distinctive and rhythmic. Luan – Vietnamese for “moon”; gentle and melodic. Mahine – Tahitian for “moon”; exotic and beautiful. Sin – Mesopotamian god associated with the moon; strong and historical. Olwen – Welsh name meaning “white footprint,” often associated with the moon; poetic and unique. Koray – Turkish for “ember moon”; fiery and distinctive. Marama – Maori goddess of the moon; cultural and strong. Tuhina – Sanskrit for “moonlight”; soft and enchanting. Amaris – Latin for “child of the moon”; romantic and beautiful. Kamaria – Swahili for “moonlight”; elegant and rhythmic. Lusine – Armenian for “moon”; unique and cultural. Metztli – Aztec goddess of the moon; mystical and powerful.

Modern Moon-Inspired Names for Girls