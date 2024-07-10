105 Enchanting Moon Names for Girls You’ll Love
Choosing the perfect name for your baby girl is a magical journey. If you’re drawn to the mystique and beauty of the night sky, moon names for girls offer a celestial charm that’s hard to resist. These names are not only unique but also carry a sense of wonder and timeless elegance.
Whether you’re inspired by mythology, nature, or simply love the moon’s gentle glow, there’s a moon name that will shine brightly for your little one.
Popular Moon Names for Girls
- Luna – Latin for “moon”; a classic, timeless choice.
- Selene – Greek goddess of the moon, symbolizing brightness.
- Artemis – Greek goddess associated with the moon and hunting.
- Diana – Roman goddess of the moon, often depicted with a bow.
- Cynthia – Another name for Artemis, Greek goddess of the moon.
- Phoebe – Titan associated with the moon in Greek mythology.
- Portia – One of Uranus’ moons, also a Shakespearean character.
- Rhea – One of Saturn’s moons, named after a Greek Titaness.
- Thebe – A small moon of Jupiter, discovered in 1979.
- Bianca – A moon of Uranus, also a character in Shakespeare’s works.
- Ariel – A moon of Uranus, named after a character in “The Tempest.”
- Juliet – A moon of Uranus, also a famous character from Shakespeare.
- Ophelia – A moon of Uranus, named after a character in “Hamlet.”
- Rosalind – A moon of Uranus, also a character in “As You Like It.”
- Miranda – A moon of Uranus, named after a character in “The Tempest.”
- Calypso – A moon of Saturn, named after a nymph in Greek mythology.
- Larissa – A moon of Neptune, named after a nymph in Greek mythology.
- Helene – A moon of Saturn, named after Helen of Troy.
- Pandora – A moon of Saturn, named after the first woman in Greek mythology.
- Cordelia – A moon of Uranus, also a character in “King Lear.”
- Titania – The largest moon of Uranus, named after the queen of the fairies in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
- Desdemona – A moon of Uranus, also a character in “Othello.”
- Elara – A moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus.
- Himalia – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph in Greek mythology.
- Leda – A moon of Jupiter, named after the mother of Helen of Troy.
- Lysithea – A moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus.
- Metis – A moon of Jupiter, named after a Titaness in Greek mythology.
- Adrastea – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph in Greek mythology.
- Amalthea – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph who nursed Zeus.
- Callisto – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph loved by Zeus.
- Ananke – A moon of Jupiter, named after a personification of necessity.
- Europa – A moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus.
- Ganymede – The largest moon of Jupiter, named after a cupbearer to the gods.
- Io – A volcanic moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus.
- Carme – A moon of Jupiter, named after a mother of Britomartis.
Unique Moon Names for Girls
- Aylin – Turkish for “moonlight”; soft and luminous.
- Chandra – Sanskrit for “moon”; often used in Indian names.
- Neoma – Greek for “new moon”; rare and enchanting.
- Altalune – Latin for “over the moon”; unique and poetic.
- Arianrhod – Welsh goddess associated with the moon and stars.
- Jericho – Hebrew name meaning “city of the moon”; ancient and mystical.
- Nanna – Sumerian god associated with the moon; short and sweet.
- Sasi – Thai for “moon”; simple and elegant.
- Tsukiko – Japanese for “moon child”; exotic and beautiful.
- Soma – Hindu god associated with the moon; serene and spiritual.
- Iah – Ancient Egyptian god of the moon; historical and unique.
- Ix Chel – Mayan goddess of the moon; powerful and mystical.
- Kuu – Finnish for “moon”; short and striking.
- Mahina – Hawaiian for “moon”; tropical and melodic.
- Tsuki – Japanese for “moon”; delicate and lovely.
- Nokomis – Native American name meaning “moon princess”; rich in heritage.
- Badar – Arabic for “full moon”; luminous and exotic.
- Mona – Old English for “moon”; classic and timeless.
- Purnama – Indonesian for “full moon”; unique and meaningful.
- Qamar – Arabic for “moon”; elegant and melodic.
- Raka – Sanskrit for “full moon”; ancient and enchanting.
- Selena – Greek for “moon”; graceful and classic.
- Yue – Chinese for “moon”; simple and international.
- Mwezi – Swahili for “moon”; distinctive and rhythmic.
- Luan – Vietnamese for “moon”; gentle and melodic.
- Mahine – Tahitian for “moon”; exotic and beautiful.
- Sin – Mesopotamian god associated with the moon; strong and historical.
- Olwen – Welsh name meaning “white footprint,” often associated with the moon; poetic and unique.
- Koray – Turkish for “ember moon”; fiery and distinctive.
- Marama – Maori goddess of the moon; cultural and strong.
- Tuhina – Sanskrit for “moonlight”; soft and enchanting.
- Amaris – Latin for “child of the moon”; romantic and beautiful.
- Kamaria – Swahili for “moonlight”; elegant and rhythmic.
- Lusine – Armenian for “moon”; unique and cultural.
- Metztli – Aztec goddess of the moon; mystical and powerful.
Modern Moon-Inspired Names for Girls
- Lunette – French diminutive of “moon”; cute and modern.
- Rhiannon – Welsh goddess associated with the moon; strong and mystical.
- Celine – French for “heavenly,” related to the moon; elegant and classic.
- Ayluna – A blend of “Ayla” and “Luna,” meaning “moonlight”; modern and unique.
- Luminous – Suggesting the bright glow of the moon; luminous and modern.
- Moonglow – Evoking the soft light of the moon; poetic and enchanting.
- Stellaluna – A blend of “Stella” and “Luna,” meaning “star and moon”; celestial and beautiful.
- Moonbeam – A poetic name for a ray of moonlight; whimsical and charming.
- Lunara – A modern twist on “Luna”; sleek and unique.
- Celestia – Latin for “heavenly,” associated with the moon; elegant and ethereal.
- Lunaria – Inspired by the moon and the Lunaria plant; botanical and celestial.
- Moona – A simple, modern take on “moon”; minimalistic and chic.
- Moonica – A unique twist combining “moon” and “Monica”; quirky and modern.
- Lunabelle – A blend of “Luna” and “Belle,” meaning “beautiful moon”; sweet and elegant.
- Moonlynn – Combining “moon” and “Lynn”; modern and melodic.
- Aluna – A modern take on “Luna”; fresh and unique.
- Lunalie – A blend of “Luna” and “lie”; lyrical and soft.
- Moonika – A unique twist on “Monica” with a moon theme; modern and distinctive.
- Lunis – A modern, stylish take on “Luna”; sleek and trendy.
- Lunitari – Inspired by a fictional moon goddess; mystical and unique.
- Moonella – A blend of “moon” and “Ella”; whimsical and sweet.
- Lunaleigh – Combining “Luna” and “Leigh”; modern and melodic.
- Lunarose – A blend of “Luna” and “Rose”; romantic and celestial.
- Moonara – A modern, unique moon name; distinctive and chic.
- Alunara – A blend of “Aluna” and “Lara”; soft and melodic.
- Lunarae – Combining “Luna” and “Rae”; sleek and modern.
- Moondara – A unique twist inspired by the moon; whimsical and distinct.
- Lunamarie – A blend of “Luna” and “Marie”; classic and beautiful.
- Moonray – Suggesting the rays of moonlight; poetic and luminous.
- Lunawren – A blend of “Luna” and “Wren”; lyrical and unique.
- Moonalisa – A unique twist combining “moon” and “Lisa”; modern and playful.
- Alunelle – A blend of “Aluna” and “Elle”; soft and chic.
- Lunetta – Italian diminutive of “Luna”; cute and stylish.
- Moonetta – A unique, modern moon name; distinctive and charming.
- Lunastar – A blend of “Luna” and “Star”; celestial and enchanting.