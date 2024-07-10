moon names for girls

105 Enchanting Moon Names for Girls You’ll Love

Choosing the perfect name for your baby girl is a magical journey. If you’re drawn to the mystique and beauty of the night sky, moon names for girls offer a celestial charm that’s hard to resist. These names are not only unique but also carry a sense of wonder and timeless elegance.

Whether you’re inspired by mythology, nature, or simply love the moon’s gentle glow, there’s a moon name that will shine brightly for your little one.

Popular Moon Names for Girls

  1. Luna – Latin for “moon”; a classic, timeless choice.
  2. Selene – Greek goddess of the moon, symbolizing brightness.
  3. Artemis – Greek goddess associated with the moon and hunting.
  4. Diana – Roman goddess of the moon, often depicted with a bow.
  5. Cynthia – Another name for Artemis, Greek goddess of the moon.
  6. Phoebe – Titan associated with the moon in Greek mythology.
  7. Portia – One of Uranus’ moons, also a Shakespearean character.
  8. Rhea – One of Saturn’s moons, named after a Greek Titaness.
  9. Thebe – A small moon of Jupiter, discovered in 1979.
  10. Bianca – A moon of Uranus, also a character in Shakespeare’s works.
  11. Ariel – A moon of Uranus, named after a character in “The Tempest.”
  12. Juliet – A moon of Uranus, also a famous character from Shakespeare.
  13. Ophelia – A moon of Uranus, named after a character in “Hamlet.”
  14. Rosalind – A moon of Uranus, also a character in “As You Like It.”
  15. Miranda – A moon of Uranus, named after a character in “The Tempest.”
  16. Calypso – A moon of Saturn, named after a nymph in Greek mythology.
  17. Larissa – A moon of Neptune, named after a nymph in Greek mythology.
  18. Helene – A moon of Saturn, named after Helen of Troy.
  19. Pandora – A moon of Saturn, named after the first woman in Greek mythology.
  20. Cordelia – A moon of Uranus, also a character in “King Lear.”
  21. Titania – The largest moon of Uranus, named after the queen of the fairies in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
  22. Desdemona – A moon of Uranus, also a character in “Othello.”
  23. Elara – A moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus.
  24. Himalia – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph in Greek mythology.
  25. Leda – A moon of Jupiter, named after the mother of Helen of Troy.
  26. Lysithea – A moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus.
  27. Metis – A moon of Jupiter, named after a Titaness in Greek mythology.
  28. Adrastea – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph in Greek mythology.
  29. Amalthea – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph who nursed Zeus.
  30. Callisto – A moon of Jupiter, named after a nymph loved by Zeus.
  31. Ananke – A moon of Jupiter, named after a personification of necessity.
  32. Europa – A moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus.
  33. Ganymede – The largest moon of Jupiter, named after a cupbearer to the gods.
  34. Io – A volcanic moon of Jupiter, named after a lover of Zeus.
  35. Carme – A moon of Jupiter, named after a mother of Britomartis.

Unique Moon Names for Girls

  1. Aylin – Turkish for “moonlight”; soft and luminous.
  2. Chandra – Sanskrit for “moon”; often used in Indian names.
  3. Neoma – Greek for “new moon”; rare and enchanting.
  4. Altalune – Latin for “over the moon”; unique and poetic.
  5. Arianrhod – Welsh goddess associated with the moon and stars.
  6. Jericho – Hebrew name meaning “city of the moon”; ancient and mystical.
  7. Nanna – Sumerian god associated with the moon; short and sweet.
  8. Sasi – Thai for “moon”; simple and elegant.
  9. Tsukiko – Japanese for “moon child”; exotic and beautiful.
  10. Soma – Hindu god associated with the moon; serene and spiritual.
  11. Iah – Ancient Egyptian god of the moon; historical and unique.
  12. Ix Chel – Mayan goddess of the moon; powerful and mystical.
  13. Kuu – Finnish for “moon”; short and striking.
  14. Mahina – Hawaiian for “moon”; tropical and melodic.
  15. Tsuki – Japanese for “moon”; delicate and lovely.
  16. Nokomis – Native American name meaning “moon princess”; rich in heritage.
  17. Badar – Arabic for “full moon”; luminous and exotic.
  18. Mona – Old English for “moon”; classic and timeless.
  19. Purnama – Indonesian for “full moon”; unique and meaningful.
  20. Qamar – Arabic for “moon”; elegant and melodic.
  21. Raka – Sanskrit for “full moon”; ancient and enchanting.
  22. Selena – Greek for “moon”; graceful and classic.
  23. Yue – Chinese for “moon”; simple and international.
  24. Mwezi – Swahili for “moon”; distinctive and rhythmic.
  25. Luan – Vietnamese for “moon”; gentle and melodic.
  26. Mahine – Tahitian for “moon”; exotic and beautiful.
  27. Sin – Mesopotamian god associated with the moon; strong and historical.
  28. Olwen – Welsh name meaning “white footprint,” often associated with the moon; poetic and unique.
  29. Koray – Turkish for “ember moon”; fiery and distinctive.
  30. Marama – Maori goddess of the moon; cultural and strong.
  31. Tuhina – Sanskrit for “moonlight”; soft and enchanting.
  32. Amaris – Latin for “child of the moon”; romantic and beautiful.
  33. Kamaria – Swahili for “moonlight”; elegant and rhythmic.
  34. Lusine – Armenian for “moon”; unique and cultural.
  35. MetztliAztec goddess of the moon; mystical and powerful.

Modern Moon-Inspired Names for Girls

  1. Lunette – French diminutive of “moon”; cute and modern.
  2. Rhiannon – Welsh goddess associated with the moon; strong and mystical.
  3. Celine – French for “heavenly,” related to the moon; elegant and classic.
  4. Ayluna – A blend of “Ayla” and “Luna,” meaning “moonlight”; modern and unique.
  5. Luminous – Suggesting the bright glow of the moon; luminous and modern.
  6. Moonglow – Evoking the soft light of the moon; poetic and enchanting.
  7. Stellaluna – A blend of “Stella” and “Luna,” meaning “star and moon”; celestial and beautiful.
  8. Moonbeam – A poetic name for a ray of moonlight; whimsical and charming.
  9. Lunara – A modern twist on “Luna”; sleek and unique.
  10. Celestia – Latin for “heavenly,” associated with the moon; elegant and ethereal.
  11. Lunaria – Inspired by the moon and the Lunaria plant; botanical and celestial.
  12. Moona – A simple, modern take on “moon”; minimalistic and chic.
  13. Moonica – A unique twist combining “moon” and “Monica”; quirky and modern.
  14. Lunabelle – A blend of “Luna” and “Belle,” meaning “beautiful moon”; sweet and elegant.
  15. Moonlynn – Combining “moon” and “Lynn”; modern and melodic.
  16. Aluna – A modern take on “Luna”; fresh and unique.
  17. Lunalie – A blend of “Luna” and “lie”; lyrical and soft.
  18. Moonika – A unique twist on “Monica” with a moon theme; modern and distinctive.
  19. Lunis – A modern, stylish take on “Luna”; sleek and trendy.
  20. Lunitari – Inspired by a fictional moon goddess; mystical and unique.
  21. Moonella – A blend of “moon” and “Ella”; whimsical and sweet.
  22. Lunaleigh – Combining “Luna” and “Leigh”; modern and melodic.
  23. Lunarose – A blend of “Luna” and “Rose”; romantic and celestial.
  24. Moonara – A modern, unique moon name; distinctive and chic.
  25. Alunara – A blend of “Aluna” and “Lara”; soft and melodic.
  26. Lunarae – Combining “Luna” and “Rae”; sleek and modern.
  27. Moondara – A unique twist inspired by the moon; whimsical and distinct.
  28. Lunamarie – A blend of “Luna” and “Marie”; classic and beautiful.
  29. Moonray – Suggesting the rays of moonlight; poetic and luminous.
  30. Lunawren – A blend of “Luna” and “Wren”; lyrical and unique.
  31. Moonalisa – A unique twist combining “moon” and “Lisa”; modern and playful.
  32. Alunelle – A blend of “Aluna” and “Elle”; soft and chic.
  33. Lunetta – Italian diminutive of “Luna”; cute and stylish.
  34. Moonetta – A unique, modern moon name; distinctive and charming.
  35. Lunastar – A blend of “Luna” and “Star”; celestial and enchanting.
