93 Unique Names That Mean Forest for Your Baby

Choosing a name for your baby is an exciting journey, full of personal significance and meaning. If you’re drawn to nature and its serene beauty, names that mean forest can be a perfect choice. These names evoke a sense of tranquility, growth, and life, offering a unique connection to the natural world.

Whether you’re looking for something traditional or modern, there are plenty of enchanting names inspired by forests that might be the perfect fit for your little one. Let’s explore some of the most beautiful and meaningful options together.

Popular Names That Mean Forest

1. Forrest

Meaning: Dweller near the woods.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Connection to nature, tranquility, and strength.

2. Linden

Meaning: From the linden tree hill.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Flexibility, resilience, and protection.

3. Cedar

Meaning: From the cedar tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Strength, durability, and vitality.

4. Aspen

Meaning: From the aspen tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Courage, determination, and growth.

5. Rowan

Meaning: From the rowan tree.

Origin: Scottish

Symbolism: Protection, wisdom, and healing.

6. Sylvan

Meaning: Of the forest.

Origin: Latin

Symbolism: Tranquility, mystery, and nature.

7. Elowen

Meaning: Elm tree.

Origin: Cornish

Symbolism: Strength, beauty, and resilience.

8. Sylvester

Meaning: Wild, wooded.

Origin: Latin

Symbolism: Connection to nature, vitality, and freedom.

9. Ash

Meaning: From the ash tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Protection, wisdom, and strength.

10. Birch

Meaning: From the birch tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Renewal, purification, and protection.

11. Juniper

Meaning: From the juniper tree.

Origin: Latin

Symbolism: Protection, healing, and health.

12. Fern

Meaning: From the fern plant.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Sincerity, humility, and endurance.

13. Holly

Meaning: From the holly tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Protection, joy, and celebration.

14. Heath

Meaning: From the heathland dweller.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Wild beauty, solitude, and strength.

15. Grove

Meaning: A small group of trees.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Community, peace, and nature.

16. Willow

Meaning: From the willow tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Flexibility, resilience, and grace.

17. Maple

Meaning: From the maple tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Balance, promise, and practical magic.

18. Oakley

Meaning: From the oak meadow.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Strength, endurance, and wisdom.

19. Laurel

Meaning: From the laurel tree.

Origin: Latin

Symbolism: Victory, honor, and peace.

20. Forestine

Meaning: From the forest.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Connection to nature, tranquility, and strength.

21. Forrestine

Meaning: From the forest.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Connection to nature, tranquility, and strength.

22. Silva

Meaning: Forest.

Origin: Latin

Symbolism: Nature, mystery, and vitality.

23. Arbor

Meaning: Tree.

Origin: Latin

Symbolism: Growth, life, and stability.

24. Sequoia

Meaning: Giant redwood tree.

Origin: Cherokee

Symbolism: Longevity, resilience, and grandeur.

25. Pine

Meaning: From the pine tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Strength, resilience, and endurance.

26. Spruce

Meaning: From the spruce tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Strength, elegance, and practicality.

27. Thorne

Meaning: From the thorn bush.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Protection, resilience, and strength.

28. Birk

Meaning: Birch tree.

Origin: Scandinavian

Symbolism: Renewal, purification, and protection.

29. Bosco

Meaning: Woodsman.

Origin: Italian

Symbolism: Nature, adventure, and vitality.

30. Saffron

Meaning: A plant used for spice.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Wealth, luxury, and beauty.

31. Hazel

Meaning: From the hazel tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Wisdom, inspiration, and protection.

32. Bay

Meaning: From the bay tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Victory, honor, and peace.

33. Cassia

Meaning: From the cinnamon tree.

Origin: Greek

Symbolism: Spice, warmth, and elegance.

34. Hawthorn

Meaning: From the hawthorn tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Protection, love, and magic.

35. Olive

Meaning: From the olive tree.

Origin: Latin

Symbolism: Peace, wisdom, and fertility.

Modern and Unique Forest-Inspired Names

1. Forest

Meaning: Woods, forest.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Nature, tranquility, and growth.

2. Ivy

Meaning: Climbing plant.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Fidelity, resilience, and growth.

3. Sorrel

Meaning: Reddish-brown, also a plant.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Nature, uniqueness, and vitality.

4. Myrtle

Meaning: Evergreen shrub.

Origin: Greek

Symbolism: Love, nature, and beauty.

5. Briar

Meaning: Thorny patch.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Protection, resilience, and nature.

6. Cypress

Meaning: From the cypress tree.

Origin: Greek

Symbolism: Longevity, protection, and nature.

7. Elm

Meaning: From the elm tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Strength, protection, and growth.

8. Hawke

Meaning: Bird of prey.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Freedom, vision, and nature.

9. Oak

Meaning: From the oak tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Strength, endurance, and wisdom.

10. Quill

Meaning: Feather, often associated with nature.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Creativity, nature, and uniqueness.

11. Wilder

Meaning: Untamed, wild.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Freedom, nature, and adventure.

12. Woods

Meaning: Forest.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Nature, tranquility, and growth.

13. Aiken

Meaning: Oak.

Origin: Scottish

Symbolism: Strength, endurance, and nature.

14. Alon

Meaning: Oak tree.

Origin: Hebrew

Symbolism: Strength, protection, and longevity.

15. Ashton

Meaning: Ash tree town.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Strength, protection, and community.

16. Barrett

Meaning: Bear strength.

Origin: Germanic

Symbolism: Strength, protection, and power.

17. Bellamy

Meaning: Good friend.

Origin: French

Symbolism: Friendship, nature, and beauty.

18. Branch

Meaning: Part of a tree.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Growth, nature, and connection.

19. Bramble

Meaning: Thorny shrub.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Protection, resilience, and nature.

20. Fenn

Meaning: Marshland.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Nature, tranquility, and growth.

21. Hadley

Meaning: Heather field.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Nature, beauty, and tranquility.

22. Orion

Meaning: Hunter in Greek mythology.

Origin: Greek

Symbolism: Strength, adventure, and the stars.

23. Reeves

Meaning: Dweller near the edge of the forest.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Nature, boundary, and protection.

24. Taiga

Meaning: Boreal forest.

Origin: Russian

Symbolism: Strength, endurance, and nature.

25. Wren

Meaning: Small bird.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Freedom, nature, and song.

26. Yardley

Meaning: Enclosed meadow.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Nature, protection, and tranquility.

27. Zephyr

Meaning: West wind.

Origin: Greek

Symbolism: Freedom, nature, and movement.

Names That Mean Forest Across Different Cultures

1. Ashley

Meaning: From the ash tree meadow.

Origin: English

Symbolism: Strength, protection, and growth.

2. Sylvain

Meaning: Forest dweller.

Origin: French

Symbolism: Tranquility, mystery, and nature.

3. Sylvie

Meaning: From the forest.

Origin: French

Symbolism: Nature, elegance, and beauty.

4. Forestier

Meaning: Forester.

Origin: French

Symbolism: Connection to nature, adventure, and vitality.

5. Bois

Meaning: Woods.

Origin: French

Symbolism: Nature, mystery, and life.

6. Chêne

Meaning: Oak tree.

Origin: French

Symbolism: Strength, endurance, and wisdom.

7. Foret

Meaning: Forest.

Origin: French

Symbolism: Tranquility, growth, and mystery.

8. Joline

Meaning: Pretty wood.

Origin: French

Symbolism: Beauty, nature, and elegance.

9. Larousse

Meaning: Red-haired, from the laurel tree.

Origin: French

Symbolism: Victory, honor, and beauty.

10. Sylvanus

Meaning: Of the forest.

Origin: Latin

Symbolism: Nature, vitality, and mystery.

11. Mori

Meaning: Forest.

Origin: Japanese

Symbolism: Nature, mystery, and tranquility.

12. Hayashi

Meaning: Woods, forest.

Origin: Japanese

Symbolism: Nature, growth, and life.

13. Shinrin

Meaning: Forest.

Origin: Japanese

Symbolism: Tranquility, growth, and nature.

14. Kishi

Meaning: Forest coast.

Origin: Japanese

Symbolism: Nature, balance, and beauty.

15. Komorebi

Meaning: Sunlight filtering through trees.

Origin: Japanese

Symbolism: Light, nature, and beauty.

16. Namiki

Meaning: Tree-lined road.

Origin: Japanese

Symbolism: Growth, journey, and nature.

17. Haruto

Meaning: Spring forest.

Origin: Japanese

Symbolism: Renewal, growth, and vitality.

18. Midori

Meaning: Green, verdant.

Origin: Japanese

Symbolism: Nature, life, and growth.

19. Ringo

Meaning: Apple tree.

Origin: Japanese

Symbolism: Fruitfulness, nature, and health.

20. Hinata

Meaning: Sunny place, sunflower.

Origin: Japanese

Symbolism: Light, beauty, and vitality.

21. Tiva

Meaning: Dance, a Hopi name often associated with the forest.

Origin: Native American

Symbolism: Nature, beauty, and tradition.

22. Dakota

Meaning: Friendly, associated with the forest.

Origin: Native American

Symbolism: Nature, community, and balance.

23. Adsila

Meaning: Blossoming.

Origin: Cherokee

Symbolism: Growth, beauty, and nature.

24. Adoette

Meaning: Big tree.

Origin: Native American

Symbolism: Strength, protection, and nature.

25. Kinta

Meaning: Deer.

Origin: Native American

Symbolism: Grace, nature, and agility.

26. Bjorn

Meaning: Bear.

Origin: Scandinavian

Symbolism: Strength, protection, and nature.

27. Skog

Meaning: Forest.

Origin: Scandinavian

Symbolism: Nature, mystery, and tranquility.

28. Huldra

Meaning: Forest spirit.

Origin: Scandinavian

Symbolism: Magic, nature, and beauty.

29. Torgeir

Meaning: Thor’s spear.

Origin: Scandinavian

Symbolism: Strength, protection, and power.

30. Einar

Meaning: One warrior.

Origin: Scandinavian

Symbolism: Strength, courage, and protection.

31. Ingmar

Meaning: Son of Ing.

Origin: Scandinavian

Symbolism: Heritage, strength, and nature.