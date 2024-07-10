Discover 89 Names That Mean Silver for Your Little One

Choosing the perfect name for your baby is a special journey filled with meaning and significance. If you’re looking for a name that embodies elegance and timeless beauty, names that mean silver are a wonderful option.

These names not only carry a sense of sophistication but also connect to various cultural and historical symbols of purity and value. Whether you’re drawn to the luminous sheen of silver or its deep-rooted symbolism, you’ll find that a silver-inspired name adds a unique and enchanting touch to your child’s identity.

Popular Silver Names for Girls

Argenta – Latin origin meaning “silver.” Often used to evoke the precious metal’s elegance and rarity. Silvia – Latin for “forest,” but closely related to “silver” in sound and feel, providing a nature-inspired silver connection. Arian – Welsh origin meaning “silver.” A name often linked with purity and elegance. Mercury – Roman god associated with commerce, but also the name of the liquid metal, symbolizing fluidity and quickness. Ailsa – Derived from Old Norse, meaning “elf victory.” The name’s similarity to “silver” in sound adds a mystical touch. Argentia – Derived from “argent,” the French word for silver, giving a refined and sophisticated feel. Rhodia – Greek origin, meaning “rose.” The name evokes the soft, metallic sheen of rose silver. Silverina – A diminutive form of “silver,” giving a delicate and feminine twist to the precious metal. Chandi – Sanskrit for “silver,” often used in Indian cultures to denote something precious and pure. Fidda – Arabic for “silver,” a name that is both exotic and meaningful. Ginn – Short for “Ginevra,” an Italian name meaning “white wave,” but closely related to “silver” in sound. Zephyra – Greek origin meaning “west wind,” evoking the gentle and cool qualities associated with silver. Arianwen – Welsh origin meaning “white, fair, blessed,” often associated with silver’s purity. Sereia – Portuguese origin meaning “mermaid,” evoking the shimmering, silvery scales of mythical sea creatures. Platina – Derived from “platinum,” a precious metal related to silver, signifying rarity and value. Selene – Greek goddess of the moon, often depicted with a silvery glow. Tara – Irish origin meaning “hill,” but often associated with the starry, silver skies. Mithra – Persian god of the sun, often depicted with a radiant, silvery aura. Grise – Derived from “gris,” the French word for gray, evoking the soft, metallic sheen of silver. Silveria – A feminine form of “silver,” adding elegance and grace to the metallic element. Alcina – Greek origin meaning “strong-willed,” but with a soft, silvery sound. Grecia – Latin for “Greece,” evoking the ancient, silvery architecture and art. Mena – Derived from “mena,” meaning “moon” in several languages, associating it with the silvery moonlight. Silvana – Italian origin meaning “of the forest,” but closely related to “silver” in sound and elegance.

Popular Silver Names for Boys

Sterling – English origin meaning “little star,” but commonly associated with sterling silver, denoting high quality. Argenis – Greek origin meaning “silver,” a name that is both strong and unique. Silver – English origin, directly referring to the precious metal, symbolizing purity and value. Eirian – Welsh origin meaning “silver,” often used to denote brightness and beauty. Argo – Greek origin meaning “swift,” but closely related to “silver” in its precious quality. Ashwin – Sanskrit origin meaning “light,” often associated with the shimmering quality of silver. Cassius – Latin origin meaning “hollow,” but also linked to the metallic sheen of silver. Elidio – Spanish origin meaning “he who hears the sun,” evoking the bright, reflective quality of silver. Jarek – Slavic origin meaning “fierce,” with a sound reminiscent of “silver.” Argento – Italian for “silver,” directly linking to the precious metal. Rhodan – Greek origin, meaning “rose,” often associated with the pinkish hue of rose silver. Tin – English origin, referring to the soft, silver-like metal. Nishan – Sanskrit origin meaning “mark” or “symbol,” often associated with the clarity and brightness of silver. Raja – Sanskrit for “king,” often associated with regal, silver jewelry. Palladium – Greek origin, referring to the precious metal, closely related to silver. Sivart – A creative twist on “silver,” giving a unique and modern feel. Sullivan – Irish origin meaning “dark-eyed,” but evoking the cool, metallic quality of silver. Yin – Chinese origin meaning “silver,” often used to denote purity and brightness. Argyris – Greek origin meaning “silver,” a strong and traditional name. Lanselot – A variant of “Lancelot,” evoking the knight’s shining, silver armor. Merlin – Welsh origin meaning “sea fortress,” often depicted with a silvery, mystical aura. Plato – Greek philosopher, evoking the ancient, silver wisdom. Quicksilver – English origin, referring to mercury, a liquid silver metal, symbolizing speed and agility. Zilar – Basque origin meaning “silver,” a rare and unique name. Silvio – Italian origin meaning “wood,” but closely related to “silver” in sound and elegance.

Unique Silver Names for Girls

Mithril – A fictional metal from Tolkien’s works, known for its silvery sheen and strength. Silviana – A feminine form of “silver,” adding a lyrical and elegant twist. Meridia – Latin origin meaning “of the sea,” evoking the silvery waves and reflections. Lior – Hebrew origin meaning “my light,” associated with the bright, silvery light. Cassiopeia – Greek origin, a constellation with a silvery glow. Ginevra – Italian origin meaning “white wave,” closely related to the silvery foam of the sea. Orabella – Latin origin meaning “beautiful gold,” often associated with the soft, golden-silver light. Eirini – Greek origin meaning “peace,” often associated with the calm, silvery moonlight. Iris – Greek origin meaning “rainbow,” evoking the silvery shimmer of light. Liora – Hebrew origin meaning “light,” closely linked to the bright, silver light. Rosaura – Spanish origin meaning “rose of gold,” often associated with the soft, golden-silver light. Sylvestra – Latin origin meaning “of the forest,” evoking the silvery light filtering through the trees. Talia – Hebrew origin meaning “dew from heaven,” associated with the silvery dew. Zelda – German origin meaning “gray fighting maid,” evoking the silvery-gray armor. Zarina – Persian origin meaning “golden,” but often associated with the silvery sheen.

Unique Silver Names for Boys

Sivert – Scandinavian origin meaning “bright,” closely linked to silver’s sheen. Eldan – Hebrew origin meaning “God has judged,” but evoking the ancient, silvery wisdom. Griswald – Old English origin meaning “from the gray forest,” evoking the silvery-gray woods. Gresham – English origin meaning “grass homestead,” but often associated with the silvery dew on grass. Silvanus – Latin origin meaning “of the forest,” closely linked to the silvery light filtering through the trees. Arvid – Scandinavian origin meaning “eagle tree,” often associated with the silvery feathers of the eagle. Vesper – Latin origin meaning “evening star,” evoking the silvery light of the evening. Alaric – German origin meaning “ruler of all,” often associated with the regal, silvery armor. Zoran – Slavic origin meaning “dawn,” evoking the silvery light of dawn.

Gender-Neutral Silver Names