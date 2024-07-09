60 Intriguing Names That Mean Rainbow for Boys and Girls

Choosing a name for your baby is a special and exciting task. Names carry deep meanings and can reflect beauty, hope, and promise—just like a rainbow. If you’re searching for a name with a touch of magic, exploring names that mean rainbow might be the perfect place to start.

These names are not only unique but also filled with vibrant symbolism, making them a wonderful choice for your little one. Let’s dive into some beautiful options from around the world.

Unisex Names

Rainbow: A direct representation of the colorful arc seen after rain. Prism: An object that disperses light into a spectrum of colors, creating a mini-rainbow effect. Iris: Named after the Greek goddess of the rainbow, symbolizing a bridge between heaven and earth. Chroma: Refers to the intensity of color, akin to the vibrant hues of a rainbow. Taye: African origin meaning ‘seen’ or ‘vision,’ symbolizing the visual spectacle of a rainbow. Aarco: Derived from “arcoiris,” the Spanish word for rainbow, capturing the full arc of colors. Arcus: Latin for rainbow, signifying the beautiful arc of colors in the sky. Kamaya: Tagalog for rainbow, representing the colorful phenomenon. Noelani: Hawaiian for “heavenly mist,” often leading to the formation of rainbows. Aloka: Sanskrit for “light,” symbolizing the light that creates rainbows. Zohar: Hebrew for “radiance,” reflecting the bright and colorful nature of rainbows. Azure: Represents the clear blue sky where rainbows appear. Sorin: Romanian for “sun,” essential for the formation of rainbows. Jora: Hebrew for “autumn rain,” linked to the rain needed for rainbows. Neven: Slavic for “marigold,” reflecting the spectrum of colors in a rainbow. Rai: Japanese for “trust,” phonetically similar to “ray” of light. Oran: Gaelic for “light” or “pale,” symbolizing the light spectrum of a rainbow. Tate: Native American for “he who talks,” linked to the mystical appearance of rainbows. Tali: Hebrew for “my dew,” associated with the conditions that create rainbows. Ziazan: Armenian for “rainbow,” directly capturing the colorful arc.

Girls’ Names

Arcoiris: Spanish for rainbow, embodying the colorful arc. Iridiana: Inspired by Iris, the Greek goddess of the rainbow. Keshet: Hebrew for rainbow, symbolizing a bridge of colors. Zia: Native American origin, meaning ‘sunshine,’ essential for rainbows. Celia: Latin for ‘heavenly,’ linking to the ethereal nature of rainbows. Meili: Chinese for ‘beautiful,’ often associated with the beauty of rainbows. Tulay: Turkish for rainbow, representing the colorful arc. Orzora: Hebrew for “light of the dawn,” akin to the light that forms rainbows. Vrishti: Hindi for “rain,” essential for the appearance of rainbows. Aurelia: Latin for “golden,” reflecting the golden hues in rainbows. Eleri: Welsh for “river,” connected to water and rainbows. Kanchana: Sanskrit for “golden,” symbolizing the golden colors seen in rainbows. Mahpiya: Native American Sioux for “sky,” where rainbows appear. Nebula: Latin for “mist” or “cloud,” often leading to rainbows. Raina: Slavic for “queen,” phonetically similar to “rain,” related to rainbows. Soleil: French for “sun,” essential for creating rainbows. Kalani: Hawaiian for “the heavens,” where rainbows are seen. Nura: Arabic for “light,” symbolizing the light spectrum of a rainbow. Esme: Persian for “emerald,” reflecting the green in rainbows. Enfysia: Welsh, derived from “enfys” (rainbow), symbolizing the colorful arc.

Boys’ Names