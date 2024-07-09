60 Intriguing Names That Mean Rainbow for Boys and Girls
Choosing a name for your baby is a special and exciting task. Names carry deep meanings and can reflect beauty, hope, and promise—just like a rainbow. If you’re searching for a name with a touch of magic, exploring names that mean rainbow might be the perfect place to start.
These names are not only unique but also filled with vibrant symbolism, making them a wonderful choice for your little one. Let’s dive into some beautiful options from around the world.
Unisex Names
- Rainbow: A direct representation of the colorful arc seen after rain.
- Prism: An object that disperses light into a spectrum of colors, creating a mini-rainbow effect.
- Iris: Named after the Greek goddess of the rainbow, symbolizing a bridge between heaven and earth.
- Chroma: Refers to the intensity of color, akin to the vibrant hues of a rainbow.
- Taye: African origin meaning ‘seen’ or ‘vision,’ symbolizing the visual spectacle of a rainbow.
- Aarco: Derived from “arcoiris,” the Spanish word for rainbow, capturing the full arc of colors.
- Arcus: Latin for rainbow, signifying the beautiful arc of colors in the sky.
- Kamaya: Tagalog for rainbow, representing the colorful phenomenon.
- Noelani: Hawaiian for “heavenly mist,” often leading to the formation of rainbows.
- Aloka: Sanskrit for “light,” symbolizing the light that creates rainbows.
- Zohar: Hebrew for “radiance,” reflecting the bright and colorful nature of rainbows.
- Azure: Represents the clear blue sky where rainbows appear.
- Sorin: Romanian for “sun,” essential for the formation of rainbows.
- Jora: Hebrew for “autumn rain,” linked to the rain needed for rainbows.
- Neven: Slavic for “marigold,” reflecting the spectrum of colors in a rainbow.
- Rai: Japanese for “trust,” phonetically similar to “ray” of light.
- Oran: Gaelic for “light” or “pale,” symbolizing the light spectrum of a rainbow.
- Tate: Native American for “he who talks,” linked to the mystical appearance of rainbows.
- Tali: Hebrew for “my dew,” associated with the conditions that create rainbows.
- Ziazan: Armenian for “rainbow,” directly capturing the colorful arc.
Girls’ Names
- Arcoiris: Spanish for rainbow, embodying the colorful arc.
- Iridiana: Inspired by Iris, the Greek goddess of the rainbow.
- Keshet: Hebrew for rainbow, symbolizing a bridge of colors.
- Zia: Native American origin, meaning ‘sunshine,’ essential for rainbows.
- Celia: Latin for ‘heavenly,’ linking to the ethereal nature of rainbows.
- Meili: Chinese for ‘beautiful,’ often associated with the beauty of rainbows.
- Tulay: Turkish for rainbow, representing the colorful arc.
- Orzora: Hebrew for “light of the dawn,” akin to the light that forms rainbows.
- Vrishti: Hindi for “rain,” essential for the appearance of rainbows.
- Aurelia: Latin for “golden,” reflecting the golden hues in rainbows.
- Eleri: Welsh for “river,” connected to water and rainbows.
- Kanchana: Sanskrit for “golden,” symbolizing the golden colors seen in rainbows.
- Mahpiya: Native American Sioux for “sky,” where rainbows appear.
- Nebula: Latin for “mist” or “cloud,” often leading to rainbows.
- Raina: Slavic for “queen,” phonetically similar to “rain,” related to rainbows.
- Soleil: French for “sun,” essential for creating rainbows.
- Kalani: Hawaiian for “the heavens,” where rainbows are seen.
- Nura: Arabic for “light,” symbolizing the light spectrum of a rainbow.
- Esme: Persian for “emerald,” reflecting the green in rainbows.
- Enfysia: Welsh, derived from “enfys” (rainbow), symbolizing the colorful arc.
Boys’ Names
- Enfys: Welsh for rainbow, representing the colorful phenomenon.
- Kohaku: Japanese for amber, reflecting the warm colors of a rainbow.
- Anuenue: Hawaiian for rainbow, embodying the natural beauty.
- Bowen: Derived from ‘rainbow,’ symbolizing hope and harmony.
- Chimalus: Native American origin, meaning ‘bluebird,’ linked to the sky and rainbows.
- Varun: Sanskrit origin, meaning ‘god of water,’ related to rain and rainbows.
- Bifrost: Old Norse for “rainbow bridge,” connecting mythology and rainbows.
- Corentin: French origin, meaning “hurricane,” indirectly linked to rain and the formation of rainbows.
- Dagfinn: Scandinavian for “Finn of the day,” evoking the bright colors of daylight rainbows.
- Enda: Irish for “rainbow,” symbolizing the colorful arc.
- Lian: Chinese for “graceful willow,” often associated with natural beauty like rainbows.
- Nanashi: Japanese for “seven,” representing the seven colors of a rainbow.
- Orinth: Old English for “serene sky,” connected to the clear sky after rain when rainbows appear.
- Vihar: Sanskrit for “sky,” where rainbows are seen after rain.
- Zenith: English for “highest point in the sky,” often where rainbows appear.
- Ragnar: Old Norse for “warrior,” symbolizing strength and beauty of a rainbow.
- Tariq: Arabic for “morning star,” often linked to rainbows.
- Ziv: Hebrew for “brightness,” reflecting the bright colors of a rainbow.
- Axl: Scandinavian for “father of peace,” linked to calm after rain.
- Luca: Italian for “light,” essential for the formation of rainbows.