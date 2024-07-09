names that mean rainbow

60 Intriguing Names That Mean Rainbow for Boys and Girls

Choosing a name for your baby is a special and exciting task. Names carry deep meanings and can reflect beauty, hope, and promise—just like a rainbow. If you’re searching for a name with a touch of magic, exploring names that mean rainbow might be the perfect place to start.

These names are not only unique but also filled with vibrant symbolism, making them a wonderful choice for your little one. Let’s dive into some beautiful options from around the world.

Unisex Names

  1. Rainbow: A direct representation of the colorful arc seen after rain.
  2. Prism: An object that disperses light into a spectrum of colors, creating a mini-rainbow effect.
  3. Iris: Named after the Greek goddess of the rainbow, symbolizing a bridge between heaven and earth.
  4. Chroma: Refers to the intensity of color, akin to the vibrant hues of a rainbow.
  5. Taye: African origin meaning ‘seen’ or ‘vision,’ symbolizing the visual spectacle of a rainbow.
  6. Aarco: Derived from “arcoiris,” the Spanish word for rainbow, capturing the full arc of colors.
  7. Arcus: Latin for rainbow, signifying the beautiful arc of colors in the sky.
  8. Kamaya: Tagalog for rainbow, representing the colorful phenomenon.
  9. Noelani: Hawaiian for “heavenly mist,” often leading to the formation of rainbows.
  10. Aloka: Sanskrit for “light,” symbolizing the light that creates rainbows.
  11. Zohar: Hebrew for “radiance,” reflecting the bright and colorful nature of rainbows.
  12. Azure: Represents the clear blue sky where rainbows appear.
  13. Sorin: Romanian for “sun,” essential for the formation of rainbows.
  14. Jora: Hebrew for “autumn rain,” linked to the rain needed for rainbows.
  15. Neven: Slavic for “marigold,” reflecting the spectrum of colors in a rainbow.
  16. Rai: Japanese for “trust,” phonetically similar to “ray” of light.
  17. Oran: Gaelic for “light” or “pale,” symbolizing the light spectrum of a rainbow.
  18. Tate: Native American for “he who talks,” linked to the mystical appearance of rainbows.
  19. Tali: Hebrew for “my dew,” associated with the conditions that create rainbows.
  20. Ziazan: Armenian for “rainbow,” directly capturing the colorful arc.

Girls’ Names

  1. Arcoiris: Spanish for rainbow, embodying the colorful arc.
  2. Iridiana: Inspired by Iris, the Greek goddess of the rainbow.
  3. Keshet: Hebrew for rainbow, symbolizing a bridge of colors.
  4. Zia: Native American origin, meaning ‘sunshine,’ essential for rainbows.
  5. Celia: Latin for ‘heavenly,’ linking to the ethereal nature of rainbows.
  6. Meili: Chinese for ‘beautiful,’ often associated with the beauty of rainbows.
  7. Tulay: Turkish for rainbow, representing the colorful arc.
  8. Orzora: Hebrew for “light of the dawn,” akin to the light that forms rainbows.
  9. Vrishti: Hindi for “rain,” essential for the appearance of rainbows.
  10. Aurelia: Latin for “golden,” reflecting the golden hues in rainbows.
  11. Eleri: Welsh for “river,” connected to water and rainbows.
  12. Kanchana: Sanskrit for “golden,” symbolizing the golden colors seen in rainbows.
  13. Mahpiya: Native American Sioux for “sky,” where rainbows appear.
  14. Nebula: Latin for “mist” or “cloud,” often leading to rainbows.
  15. Raina: Slavic for “queen,” phonetically similar to “rain,” related to rainbows.
  16. Soleil: French for “sun,” essential for creating rainbows.
  17. Kalani: Hawaiian for “the heavens,” where rainbows are seen.
  18. Nura: Arabic for “light,” symbolizing the light spectrum of a rainbow.
  19. Esme: Persian for “emerald,” reflecting the green in rainbows.
  20. Enfysia: Welsh, derived from “enfys” (rainbow), symbolizing the colorful arc.

Boys’ Names

  1. Enfys: Welsh for rainbow, representing the colorful phenomenon.
  2. Kohaku: Japanese for amber, reflecting the warm colors of a rainbow.
  3. Anuenue: Hawaiian for rainbow, embodying the natural beauty.
  4. Bowen: Derived from ‘rainbow,’ symbolizing hope and harmony.
  5. Chimalus: Native American origin, meaning ‘bluebird,’ linked to the sky and rainbows.
  6. Varun: Sanskrit origin, meaning ‘god of water,’ related to rain and rainbows.
  7. Bifrost: Old Norse for “rainbow bridge,” connecting mythology and rainbows.
  8. Corentin: French origin, meaning “hurricane,” indirectly linked to rain and the formation of rainbows.
  9. Dagfinn: Scandinavian for “Finn of the day,” evoking the bright colors of daylight rainbows.
  10. Enda: Irish for “rainbow,” symbolizing the colorful arc.
  11. Lian: Chinese for “graceful willow,” often associated with natural beauty like rainbows.
  12. Nanashi: Japanese for “seven,” representing the seven colors of a rainbow.
  13. Orinth: Old English for “serene sky,” connected to the clear sky after rain when rainbows appear.
  14. Vihar: Sanskrit for “sky,” where rainbows are seen after rain.
  15. Zenith: English for “highest point in the sky,” often where rainbows appear.
  16. Ragnar: Old Norse for “warrior,” symbolizing strength and beauty of a rainbow.
  17. Tariq: Arabic for “morning star,” often linked to rainbows.
  18. Ziv: Hebrew for “brightness,” reflecting the bright colors of a rainbow.
  19. Axl: Scandinavian for “father of peace,” linked to calm after rain.
  20. Luca: Italian for “light,” essential for the formation of rainbows.
