125 Unique Female Names with Dark Meanings to Consider

Choosing a name for your baby can be an exciting journey, especially if you’re drawn to something unique and mysterious. Female names with dark meanings offer a captivating blend of elegance and intrigue. These names often carry rich cultural and historical significance, adding depth and character.

Whether inspired by mythology, literature, or folklore, these names can give your child a sense of individuality and timeless allure. Explore our list of enchanting names that resonate with the dark and mysterious, perfect for those who appreciate a touch of the unconventional.

Popular Dark Names for Girls

Lilith – Of Hebrew origin, meaning “night monster” or “ghost.” In Jewish folklore, Lilith is considered a demon and the first wife of Adam who became a symbol of female independence and strength. Morgana – A variation of “Morgan,” derived from Welsh mythology. Morgana le Fay is a powerful sorceress in Arthurian legend, often depicted with dark and mystical qualities. Raven – An English name inspired by the black bird associated with mystery and omens. Ravens are often seen as messengers in folklore. Circe – Greek origin, meaning “bird.” In mythology, Circe is a sorceress who transforms her enemies into animals, embodying enchantment and danger. Hecate – Greek origin, associated with witchcraft, magic, and the moon. Hecate is the goddess of witchcraft and the underworld in Greek mythology. Nyx – Greek origin, meaning “night.” Nyx is the Greek goddess of the night, representing the dark and mysterious aspects of the world. Persephone – Greek origin, meaning “bringer of destruction.” Persephone is the queen of the underworld and goddess of spring, symbolizing life and death. Medusa – Greek origin, meaning “guardian.” Medusa is a Gorgon with snakes for hair, whose gaze turns people to stone, representing danger and beauty. Ophelia – Greek origin, meaning “help.” Ophelia is a tragic character in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” symbolizing innocence and melancholy. Desdemona – Greek origin, meaning “ill-fated.” Desdemona is a central character in Shakespeare’s “Othello,” representing tragic beauty and innocence. Eris – Greek origin, meaning “strife.” Eris is the goddess of discord and chaos in Greek mythology, embodying conflict and disruption. Selene – Greek origin, meaning “moon.” Selene is the Greek goddess of the moon, often depicted with a serene yet mysterious presence. Bellatrix – Latin origin, meaning “female warrior.” A character in the Harry Potter series known for her dark and fierce personality. Lamia – Greek origin, meaning “vampire.” In mythology, Lamia is a child-eating demon, often depicted as a beautiful woman with a dark side. Morticia – English origin, derived from “mortician,” meaning “undertaker.” A character from “The Addams Family,” known for her gothic elegance. Drusilla – Latin origin, meaning “strong.” Drusilla is a vampire character in the TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” embodying a dark and twisted personality. Elvira – Spanish origin, meaning “truth.” Elvira is a famous character known for her gothic style and dark humor. Darken – English origin, meaning “to make dark.” Represents mystery and the unknown. Zephyr – Greek origin, meaning “west wind.” Often associated with the soft, dark winds of the night. Artemis – Greek origin, meaning “safe.” Goddess of the hunt and the moon, often associated with the wilderness and night. Kali – Sanskrit origin, meaning “black” or “time.” Hindu goddess of destruction and transformation. Isolde – Welsh origin, meaning “ice ruler.” A tragic heroine from Arthurian legend, associated with sorrow and love. Evangeline – Greek origin, meaning “bearer of good news.” Despite its positive meaning, it has a gothic and poetic feel. Andromeda – Greek origin, meaning “ruler of men.” A constellation named after a princess in Greek mythology who was chained to a rock as a sacrifice. Pandora – Greek origin, meaning “all gifted.” Known from mythology as the first woman who opened a box releasing all the evils of humanity.

Gothic and Mysterious Names

Belladonna – Italian origin, meaning “beautiful lady.” Also the name of a poisonous plant, giving it a dark allure. Lenore – German origin, meaning “light.” Known from Edgar Allan Poe’s poem, “The Raven,” symbolizing lost love and mourning. Seraphina – Hebrew origin, meaning “burning ones.” While it has an angelic meaning, it carries a dark, mysterious beauty. Vespera – Latin origin, meaning “evening star.” Evokes the mysterious beauty of twilight. Tempest – English origin, meaning “storm.” Represents chaos and wild nature. Noir – French origin, meaning “black.” Symbolizes elegance and mystery. Sable – English origin, meaning “black.” Often associated with luxury and darkness. Ebonie – Variation of “Ebony,” meaning “black wood.” Symbolizes strength and darkness. Gothia – Inspired by the Gothic culture, representing dark beauty and mystery. Lorelai – German origin, meaning “alluring enchantress.” A siren from German folklore known for luring sailors to their doom. Morrigan – Irish origin, meaning “phantom queen.” A Celtic goddess associated with war and fate. Ondine – Latin origin, meaning “little wave.” A water nymph in mythology, often associated with tragic love. Twilight – English origin, representing the mysterious time between day and night. Umbra – Latin origin, meaning “shadow.” Represents the dark, shadowy aspects of life. Thorne – English origin, meaning “thorn bush.” Evokes a sense of danger and beauty. Sinclair – Scottish origin, meaning “holy and clear.” Despite its light meaning, it has a dark and gothic feel. Maleficent – Latin origin, meaning “doing evil or harm.” The name of the dark fairy in Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty.” Azrael – Hebrew origin, meaning “help of God.” The name of the angel of death in various religious traditions. Cassiopeia – Greek origin, meaning “she whose words excel.” A constellation named after a vain queen in Greek mythology. Lucinda – Latin origin, meaning “light.” Despite its meaning, it has a gothic and dark allure. Thalassa – Greek origin, meaning “sea.” Represents the dark, mysterious depths of the ocean. Zafira – Arabic origin, meaning “victorious.” Carries a mysterious and exotic appeal. Carmilla – Inspired by the Gothic novella “Carmilla” by Sheridan Le Fanu, featuring a female vampire. Damara – Greek origin, meaning “gentle.” Despite its meaning, it has a dark and unique charm. Nerissa – Greek origin, meaning “sea nymph.” Represents the dark, mysterious ocean.

Dark Names Inspired by Mythology and Folklore

Ishtar – Babylonian origin, goddess of love and war, often associated with dark and powerful themes. Freya – Norse origin, goddess of love, beauty, and war, with a strong and mysterious presence. Ereshkigal – Sumerian origin, goddess of the underworld, representing death and darkness. Jezebel – Hebrew origin, meaning “not exalted.” Known from the Bible as a queen with a dark reputation. Siren – Greek origin, mythological creatures who lured sailors to their deaths with enchanting music. Alecto – Greek origin, one of the Furies in mythology, representing unceasing anger. Fury – Greek origin, representing the avenging spirits in mythology. Lorelei – German origin, a siren from folklore who lured sailors to their doom. Scylla – Greek origin, a sea monster who haunted the rocks of a narrow strait. Stheno – Greek origin, one of the Gorgons, known for her strength and immortality. Tisiphone – Greek origin, one of the Furies, associated with vengeance. Banshee – Irish origin, a female spirit whose wail signals death. Chimera – Greek origin, a fire-breathing monster with a lion’s head, goat’s body, and serpent’s tail. Hera – Greek origin, queen of the gods, associated with jealousy and vengeance. Nefertiti – Egyptian origin, meaning “the beautiful one has come.” Often depicted with an enigmatic and powerful presence. Rhiannon – Welsh origin, a goddess associated with the moon and dreams. Brigid – Irish origin, a goddess of fire, poetry, and wisdom, often linked to dark and powerful imagery. Ceridwen – Welsh origin, a goddess of rebirth, transformation, and inspiration, often depicted as a dark enchantress. Lachesis – Greek origin, one of the Fates who measured the thread of life, representing destiny and fate. Anubis – Egyptian origin, god of the dead and mummification, representing death and the afterlife. Sekhmet – Egyptian origin, a warrior goddess and goddess of healing, often depicted with a lioness head, symbolizing power and destruction. Medea – Greek origin, a sorceress who helped Jason obtain the Golden Fleece, known for her dark and vengeful nature. Arianrhod – Welsh origin, a goddess associated with the moon, stars, and fertility, often depicted with a dark and mysterious aura. Calypso – Greek origin, a nymph who detained Odysseus on her island, representing enchantment and mystery. Hestia – Greek origin, goddess of the hearth and home, often associated with the quiet, dark corners of the home.

Dark Literary Names

Clarice – Latin origin, meaning “bright.” Known from “The Silence of the Lambs,” giving it a dark and suspenseful edge. Rebecca – Hebrew origin, meaning “to bind.” From Daphne du Maurier’s novel “Rebecca,” symbolizing mystery and dark romance. Lavinia – Latin origin, meaning “purity.” From Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus,” representing tragic beauty. Melisandre – French origin, meaning “strength.” A dark priestess from “Game of Thrones,” symbolizing power and mystery. Rowena – Welsh origin, meaning “white spear.” From Sir Walter Scott’s “Ivanhoe,” symbolizing noble yet dark allure. Tamsin – English origin, meaning “twin.” A character from gothic literature, embodying dark and mysterious qualities. Ursula – Latin origin, meaning “little bear.” From Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid,” representing dark transformation. Vladimira – Slavic origin, meaning “great ruler.” A female variation of Vlad, evoking dark and powerful imagery. Eudora – Greek origin, meaning “good gift.” From Eudora Welty’s gothic literature, symbolizing dark elegance. Regan – Gaelic origin, meaning “royal.” From Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” representing ambition and darkness. Cordelia – Celtic origin, meaning “heart.” From Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” symbolizing tragic beauty and purity. Goneril – Unknown origin, a character from “King Lear,” representing dark ambition and treachery. Clarimond – Latin origin, meaning “bright protector.” From gothic literature, symbolizing dark beauty and mystery. Gwendolen – Welsh origin, meaning “white ring.” A character from Arthurian legend, representing dark enchantment. Titania – Greek origin, meaning “giant.” From Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” representing magical and dark allure. Minerva – Latin origin, meaning “intellect.” From Roman mythology and literature, symbolizing wisdom with a dark edge. Hermione – Greek origin, meaning “messenger.” From Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” and J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,” representing intelligent and mysterious qualities. Annabel – English origin, meaning “loving.” From Edgar Allan Poe’s “Annabel Lee,” symbolizing dark romance and tragedy. Cosette – French origin, meaning “little thing.” From Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables,” symbolizing innocence and struggle. Hester – Greek origin, meaning “star.” From Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter,” representing resilience and dark beauty. Lucretia – Latin origin, meaning “wealth.” From Roman history and literature, symbolizing tragic honor and darkness. Moria – Hebrew origin, meaning “God teaches.” A dark and mysterious name from Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.” Narcissa – Greek origin, related to “narcissism.” From J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,” symbolizing vanity and dark beauty. Olivine – Latin origin, meaning “olive tree.” From gothic literature, representing dark elegance and mystery. Portia – Latin origin, meaning “pig.” From Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” symbolizing intelligence and dark allure.

Unique and Uncommon Dark Names