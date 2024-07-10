60 Cute and Clever Names That Mean Fox
Choosing the perfect name for your child is an exciting journey, and names that mean fox can add a touch of cleverness and charm to their identity. Foxes are admired for their agility, intelligence, and playful nature, making fox-inspired names a unique and meaningful choice.
Whether you’re drawn to names from mythology, nature, or different cultures, these names offer a delightful blend of creativity and significance. Explore our list of names that mean fox to find the perfect one that resonates with your child’s spirited personality.
Names That Mean Fox for Girls
1. Vixen
Origin: English
Meaning: Female fox
Description: Symbolizes cleverness and allure.
2. Fennec
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: Fennec fox
Description: Refers to the small desert fox known for its large ears and adaptability.
3. Zorro
Origin: Spanish
Meaning: Fox
Description: Often used for its sly and cunning connotations.
4. Makoto
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Sincere
Description: Linked to fox spirit myths, symbolizing honesty and cunning.
5. Vulpina
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Little fox
Description: A charming and unique name with a sly twist.
6. Alope
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Fox
Description: A mythological name linked to transformation and cunning.
7. San
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Three
Description: Associated with the fox in Japanese culture, symbolizing cleverness and mystery.
8. Jin
Origin: Korean
Meaning: Jewel
Description: Symbolizes the clever and precious nature of a fox.
9. Kitsuna
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Female fox
Description: A feminine version of “kitsune,” symbolizing charm and intelligence.
10. Fuchiko
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Fox child
Description: Reflects the playful and clever nature of a fox.
11. Mika
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Beautiful fragrance
Description: Linked to the sly and charming nature of a fox.
12. Shiori
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Poem
Description: Symbolizes the mysterious and creative aspects of a fox.
13. Inari
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Fox god
Description: Associated with the deity of foxes, rice, and prosperity.
14. Akiko
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Autumn child
Description: Linked to the mystical and clever traits of foxes.
15. Reynardine
Origin: French
Meaning: Little fox
Description: A diminutive of Reynard, symbolizing slyness and cunning.
16. Lupa
Origin: Latin
Meaning: She-wolf
Description: Often associated with the clever and cunning nature of foxes.
17. Sable
Origin: English
Meaning: Black-furred animal
Description: Symbolizes stealth and cleverness, traits often attributed to foxes.
18. Kitsu
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Fox
Description: A simple and direct name symbolizing the cleverness of a fox.
19. Okami
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Wolf
Description: Often linked to the cunning and elusive nature of foxes.
20. Ayame
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Iris
Description: Symbolizes the beautiful and sly nature of a fox.
Names That Mean Fox for Boys
1. Todd
Origin: English
Meaning: Fox
Description: A straightforward name meaning fox, symbolizing cleverness.
2. Fox
Origin: English
Meaning: Fox
Description: Directly named after the animal, symbolizing cunning and agility.
3. Renard
Origin: French
Meaning: Fox
Description: A classic name with a sophisticated twist, symbolizing slyness.
4. Kitsune
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Fox
Description: Refers to the mythical fox spirit known for its intelligence and trickery.
5. Fulk
Origin: Old German
Meaning: People
Description: Often linked to the cleverness of foxes in historical texts.
6. Simurg
Origin: Persian
Meaning: Mythical fox-like bird
Description: Represents wisdom and cunning.
7. Lomax
Origin: English
Meaning: Pool by the fox
Description: A unique name symbolizing the habitat of foxes.
8. Volsung
Origin: Norse
Meaning: Legendary hero
Description: Linked to Norse myths, often associated with fox-like cunning.
9. Conan
Origin: Irish
Meaning: Little wolf
Description: Symbolizes the clever and sly traits of a fox.
10. Fennecus
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Fennec fox
Description: Refers to the small, desert-dwelling fox.
11. Sionnach
Origin: Irish
Meaning: Fox
Description: A Gaelic name directly meaning fox, symbolizing cunning.
12. Fenn
Origin: English
Meaning: Marsh or fen
Description: Often linked to the habitat of foxes.
13. Lupin
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Wolf-like
Description: Often associated with the cunning nature of foxes.
14. Reynard
Origin: French
Meaning: Fox
Description: A traditional name symbolizing slyness and cleverness.
15. Whittaker
Origin: English
Meaning: White field
Description: Symbolizes the natural habitat and stealth of foxes.
16. Lowell
Origin: English
Meaning: Little wolf
Description: Reflects the cunning and agile traits of foxes.
17. Zev
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Wolf
Description: Often linked to the sly and clever nature of foxes.
18. Tobin
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God is good
Description: Symbolizes the wisdom and cunning of a fox.
19. Wolfram
Origin: German
Meaning: Wolf raven
Description: Reflects the clever and elusive traits of a fox.
20. Renaud
Origin: French
Meaning: Fox
Description: A classic name symbolizing cunning and agility.
Unisex Names That Mean Fox
1. Finnegan
Origin: Irish
Meaning: Fair
Description: Often linked to the cunning nature of foxes in folklore.
2. Russet
Origin: English
Meaning: Reddish-brown
Description: Refers to the color of a fox’s fur.
3. Rena
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Fox
Description: A simple and elegant name meaning fox.
4. Sionnach
Origin: Irish
Meaning: Fox
Description: A Gaelic name symbolizing cunning and cleverness.
5. Shu
Origin: Chinese
Meaning: Fox spirit
Description: Refers to the mythical fox spirit known for its wisdom.
6. Atsuko
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Sincere child
Description: Linked to fox myths, symbolizing honesty and cleverness.
7. Corin
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Spear
Description: Symbolizes the sharpness and agility of a fox.
8. Lior
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: My light
Description: Reflects the clever and agile nature of a fox.
9. Foxley
Origin: English
Meaning: Fox meadow
Description: A unique name symbolizing the habitat of foxes.
10. Sen
Origin: Japanese
Meaning: Forest elf
Description: Often linked to the cunning nature of foxes.
11. Wren
Origin: English
Meaning: Small bird
Description: Symbolizes agility and cleverness, traits shared with foxes.
12. Auburn
Origin: English
Meaning: Reddish-brown
Description: Refers to the color of a fox’s fur.
13. Tawny
Origin: English
Meaning: Tan, sandy color
Description: Reflects the coloration of a fox.
14. Rowan
Origin: Gaelic
Meaning: Little red-haired one
Description: Symbolizes the red fur of a fox.
15. Phoenix
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Mythical bird
Description: Symbolizes rebirth and cleverness, traits often linked to foxes.
16. Blaise
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Stutter
Description: Often linked to the mysterious and elusive nature of foxes.
17. Riley
Origin: Irish
Meaning: Valiant
Description: Reflects the courageous and clever nature of foxes.
18. Quinn
Origin: Irish
Meaning: Wise
Description: Symbolizes the intelligence and cunning of a fox.
19. Avery
Origin: English
Meaning: Ruler of the elves
Description: Linked to the mystical and clever traits of foxes.
20. Casey
Origin: Irish
Meaning: Vigilant
Description: Reflects the alert and cunning nature of a fox.