60 Cute and Clever Names That Mean Fox

Choosing the perfect name for your child is an exciting journey, and names that mean fox can add a touch of cleverness and charm to their identity. Foxes are admired for their agility, intelligence, and playful nature, making fox-inspired names a unique and meaningful choice.

Whether you’re drawn to names from mythology, nature, or different cultures, these names offer a delightful blend of creativity and significance. Explore our list of names that mean fox to find the perfect one that resonates with your child’s spirited personality.

Names That Mean Fox for Girls

1. Vixen

Origin: English

Meaning: Female fox

Description: Symbolizes cleverness and allure.

2. Fennec

Origin: Arabic

Meaning: Fennec fox

Description: Refers to the small desert fox known for its large ears and adaptability.

3. Zorro

Origin: Spanish

Meaning: Fox

Description: Often used for its sly and cunning connotations.

4. Makoto

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Sincere

Description: Linked to fox spirit myths, symbolizing honesty and cunning.

5. Vulpina

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Little fox

Description: A charming and unique name with a sly twist.

6. Alope

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Fox

Description: A mythological name linked to transformation and cunning.

7. San

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Three

Description: Associated with the fox in Japanese culture, symbolizing cleverness and mystery.

8. Jin

Origin: Korean

Meaning: Jewel

Description: Symbolizes the clever and precious nature of a fox.

9. Kitsuna

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Female fox

Description: A feminine version of “kitsune,” symbolizing charm and intelligence.

10. Fuchiko

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Fox child

Description: Reflects the playful and clever nature of a fox.

11. Mika

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Beautiful fragrance

Description: Linked to the sly and charming nature of a fox.

12. Shiori

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Poem

Description: Symbolizes the mysterious and creative aspects of a fox.

13. Inari

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Fox god

Description: Associated with the deity of foxes, rice, and prosperity.

14. Akiko

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Autumn child

Description: Linked to the mystical and clever traits of foxes.

15. Reynardine

Origin: French

Meaning: Little fox

Description: A diminutive of Reynard, symbolizing slyness and cunning.

16. Lupa

Origin: Latin

Meaning: She-wolf

Description: Often associated with the clever and cunning nature of foxes.

17. Sable

Origin: English

Meaning: Black-furred animal

Description: Symbolizes stealth and cleverness, traits often attributed to foxes.

18. Kitsu

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Fox

Description: A simple and direct name symbolizing the cleverness of a fox.

19. Okami

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Wolf

Description: Often linked to the cunning and elusive nature of foxes.

20. Ayame

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Iris

Description: Symbolizes the beautiful and sly nature of a fox.

Names That Mean Fox for Boys

1. Todd

Origin: English

Meaning: Fox

Description: A straightforward name meaning fox, symbolizing cleverness.

2. Fox

Origin: English

Meaning: Fox

Description: Directly named after the animal, symbolizing cunning and agility.

3. Renard

Origin: French

Meaning: Fox

Description: A classic name with a sophisticated twist, symbolizing slyness.

4. Kitsune

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Fox

Description: Refers to the mythical fox spirit known for its intelligence and trickery.

5. Fulk

Origin: Old German

Meaning: People

Description: Often linked to the cleverness of foxes in historical texts.

6. Simurg

Origin: Persian

Meaning: Mythical fox-like bird

Description: Represents wisdom and cunning.

7. Lomax

Origin: English

Meaning: Pool by the fox

Description: A unique name symbolizing the habitat of foxes.

8. Volsung

Origin: Norse

Meaning: Legendary hero

Description: Linked to Norse myths, often associated with fox-like cunning.

9. Conan

Origin: Irish

Meaning: Little wolf

Description: Symbolizes the clever and sly traits of a fox.

10. Fennecus

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Fennec fox

Description: Refers to the small, desert-dwelling fox.

11. Sionnach

Origin: Irish

Meaning: Fox

Description: A Gaelic name directly meaning fox, symbolizing cunning.

12. Fenn

Origin: English

Meaning: Marsh or fen

Description: Often linked to the habitat of foxes.

13. Lupin

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Wolf-like

Description: Often associated with the cunning nature of foxes.

14. Reynard

Origin: French

Meaning: Fox

Description: A traditional name symbolizing slyness and cleverness.

15. Whittaker

Origin: English

Meaning: White field

Description: Symbolizes the natural habitat and stealth of foxes.

16. Lowell

Origin: English

Meaning: Little wolf

Description: Reflects the cunning and agile traits of foxes.

17. Zev

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: Wolf

Description: Often linked to the sly and clever nature of foxes.

18. Tobin

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: God is good

Description: Symbolizes the wisdom and cunning of a fox.

19. Wolfram

Origin: German

Meaning: Wolf raven

Description: Reflects the clever and elusive traits of a fox.

20. Renaud

Origin: French

Meaning: Fox

Description: A classic name symbolizing cunning and agility.

Unisex Names That Mean Fox

1. Finnegan

Origin: Irish

Meaning: Fair

Description: Often linked to the cunning nature of foxes in folklore.

2. Russet

Origin: English

Meaning: Reddish-brown

Description: Refers to the color of a fox’s fur.

3. Rena

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Fox

Description: A simple and elegant name meaning fox.

4. Sionnach

Origin: Irish

Meaning: Fox

Description: A Gaelic name symbolizing cunning and cleverness.

5. Shu

Origin: Chinese

Meaning: Fox spirit

Description: Refers to the mythical fox spirit known for its wisdom.

6. Atsuko

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Sincere child

Description: Linked to fox myths, symbolizing honesty and cleverness.

7. Corin

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Spear

Description: Symbolizes the sharpness and agility of a fox.

8. Lior

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: My light

Description: Reflects the clever and agile nature of a fox.

9. Foxley

Origin: English

Meaning: Fox meadow

Description: A unique name symbolizing the habitat of foxes.

10. Sen

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Forest elf

Description: Often linked to the cunning nature of foxes.

11. Wren

Origin: English

Meaning: Small bird

Description: Symbolizes agility and cleverness, traits shared with foxes.

12. Auburn

Origin: English

Meaning: Reddish-brown

Description: Refers to the color of a fox’s fur.

13. Tawny

Origin: English

Meaning: Tan, sandy color

Description: Reflects the coloration of a fox.

14. Rowan

Origin: Gaelic

Meaning: Little red-haired one

Description: Symbolizes the red fur of a fox.

15. Phoenix

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Mythical bird

Description: Symbolizes rebirth and cleverness, traits often linked to foxes.

16. Blaise

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Stutter

Description: Often linked to the mysterious and elusive nature of foxes.

17. Riley

Origin: Irish

Meaning: Valiant

Description: Reflects the courageous and clever nature of foxes.

18. Quinn

Origin: Irish

Meaning: Wise

Description: Symbolizes the intelligence and cunning of a fox.

19. Avery

Origin: English

Meaning: Ruler of the elves

Description: Linked to the mystical and clever traits of foxes.

20. Casey

Origin: Irish

Meaning: Vigilant

Description: Reflects the alert and cunning nature of a fox.