names that mean mischief

Discover 101 Names That Mean Mischief for Your Baby

Choosing the perfect name for your child can be a delightful journey, especially if you’re drawn to names that mean mischief. These names carry a playful and spirited essence, adding a touch of cleverness and charm to your child’s identity.

Whether inspired by mythology, literature, or folklore, names with mischievous meanings bring a unique flair and memorable quality. If you love the idea of a name that captures a lively and spirited personality, explore our list of enchanting names that mean mischief, perfect for your little one.

Names That Mean Mischief for Girls

  1. Loki – Norse origin, meaning “trickster god.”
  2. Pandora – Greek origin, meaning “all-gifted,” but known for releasing mischief into the world.
  3. Trixie – Latin origin, meaning “bringer of joy,” often associated with trickery.
  4. Sabrina – Celtic origin, associated with the mischievous spirit of the River Severn.
  5. Maeve – Irish origin, meaning “she who intoxicates,” known for her cunning nature.
  6. Kaida – Japanese origin, meaning “little dragon,” symbolizing mischief and playfulness.
  7. Zara – Arabic origin, meaning “princess,” with a spirited and lively connotation.
  8. Lilith – Hebrew origin, meaning “night monster,” associated with rebelliousness.
  9. Rogue – English origin, meaning “mischievous” or “playfully wicked.”
  10. Vixen – English origin, meaning “female fox,” associated with slyness and mischief.
  11. Delilah – Hebrew origin, meaning “delicate,” known for her cunning and deceptive ways.
  12. Jinx – English origin, meaning “spell” or “charm,” often associated with mischief.
  13. Mara – Hebrew origin, meaning “bitter,” associated with causing trouble.
  14. Raven – English origin, associated with the mischievous and clever bird.
  15. Roxy – Persian origin, meaning “dawn,” but often linked to lively and spirited behavior.
  16. Seraphina – Hebrew origin, meaning “burning ones,” associated with fiery and mischievous spirits.
  17. Tempest – English origin, meaning “storm,” symbolizing turbulent and mischievous nature.
  18. Venus – Roman origin, associated with love and seduction, often linked to playful mischief.
  19. Zelda – German origin, meaning “dark battle,” associated with strong and mischievous personalities.
  20. Echo – Greek origin, associated with the nymph known for her playful repetition of sounds.
  21. Electra – Greek origin, meaning “amber,” associated with fiery and spirited behavior.
  22. Harlow – English origin, meaning “meadow of hares,” often linked to lively and mischievous nature.
  23. Fae – English origin, meaning “fairy,” often associated with playful and mischievous spirits.
  24. Bellatrix – Latin origin, meaning “female warrior,” known for her cunning and rebellious nature.
  25. Luna – Latin origin, meaning “moon,” associated with mysterious and mischievous qualities.
  26. Mystique – English origin, meaning “mystery,” often linked to enigmatic and mischievous behavior.
  27. Nyx – Greek origin, meaning “night,” associated with dark and mischievous spirits.
  28. Phoebe – Greek origin, meaning “bright” or “pure,” known for her lively and playful nature.
  29. Sable – English origin, meaning “black,” often linked to stealthy and mischievous behavior.
  30. Thalia – Greek origin, meaning “to blossom,” associated with joy and playful mischief.
  31. Ursula – Latin origin, meaning “little bear,” known for her cunning and mischievous personality.
  32. Vivian – Latin origin, meaning “alive,” associated with lively and spirited behavior.
  33. Wren – English origin, associated with the small, lively bird known for its playful nature.
  34. Xanthe – Greek origin, meaning “yellow,” linked to vibrant and mischievous personalities.
  35. Yara – Arabic origin, meaning “small butterfly,” associated with lively and playful behavior.

Names That Mean Mischief for Boys

  1. Puck – English origin, meaning “mischievous fairy” or “sprite.”
  2. Robin – English origin, associated with the clever and playful bird.
  3. Damon – Greek origin, meaning “to tame,” but often linked to cunning and mischief.
  4. Rebel – English origin, meaning “one who resists authority,” associated with mischievous behavior.
  5. Fox – English origin, symbolizing cleverness and mischief.
  6. Orion – Greek origin, meaning “rising in the sky,” associated with adventurous and spirited nature.
  7. Jasper – Persian origin, meaning “treasurer,” often linked to clever and cunning personalities.
  8. Griffin – Welsh origin, meaning “strong lord,” associated with mythical mischief.
  9. Coyote – Native American origin, symbolizing the trickster figure in various cultures.
  10. Drake – English origin, meaning “dragon,” associated with fierce and mischievous nature.
  11. Maverick – American origin, meaning “independent,” associated with rebellious and mischievous behavior.
  12. Soren – Danish origin, meaning “stern,” but often linked to spirited and mischievous nature.
  13. Zane – Hebrew origin, meaning “God is gracious,” but often associated with rebelliousness.
  14. Blaze – English origin, meaning “flame,” symbolizing fiery and spirited behavior.
  15. Dash – English origin, meaning “to run quickly,” associated with energetic and mischievous nature.
  16. Enzo – Italian origin, meaning “ruler of the home,” often linked to lively and playful personalities.
  17. Hawk – English origin, symbolizing keen vision and spirited nature.
  18. Jett – English origin, meaning “black mineral,” often associated with sleek and mischievous behavior.
  19. Knox – Scottish origin, meaning “round hill,” symbolizing strong and spirited nature.
  20. Milo – German origin, meaning “soldier,” often linked to spirited and mischievous behavior.
  21. Ryder – English origin, meaning “mounted warrior,” associated with adventurous and mischievous nature.
  22. Sterling – English origin, meaning “little star,” symbolizing bright and spirited behavior.
  23. Talon – English origin, meaning “claw,” symbolizing fierce and mischievous nature.
  24. Vaughn – Welsh origin, meaning “small,” often linked to lively and spirited behavior.
  25. Wilder – English origin, meaning “untamed,” symbolizing wild and mischievous nature.
  26. Xander – Greek origin, meaning “defender of the people,” often associated with spirited and clever behavior.
  27. Zephyr – Greek origin, meaning “west wind,” symbolizing gentle yet mischievous nature.
  28. Axl – Scandinavian origin, meaning “father of peace,” but often linked to rebelliousness.
  29. Brooks – English origin, meaning “small stream,” symbolizing lively and spirited nature.
  30. Cruz – Spanish origin, meaning “cross,” but often associated with strong and mischievous personalities.
  31. Dax – French origin, meaning “leader,” symbolizing strong and spirited behavior.
  32. Eli – Hebrew origin, meaning “ascended,” often linked to clever and mischievous nature.
  33. Finn – Irish origin, meaning “fair,” symbolizing spirited and playful behavior.

Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Mischief

  1. Rowan – Irish origin, meaning “little red-haired one,” symbolizing spirited and playful nature.
  2. Quinn – Irish origin, meaning “wise,” often linked to clever and mischievous behavior.
  3. Harley – English origin, meaning “hare meadow,” associated with lively and playful nature.
  4. Riley – Irish origin, meaning “valiant,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous behavior.
  5. Phoenix – Greek origin, symbolizing rebirth and spirited nature.
  6. Avery – English origin, meaning “ruler of the elves,” associated with mischievous and playful behavior.
  7. Casey – Irish origin, meaning “vigilant,” symbolizing spirited and clever nature.
  8. Skylar – Dutch origin, meaning “scholar,” but often linked to lively and spirited behavior.
  9. Jordan – Hebrew origin, meaning “flowing down,” associated with fluid and playful nature.
  10. Reese – Welsh origin, meaning “enthusiasm,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous behavior.
  11. Taylor – English origin, meaning “tailor,” often linked to spirited and playful nature.
  12. Blair – Scottish origin, meaning “field,” associated with lively and spirited behavior.
  13. Dakota – Native American origin, meaning “friend” or “ally,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous nature.
  14. Emerson – English origin, meaning “son of Emery,” associated with spirited and playful behavior.
  15. Finley – Irish origin, meaning “fair-haired warrior,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous nature.
  16. Parker – English origin, meaning “park keeper,” often linked to lively and playful behavior.
  17. Sawyer – English origin, meaning “woodcutter,” associated with spirited and mischievous behavior.
  18. Tatum – English origin, meaning “Tate’s homestead,” symbolizing spirited and playful nature.
  19. River – English origin, meaning “stream of water,” symbolizing fluid and playful nature.
  20. Sky – English origin, symbolizing open and spirited nature.
  21. Ash – English origin, meaning “ash tree,” often linked to spirited and playful behavior.
  22. Charlie – English origin, meaning “free man,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous nature.
  23. Alex – Greek origin, meaning “defender of the people,” often linked to clever and spirited behavior.
  24. Morgan – Welsh origin, meaning “sea-born,” associated with fluid and playful nature.
  25. Sage – Latin origin, meaning “wise,” symbolizing clever and mischievous behavior.
  26. Cameron – Scottish origin, meaning “crooked nose,” associated with spirited and lively nature.
  27. Elliot – English origin, meaning “the Lord is my God,” often linked to spirited and playful behavior.
  28. Justice – English origin, symbolizing fairness and spirited nature.
  29. Kai – Hawaiian origin, meaning “sea,” associated with fluid and playful nature.
  30. Quincy – Latin origin, meaning “fifth,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous behavior.
  31. Skyler – Dutch origin, meaning “scholar,” but often linked to lively and spirited behavior.
  32. Sloan – Irish origin, meaning “raider,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous nature.
  33. Micah – Hebrew origin, meaning “who is like God?” symbolizing spirited and playful nature.
