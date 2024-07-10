Discover 101 Names That Mean Mischief for Your Baby
Choosing the perfect name for your child can be a delightful journey, especially if you’re drawn to names that mean mischief. These names carry a playful and spirited essence, adding a touch of cleverness and charm to your child’s identity.
Whether inspired by mythology, literature, or folklore, names with mischievous meanings bring a unique flair and memorable quality. If you love the idea of a name that captures a lively and spirited personality, explore our list of enchanting names that mean mischief, perfect for your little one.
Names That Mean Mischief for Girls
- Loki – Norse origin, meaning “trickster god.”
- Pandora – Greek origin, meaning “all-gifted,” but known for releasing mischief into the world.
- Trixie – Latin origin, meaning “bringer of joy,” often associated with trickery.
- Sabrina – Celtic origin, associated with the mischievous spirit of the River Severn.
- Maeve – Irish origin, meaning “she who intoxicates,” known for her cunning nature.
- Kaida – Japanese origin, meaning “little dragon,” symbolizing mischief and playfulness.
- Zara – Arabic origin, meaning “princess,” with a spirited and lively connotation.
- Lilith – Hebrew origin, meaning “night monster,” associated with rebelliousness.
- Rogue – English origin, meaning “mischievous” or “playfully wicked.”
- Vixen – English origin, meaning “female fox,” associated with slyness and mischief.
- Delilah – Hebrew origin, meaning “delicate,” known for her cunning and deceptive ways.
- Jinx – English origin, meaning “spell” or “charm,” often associated with mischief.
- Mara – Hebrew origin, meaning “bitter,” associated with causing trouble.
- Raven – English origin, associated with the mischievous and clever bird.
- Roxy – Persian origin, meaning “dawn,” but often linked to lively and spirited behavior.
- Seraphina – Hebrew origin, meaning “burning ones,” associated with fiery and mischievous spirits.
- Tempest – English origin, meaning “storm,” symbolizing turbulent and mischievous nature.
- Venus – Roman origin, associated with love and seduction, often linked to playful mischief.
- Zelda – German origin, meaning “dark battle,” associated with strong and mischievous personalities.
- Echo – Greek origin, associated with the nymph known for her playful repetition of sounds.
- Electra – Greek origin, meaning “amber,” associated with fiery and spirited behavior.
- Harlow – English origin, meaning “meadow of hares,” often linked to lively and mischievous nature.
- Fae – English origin, meaning “fairy,” often associated with playful and mischievous spirits.
- Bellatrix – Latin origin, meaning “female warrior,” known for her cunning and rebellious nature.
- Luna – Latin origin, meaning “moon,” associated with mysterious and mischievous qualities.
- Mystique – English origin, meaning “mystery,” often linked to enigmatic and mischievous behavior.
- Nyx – Greek origin, meaning “night,” associated with dark and mischievous spirits.
- Phoebe – Greek origin, meaning “bright” or “pure,” known for her lively and playful nature.
- Sable – English origin, meaning “black,” often linked to stealthy and mischievous behavior.
- Thalia – Greek origin, meaning “to blossom,” associated with joy and playful mischief.
- Ursula – Latin origin, meaning “little bear,” known for her cunning and mischievous personality.
- Vivian – Latin origin, meaning “alive,” associated with lively and spirited behavior.
- Wren – English origin, associated with the small, lively bird known for its playful nature.
- Xanthe – Greek origin, meaning “yellow,” linked to vibrant and mischievous personalities.
- Yara – Arabic origin, meaning “small butterfly,” associated with lively and playful behavior.
Names That Mean Mischief for Boys
- Puck – English origin, meaning “mischievous fairy” or “sprite.”
- Robin – English origin, associated with the clever and playful bird.
- Damon – Greek origin, meaning “to tame,” but often linked to cunning and mischief.
- Rebel – English origin, meaning “one who resists authority,” associated with mischievous behavior.
- Fox – English origin, symbolizing cleverness and mischief.
- Orion – Greek origin, meaning “rising in the sky,” associated with adventurous and spirited nature.
- Jasper – Persian origin, meaning “treasurer,” often linked to clever and cunning personalities.
- Griffin – Welsh origin, meaning “strong lord,” associated with mythical mischief.
- Coyote – Native American origin, symbolizing the trickster figure in various cultures.
- Drake – English origin, meaning “dragon,” associated with fierce and mischievous nature.
- Maverick – American origin, meaning “independent,” associated with rebellious and mischievous behavior.
- Soren – Danish origin, meaning “stern,” but often linked to spirited and mischievous nature.
- Zane – Hebrew origin, meaning “God is gracious,” but often associated with rebelliousness.
- Blaze – English origin, meaning “flame,” symbolizing fiery and spirited behavior.
- Dash – English origin, meaning “to run quickly,” associated with energetic and mischievous nature.
- Enzo – Italian origin, meaning “ruler of the home,” often linked to lively and playful personalities.
- Hawk – English origin, symbolizing keen vision and spirited nature.
- Jett – English origin, meaning “black mineral,” often associated with sleek and mischievous behavior.
- Knox – Scottish origin, meaning “round hill,” symbolizing strong and spirited nature.
- Milo – German origin, meaning “soldier,” often linked to spirited and mischievous behavior.
- Ryder – English origin, meaning “mounted warrior,” associated with adventurous and mischievous nature.
- Sterling – English origin, meaning “little star,” symbolizing bright and spirited behavior.
- Talon – English origin, meaning “claw,” symbolizing fierce and mischievous nature.
- Vaughn – Welsh origin, meaning “small,” often linked to lively and spirited behavior.
- Wilder – English origin, meaning “untamed,” symbolizing wild and mischievous nature.
- Xander – Greek origin, meaning “defender of the people,” often associated with spirited and clever behavior.
- Zephyr – Greek origin, meaning “west wind,” symbolizing gentle yet mischievous nature.
- Axl – Scandinavian origin, meaning “father of peace,” but often linked to rebelliousness.
- Brooks – English origin, meaning “small stream,” symbolizing lively and spirited nature.
- Cruz – Spanish origin, meaning “cross,” but often associated with strong and mischievous personalities.
- Dax – French origin, meaning “leader,” symbolizing strong and spirited behavior.
- Eli – Hebrew origin, meaning “ascended,” often linked to clever and mischievous nature.
- Finn – Irish origin, meaning “fair,” symbolizing spirited and playful behavior.
Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Mischief
- Rowan – Irish origin, meaning “little red-haired one,” symbolizing spirited and playful nature.
- Quinn – Irish origin, meaning “wise,” often linked to clever and mischievous behavior.
- Harley – English origin, meaning “hare meadow,” associated with lively and playful nature.
- Riley – Irish origin, meaning “valiant,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous behavior.
- Phoenix – Greek origin, symbolizing rebirth and spirited nature.
- Avery – English origin, meaning “ruler of the elves,” associated with mischievous and playful behavior.
- Casey – Irish origin, meaning “vigilant,” symbolizing spirited and clever nature.
- Skylar – Dutch origin, meaning “scholar,” but often linked to lively and spirited behavior.
- Jordan – Hebrew origin, meaning “flowing down,” associated with fluid and playful nature.
- Reese – Welsh origin, meaning “enthusiasm,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous behavior.
- Taylor – English origin, meaning “tailor,” often linked to spirited and playful nature.
- Blair – Scottish origin, meaning “field,” associated with lively and spirited behavior.
- Dakota – Native American origin, meaning “friend” or “ally,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous nature.
- Emerson – English origin, meaning “son of Emery,” associated with spirited and playful behavior.
- Finley – Irish origin, meaning “fair-haired warrior,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous nature.
- Parker – English origin, meaning “park keeper,” often linked to lively and playful behavior.
- Sawyer – English origin, meaning “woodcutter,” associated with spirited and mischievous behavior.
- Tatum – English origin, meaning “Tate’s homestead,” symbolizing spirited and playful nature.
- River – English origin, meaning “stream of water,” symbolizing fluid and playful nature.
- Sky – English origin, symbolizing open and spirited nature.
- Ash – English origin, meaning “ash tree,” often linked to spirited and playful behavior.
- Charlie – English origin, meaning “free man,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous nature.
- Alex – Greek origin, meaning “defender of the people,” often linked to clever and spirited behavior.
- Morgan – Welsh origin, meaning “sea-born,” associated with fluid and playful nature.
- Sage – Latin origin, meaning “wise,” symbolizing clever and mischievous behavior.
- Cameron – Scottish origin, meaning “crooked nose,” associated with spirited and lively nature.
- Elliot – English origin, meaning “the Lord is my God,” often linked to spirited and playful behavior.
- Justice – English origin, symbolizing fairness and spirited nature.
- Kai – Hawaiian origin, meaning “sea,” associated with fluid and playful nature.
- Quincy – Latin origin, meaning “fifth,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous behavior.
- Skyler – Dutch origin, meaning “scholar,” but often linked to lively and spirited behavior.
- Sloan – Irish origin, meaning “raider,” symbolizing spirited and mischievous nature.
- Micah – Hebrew origin, meaning “who is like God?” symbolizing spirited and playful nature.