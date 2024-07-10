Discover 101 Names That Mean Mischief for Your Baby

Choosing the perfect name for your child can be a delightful journey, especially if you’re drawn to names that mean mischief. These names carry a playful and spirited essence, adding a touch of cleverness and charm to your child’s identity.

Whether inspired by mythology, literature, or folklore, names with mischievous meanings bring a unique flair and memorable quality. If you love the idea of a name that captures a lively and spirited personality, explore our list of enchanting names that mean mischief, perfect for your little one.

Names That Mean Mischief for Girls

Loki – Norse origin, meaning “trickster god.” Pandora – Greek origin, meaning “all-gifted,” but known for releasing mischief into the world. Trixie – Latin origin, meaning “bringer of joy,” often associated with trickery. Sabrina – Celtic origin, associated with the mischievous spirit of the River Severn. Maeve – Irish origin, meaning “she who intoxicates,” known for her cunning nature. Kaida – Japanese origin, meaning “little dragon,” symbolizing mischief and playfulness. Zara – Arabic origin, meaning “princess,” with a spirited and lively connotation. Lilith – Hebrew origin, meaning “night monster,” associated with rebelliousness. Rogue – English origin, meaning “mischievous” or “playfully wicked.” Vixen – English origin, meaning “female fox,” associated with slyness and mischief. Delilah – Hebrew origin, meaning “delicate,” known for her cunning and deceptive ways. Jinx – English origin, meaning “spell” or “charm,” often associated with mischief. Mara – Hebrew origin, meaning “bitter,” associated with causing trouble. Raven – English origin, associated with the mischievous and clever bird. Roxy – Persian origin, meaning “dawn,” but often linked to lively and spirited behavior. Seraphina – Hebrew origin, meaning “burning ones,” associated with fiery and mischievous spirits. Tempest – English origin, meaning “storm,” symbolizing turbulent and mischievous nature. Venus – Roman origin, associated with love and seduction, often linked to playful mischief. Zelda – German origin, meaning “dark battle,” associated with strong and mischievous personalities. Echo – Greek origin, associated with the nymph known for her playful repetition of sounds. Electra – Greek origin, meaning “amber,” associated with fiery and spirited behavior. Harlow – English origin, meaning “meadow of hares,” often linked to lively and mischievous nature. Fae – English origin, meaning “fairy,” often associated with playful and mischievous spirits. Bellatrix – Latin origin, meaning “female warrior,” known for her cunning and rebellious nature. Luna – Latin origin, meaning “moon,” associated with mysterious and mischievous qualities. Mystique – English origin, meaning “mystery,” often linked to enigmatic and mischievous behavior. Nyx – Greek origin, meaning “night,” associated with dark and mischievous spirits. Phoebe – Greek origin, meaning “bright” or “pure,” known for her lively and playful nature. Sable – English origin, meaning “black,” often linked to stealthy and mischievous behavior. Thalia – Greek origin, meaning “to blossom,” associated with joy and playful mischief. Ursula – Latin origin, meaning “little bear,” known for her cunning and mischievous personality. Vivian – Latin origin, meaning “alive,” associated with lively and spirited behavior. Wren – English origin, associated with the small, lively bird known for its playful nature. Xanthe – Greek origin, meaning “yellow,” linked to vibrant and mischievous personalities. Yara – Arabic origin, meaning “small butterfly,” associated with lively and playful behavior.

Names That Mean Mischief for Boys

Puck – English origin, meaning “mischievous fairy” or “sprite.” Robin – English origin, associated with the clever and playful bird. Damon – Greek origin, meaning “to tame,” but often linked to cunning and mischief. Rebel – English origin, meaning “one who resists authority,” associated with mischievous behavior. Fox – English origin, symbolizing cleverness and mischief. Orion – Greek origin, meaning “rising in the sky,” associated with adventurous and spirited nature. Jasper – Persian origin, meaning “treasurer,” often linked to clever and cunning personalities. Griffin – Welsh origin, meaning “strong lord,” associated with mythical mischief. Coyote – Native American origin, symbolizing the trickster figure in various cultures. Drake – English origin, meaning “dragon,” associated with fierce and mischievous nature. Maverick – American origin, meaning “independent,” associated with rebellious and mischievous behavior. Soren – Danish origin, meaning “stern,” but often linked to spirited and mischievous nature. Zane – Hebrew origin, meaning “God is gracious,” but often associated with rebelliousness. Blaze – English origin, meaning “flame,” symbolizing fiery and spirited behavior. Dash – English origin, meaning “to run quickly,” associated with energetic and mischievous nature. Enzo – Italian origin, meaning “ruler of the home,” often linked to lively and playful personalities. Hawk – English origin, symbolizing keen vision and spirited nature. Jett – English origin, meaning “black mineral,” often associated with sleek and mischievous behavior. Knox – Scottish origin, meaning “round hill,” symbolizing strong and spirited nature. Milo – German origin, meaning “soldier,” often linked to spirited and mischievous behavior. Ryder – English origin, meaning “mounted warrior,” associated with adventurous and mischievous nature. Sterling – English origin, meaning “little star,” symbolizing bright and spirited behavior. Talon – English origin, meaning “claw,” symbolizing fierce and mischievous nature. Vaughn – Welsh origin, meaning “small,” often linked to lively and spirited behavior. Wilder – English origin, meaning “untamed,” symbolizing wild and mischievous nature. Xander – Greek origin, meaning “defender of the people,” often associated with spirited and clever behavior. Zephyr – Greek origin, meaning “west wind,” symbolizing gentle yet mischievous nature. Axl – Scandinavian origin, meaning “father of peace,” but often linked to rebelliousness. Brooks – English origin, meaning “small stream,” symbolizing lively and spirited nature. Cruz – Spanish origin, meaning “cross,” but often associated with strong and mischievous personalities. Dax – French origin, meaning “leader,” symbolizing strong and spirited behavior. Eli – Hebrew origin, meaning “ascended,” often linked to clever and mischievous nature. Finn – Irish origin, meaning “fair,” symbolizing spirited and playful behavior.

Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Mischief