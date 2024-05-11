120 Chinese Names That Mean Moon: Symbolic & Timeless

The moon has always held a unique place in Chinese culture, from its embodiment of beauty and tranquility to its deep roots in mythology, like the story of Chang’e, the moon goddess. If you’ve ever found yourself enchanted by lunar mystique, you’ll be thrilled to discover the rich symbolism behind Chinese names that mean moon.

Whether you’re seeking a name that reflects the moon’s grace, wisdom, or simply its serene glow, this guide explores how different names capture these timeless qualities. You’ll find inspiration from a blend of ancient traditions and modern perspectives that make each name truly special.

Chinese Names That Mean Moon for Girls

1. Yue (月) – Directly translates to “moon,” symbolizing brightness and purity.

2. Mingyue (明月) – Means “bright moon,” reflecting clarity and enlightenment.

3. Biyue (碧月) – Means “jade moon,” symbolizing beauty and rarity.

4. Lanyue (蓝月) – Means “blue moon,” rare and special.

5. Jinyue (金月) – Means “golden moon,” representing preciousness and wealth.

6. Xiaoyue (小月) – Means “little moon,” a term of endearment.

7. Shuangyue (霜月) – Means “frost moon,” related to the late autumn season.

8. Chenyue (辰月) – Derived from an ancient word for “morning,” suggesting a moon seen at dawn.

9. Qingyue (清月) – Means “clear moon,” symbolizing transparency and purity.

10. Zhenyue (珍月) – Means “precious moon,” highlighting rarity and value.

11. Feiyue (飞月) – Means “flying moon,” suggesting swiftness and high aspirations.

12. Liuyue (流月) – Means “flowing moon,” symbolizing grace and continuity.

13. Ningyue (宁月) – Means “peaceful moon,” reflecting calmness and serenity.

14. Tingyue (听月) – Means “listening to the moon,” suggesting contemplation and introspection.

15. Meiyue (美月) – Means “beautiful moon,” representing beauty and admiration.

16. Xiayue (霞月) – Means “rosy clouds moon,” a poetic image often used in literature.

17. Huayue (花月) – Means “flower moon,” suggesting blooming and renewal.

18. Wanyue (晚月) – Means “evening moon,” evoking images of dusk and tranquility.

19. Yanyue (烟月) – Means “misty moon,” symbolizing mystery and allure.

20. Yinyue (音月) – Means “musical moon,” signifying harmony and melody.

21. Liyue (丽月) – Means “beautiful moon,” emphasizing gracefulness.

22. Yuanyue (圆月) – Means “full moon,” symbolizing completeness.

23. Huanyue (欢月) – Means “joyful moon,” reflecting happiness and positivity.

24. Xiuyue (秀月) – Means “elegant moon,” portraying elegance and refinement.

25. Aiyue (爱月) – Means “beloved moon,” indicating cherished love.

26. Zhuyue (珠月) – Means “pearl moon,” representing preciousness.

27. Yunyue (云月) – Means “cloud moon,” suggesting mystery and changeability.

28. Linyue (霖月) – Means “moon after rain,” reflecting hope and renewal.

29. Ruoyue (若月) – Means “like the moon,” symbolizing gentle beauty and delicate grace.

30. Yuyue (雨月) – Means “rain moon,” symbolizing growth and rebirth.

31. Ziyue (紫月) – Means “purple moon,” a rare and poetic image.

32. Huayue (画月) – Means “painted moon,” representing artistic beauty.

33. Lingyue (灵月) – Means “spiritual moon,” implying intuition and perception.

34. Pianyue (片月) – Means “fragment moon,” an artistic reference.

35. Luoyue (落月) – Means “falling moon,” suggesting transition.

36. Mengyue (梦月) – Means “dream moon,” suggesting imagination.

37. Muyu (慕月) – Means “admiring moon,” representing aspiration.

38. Yingyue (盈月) – Means “waxing moon,” indicating growth and abundance.

39. Qinyue (沁月) – Means “soothing moon,” reflecting calmness.

40. Xiayue (夏月) – Means “summer moon,” suggesting warmth and brightness.

41. Qiuyue (秋月) – Means “autumn moon,” representing maturity and harvest.

42. Dongyue (冬月) – Means “winter moon,” reflecting cold elegance.

43. Jianyue (简月) – Means “simple moon,” suggesting minimalistic beauty.

44. Zhenyue (贞月) – Means “virtuous moon,” representing loyalty and integrity.

45. Huanyue (幻月) – Means “illusory moon,” implying dreams and creativity.

46. Laneyue (岚月) – Means “misty moon,” symbolizing mystery.

47. Ruoyue (柔月) – Means “soft moon,” reflecting tenderness.

48. Meiyue (媚月) – Means “charming moon,” suggesting enchantment.

49. Yiyue (怡月) – Means “joyful moon,” signifying pleasure and satisfaction.

50. Xiyue (曦月) – Means “dawning moon,” representing new beginnings.

51. Lingyue (玲月) – Means “delicate moon,” suggesting fine details.

52. Xinyue (欣月) – Means “happy moon,” representing joy and fulfillment.

53. Shuyue (书月) – Means “scholarly moon,” reflecting wisdom and study.

54. Weiyue (微月) – Means “tiny moon,” highlighting subtlety.

55. Zhiyue (知月) – Means “knowledgeable moon,” implying insightfulness.

56. Yanxiyue (艳夕月) – Means “gorgeous evening moon,” representing beauty at twilight.

57. Rongyue (荣月) – Means “honorable moon,” representing respect and esteem.

58. Qianyue (倩月) – Means “graceful moon,” highlighting charm and elegance.

59. Shiyue (诗月) – Means “poetic moon,” implying artistic inspiration.

60. Wanyue (婉月) – Means “soft moon,” indicating gentle elegance.

61. Yuanyue (愿月) – Means “wishing moon,” representing hope and aspirations.

62. Xiyue (熙月) – Means “prosperous moon,” reflecting wealth and success.

63. Pingyue (平月) – Means “calm moon,” representing balance and stability.

64. Xuanyue (轩月) – Means “lofty moon,” signifying ambition and high status.

65. Lingyue (岭月) – Means “ridge moon,” symbolizing strength and elevation.

66. Yunyue (芸月) – Means “elegant moon,” highlighting sophistication.

67. Hanyue (涵月) – Means “embracing moon,” suggesting inclusiveness and love.

68. Shanyue (善月) – Means “kind moon,” indicating compassion and generosity.

69. Hanyue (寒月) – Means “chilly moon,” representing the cold elegance of winter.

70. Liyue (莉月) – Means “jasmine moon,” implying delicate beauty.

71. Feiyue (菲月) – Means “fragrant moon,” symbolizing sweetness and grace.

72. Chuyue (初月) – Means “first moon,” representing beginnings and innocence.

73. Lingyue (铃月) – Means “bell moon,” indicating rhythmic harmony.

74. Shuyue (淑月) – Means “graceful moon,” emphasizing virtue and elegance.

75. Yinyue (荫月) – Means “sheltering moon,” providing protection and care.

76. Qingyue (青月) – Means “verdant moon,” representing nature and vitality.

77. Caoyue (草月) – Means “grass moon,” suggesting simplicity and growth.

78. Pingyue (瓶月) – Means “vase moon,” symbolizing contained elegance.

79. Renyue (仁月) – Means “benevolent moon,” highlighting kindness and generosity.

80. Hongyue (红月) – Means “red moon,” representing strong passion.

81. Shiyue (施月) – Means “giving moon,” symbolizing charity and empathy.

82. Yujuan (玉娟) – Means “jade beauty,” suggesting the moon’s pure and refined elegance.

83. Wenyue (文月) – Means “literary moon,” highlighting intellectual pursuits.

84. Xiyue (喜月) – Means “celebrating moon,” representing joy and festivity.

85. Moyue (墨月) – Means “ink moon,” symbolizing artistic creation.

86. Xuanyue (宣月) – Means “proclaiming moon,” representing inspiration and clarity.

87. Zhuoyue (琢月) – Means “carved moon,” suggesting a moon crafted with artistic precision and care.

88. Shuyue (舒月) – Means “relaxed moon,” suggesting the soothing and calming effect of moonlight.

89. Zixuan (紫轩) – Represents the purple pavilion, a lofty and mysterious concept often associated with the moon.

90. Chanjuan (婵娟) – A poetic term symbolizing the moon’s elegant and graceful beauty.

Chinese Names That Mean Moon for Boys

1. Guangyue (光月) – “Radiant moon,” symbolizing brilliance and hope.

2. Zhaoyue (兆月) – “Omen moon,” indicating foresight and intuition.

3. Shengyue (升月) – Means “rising moon,” signifying progress and ambition.

4. Jianyue (剑月) – Means “sword moon,” blending the moon’s elegance with a symbol of strength.

5. Langyue (朗月) – Means “bright moon,” reflecting clarity and optimism.

6. Rongyue (荣月) – Means “honored moon,” representing pride and esteem.

7. Feiyue (飞月) – Means “flying moon,” symbolizing ambition and high aspirations.

8. Junyue (俊月) – “Talented moon,” representing excellence and skill.

9. Qianyue (乾月) – “Heavenly moon,” symbolizing divine guidance.

10. Shengyue (胜月) – “Victorious moon,” representing achievement and strength.

11. Fengyue (丰月) – “Abundant moon,” signifying prosperity.

12. Dengyue (登月) – “Ascending moon,” symbolizing ambition, exploration, and reaching for higher goals.

13. Yuanyue (元月) – “First moon,” symbolizing a fresh start or the beginning of a journey.

14. Lingyue (凌月) – “Exalted moon,” representing lofty ambitions and a noble spirit.

15. Pingyue (平月) – “Calm moon,” suggesting balance, stability, and a tranquil disposition.

16. Chongyue (崇月) – “Revered moon,” indicating respect and high regard.

17. Huayue (华月) – “Brilliant moon,” embodying elegance, wisdom, and inspiration.

18. Shengyue (盛月) – “Flourishing moon,” suggesting prosperity and growth.

19. Yuanyue (远月) – “Distant moon,” representing exploration and curiosity.

20. Liyue (利月) – “Sharp moon,” signifying clarity and purpose.

21. Zhiyue (智月) – “Wise moon,” representing knowledge and thoughtful guidance.

22. Xuanyue (旋月) – “Spiraling moon,” symbolizing adaptability and creativity.

23. Jiyue (吉月) – “Lucky moon,” embodying protection and good fortune.

24. Weiyue (伟月) – “Great moon,” representing ambition and significance.

25. Hongyue (宏月) – “Grand moon,” signifying expansive thinking and generosity.

26. Fengyue (风月) – “Wind moon,” evoking adaptability and a free spirit.

27. Shiyue (时月) – “Timely moon,” representing a readiness for new opportunities.

28. Yongyue (永月) – “Eternal moon,” embodying timeless wisdom and unwavering principles.

29. Tianyue (天月) – “Heavenly moon,” symbolizing a connection to celestial wisdom and guidance.

30. Guanyue (冠月) – “Crowned moon,” implying leadership and distinction.

Lunar Grace: The Moon’s Role in Chinese Naming Culture

Image source: Pinterest

The moon holds a special place in Chinese culture, symbolizing beauty, tranquility, and the feminine mystique. Its image in names, especially for girls, reflects these qualities, embodying elegance and the serene presence that the moon represents in poetry and art. This celestial body is not just a natural satellite but a source of inspiration that captures the essential qualities of purity and peace, making it a favored element in female names.

In traditional Chinese philosophy, the moon is often associated with Yin, the feminine aspect of the Yin-Yang dichotomy, which stands for receptivity, passivity, and calmness. These traits are traditionally admired in women, aligning with cultural ideals of femininity. As a result, the moon’s imagery naturally lends itself to female names, reinforcing these cherished values and traits through language and identity.

Conversely, the moon appears less frequently in boys’ names, where cultural expectations historically favor strength, action, and assertiveness—qualities typically associated with the sun, or Yang, in Yin-Yang philosophy. While the moon does symbolize qualities that can be admired in all individuals, such as wisdom and a reflective nature, these are less often emphasized in the naming conventions for males in traditional settings.

However, modern perspectives and evolving cultural dynamics are broadening how names are chosen, with a growing recognition of the universal appeal of the moon’s qualities. This shift reflects a deeper understanding that qualities like introspection, sensitivity, and calm are valuable in all individuals, regardless of gender. As such, we may see an increase in lunar imagery within boys’ names as newer generations challenge and redefine traditional norms.