130 Harsh Negative Words That Start with S and Their Meanings

Have you noticed how certain words just sound unfriendly or harsh? If you’ve ever heard someone described as “sly,” “savage,” or “sinister,” you probably picked up on the negative vibe. In this article, we’ll delve into the world of negative words that start with S.

Whether you’re trying to understand the subtle nuances of language or sharpen your writing skills, these words are worth exploring. They pack a punch when describing challenging situations or characters, so let’s dive into this collection of S-words that convey a strong sense of negativity.

Negative Words That Start with S

Negative Adjectives

1. Sinister

Definition: Suggesting or threatening harm or evil.

Synonyms: Menacing, ominous, threatening.

Usage: The stranger’s sinister smile made the room feel suddenly colder.

2. Sluggish

Definition: Lacking energy or alertness; slow-moving.

Synonyms: Lethargic, inactive, listless.

Usage: After a sleepless night, she felt sluggish and found it hard to focus.

3. Sly

Definition: Cunning and deceitful; tricky.

Synonyms: Crafty, cunning, wily.

Usage: His sly grin suggested he was up to no good.

4. Sullen

Definition: Gloomy, sulky, and quietly resentful.

Synonyms: Morose, glum, brooding.

Usage: She sat in the corner with a sullen expression, refusing to speak.

5. Snide

Definition: Sarcastic and derogatory in a mocking manner.

Synonyms: Sarcastic, derisive, contemptuous.

Usage: His snide comments about her outfit left her feeling embarrassed.

6. Squalid

Definition: Extremely dirty or unpleasant due to neglect or poverty.

Synonyms: Filthy, wretched, squalor.

Usage: The family lived in a squalid shack with barely any basic amenities.

7. Savage

Definition: Fierce, violent, or uncontrolled.

Synonyms: Brutal, vicious, ferocious.

Usage: The critic’s savage review left the young director devastated.

8. Scornful

Definition: Expressing extreme contempt or disdain.

Synonyms: Disdainful, contemptuous, sneering.

Usage: Her scornful attitude toward her colleagues alienated her from the team.

9. Skeptical

Definition: Doubtful or questioning the truth of something.

Synonyms: Dubious, suspicious, cynical.

Usage: He was skeptical about the new diet’s health benefits.

10. Scheming

Definition: Involving making secret, cunning plans to achieve a goal.

Synonyms: Devious, calculating, conniving.

Usage: Her scheming ways made her colleagues wary of sharing ideas.

11. Selfish

Definition: Lacking consideration for others; concerned only with one’s own gain.

Synonyms: Egocentric, self-centered, greedy.

Usage: His selfish demands caused tension among his friends.

12. Smug

Definition: Having or showing an excessive pride in oneself or one’s achievements.

Synonyms: Complacent, self-satisfied, conceited.

Usage: He flashed a smug grin after winning the debate effortlessly.

13. Shoddy

Definition: Poorly made or done; of inferior quality.

Synonyms: Inferior, cheap, substandard.

Usage: The contractor’s shoddy workmanship led to leaks and cracks in the walls.

14. Sordid

Definition: Involving immoral or unethical behavior; dirty and squalid.

Synonyms: Disreputable, sleazy, vile.

Usage: The journalist uncovered the politician’s sordid past in a controversial exposé.

15. Surly

Definition: Bad-tempered and unfriendly.

Synonyms: Grumpy, cranky, hostile.

Usage: The surly waiter made dining at the restaurant an unpleasant experience.

16. Seedy

Definition: Showing signs of neglect or poor condition; morally degraded.

Synonyms: Shabby, run-down, sleazy.

Usage: The detective wandered into the seedy bar, searching for clues.

17. Spiteful

Definition: Intentionally wanting to harm or annoy others.

Synonyms: Malicious, vindictive, malevolent.

Usage: She spread spiteful rumors about her colleague after being overlooked for a promotion.

18. Scathing

Definition: Severely critical or scornful.

Synonyms: Harsh, biting, cutting.

Usage: The reporter’s scathing review of the movie deterred many people from seeing it.

19. Scurrilous

Definition: Making or spreading damaging and false claims about someone.

Synonyms: Defamatory, slanderous, libelous.

Usage: The tabloid published a scurrilous article about the politician.

20. Sulky

Definition: Moody, withdrawn, or displaying silent resentment.

Synonyms: Moody, sullen, petulant.

Usage: She became sulky when her parents refused to buy her a new phone.

21. Sneaky

Definition: Behaving in a secretive or deceitful manner.

Synonyms: Cunning, sly, stealthy.

Usage: His sneaky behavior made people suspicious of his intentions.

22. Superficial

Definition: Only concerned with surface appearances, lacking depth or seriousness.

Synonyms: Shallow, trivial, surface-level.

Usage: Her superficial understanding of the topic was clear during the interview.

23. Slanderous

Definition: False and damaging to someone’s reputation.

Synonyms: Defamatory, libelous, injurious.

Usage: The actor filed a lawsuit against the newspaper for publishing slanderous remarks about his personal life.

24. Severe

Definition: Very intense or serious, often in a harsh way.

Synonyms: Strict, harsh, extreme.

Usage: The teacher’s severe criticism made the student feel discouraged.

25. Spurious

Definition: Not genuine, authentic, or true.

Synonyms: False, fraudulent, deceitful.

Usage: The investigator quickly identified the spurious claims made in the report.

26. Shrill

Definition: High-pitched and piercing, often in a way that’s unpleasant.

Synonyms: Piercing, screeching, harsh.

Usage: The shrill tone of her voice during the argument made it hard for anyone to listen.

27. Sycophantic

Definition: Behaving in a flattering or obsequious manner to gain favor.

Synonyms: Obsequious, fawning, servile.

Usage: His sycophantic behavior around the boss annoyed his colleagues.

28. Slipshod

Definition: Showing a lack of care or thought.

Synonyms: Careless, negligent, haphazard.

Usage: The contractor’s slipshod approach led to numerous structural issues.

29. Seditious

Definition: Inciting or causing people to rebel against authority.

Synonyms: Rebellious, subversive, insurgent.

Usage: The pamphlet contained seditious material urging the public to overthrow the government.

30. Sanctimonious

Definition: Making a show of being morally superior to others.

Synonyms: Self-righteous, hypocritical, holier-than-thou.

Usage: His sanctimonious attitude about charity made people less inclined to listen to his lectures.

31. Stodgy

Definition: Dull, uninspired, and old-fashioned.

Synonyms: Boring, stuffy, uninteresting.

Usage: The stodgy curriculum left students disengaged and uninterested in the material.

32. Sadistic

Definition: Deriving pleasure from inflicting pain or suffering on others.

Synonyms: Cruel, inhumane, barbarous.

Usage: The villain’s sadistic actions made him the perfect antagonist in the story.

33. Self-Serving

Definition: Acting in one’s own interest, often disregarding the needs of others.

Synonyms: Self-centered, egotistical, self-seeking.

Usage: The politician’s self-serving agenda was clear when he vetoed the education reform bill.

34. Sardonic

Definition: Grimly mocking or cynical.

Synonyms: Sarcastic, scornful, sneering.

Usage: Her sardonic laughter made it clear she didn’t take the suggestion seriously.

35. Slovenly

Definition: Messy and dirty; careless in appearance or behavior.

Synonyms: Untidy, disheveled, careless.

Usage: His slovenly appearance during the meeting did not make a good impression on potential clients.

36. Subversive

Definition: Seeking to undermine or disrupt an established system or institution.

Synonyms: Rebellious, insurgent, destabilizing.

Usage: The government cracked down on the subversive groups threatening to destabilize the administration.

37. Sickening

Definition: Causing strong feelings of disgust or revulsion.

Synonyms: Disgusting, repulsive, revolting.

Usage: The graphic crime scene details were so sickening that even the veteran detective had to step outside.

38. Stagnant

Definition: Showing no activity or progress; dull and inactive.

Synonyms: Inactive, sluggish, inert.

Usage: His stagnant career left him feeling unfulfilled and bored.

39. Senseless

Definition: Without reason or purpose; foolish and illogical.

Synonyms: Irrational, absurd, pointless.

Usage: The senseless argument lasted for hours without reaching a solution.

40. Shameful

Definition: Causing feelings of disgrace or guilt.

Synonyms: Disgraceful, dishonorable, reprehensible.

Usage: His shameful conduct at the ceremony embarrassed the whole family.

41. Stubborn

Definition: Refusing to change one’s mind or course of action despite reason or persuasion.

Synonyms: Obstinate, inflexible, unyielding.

Usage: His stubborn refusal to apologize only worsened the rift in their relationship.

42. Shaky

Definition: Lacking stability or reliability.

Synonyms: Unsteady, wobbly, uncertain.

Usage: The project’s shaky foundation raised doubts about its viability.

43. Short-sighted

Definition: Lacking foresight or long-term planning.

Synonyms: Myopic, narrow-minded, nearsighted.

Usage: The government’s short-sighted policies only focused on immediate gains.

44. Slippery

Definition: Evasive and difficult to pin down.

Synonyms: Untrustworthy, elusive, shifty.

Usage: The suspect gave slippery responses that made the investigators uneasy.

45. Slack

Definition: Not strict, tight, or controlled; lazy or careless.

Synonyms: Loose, negligent, lax.

Usage: The team’s slack attitude led to missed deadlines and incomplete tasks.

Negative Verbs

1. Sabotage

Definition: Deliberately destroy or obstruct something, especially for advantage.

Synonyms: Undermine, damage, disable.

Usage: The disgruntled employee tried to sabotage the company’s new project by leaking sensitive information.

2. Scorn

Definition: To treat or regard with disdain or contempt.

Synonyms: Disdain, mock, deride.

Usage: She scorned his attempts at reconciliation after the argument.

3. Swindle

Definition: To cheat or defraud someone of money or assets.

Synonyms: Cheat, deceive, con.

Usage: The con artist swindled retirees out of their life savings.

4. Slander

Definition: To make false and damaging statements about someone.

Synonyms: Defame, smear, malign.

Usage: The journalist was sued for slandering a public figure in an article.

5. Shirk

Definition: To avoid or neglect a duty or responsibility.

Synonyms: Dodge, evade, sidestep.

Usage: He always found excuses to shirk his household chores.

6. Smuggle

Definition: To import or export goods illegally or secretly.

Synonyms: Traffic, contraband, sneak.

Usage: The criminals were caught trying to smuggle rare artifacts out of the country.

7. Scold

Definition: To rebuke someone angrily or sharply.

Synonyms: Reprimand, berate, criticize.

Usage: The teacher scolded the students for not doing their homework.

8. Snub

Definition: To ignore or reject someone deliberately or disdainfully.

Synonyms: Shun, disregard, spurn.

Usage: The celebrity was upset after being snubbed by her peers at the awards show.

9. Scam

Definition: To deceive and cheat someone, usually for financial gain.

Synonyms: Con, trick, fleece.

Usage: The phishing email tried to scam unsuspecting users out of their personal information.

10. Stifle

Definition: To suppress or hold back; to prevent something from growing or being expressed.

Synonyms: Suppress, smother, restrain.

Usage: Her creativity was stifled by the overly restrictive guidelines of the project.

11. Stab

Definition: To pierce or wound with a pointed object, often metaphorically for betrayal.

Synonyms: Impale, wound, betray.

Usage: His friends felt like he had stabbed them in the back when he shared their secrets.

12. Stalk

Definition: To pursue someone persistently and secretly.

Synonyms: Pursue, follow, shadow.

Usage: She reported her ex-boyfriend to the police for stalking her at work.

13. Stonewall

Definition: To obstruct or delay through refusal or evasiveness.

Synonyms: Obstruct, impede, stall.

Usage: The politician stonewalled the investigation by not providing necessary documents.

14. Sow

Definition: To plant seeds, but often used negatively to mean spreading something harmful.

Synonyms: Spread, disseminate, propagate.

Usage: His inflammatory comments sought to sow discord among the group.

15. Scamper

Definition: To move quickly with small steps, often implying retreat or evasion.

Synonyms: Scurry, dash, scramble.

Usage: The mouse scampered away as soon as the lights came on.

16. Sulk

Definition: To be silently resentful or upset, often as a way to express displeasure.

Synonyms: Pout, mope, brood.

Usage: He would often sulk in his room when things didn’t go his way.

17. Squander

Definition: To waste something, especially money or time, in a reckless or foolish manner.

Synonyms: Waste, fritter away, misuse.

Usage: She squandered her inheritance on extravagant vacations and luxury items.

18. Strangle

Definition: To choke or suffocate, also used metaphorically to mean suppressing or hindering something.

Synonyms: Choke, throttle, stifle.

Usage: The strict regulations strangled the small business’s ability to grow.

19. Squabble

Definition: To argue noisily over petty or trivial matters.

Synonyms: Bicker, quarrel, argue.

Usage: The siblings often squabble over who gets to use the remote control.

20. Scathe

Definition: To injure or harm someone, often used figuratively.

Synonyms: Damage, wound, harm.

Usage: The politician’s reputation was scathed by the corruption scandal, damaging his chances for re-election.

21. Starve

Definition: To suffer or die from extreme hunger or lack of food.

Synonyms: Famish, deprive, withhold.

Usage: The refugees were left to starve after fleeing their homes.

22. Sabre-rattle

Definition: To threaten or display military power as a means of intimidation.

Synonyms: Intimidate, menace, threaten.

Usage: The neighboring country sabre-rattled by positioning its troops near the border.

23. Sever

Definition: To cut off completely or remove, often used metaphorically.

Synonyms: Separate, detach, terminate.

Usage: He decided to sever all ties with his old business partners.

24. Scoff

Definition: To speak or react with scorn or mockery.

Synonyms: Mock, ridicule, deride.

Usage: He scoffed at her ambitious plans, claiming they’d never succeed.

25. Smother

Definition: To suppress or suffocate, often figuratively.

Synonyms: Stifle, suffocate, overwhelm.

Usage: Her controlling behavior smothered his creativity.

26. Snub

Definition: To deliberately ignore or reject someone in a disdainful manner.

Synonyms: Ignore, shun, slight.

Usage: She felt snubbed when she wasn’t invited to the event.

27. Stray

Definition: To wander or deviate from the intended path or purpose.

Synonyms: Wander, deviate, roam.

Usage: The dog strayed far from its owner’s house, getting lost in the city.

28. Scowl

Definition: To frown or glare in an angry or displeased manner.

Synonyms: Frown, glare, grimace.

Usage: The teacher scowled at the students who were talking during the exam.

29. Siphon

Definition: To draw or drain off gradually, often referring to resources or funds.

Synonyms: Drain, funnel, divert.

Usage: The corrupt officials siphoned money from public funds for their personal use.

30. Stunt

Definition: To hinder or inhibit growth or development.

Synonyms: Hinder, impede, restrict.

Usage: The severe drought stunted the growth of crops, leading to a poor harvest.

31. Sanction

Definition: To impose a penalty or punishment for disobedience.

Synonyms: Penalize, discipline, restrict.

Usage: The organization was sanctioned for violating international trade regulations.

32. Spurn

Definition: To reject something or someone with disdain or contempt.

Synonyms: Refuse, dismiss, rebuff.

Usage: She spurned his invitation, preferring to spend her evening alone.

33. Surrender

Definition: To give up or relinquish control, usually after a struggle.

Synonyms: Yield, capitulate, submit.

Usage: After hours of negotiation, the rebels decided to surrender to the authorities.

34. Slink

Definition: To move in a slow, sneaky, or furtive manner.

Synonyms: Creep, sneak, skulk.

Usage: The thief slinked away quietly when the guard approached.

35. Sap

Definition: To gradually diminish the energy, strength, or effectiveness of someone or something.

Synonyms: Weaken, deplete, drain.

Usage: The long work hours sapped his energy, leaving him too tired to socialize.

36. Scuttle

Definition: To intentionally destroy or scrap plans or projects.

Synonyms: Ruin, abandon, sink.

Usage: The team decided to scuttle the outdated marketing campaign and come up with a new one.

37. Snarl

Definition: To speak or express oneself in an angry or bad-tempered way.

Synonyms: Snap, growl, bark.

Usage: The customer snarled at the cashier after waiting in line for an hour.

38. Subvert

Definition: To undermine or weaken the power or authority of something.

Synonyms: Destabilize, sabotage, overthrow.

Usage: The group plotted to subvert the government by inciting unrest.

39. Stumble

Definition: To trip or walk unsteadily, often metaphorically referring to mistakes.

Synonyms: Falter, trip, flounder.

Usage: He stumbled through his presentation, forgetting several important points.

40. Sneer

Definition: To smile or speak in a contemptuous or mocking manner.

Synonyms: Smirk, scoff, scorn.

Usage: The rival team sneered at their opponents during the game.

41. Smirk

Definition: To smile in a smug, conceited, or silly manner, often implying self-satisfaction.

Synonyms: Grin, sneer, leer.

Usage: He couldn’t help but smirk when his rival made a mistake during the presentation.

42. Snitch

Definition: To inform on someone to authorities.

Synonyms: Tattle, squeal, inform.

Usage: The thief was caught after one of his accomplices decided to snitch on him.

43. Splurge

Definition: To spend money extravagantly, often unnecessarily.

Synonyms: Indulge, binge, overspend.

Usage: She couldn’t resist splurging on expensive designer clothes.

44. Stigmatize

Definition: To mark someone as disgraceful or discreditable.

Synonyms: Discredit, brand, label.

Usage: The community stigmatized her for her unconventional lifestyle.

45. Swamp

Definition: To overwhelm or flood with an excessive amount of something.

Synonyms: Overwhelm, inundate, overload.

Usage: He was swamped with work after returning from vacation.

Negative Nouns

1. Scandal

Definition: An event or action causing widespread outrage, disgrace, or moral outrage.

Synonyms: Controversy, disgrace, debacle.

Usage: The political scandal rocked the government, leading to several resignations.

2. Sabotage

Definition: Deliberate damage or obstruction, often in a workplace or political context.

Synonyms: Disruption, vandalism, subversion.

Usage: Industrial sabotage resulted in production delays, impacting the company’s revenue.

3. Slander

Definition: False and damaging statements made about someone to ruin their reputation.

Synonyms: Defamation, libel, smear.

Usage: The tabloid faced a lawsuit for printing slander against the celebrity.

4. Stigma

Definition: A mark of disgrace associated with a particular quality, situation, or person.

Synonyms: Shame, disgrace, dishonor.

Usage: The stigma surrounding mental illness often discourages people from seeking help.

5. Spite

Definition: Malicious or petty desire to harm or offend someone.

Synonyms: Malice, hostility, bitterness.

Usage: She spread rumors about her colleague out of sheer spite.

6. Sin

Definition: An immoral act considered to be a transgression against divine law.

Synonyms: Vice, wrongdoing, transgression.

Usage: Lying is often seen as a sin across many religions.

7. Scourge

Definition: A person or thing that causes great pain or suffering.

Synonyms: Plague, curse, bane.

Usage: The disease became a scourge on society, leaving many dead or debilitated.

8. Sedition

Definition: Conduct or speech inciting rebellion against the authority of the state.

Synonyms: Insurrection, mutiny, uprising.

Usage: The government arrested several activists for sedition after their protest speeches.

9. Severance

Definition: The action of ending a connection or relationship.

Synonyms: Separation, termination, break.

Usage: The company provided generous severance packages to laid-off employees.

10. Shame

Definition: A painful feeling of humiliation or distress caused by the awareness of wrongdoing or inadequacy.

Synonyms: Embarrassment, guilt, remorse.

Usage: He felt a deep sense of shame after betraying his closest friend.

11. Stress

Definition: Mental or emotional strain resulting from adverse or demanding situations.

Synonyms: Pressure, tension, anxiety.

Usage: She experienced significant stress during the project’s final stages.

12. Slump

Definition: A prolonged period of economic decline, or a decline in personal performance.

Synonyms: Recession, downturn, depression.

Usage: After a brief period of success, the business entered a slump due to poor sales.

13. Sickness

Definition: A state of illness or disease.

Synonyms: Illness, ailment, malady.

Usage: The outbreak of sickness affected numerous employees, causing absences across the office.

14. Slaughter

Definition: The killing of a large number of people or animals.

Synonyms: Massacre, carnage, butchery.

Usage: The war resulted in a tragic slaughter, leaving many villages devastated.

15. Slavery

Definition: A system in which individuals are owned and forced to work without freedom or pay.

Synonyms: Bondage, servitude, oppression.

Usage: The abolition of slavery was a monumental step toward equality and justice.

16. Scam

Definition: A fraudulent scheme, especially for financial gain.

Synonyms: Fraud, con, swindle.

Usage: She fell victim to a scam that promised high returns on her investments.

17. Smog

Definition: Air pollution that appears as a thick fog, usually due to industrial or vehicular emissions.

Synonyms: Haze, smoke, pollution.

Usage: The city was shrouded in smog due to increased factory emissions.

18. Strain

Definition: A state of tension or pressure due to demanding circumstances.

Synonyms: Burden, stress, pressure.

Usage: The long hours at work placed a significant strain on his health.

19. Sarcasm

Definition: The use of irony to mock or convey contempt.

Synonyms: Mockery, ridicule, scorn.

Usage: His excessive sarcasm made conversations with him unpleasant.

20. Schism

Definition: A division or split between strongly opposed parties, often over ideology or beliefs.

Synonyms: Rift, divide, separation.

Usage: The organization’s ideological differences resulted in a schism among its members.

21. Scapegoat

Definition: A person or group blamed for wrongs they did not commit, often to divert blame from the real culprit.

Synonyms: Fall guy, patsy, victim.

Usage: Despite being blameless for the project’s failure, she was unfairly made the scapegoat, taking the fall for management’s poor planning.

22. Spill

Definition: An accidental fall or overflow of a liquid, often causing mess or damage.

Synonyms: Overflow, leakage, accident.

Usage: The chemical spill led to widespread contamination and an expensive cleanup.

23. Suffocation

Definition: The state of being unable to breathe, leading to death or distress.

Synonyms: Asphyxiation, strangulation, choking.

Usage: The confined space created a sense of suffocation, making it difficult to breathe.

24. Suicide

Definition: The act of intentionally causing one’s own death.

Synonyms: Self-destruction, self-harm.

Usage: Awareness campaigns aim to reduce suicide by addressing mental health issues.

25. Sorrow

Definition: A feeling of deep distress caused by loss, disappointment, or misfortune.

Synonyms: Grief, sadness, regret.

Usage: She felt immense sorrow after the loss of her beloved pet.

26. Squalor

Definition: Extremely dirty and unpleasant living conditions due to poverty or neglect.

Synonyms: Filth, grime, poverty.

Usage: The family lived in squalor, struggling to afford basic necessities.

27. Suspicion

Definition: The act of suspecting someone of wrongdoing or a particular quality.

Synonyms: Distrust, doubt, skepticism.

Usage: His unusual behavior aroused suspicion among his colleagues.

28. Scuffle

Definition: A brief, disorderly fight or struggle.

Synonyms: Fight, skirmish, tussle.

Usage: The heated argument between fans quickly turned into a scuffle.

29. Scum

Definition: A derogatory term for someone considered worthless or despicable.

Synonyms: Vermin, riffraff, trash.

Usage: The con artist was described as scum after tricking elderly people out of their savings.

30. Shambles

Definition: A state of complete disorder or ruin.

Synonyms: Chaos, mess, disorder.

Usage: The party ended in shambles after the guests began arguing and overturning tables.

31. Stalemate

Definition: A situation where no progress can be made or no party can win.

Synonyms: Deadlock, impasse, standoff.

Usage: Negotiations between the two countries reached a stalemate after weeks of discussions.

32. Setback

Definition: An unexpected event that delays progress or causes a reversal in plans.

Synonyms: Hindrance, obstacle, hurdle.

Usage: The injury was a significant setback, preventing her from participating in the tournament.

33. Subjugation

Definition: The act of bringing someone or something under domination or control.

Synonyms: Oppression, suppression, domination.

Usage: The conquerors used harsh tactics in their subjugation of the local population.

34. Skepticism

Definition: A general attitude of doubt or disbelief, especially toward commonly accepted ideas or information.

Synonyms: Distrust, suspicion, cynicism.

Usage: His skepticism about the project’s viability stemmed from past failed attempts.

35. Shortfall

Definition: A failure to meet a target or expectation, resulting in an inadequate amount.

Synonyms: Deficiency, shortage, deficit.

Usage: The charity faced a funding shortfall due to fewer donations than expected.

36. Surveillance

Definition: Close and continuous observation, often by authorities, to gather information or prevent illegal activities.

Synonyms: Monitoring, observation, scrutiny.

Usage: The police kept the suspect under surveillance to gather evidence of his involvement in the robbery.

37. Scrap

Definition: Discarded or leftover material, often considered waste.

Synonyms: Debris, junk, refuse.

Usage: The workshop was littered with metal scrap from the previous day’s work.

38. Stalker

Definition: A person who harasses or follows someone obsessively, often with malicious intent.

Synonyms: Pursuer, predator, prowler.

Usage: The celebrity filed a restraining order against her stalker to ensure her safety.

39. Saboteur

Definition: A person who deliberately damages or destroys something to undermine a cause, plan, or organization.

Synonyms: Disruptor, troublemaker, vandal.

Usage: The saboteur was caught tampering with the machinery, causing production delays.

40. Strife

Definition: Bitter conflict or struggle, often prolonged and intense.

Synonyms: Discord, conflict, friction.

Usage: Political strife within the party led to factions forming and a weakening of their platform.