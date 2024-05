Explore 200 Intriguing This or That Food Questions for Everyone

When it comes to food, everyone has their favorites, and we all love a good debate over which dishes reign supreme. If you’ve ever found yourself passionately defending your choice between pizza or burgers, or coffee or tea, then you’re in for a treat! “This or that food questions” are the perfect way to stir up fun conversations with friends and family.

These playful comparisons reveal more about our tastes and often lead to discovering new flavors and perspectives. So grab a snack, settle in, and let’s dive into some tasty choices that might just spark your next craving!

200 Intriguing This or That Food Questions

Classic “This or That” Food Pairings

Pizza or Burger? French Fries or Onion Rings? Pancakes or Waffles? Spaghetti or Lasagna? Ice Cream Cone or Ice Cream Sundae? Steak or Chicken? Sushi or Tacos? Chocolate Chip Cookies or Brownies? Grilled Cheese or BLT? Hot Dog or Corn Dog? Donuts or Muffins? Soft Pretzels or Nachos? Meatball Sub or Philly Cheesesteak? Apple Pie or Pumpkin Pie? Buffalo Wings or BBQ Ribs? Caesar Salad or Greek Salad? Fried Chicken or Baked Chicken? Mashed Potatoes or Sweet Potato Fries? Mac and Cheese or Scalloped Potatoes? Ramen or Pho? Bagels or Croissants? Chips and Salsa or Chips and Guacamole? Smoothies or Milkshakes? Rice Bowl or Grain Bowl? Dim Sum or Tapas? Mozzarella Sticks or Jalapeño Poppers? Popcorn or Kettle Corn? Chicken Nuggets or Fish Sticks? Egg Rolls or Spring Rolls? Clam Chowder or Lobster Bisque? Fish and Chips or Shrimp and Grits? Fruit Salad or Yogurt Parfait? Cheesecake or Tiramisu? Deviled Eggs or Stuffed Mushrooms? Falafel or Shawarma? Coconut Water or Lemonade? Greek Yogurt or Cottage Cheese? Cottage Pie or Shepherd’s Pie? Pad Thai or Kung Pao Chicken? Cheese Fondue or Chocolate Fondue?

Regional Rivalries

Texas BBQ or Carolina BBQ? Chicago-Style Pizza or New York-Style Pizza? New England Clam Chowder or Manhattan Clam Chowder? Montreal Bagel or New York Bagel? California Burrito or Texas Brisket Taco? Louisiana Gumbo or Creole Jambalaya? Philadelphia Cheesesteak or New Jersey Pork Roll? Nashville Hot Chicken or Buffalo Wings? Maryland Crab Cakes or New Orleans Po’ Boys? Maine Lobster Roll or Connecticut Lobster Roll? Kansas City Ribs or Memphis Ribs? Wisconsin Cheese Curds or New York Mozzarella Sticks? San Francisco Sourdough or Louisiana French Bread? Georgia Peach Cobbler or Kentucky Derby Pie? New Mexican Hatch Chile or Carolina Reaper Pepper? Hawaiian Poke Bowl or Pacific Northwest Salmon? Boston Baked Beans or Texas Pinto Beans? Southern Sweet Tea or New England Iced Coffee? Midwest Hotdish or Deep South Casserole? San Diego Fish Tacos or Baja California Fish Tacos? Irish Shepherd’s Pie or Scottish Haggis? Indian Tandoori or Sri Lankan Curry? French Bouillabaisse or Spanish Paella? German Bratwurst or Polish Kielbasa? Brazilian Feijoada or Argentine Asado? Moroccan Tagine or Egyptian Koshari? Ethiopian Injera or Kenyan Ugali? Swiss Raclette or Italian Gorgonzola? British Sunday Roast or Australian BBQ? Portuguese Pastéis de Nata or Greek Baklava? Russian Pelmeni or Georgian Khinkali? Korean BBQ or Japanese Hibachi? Vietnamese Pho or Thai Tom Yum? Turkish Lahmacun or Lebanese Manakish? Chinese Hot Pot or Mongolian Barbecue? Mexican Tamales or Venezuelan Arepas? Filipino Adobo or Malaysian Rendang? Indonesian Satay or Indian Tikka? Pakistani Nihari or Bangladeshi Bhuna? South African Bobotie or Zimbabwean Sadza?

Healthy Choices

Smoothie or Juice? Avocado Toast or Overnight Oats? Brown Rice or Quinoa? Grilled Salmon or Grilled Chicken Breast? Greek Salad or Kale Salad? Green Tea or Herbal Tea? Baked Sweet Potato or Baked Butternut Squash? Air-Fried Veggies or Steamed Veggies? Tofu Stir-Fry or Veggie Stir-Fry? Chia Seeds or Flax Seeds? Edamame or Roasted Chickpeas? Lentil Soup or Vegetable Soup? Almond Butter or Peanut Butter? Coconut Yogurt or Soy Yogurt? Trail Mix or Dried Fruit? Baked Falafel or Roasted Veggie Hummus Wrap? Cauliflower Rice or Zucchini Noodles? Spinach Omelet or Veggie Scramble? Matcha Latte or Golden Milk? Fresh Fruit Salad or Raw Veggie Platter? Whole Grain Crackers or Brown Rice Cakes? Cottage Cheese or Ricotta Cheese? Plant-Based Protein Powder or Whey Protein Powder? Grilled Turkey Burger or Black Bean Burger? Baked Apple Chips or Kale Chips? Turmeric Latte or Ginger Tea? Roasted Beets or Roasted Carrots? Quinoa Bowl or Barley Bowl? Collard Wraps or Romaine Lettuce Wraps? Vegetable Sushi or Seaweed Salad? Zucchini Bread or Banana Bread? Butternut Squash Soup or Tomato Basil Soup? Millet Porridge or Buckwheat Pancakes? Hemp Hearts or Pumpkin Seeds? Brussels Sprouts or Broccoli? Vegan Brownie or Gluten-Free Cookie? Steel-Cut Oats or Rolled Oats? Detox Water or Coconut Water? Herbal Supplements or Fresh Herbs? Sunflower Seeds or Almonds?

Sweet Treats Showdown

Cake or Pie? Chocolate or Candy? Brownies or Blondies? Cookies or Cupcakes? Ice Cream Cone or Sundae? Donuts or Muffins? Cheesecake or Tiramisu? Macarons or Eclairs? Gelato or Sorbet? Cinnamon Rolls or Sticky Buns? Fudge or Toffee? Peanut Butter Cups or Caramel Turtles? Meringue or Marshmallow? Pudding or Custard? Apple Crisp or Peach Cobbler? Fruit Tart or Lemon Bar? Swiss Roll or Lamington? Crepes or Pancakes? Rice Pudding or Bread Pudding? Banana Split or Milkshake? Baklava or Cannoli? Turkish Delight or Halva? Churros or Waffles? Truffles or Bonbons? Nougat or Brittle? Ice Cream Sandwich or Ice Cream Cake? Chocolate-Covered Strawberries or Chocolate-Covered Pretzels? Mochi or Daifuku? Opera Cake or Mille-Feuille? Linzer Cookies or Snickerdoodles? Pavlova or Eton Mess? Angel Food Cake or Devil’s Food Cake? Scones or Biscuits? Peanut Brittle or Sesame Candy? Yule Log or Fruitcake? Beignets or Fritters? Pumpkin Pie or Sweet Potato Pie? Gingerbread Cookies or Sugar Cookies? Fortune Cookies or Biscotti? Cherry Clafoutis or Pear Tarte Tatin?

Unexpected “This or That” Comparisons