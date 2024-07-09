90 Unique Male Mythical Warrior Names from Ancient Myths
Choosing a name can be a daunting task, whether it’s for a child, a character in a story, or a pet. If you’re looking for something with a touch of history and strength, male mythical warrior names offer a unique blend of power and legend.
These names are drawn from the epic tales of ancient warriors who were revered for their bravery and heroism. Dive into our list of male mythical warrior names to find the perfect one that embodies courage, honor, and timeless appeal.
Greek Mythology
Image source: Pinterest
1. Achilles
Meaning: Pain, Warrior
Story: Famous hero of the Trojan War, known for his strength and his only vulnerability, his heel.
2. Theseus
Meaning: To Set
Story: King of Athens, slayer of the Minotaur, known for his intelligence and strength.
3. Perseus
Meaning: To Destroy
Story: Slayer of Medusa and rescuer of Andromeda, son of Zeus.
4. Hercules
Meaning: Glory of Hera
Story: Renowned for his incredible strength and his twelve labors.
5. Ajax
Meaning: Eagle
Story: A hero of the Trojan War, known for his immense size and strength.
6. Odysseus
Meaning: Wrathful
Story: Hero of the Odyssey, known for his cleverness and long journey home after the Trojan War.
7. Jason
Meaning: Healer
Story: Leader of the Argonauts in the quest for the Golden Fleece.
8. Hector
Meaning: Holding Fast
Story: Trojan prince and greatest warrior of Troy in the Trojan War.
9. Bellerophon
Meaning: Slayer of Belleros
Story: Hero known for taming Pegasus and defeating the Chimera.
10. Castor
Meaning: Beaver
Story: One of the Dioscuri, known for his skill in taming horses.
11. Atreus
Meaning: Fearless
Story: King of Mycenae, father of Agamemnon and Menelaus.
12. Diomedes
Meaning: Thought of Zeus
Story: Greek hero of the Trojan War, known for his bravery and intelligence.
13. Orpheus
Meaning: Darkness of Night
Story: Legendary musician, poet, and prophet in ancient Greek religion.
14. Icarus
Meaning: Follower
Story: Known for his attempt to escape Crete using wings made by his father Daedalus.
15. Leonidas
Meaning: Lion
Story: King of Sparta, known for his leadership at the Battle of Thermopylae.
16. Menelaus
Meaning: To Withstand
Story: King of Sparta, husband of Helen, key figure in the Trojan War.
17. Meleager
Meaning: Guardian
Story: Hero known for slaying the Calydonian Boar.
18. Nestor
Meaning: Homecoming
Story: Wise King of Pylos, known for his counsel during the Trojan War.
19. Philoctetes
Meaning: Lover of Horses
Story: Famed archer who possessed the bow and arrows of Hercules.
20. Telamon
Meaning: Enduring
Story: Father of Ajax and a notable hero in his own right.
21. Alcaeus
Meaning: Strength
Story: Name associated with a number of mythological figures known for their strength.
22. Amphitryon
Meaning: Harassing
Story: General in Thebes, stepfather of Hercules.
23. Glaucus
Meaning: Bluish-Green
Story: Sea god and a mortal hero who became immortal.
24. Hippomedon
Meaning: Horse Ruler
Story: One of the Seven Against Thebes.
25. Orestes
Meaning: Mountain Dweller
Story: Son of Agamemnon, avenger of his father’s murder.
26. Phoenix
Meaning: Dark Red
Story: Tutor of Achilles and one of the Greek leaders in the Trojan War.
27. Pirithous
Meaning: Adventure
Story: King of the Lapiths, known for his friendship with Theseus.
28. Polydeuces
Meaning: Much Sweet Wine
Story: Also known as Pollux, one of the Dioscuri, brother of Castor.
29. Tydeus
Meaning: Son of Tideo
Story: One of the Seven Against Thebes, father of Diomedes.
30. Zetes
Meaning: Seeker
Story: One of the Boreads, known for his wings and speed.
Norse Mythology
Image source: Pinterest
1. Thor
Meaning: Thunder
Story: God of thunder, lightning, storms, oak trees, strength, the protection of mankind, and also hallowing and fertility.
2. Odin
Meaning: Fury
Story: Chief of the gods, god of wisdom, poetry, death, divination, and magic.
3. Loki
Meaning: Trickster
Story: God of mischief, trickery, and chaos.
4. Balder
Meaning: Prince
Story: God of beauty, love, happiness, and purity.
5. Tyr
Meaning: God
Story: God of war and justice.
6. Freyr
Meaning: Lord
Story: God of fertility, prosperity, and fair weather.
7. Heimdall
Meaning: World Brightener
Story: Guardian of the Bifrost bridge.
8. Vidar
Meaning: Wide Ruler
Story: God of vengeance.
9. Vali
Meaning: The Chosen
Story: God born for the sole purpose of avenging Balder’s death.
10. Bragi
Meaning: First
Story: God of poetry and eloquence.
11. Forseti
Meaning: Chairman
Story: God of justice and reconciliation.
12. Hodr
Meaning: Battle
Story: Blind god, brother of Balder.
13. Hermod
Meaning: War Spirit
Story: The messenger of the gods.
14. Njord
Meaning: Strong
Story: God of sea, wealth, and prosperity.
15. Magni
Meaning: Mighty
Story: Son of Thor, god of strength.
16. Modi
Meaning: Brave
Story: Son of Thor, god of battle wrath.
17. Ullr
Meaning: Glory
Story: God of winter, hunting, and archery.
18. Hroðgar
Meaning: Famous Spear
Story: Legendary Danish king.
19. Hroðmund
Meaning: Famous Protection
Story: Son of Hroðgar.
20. Hjalti
Meaning: Hilt
Story: Warrior known in the sagas.
21. Egill
Meaning: Edge
Story: Famous poet, warrior, and farmer.
22. Sigurd
Meaning: Victory Guard
Story: Legendary hero who slayed the dragon Fafnir.
23. Högni
Meaning: Protection
Story: Legendary king of the Huns.
24. Gunnarr
Meaning: Warrior
Story: Hero of the Volsunga saga.
25. Fafnir
Meaning: He Who Hides
Story: Dragon slain by Sigurd.
26. Volund
Meaning: Skillful
Story: Master blacksmith and hero.
27. Starkad
Meaning: Strong
Story: Legendary warrior known for his strength.
28. Skirnir
Meaning: Shining One
Story: Servant of the god Freyr.
29. Geirrod
Meaning: Spear Ruler
Story: Jotun and antagonist in the tale of Thor.
30. Svipdag
Meaning: Bright Day
Story: Hero of several sagas.
Celtic Mythology
Image source: Pinterest
1. Cuchulainn
Meaning: Hound of Culann
Story: Legendary hero known for his superhuman abilities in battle.
2. Fionn
Meaning: Fair
Story: Leader of the Fianna, a band of warriors.
3. Lugh
Meaning: Light
Story: God of many skills, including arts, crafts, and warfare.
4. Conall
Meaning: Strong Wolf
Story: Hero known for his bravery and strength.
5. Diarmuid
Meaning: Free from Envy
Story: Warrior of the Fianna, known for his love story with Gráinne.
6. Oisin
Meaning: Little Deer
Story: Poet and warrior, son of Fionn mac Cumhaill.
7. Fergus
Meaning: Man of Strength
Story: Warrior known for his strength and valor.
8. Cormac
Meaning: Charioteer
Story: High King of Ireland, known for his wisdom and leadership.
9. Naoise
Meaning: Unknown
Story: Warrior who eloped with Deirdre, leading to tragic events.
10. Finnian
Meaning: Fair
Story: Renowned warrior and saint.
11. Bran
Meaning: Raven
Story: Giant and king, known for his strength and wisdom.
12. Taliesin
Meaning: Shining Brow
Story: Legendary bard and seer.
13. Bedwyr
Meaning: Of the Spear
Story: Companion of King Arthur.
14. Cai
Meaning: Rejoice
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his loyalty to Arthur.
15. Gwydion
Meaning: Born of Trees
Story: Magician and warrior, known for his cleverness and magical abilities.
16. Math
Meaning: Bear
Story: King and magician, known for his wisdom.
17. Pwyll
Meaning: Sense
Story: Ruler of Dyfed, known for his fairness and intelligence.
18. Pryderi
Meaning: Care
Story: Son of Pwyll, known for his bravery.
19. Lleu
Meaning: Light
Story: Hero associated with skill and dexterity.
20. Gwynn
Meaning: White
Story: Leader of the Wild Hunt, associated with the otherworld.
21. Trystan
Meaning: Tumult
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his tragic love affair with Isolde.
22. Bors
Meaning: Unknown
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his piety and courage.
23. Calogrenant
Meaning: Unknown
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his adventures.
24. Erec
Meaning: Ever Ruler
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his quests.
25. Gaheris
Meaning: Unknown
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his loyalty to his family.
26. Galahad
Meaning: Hawk of Battle
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his purity and quest for the Holy Grail.
27. Gawain
Meaning: White Hawk
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his strength and loyalty.
28. Kay
Meaning: Keeper of the Keys
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his sharp tongue and bravery.
29. Lamorak
Meaning: Unknown
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his valor.
30. Mordred
Meaning: Brave Counsel
Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his betrayal of King Arthur.