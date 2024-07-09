90 Unique Male Mythical Warrior Names from Ancient Myths

Choosing a name can be a daunting task, whether it’s for a child, a character in a story, or a pet. If you’re looking for something with a touch of history and strength, male mythical warrior names offer a unique blend of power and legend.

These names are drawn from the epic tales of ancient warriors who were revered for their bravery and heroism. Dive into our list of male mythical warrior names to find the perfect one that embodies courage, honor, and timeless appeal.

Greek Mythology

1. Achilles

Meaning: Pain, Warrior

Story: Famous hero of the Trojan War, known for his strength and his only vulnerability, his heel.

2. Theseus

Meaning: To Set

Story: King of Athens, slayer of the Minotaur, known for his intelligence and strength.

3. Perseus

Meaning: To Destroy

Story: Slayer of Medusa and rescuer of Andromeda, son of Zeus.

4. Hercules

Meaning: Glory of Hera

Story: Renowned for his incredible strength and his twelve labors.

5. Ajax

Meaning: Eagle

Story: A hero of the Trojan War, known for his immense size and strength.

6. Odysseus

Meaning: Wrathful

Story: Hero of the Odyssey, known for his cleverness and long journey home after the Trojan War.

7. Jason

Meaning: Healer

Story: Leader of the Argonauts in the quest for the Golden Fleece.

8. Hector

Meaning: Holding Fast

Story: Trojan prince and greatest warrior of Troy in the Trojan War.

9. Bellerophon

Meaning: Slayer of Belleros

Story: Hero known for taming Pegasus and defeating the Chimera.

10. Castor

Meaning: Beaver

Story: One of the Dioscuri, known for his skill in taming horses.

11. Atreus

Meaning: Fearless

Story: King of Mycenae, father of Agamemnon and Menelaus.

12. Diomedes

Meaning: Thought of Zeus

Story: Greek hero of the Trojan War, known for his bravery and intelligence.

13. Orpheus

Meaning: Darkness of Night

Story: Legendary musician, poet, and prophet in ancient Greek religion.

14. Icarus

Meaning: Follower

Story: Known for his attempt to escape Crete using wings made by his father Daedalus.

15. Leonidas

Meaning: Lion

Story: King of Sparta, known for his leadership at the Battle of Thermopylae.

16. Menelaus

Meaning: To Withstand

Story: King of Sparta, husband of Helen, key figure in the Trojan War.

17. Meleager

Meaning: Guardian

Story: Hero known for slaying the Calydonian Boar.

18. Nestor

Meaning: Homecoming

Story: Wise King of Pylos, known for his counsel during the Trojan War.

19. Philoctetes

Meaning: Lover of Horses

Story: Famed archer who possessed the bow and arrows of Hercules.

20. Telamon

Meaning: Enduring

Story: Father of Ajax and a notable hero in his own right.

21. Alcaeus

Meaning: Strength

Story: Name associated with a number of mythological figures known for their strength.

22. Amphitryon

Meaning: Harassing

Story: General in Thebes, stepfather of Hercules.

23. Glaucus

Meaning: Bluish-Green

Story: Sea god and a mortal hero who became immortal.

24. Hippomedon

Meaning: Horse Ruler

Story: One of the Seven Against Thebes.

25. Orestes

Meaning: Mountain Dweller

Story: Son of Agamemnon, avenger of his father’s murder.

26. Phoenix

Meaning: Dark Red

Story: Tutor of Achilles and one of the Greek leaders in the Trojan War.

27. Pirithous

Meaning: Adventure

Story: King of the Lapiths, known for his friendship with Theseus.

28. Polydeuces

Meaning: Much Sweet Wine

Story: Also known as Pollux, one of the Dioscuri, brother of Castor.

29. Tydeus

Meaning: Son of Tideo

Story: One of the Seven Against Thebes, father of Diomedes.

30. Zetes

Meaning: Seeker

Story: One of the Boreads, known for his wings and speed.

Norse Mythology

1. Thor

Meaning: Thunder

Story: God of thunder, lightning, storms, oak trees, strength, the protection of mankind, and also hallowing and fertility.

2. Odin

Meaning: Fury

Story: Chief of the gods, god of wisdom, poetry, death, divination, and magic.

3. Loki

Meaning: Trickster

Story: God of mischief, trickery, and chaos.

4. Balder

Meaning: Prince

Story: God of beauty, love, happiness, and purity.

5. Tyr

Meaning: God

Story: God of war and justice.

6. Freyr

Meaning: Lord

Story: God of fertility, prosperity, and fair weather.

7. Heimdall

Meaning: World Brightener

Story: Guardian of the Bifrost bridge.

8. Vidar

Meaning: Wide Ruler

Story: God of vengeance.

9. Vali

Meaning: The Chosen

Story: God born for the sole purpose of avenging Balder’s death.

10. Bragi

Meaning: First

Story: God of poetry and eloquence.

11. Forseti

Meaning: Chairman

Story: God of justice and reconciliation.

12. Hodr

Meaning: Battle

Story: Blind god, brother of Balder.

13. Hermod

Meaning: War Spirit

Story: The messenger of the gods.

14. Njord

Meaning: Strong

Story: God of sea, wealth, and prosperity.

15. Magni

Meaning: Mighty

Story: Son of Thor, god of strength.

16. Modi

Meaning: Brave

Story: Son of Thor, god of battle wrath.

17. Ullr

Meaning: Glory

Story: God of winter, hunting, and archery.

18. Hroðgar

Meaning: Famous Spear

Story: Legendary Danish king.

19. Hroðmund

Meaning: Famous Protection

Story: Son of Hroðgar.

20. Hjalti

Meaning: Hilt

Story: Warrior known in the sagas.

21. Egill

Meaning: Edge

Story: Famous poet, warrior, and farmer.

22. Sigurd

Meaning: Victory Guard

Story: Legendary hero who slayed the dragon Fafnir.

23. Högni

Meaning: Protection

Story: Legendary king of the Huns.

24. Gunnarr

Meaning: Warrior

Story: Hero of the Volsunga saga.

25. Fafnir

Meaning: He Who Hides

Story: Dragon slain by Sigurd.

26. Volund

Meaning: Skillful

Story: Master blacksmith and hero.

27. Starkad

Meaning: Strong

Story: Legendary warrior known for his strength.

28. Skirnir

Meaning: Shining One

Story: Servant of the god Freyr.

29. Geirrod

Meaning: Spear Ruler

Story: Jotun and antagonist in the tale of Thor.

30. Svipdag

Meaning: Bright Day

Story: Hero of several sagas.

Celtic Mythology

1. Cuchulainn

Meaning: Hound of Culann

Story: Legendary hero known for his superhuman abilities in battle.

2. Fionn

Meaning: Fair

Story: Leader of the Fianna, a band of warriors.

3. Lugh

Meaning: Light

Story: God of many skills, including arts, crafts, and warfare.

4. Conall

Meaning: Strong Wolf

Story: Hero known for his bravery and strength.

5. Diarmuid

Meaning: Free from Envy

Story: Warrior of the Fianna, known for his love story with Gráinne.

6. Oisin

Meaning: Little Deer

Story: Poet and warrior, son of Fionn mac Cumhaill.

7. Fergus

Meaning: Man of Strength

Story: Warrior known for his strength and valor.

8. Cormac

Meaning: Charioteer

Story: High King of Ireland, known for his wisdom and leadership.

9. Naoise

Meaning: Unknown

Story: Warrior who eloped with Deirdre, leading to tragic events.

10. Finnian

Meaning: Fair

Story: Renowned warrior and saint.

11. Bran

Meaning: Raven

Story: Giant and king, known for his strength and wisdom.

12. Taliesin

Meaning: Shining Brow

Story: Legendary bard and seer.

13. Bedwyr

Meaning: Of the Spear

Story: Companion of King Arthur.

14. Cai

Meaning: Rejoice

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his loyalty to Arthur.

15. Gwydion

Meaning: Born of Trees

Story: Magician and warrior, known for his cleverness and magical abilities.

16. Math

Meaning: Bear

Story: King and magician, known for his wisdom.

17. Pwyll

Meaning: Sense

Story: Ruler of Dyfed, known for his fairness and intelligence.

18. Pryderi

Meaning: Care

Story: Son of Pwyll, known for his bravery.

19. Lleu

Meaning: Light

Story: Hero associated with skill and dexterity.

20. Gwynn

Meaning: White

Story: Leader of the Wild Hunt, associated with the otherworld.

21. Trystan

Meaning: Tumult

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his tragic love affair with Isolde.

22. Bors

Meaning: Unknown

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his piety and courage.

23. Calogrenant

Meaning: Unknown

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his adventures.

24. Erec

Meaning: Ever Ruler

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his quests.

25. Gaheris

Meaning: Unknown

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his loyalty to his family.

26. Galahad

Meaning: Hawk of Battle

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his purity and quest for the Holy Grail.

27. Gawain

Meaning: White Hawk

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his strength and loyalty.

28. Kay

Meaning: Keeper of the Keys

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his sharp tongue and bravery.

29. Lamorak

Meaning: Unknown

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his valor.

30. Mordred

Meaning: Brave Counsel

Story: Knight of the Round Table, known for his betrayal of King Arthur.