Discover 145 Unique Mage Names for Your Fantasy World

Choosing the perfect name for a magical character can be both exciting and challenging. Whether you’re writing a fantasy novel, creating a game, or simply indulging in some creative fun, the right name can bring your character to life. Mage names, in particular, carry a sense of mystery, power, and enchantment.

They should reflect the unique abilities and personality of your mage, making them memorable and captivating. In this article, we will explore a diverse range of mage names, from classic to modern, inspired by mythology and nature, to help you find the ideal name for your magical character.

Classic Mage Names

Merlin: The legendary wizard of Arthurian legend, known for his wisdom and magical prowess. Morgana: Also known as Morgan le Fay, a powerful enchantress in Arthurian legend. Circe: A sorceress from Greek mythology who turned men into animals. Prospero: The magician and rightful Duke of Milan from Shakespeare’s play “The Tempest.” Radagast: A wizard from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, known for his affinity with animals and nature. Nimue: Also known as the Lady of the Lake in Arthurian legend, she gave King Arthur his sword, Excalibur. Zatanna: A DC Comics superhero and stage magician with powerful magical abilities. Dr. Strange: A Marvel Comics character, the Sorcerer Supreme, master of the mystic arts. Willow: A powerful witch from the television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Glinda: The Good Witch of the South in L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz.” Yennefer: A sorceress in Andrzej Sapkowski’s “The Witcher” series. Triss: Another sorceress from “The Witcher” series, known for her healing abilities. Tasha: A wizard in Dungeons & Dragons known for her spell, “Tasha’s Hideous Laughter.” Mordenkainen: A powerful wizard in Dungeons & Dragons, creator of many spells. Khelben: Also known as Blackstaff, a prominent wizard in the Forgotten Realms setting. Simbul: A powerful sorceress and one of the Seven Sisters in the Forgotten Realms. Elric: A sorcerer and anti-hero from Michael Moorcock’s “Elric of Melniboné” series. Eragon: A young dragon rider and spellcaster from Christopher Paolini’s “Inheritance Cycle.”

Names Inspired by Mythology

Greek Mythology:

Hecate: Goddess of magic, witchcraft, the night, and ghosts. Hermes: Messenger of the gods, also associated with magic and alchemy. Medea: A sorceress who helped Jason obtain the Golden Fleece. Orpheus: A legendary musician and poet who could charm anyone with his music. Apollo: God of prophecy, music, and healing. Athena: Goddess of wisdom, war, and crafts. Selene: Goddess of the moon. Pan: God of the wild, shepherds, and flocks. Persephone: Queen of the Underworld, associated with the seasons and rebirth.

Norse Mythology:

Odin: The chief god, associated with wisdom, healing, death, and magic. Freya: Goddess of love, beauty, and magic, associated with seiðr, a form of sorcery. Loki: The trickster god, associated with magic and shapeshifting. Frigg: Odin’s wife, goddess of marriage and motherhood, also associated with prophecy. Hel: Goddess of the underworld. Balder: God of beauty, love, happiness, and purity. Heimdall: The watchman of the gods, associated with foresight and keen senses. Sif: Goddess associated with the earth and harvest. Skadi: Goddess associated with bowhunting, skiing, winter, and mountains. Tyr: God of war and justice.

Celtic Mythology:

Morrigan: A goddess of war, fate, and death. Druid: Priests, magicians, and soothsayers in ancient Celtic culture. Aine: A goddess of summer, wealth, and sovereignty. Brigid: Goddess of healing, poetry, and smithcraft. Lugh: A god associated with kingship, law, and skilled crafting. Cernunnos: A god of fertility, life, animals, wealth, and the underworld. Arianrhod: Goddess of fertility, rebirth, and the weaving of cosmic time and fate. Rhiannon: A goddess associated with horses and birds. Taliesin: A legendary bard, poet, and magician. Dagda: A father-figure and king of the gods, associated with fertility, agriculture, and magic.

Mage Names Based on Elements and Nature

Fire Mages:

Ignatius: A name meaning “fiery” or “ardent.” Blaze: Evoking the image of a strong fire. Pyra: Derived from “pyro,” relating to fire. Ember: The smoldering remains of a fire. Vulcan: Roman god of fire and forge. Ash: The residue left after burning. Brimstone: An archaic term for sulfur, often associated with fire and brimstone. Phoenix: A mythical bird that regenerates from its ashes. Solara: Evoking the power of the sun. Inferno: A large, uncontrollable fire.

Water Mages:

Marina: Relating to the sea. Nereus: A sea god from Greek mythology. Aqua: Latin for water. Sirena: A variation of siren, sea nymphs from mythology. Cascade: A waterfall or series of small waterfalls. Neptune: Roman god of the sea. Lir: A sea god in Irish mythology. Coral: Marine invertebrates that build reefs. Brooke: A small stream. Triton: A sea god, the messenger of the sea.

Earth Mages:

Terra: Latin for earth. Gaelan: Meaning “calm” or “healer.” Flint: A type of hard rock used to start fires. Sylvan: Relating to the woods or forest. Stone: A symbol of stability and permanence. Fauna: Relating to animals. Rowan: A type of tree believed to have protective properties. Thorne: A sharp, woody plant structure. Jasper: A type of mineral or gemstone. Arbor: Latin for tree.

Air Mages:

Zephyr: A gentle breeze. Aether: The clear sky or upper air. Tempest: A violent windstorm. Gale: A strong wind. Skye: Relating to the sky. Breeze: A light wind. Aero: Relating to air. Nimbus: A type of cloud. Sirocco: A hot wind, often from the Sahara. Cyclone: A large-scale air mass that rotates around a strong center.

Mage Names with Historical and Literary References

Historical Figures:

Paracelsus: A Swiss physician, alchemist, and astrologer of the German Renaissance. Nostradamus: A French astrologer, physician, and reputed seer. Agrippa: Heinrich Cornelius Agrippa, a German polymath, physician, legal scholar, soldier, theologian, and occult writer. Dee: John Dee, an English mathematician, astronomer, astrologer, teacher, and occultist. Ptolemy: An ancient Greek writer known for his works on astronomy and geography. Hypatia: A Hellenistic Neoplatonist philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician. Apollonius: Apollonius of Tyana, a Greek philosopher and teacher. Avicenna: A Persian polymath regarded as one of the most significant physicians, astronomers, thinkers, and writers. Zoroaster: The founder of Zoroastrianism, a major religion of ancient Persia. Hermes Trismegistus: A legendary Hellenistic figure that originated as a syncretic combination of the Greek god Hermes and the Egyptian god Thoth.

Literary References:

Elminster: A powerful wizard from the Forgotten Realms setting. Raistlin: A mage from the Dragonlance series. Ged: The protagonist wizard in Ursula K. Le Guin’s “Earthsea” series. Belgarath: A sorcerer from David Eddings’ “Belgariad” series. Polgara: A sorceress from David Eddings’ “Belgariad” series. Allanon: A druid in Terry Brooks’ “Shannara” series. Gandalf: A wizard in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.” Saruman: Another wizard in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.” Harry: The famous wizard from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series. Hermione: A witch from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series. Severus: A wizard from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series. Dumbledore: The headmaster of Hogwarts in J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series. Rincewind: A wizard from Terry Pratchett’s “Discworld” series. Pug: A mage from Raymond E. Feist’s “Riftwar Saga.” Kelsier: A Mistborn from Brandon Sanderson’s “Mistborn” series. Vin: Another Mistborn from Brandon Sanderson’s “Mistborn” series. Tavi: A character from Jim Butcher’s “Codex Alera” series. Kvothe: The protagonist in Patrick Rothfuss’ “Kingkiller Chronicle.” Sazed: A character from Brandon Sanderson’s “Mistborn” series.

Modern and Unique Mage Names