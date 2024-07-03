mage names

Discover 145 Unique Mage Names for Your Fantasy World

Choosing the perfect name for a magical character can be both exciting and challenging. Whether you’re writing a fantasy novel, creating a game, or simply indulging in some creative fun, the right name can bring your character to life. Mage names, in particular, carry a sense of mystery, power, and enchantment.

They should reflect the unique abilities and personality of your mage, making them memorable and captivating. In this article, we will explore a diverse range of mage names, from classic to modern, inspired by mythology and nature, to help you find the ideal name for your magical character.

Classic Mage Names

  1. Merlin: The legendary wizard of Arthurian legend, known for his wisdom and magical prowess.
  2. Morgana: Also known as Morgan le Fay, a powerful enchantress in Arthurian legend.
  3. Circe: A sorceress from Greek mythology who turned men into animals.
  4. Prospero: The magician and rightful Duke of Milan from Shakespeare’s play “The Tempest.”
  5. Radagast: A wizard from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, known for his affinity with animals and nature.
  6. Nimue: Also known as the Lady of the Lake in Arthurian legend, she gave King Arthur his sword, Excalibur.
  7. Zatanna: A DC Comics superhero and stage magician with powerful magical abilities.
  8. Dr. Strange: A Marvel Comics character, the Sorcerer Supreme, master of the mystic arts.
  9. Willow: A powerful witch from the television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
  10. Glinda: The Good Witch of the South in L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz.”
  11. Yennefer: A sorceress in Andrzej Sapkowski’s “The Witcher” series.
  12. Triss: Another sorceress from “The Witcher” series, known for her healing abilities.
  13. Tasha: A wizard in Dungeons & Dragons known for her spell, “Tasha’s Hideous Laughter.”
  14. Mordenkainen: A powerful wizard in Dungeons & Dragons, creator of many spells.
  15. Khelben: Also known as Blackstaff, a prominent wizard in the Forgotten Realms setting.
  16. Simbul: A powerful sorceress and one of the Seven Sisters in the Forgotten Realms.
  17. Elric: A sorcerer and anti-hero from Michael Moorcock’s “Elric of Melniboné” series.
  18. Eragon: A young dragon rider and spellcaster from Christopher Paolini’s “Inheritance Cycle.”

Names Inspired by Mythology

Greek Mythology:

  1. Hecate: Goddess of magic, witchcraft, the night, and ghosts.
  2. Hermes: Messenger of the gods, also associated with magic and alchemy.
  3. Medea: A sorceress who helped Jason obtain the Golden Fleece.
  4. Orpheus: A legendary musician and poet who could charm anyone with his music.
  5. Apollo: God of prophecy, music, and healing.
  6. Athena: Goddess of wisdom, war, and crafts.
  7. Selene: Goddess of the moon.
  8. Pan: God of the wild, shepherds, and flocks.
  9. Persephone: Queen of the Underworld, associated with the seasons and rebirth.

Norse Mythology:

  1. Odin: The chief god, associated with wisdom, healing, death, and magic.
  2. Freya: Goddess of love, beauty, and magic, associated with seiðr, a form of sorcery.
  3. Loki: The trickster god, associated with magic and shapeshifting.
  4. Frigg: Odin’s wife, goddess of marriage and motherhood, also associated with prophecy.
  5. Hel: Goddess of the underworld.
  6. Balder: God of beauty, love, happiness, and purity.
  7. Heimdall: The watchman of the gods, associated with foresight and keen senses.
  8. Sif: Goddess associated with the earth and harvest.
  9. Skadi: Goddess associated with bowhunting, skiing, winter, and mountains.
  10. Tyr: God of war and justice.

Celtic Mythology:

  1. Morrigan: A goddess of war, fate, and death.
  2. Druid: Priests, magicians, and soothsayers in ancient Celtic culture.
  3. Aine: A goddess of summer, wealth, and sovereignty.
  4. Brigid: Goddess of healing, poetry, and smithcraft.
  5. Lugh: A god associated with kingship, law, and skilled crafting.
  6. Cernunnos: A god of fertility, life, animals, wealth, and the underworld.
  7. Arianrhod: Goddess of fertility, rebirth, and the weaving of cosmic time and fate.
  8. Rhiannon: A goddess associated with horses and birds.
  9. Taliesin: A legendary bard, poet, and magician.
  10. Dagda: A father-figure and king of the gods, associated with fertility, agriculture, and magic.

Mage Names Based on Elements and Nature

Fire Mages:

  1. Ignatius: A name meaning “fiery” or “ardent.”
  2. Blaze: Evoking the image of a strong fire.
  3. Pyra: Derived from “pyro,” relating to fire.
  4. Ember: The smoldering remains of a fire.
  5. Vulcan: Roman god of fire and forge.
  6. Ash: The residue left after burning.
  7. Brimstone: An archaic term for sulfur, often associated with fire and brimstone.
  8. Phoenix: A mythical bird that regenerates from its ashes.
  9. Solara: Evoking the power of the sun.
  10. Inferno: A large, uncontrollable fire.

Water Mages:

  1. Marina: Relating to the sea.
  2. Nereus: A sea god from Greek mythology.
  3. Aqua: Latin for water.
  4. Sirena: A variation of siren, sea nymphs from mythology.
  5. Cascade: A waterfall or series of small waterfalls.
  6. Neptune: Roman god of the sea.
  7. Lir: A sea god in Irish mythology.
  8. Coral: Marine invertebrates that build reefs.
  9. Brooke: A small stream.
  10. Triton: A sea god, the messenger of the sea.

Earth Mages:

  1. Terra: Latin for earth.
  2. Gaelan: Meaning “calm” or “healer.”
  3. Flint: A type of hard rock used to start fires.
  4. Sylvan: Relating to the woods or forest.
  5. Stone: A symbol of stability and permanence.
  6. Fauna: Relating to animals.
  7. Rowan: A type of tree believed to have protective properties.
  8. Thorne: A sharp, woody plant structure.
  9. Jasper: A type of mineral or gemstone.
  10. Arbor: Latin for tree.

Air Mages:

  1. Zephyr: A gentle breeze.
  2. Aether: The clear sky or upper air.
  3. Tempest: A violent windstorm.
  4. Gale: A strong wind.
  5. Skye: Relating to the sky.
  6. Breeze: A light wind.
  7. Aero: Relating to air.
  8. Nimbus: A type of cloud.
  9. Sirocco: A hot wind, often from the Sahara.
  10. Cyclone: A large-scale air mass that rotates around a strong center.

Mage Names with Historical and Literary References

Historical Figures:

  1. Paracelsus: A Swiss physician, alchemist, and astrologer of the German Renaissance.
  2. Nostradamus: A French astrologer, physician, and reputed seer.
  3. Agrippa: Heinrich Cornelius Agrippa, a German polymath, physician, legal scholar, soldier, theologian, and occult writer.
  4. Dee: John Dee, an English mathematician, astronomer, astrologer, teacher, and occultist.
  5. Ptolemy: An ancient Greek writer known for his works on astronomy and geography.
  6. Hypatia: A Hellenistic Neoplatonist philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician.
  7. Apollonius: Apollonius of Tyana, a Greek philosopher and teacher.
  8. Avicenna: A Persian polymath regarded as one of the most significant physicians, astronomers, thinkers, and writers.
  9. Zoroaster: The founder of Zoroastrianism, a major religion of ancient Persia.
  10. Hermes Trismegistus: A legendary Hellenistic figure that originated as a syncretic combination of the Greek god Hermes and the Egyptian god Thoth.

Literary References:

  1. Elminster: A powerful wizard from the Forgotten Realms setting.
  2. Raistlin: A mage from the Dragonlance series.
  3. Ged: The protagonist wizard in Ursula K. Le Guin’s “Earthsea” series.
  4. Belgarath: A sorcerer from David Eddings’ “Belgariad” series.
  5. Polgara: A sorceress from David Eddings’ “Belgariad” series.
  6. Allanon: A druid in Terry Brooks’ “Shannara” series.
  7. Gandalf: A wizard in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.”
  8. Saruman: Another wizard in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.”
  9. Harry: The famous wizard from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series.
  10. Hermione: A witch from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series.
  11. Severus: A wizard from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series.
  12. Dumbledore: The headmaster of Hogwarts in J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series.
  13. Rincewind: A wizard from Terry Pratchett’s “Discworld” series.
  14. Pug: A mage from Raymond E. Feist’s “Riftwar Saga.”
  15. Kelsier: A Mistborn from Brandon Sanderson’s “Mistborn” series.
  16. Vin: Another Mistborn from Brandon Sanderson’s “Mistborn” series.
  17. Tavi: A character from Jim Butcher’s “Codex Alera” series.
  18. Kvothe: The protagonist in Patrick Rothfuss’ “Kingkiller Chronicle.”
  19. Sazed: A character from Brandon Sanderson’s “Mistborn” series.

Modern and Unique Mage Names

  1. Arcanis: Suggestive of arcane magic.
  2. Mystara: Evoking mystery and magic.
  3. Eldric: A strong, noble name.
  4. Thalindra: A unique, fantasy-sounding name.
  5. Zynthara: A name with a mystical feel.
  6. Vespera: Evoking the evening star.
  7. Draven: A strong, dark-sounding name.
  8. Zephara: A unique, airy name.
  9. Nyx: The Greek goddess of the night.
  10. Kael: A strong, concise name.
  11. Eryndor: A unique, fantasy-sounding name.
  12. Faelara: A name with an elven feel.
  13. Theros: A unique, strong name.
  14. Vael: A concise, mystical name.
  15. Xandria: A modern, mystical name.
  16. Morwen: A strong, classic-sounding name.
  17. Zalara: A unique, fantasy name.
  18. Liora: A light, elven name.
  19. Drax: A strong, concise name.
  20. Calista: A beautiful, classic-sounding name.
  21. Elysia: Evoking the Elysian fields.
  22. Zarek: A strong, unique name.
  23. Seraphina: Evoking seraphs, or high-ranking angels.
  24. Lyra: A beautiful, musical name.
  25. Kaelen: A strong, unique name.
  26. Valeria: A noble, classic-sounding name.
  27. Zorion: A unique, fantasy name.
  28. Elyndra: A mystical, unique name.
  29. Arion: A strong, concise name.
