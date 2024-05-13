199 Names That Mean Evil: Their Origins and Meanings

Have you ever wondered about the meanings behind certain names? Some names carry a bit of mystery and darkness with them. In this article, we’ll explore names that mean evil. These names have fascinating stories and origins from different cultures and myths.

Whether you’re curious about their history or considering unique names for storytelling, this list will captivate your imagination. Let’s dive into the world of names with a touch of the sinister and uncover their intriguing backgrounds.

Male Names That Mean Evil

1. Aamon (Hebrew) – An evil demon in Christian demonology, also known as the Marquis of Hell.

2. Abaddon (Hebrew) – Means “destruction” and is often associated with the angel of death.

3. Abigor (Germanic) – A demon known for his knowledge of warfare and battle strategies.

4. Adramelech (Assyrian) – A demon associated with the sun, often worshipped by ancient cults.

5. Ahriman (Persian) – Represents the destructive spirit and adversary in Zoroastrianism.

6. Alastor (Greek) – Known as an avenging spirit or demon in Greek mythology.

7. Alloces (Hebrew) – A demon known for his violent nature and love of chaos.

8. Andras (Greek) – A demon who causes discord and is known for leading people astray.

9. Asmodeus (Hebrew) – A demon king associated with lust and known from the Book of Tobit.

10. Astaroth (Phoenician) – A powerful duke of Hell often depicted as a fallen angel.

11. Azazel (Hebrew) – A fallen angel and demon, known for leading humans into sin.

12. Baal (Canaanite) – A demon and ancient god associated with fertility and storms.

13. Baalberith (Canaanite) – A demon of blasphemy and deceit, known for breaking oaths.

14. Balaam (Hebrew) – A name from the Hebrew Bible associated with a prophet who turned to evil and became a symbol of deceit and corruption.

15. Baphomet (Unknown) – A symbol of occultism, often depicted as a goat-headed deity.

16. Barbatos (Hebrew) – A demon who reveals hidden treasures and past events.

17. Beelzebub (Hebrew) – Known as the “Lord of the Flies,” a major demon in Christian demonology.

18. Behemoth (Hebrew) – A monstrous creature from the Bible, symbolizing chaos and power.

19. Belial (Hebrew) – A demon representing lawlessness and worthlessness.

20. Beliar (Fictional) – A dark deity from the Gothic video game series.

21. Belphegor (Moabite) – A demon associated with sloth and the sin of laziness.

22. Berith (Phoenician) – A demon who tempts men to commit murder and blasphemy.

23. Bifrons (Hebrew) – A demon known for teaching sciences and arts, moving bodies to different graves, and revealing the locations of treasures.

24. Botis (Hebrew) – A demon who appears as an ugly viper, causing harm and destruction.

25. Bune (Hebrew) – A demon who moves the dead and causes them to speak.

26. Caim (Hebrew) – A fallen angel who can reveal the secrets of the universe.

27. Charon (Greek) – The ferryman of the underworld, transporting souls across the river Styx.

28. Choronzon (Enochian) – A demon of chaos and dispersion in occult lore.

29. Corson (Greek) – One of the four principal kings of Hell.

30. Crocell (Hebrew) – A demon who teaches geometry and other liberal sciences.

31. Dagon (Philistine) – An ancient deity turned demon, associated with fish and fertility.

32. Dantalion (Hebrew) – A demon who teaches all arts and sciences.

33. Decarabia (Hebrew) – A demon who appears as a star, known for his knowledge of herbs and gemstones.

34. Demiurge (Greek) – A deity in Gnosticism often seen as a malevolent creator.

35. Eligos (Hebrew) – A demon known for revealing hidden things and secrets.

36. Shaitan (Arabic) – Derived from Islamic and Arabic tradition, Shaitan is a term for evil spirits or demons, often synonymous with the devil.

37. Focalor (Hebrew) – A demon who drowns men and overthrows ships at sea.

38. Foras (Hebrew) – A demon who teaches logic and ethics.

39. Forneus (Hebrew) – A demon who teaches rhetoric and languages.

40. Furcas (Hebrew) – A demon who teaches philosophy and the occult.

41. Furfur (Latin) – A demon who appears as a winged deer, known for causing storms, tempests, and thunder.

42. Gadreel (Hebrew) – A fallen angel who taught humans the art of warfare.

43. Gorgon (Greek) – A monstrous creature with snakes for hair, capable of turning men to stone.

44. Halphas (Hebrew) – A demon known for building towers and filling them with ammunition.

45. Ipos (Hebrew) – A demon who knows the past and future and can make men witty.

46. Jezebeth (Hebrew) – A demon of falsehoods and lies.

47. Kobal (Unknown) – A demon who presides over dark humor and entertainment.

48. Legion (Latin) – A collective name for many demons possessing one person.

49. Leviathan (Hebrew) – A monstrous sea creature symbolizing chaos.

50. Lucifer (Latin) – The “light-bringer,” often equated with Satan after his fall.

51. Malphas (Hebrew) – A demon who appears as a crow, known for building strongholds and destroying enemies’ desires.

52. Mammon (Aramaic) – A demon representing greed and wealth.

53. Marchosias (Hebrew) – A demon who appears as a wolf with wings, known for his rebellious nature.

54. Mastema (Hebrew) – A demon who persecutes evil and tempts humans to sin.

55. Mephistopheles (German) – A demon who appears in the Faust legend, offering knowledge in exchange for souls.

56. Moloch (Phoenician) – An ancient god turned demon, associated with child sacrifice.

57. Murmur (Latin) – A demon who teaches philosophy and can summon the souls of the dead.

58. Naberius (Hebrew) – A demon known for his eloquence and knowledge of rhetoric.

59. Nybbas (Unknown) – A demon of visions and dreams, often tricking people with false hopes.

60. Orcus (Roman) – A god of the underworld, later seen as a punisher of broken oaths.

61. Orias (Hebrew) – A demon who can change the shape of things and reveal the stars.

62. Orobas (Hebrew) – A demon who gives true answers about the past, present, and future.

63. Paimon (Hebrew) – A demon king who teaches arts and sciences.

64. Paymon (Hebrew) – Another spelling for Paimon, known for his wisdom and knowledge.

65. Phenex (Hebrew) – A demon who appears as a phoenix and sings sweetly.

66. Procel (Hebrew) – A demon who teaches geometry and other mathematical arts.

67. Purson (Hebrew) – A demon who knows hidden things and can reveal treasures.

68. Raum (Germanic) – A demon who steals from kings and can destroy cities.

69. Ronove (Hebrew) – A demon who teaches languages and rhetoric.

70. Sabnock (Hebrew) – A demon who builds fortresses and cities.

71. Saleos (Hebrew) – A demon who promotes love and lust.

72. Samael (Hebrew) – An archangel of death and destruction, often seen as a demon.

73. Samyaza (Hebrew) – A fallen angel who led other angels to mate with human women.

74. Seere (Hebrew) – A demon who can travel great distances instantly.

75. Semyaza (Hebrew) – Another spelling for Samyaza, leader of fallen angels.

76. Shax (Hebrew) – A demon who can take away sight, hearing, and understanding.

77. Sitri (Hebrew) – A demon who causes men and women to fall in love.

78. Stolas (Hebrew) – A demon who teaches astronomy and herbology.

79. Surgat (Unknown) – A demon known for opening locks and breaking barriers.

80. Sytry (Hebrew) – Another spelling for Sitri, known for causing love and lust.

81. Tamiel (Hebrew) – A fallen angel who taught humans astrology and the secrets of the stars.

82. Tenebris (Latin) – Means “darkness,” often associated with dark spirits.

83. Ukobach (Unknown) – A demon who maintains the fires of Hell.

84. Valac (Hebrew) – A demon who reveals hidden treasures and serpents.

85. Valefar (Hebrew) – A demon who tempts people into theft.

86. Vapula (Hebrew) – A demon who teaches philosophy and mechanics.

87. Vassago (Hebrew) – A demon who reveals the past and future.

88. Vepar (Hebrew) – A demon who governs the seas and storms.

89. Vine (Hebrew) – A demon who reveals witches and hidden things.

90. Vual (Hebrew) – A demon who speaks of the past, present, and future.

91. Vulcan (Roman) – Although a god, often associated with fire and destruction.

92. Xaphan (Hebrew) – A demon who fans the flames of Hell.

93. Xerxes (Greek) – Although a historical figure, often depicted as a tyrant and destroyer.

94. Yaotzin (Aztec) – A god of the underworld, associated with death and evil.

95. Yeqon (Hebrew) – A fallen angel who led others to mate with human women.

96. Zagan (Hebrew) – A demon who turns water into wine and metal into coins.

97. Zepar (Hebrew) – A demon who causes women to love men.

98. Ziminiar (Hebrew) – One of the four principal kings of Hell.

99. Zozo (Unknown) – A demon associated with the Ouija board, known for causing fear.

100. Zuriel (Hebrew) – An archangel of destruction, often seen as a fallen angel.

Female Names That Mean Evil

1. Abyzou (Greek) – A demoness in ancient Greek mythology known for causing miscarriages and infant mortality.

2. Akeldama (Greek) – Means “field of blood,” associated with betrayal and death.

3. Alecto (Greek) – One of the Furies, representing unceasing anger.

4. Alvah (Hebrew) – Means “evil” or “immorality,” associated with wickedness.

5. Ammit (Egyptian) – A female demon who devours the hearts of the unworthy.

6. Anathema (Greek) – Means “something accursed,” often used to signify someone excommunicated or cursed.

7. Annis (English) – Based on “Black Annis,” a witch or hag in English folklore.

8. Ardat (Sumerian) – A demoness known for causing trouble and chaos.

9. Astarte (Phoenician) – A goddess who became associated with demons and evil spirits.

10. Asura (Sanskrit) – Female spirits of darkness and chaos in Hindu mythology.

11. Batibat (Filipino) – A vengeful demoness who suffocates people in their sleep.

12. Befana (Italian) – A witch-like figure who punishes bad children.

13. Belladonna (Italian) – While it means “beautiful lady,” belladonna is also a deadly plant known as “deadly nightshade,” associated with poison and danger.

14. Beria (Hebrew) – Means “evil” or “wickedness,” associated with female demons.

15. Bina (Hebrew) – Means “sorrow,” often associated with dark emotions.

16. Boreas (Greek) – Although a god, Boreas had daughters associated with harsh, destructive winds.

17. Brielle (Hebrew) – Means “God is my strength,” sometimes associated with fallen angels.

18. Chedva (Hebrew) – Means “evil” or “darkness,” used in some contexts to denote negativity.

19. Chimera (Greek) – A monstrous creature with parts from different animals, associated with chaos.

21. Circe (Greek) – A sorceress who turned men into animals, associated with deception and enchantment.

22. Desdemona (Greek) – Means “ill-fated,” a name linked with tragedy and evil.

23. Devlin (Irish) – Means “fierce courage,” sometimes associated with malevolent spirits.

24. Diana (Roman) – While a goddess, she also had a dark side associated with hunting and wilderness.

25. Drusilla (Latin) – While not inherently evil, often associated with dark characters in literature.

26. Eisheth (Hebrew) – A demoness associated with Lilith, representing chaos and darkness.

27. Empusa (Greek) – A shape-shifting female demon sent by Hecate to guard roads and devour travelers.

28. Ereshkigal (Sumerian) – The goddess of the underworld and death.

29. Erycina (Greek) – Another name for Aphrodite, sometimes associated with dark love and jealousy.

30. Fala (Native American) – Means “crow,” often seen as an omen of bad luck or death.

31. Hecate (Greek) – Goddess of witchcraft, magic, and the night, often seen as a dark figure.

32. Hela (Norse) – The goddess of death and the underworld.

33. Jahi (Persian) – A demoness who spreads corruption and evil.

34. Jezebel (Hebrew) – A queen in the Bible known for her wickedness and idolatry.

35. Kali (Sanskrit) – Goddess of destruction and change, often seen as a dark force.

36. Keres (Greek) – Female spirits of violent death and doom.

37. Keshet (Hebrew) – Means “bow,” associated with war and destruction.

38. Kianda (Angolan) – A water spirit sometimes seen as malevolent.

39. Kikimora (Russian) – A female house spirit who brings bad luck.

40. Lamashtu (Akkadian) – A demoness who preys on mothers and infants.

41. Lamia (Greek) – A child-eating demoness, often depicted as part snake.

42. Leraje (Hebrew) – A demoness who causes battles and disputes.

43. Lilith (Hebrew) – A night demon associated with seduction and chaos.

44. Lilitu (Akkadian) – A demoness associated with storms, disease, and the night, considered a predecessor to Lilith.

45. Loviatar (Finnish) – The goddess of death and disease.

46. Lydia (Greek) – While not inherently evil, often used in literature for dark characters.

47. Maleficent (Latin) – Derived from the word “maleficent,” meaning “doing evil or harm,” famously used as the name of a Disney villainess.

48. Mara (Sanskrit) – A demoness associated with death and destruction.

49. Medea (Greek) – A sorceress who committed terrible acts in Greek mythology.

50. Medusa (Greek) – A Gorgon whose gaze turned people to stone.

51. Merula (Latin) – Means “blackbird,” often associated with omens and bad luck.

52. Mictlantecuhtli (Aztec) – A goddess of death and the underworld.

53. Morrigan (Irish) – A goddess of war and fate, often associated with death and destruction.

54. Naamah (Hebrew) – A demoness associated with seduction and corruption.

55. Nemain (Irish) – One of the aspects of the Morrigan, a goddess of war and death, representing chaos and destruction.

56. Nergal (Babylonian) – A goddess associated with the underworld and plague.

57. Nina (Sumerian) – A goddess who could bring both healing and destruction.

58. Nyx (Greek) – Goddess of the night, often associated with darkness and evil.

59. Persephone (Greek) – Goddess of the underworld, though also associated with spring.

60. Phoenix (Greek) – Though a symbol of rebirth, often associated with destruction by fire.

61. Qarinah (Arabic) – A jinn who causes harm and mischief.

62. Qeturah (Hebrew) – Means “incense,” sometimes associated with witchcraft.

63. Ravana (Sanskrit) – In some interpretations, Ravana can be seen as a name for a female demon in Hindu mythology, associated with evil and destruction.

64. Raven (English) – A bird often associated with death and bad omens.

65. Reva (Hindi) – Means “rain,” but can also signify a storm or upheaval.

66. Rhiannon (Welsh) – A goddess sometimes associated with the underworld.

67. Saga (Old Norse) – Goddess associated with storytelling, but also with dark prophecies.

68. Salem (Hebrew) – Means “peace,” but often associated with witch trials and darkness.

69. Samara (Arabic) – Means “guardian” or “protected by God,” but also associated with dark tales.

70. Satana (Latin) – Directly related to Satan, means “adversary.”

71. Sedna (Inuit) – A goddess of the sea, often depicted as vengeful and harsh.

72. Selene (Greek) – Goddess of the moon, often associated with madness.

73. Semiramis (Assyrian) – A queen turned goddess, sometimes depicted as malevolent.

74. Serilda (German) – Means “battle armor,” associated with war and conflict.

75. Shabina (Arabic) – Means “eye of the storm,” associated with turmoil.

76. Siofra (Irish) – Means “sprite” or “changeling,” often seen as mischievous or malevolent.

77. Tiamat (Babylonian) – A primordial sea goddess associated with chaos.

78. Tisiphone (Greek) – One of the Furies, representing vengeance.

79. Titania (Greek) – Queen of the fairies, sometimes depicted as dark or malevolent.

80. Toci (Aztec) – A goddess associated with war and sacrifice.

81. Vanth (Etruscan) – A chthonic goddess of the underworld.

82. Vega (Spanish) – Means “dweller in the meadow,” but often used in literature for dark characters.

83. Vespera (Latin) – Means “evening star,” associated with darkness.

84. Vesna (Slavic) – A goddess of spring, but also associated with death and rebirth.

85. Vipera (Latin) – Means “viper,” associated with danger and deceit.

86. Vixen (English) – A term for a mischievous or ill-tempered woman.

87. Voluptas (Latin) – Goddess of pleasure, often associated with temptation and vice.

88. Wendigo (Algonquian) – A mythological cannibalistic spirit.

89. Yama (Sanskrit) – Goddess of death and the underworld.

90. Yara (Brazilian) – A water spirit known for luring people to their doom.

91. Yasmin (Persian) – Means “jasmine,” often used for dark or mysterious characters.

92. Yurei (Japanese) – Ghosts or spirits that are vengeful, often depicted in traditional Japanese folklore as haunting the living.

93. Zarathustra (Persian) – While a prophet, sometimes depicted in dark tales.

94. Zillah (Hebrew) – Means “shade” or “shadow,” associated with darkness.

95. Zorya (Slavic) – A goddess associated with night and the underworld.

96. Zephyrine (Greek) – Means “west wind,” sometimes associated with bringing storms.

97. Zilla (Hebrew) – Means “shadow,” often linked with dark or evil connotations.

98. Zmey (Slavic) – A dragon or serpent, often seen as malevolent.

99. Zulie (Arabic) – Means “brilliant,” but often used in literature for dark characters.