100 Funny Words That Start with B and Their Quirky Meanings

Words can be a lot of fun, especially when they tickle your ears with quirky sounds and meanings. Funny words that start with B bring smiles to our faces and lighten the mood in everyday conversations. From “bamboozle” to “buffoonery,” these playful words can instantly make us chuckle.

Whether you’re searching for a comical addition to your vocabulary or just need a good laugh, this list will have you grinning from ear to ear. Let’s dive in and see which of these delightful words will make you smile today!

100 Funny Words That Start with B

1. Bamboozle: To deceive through trickery.

Usage: “I can’t believe they managed to bamboozle me into buying this!”

2. Brouhaha: An uproar or noisy reaction.

Usage: “The announcement caused a real brouhaha in the office.”

3. Bodacious: Impressive, bold, or attractive.

Usage: “That was a bodacious party, full of energy and fun.”

4. Ballyhoo: Extravagant publicity or excitement.

Usage: “The new restaurant opened with much ballyhoo, attracting a large crowd.”

5. Blunderbuss: An old-fashioned firearm, now comically outdated.

Usage: “He approached with all the subtlety of a blunderbuss.”

6. Buffoonery: Ridiculous yet amusing behavior.

Usage: “His buffoonery during the meeting made everyone laugh.”

7. Bumfuzzle: To confuse or bewilder.

Usage: “The complex instructions bumfuzzled even the most experienced workers.”

8. Balderdash: Nonsense or senseless talk.

Usage: “His theory was dismissed as sheer balderdash.”

9. Bananapants: Crazy or bizarre.

Usage: “The whole event was completely bananapants!”

10. Boondoggle: Pointless or wasteful work.

Usage: “Many viewed the project as an expensive boondoggle.”

11. Bibble: To drink noisily.

Usage: “He would bibble his tea loudly every morning.”

12. Bungler: A person who messes things up.

Usage: “Leave it to the bungler to ruin a perfectly good plan.”

13. Bric-a-brac: Small ornamental objects.

Usage: “Her living room was cluttered with bric-a-brac.”

14. Berserk: Wildly out of control.

Usage: “The cat went berserk when it saw the laser pointer.”

15. Bedraggled: Untidy and disheveled.

Usage: “After the rainstorm, she was bedraggled but laughing.”

16. Bilk: To cheat or defraud.

Usage: “He was accused of trying to bilk investors out of their savings.”

17. Boff: To hit or strike, or a hearty laugh.

Usage: “She gave him a playful boff on the arm.”

18. Bifurcate: To split into two branches.

Usage: “The path bifurcated, leaving hikers with two options.”

19. Booby: A silly or foolish person.

Usage: “He felt like a real booby after his mistake.”

20. Brabble: To argue loudly about trivial matters.

Usage: “The children continued to brabble over who got the biggest slice.”

21. Bloviator: Someone who talks at length without much substance.

Usage: “He was known as the office’s resident bloviator.”

22. Blip: A brief interruption or sound.

Usage: “The project had a small blip in the timeline.”

23. Blatant: Obvious or conspicuous.

Usage: “Her blatant lie was clear to everyone.”

24. Batrachomyomachia: An insignificant conflict.

Usage: “Their argument was mere batrachomyomachia.”

25. Blarney: Flattering or smooth talk.

Usage: “Don’t fall for his blarney—he’s just trying to sell you something.”

26. Boffin: A scientist or technical expert.

Usage: “The boffins in the lab quickly solved the problem.”

27. Bespangle: To cover or adorn with sparkles or glittering objects.

Usage: “The children bespangled their art projects with sequins and glitter.”

28. Boggle: To bewilder or puzzle.

Usage: “The complexity of the puzzle boggled their minds.”

29. Bibelot: A small, decorative trinket.

Usage: “Her desk was adorned with cute bibelots.”

30. Brouillon: Rough or disorganized notes.

Usage: “His presentation was clearly prepared from a brouillon.”

31. Blunder: To make a serious mistake.

Usage: “He blundered through the project presentation.”

32. Bashful: Shy or easily embarrassed.

Usage: “The child was bashful and avoided eye contact.”

33. Beguile: To charm or enchant.

Usage: “She tried to beguile them with her witty stories.”

34. Blabbermouth: Someone who talks too much.

Usage: “Don’t tell him your secrets; he’s a real blabbermouth.”

35. Babble: To speak rapidly and incoherently.

Usage: “The toddler babbled happily.”

36. Boogie: To dance energetically.

Usage: “When her favorite song came on, she started to boogie.”

37. Boastful: Bragging or full of oneself.

Usage: “Her boastful attitude put off her friends.”

38. Blatherskite: Someone who talks at length without making sense.

Usage: “Don’t listen to him, he’s a blatherskite.”

39. Bombastic: Grandiose or inflated speech.

Usage: “His bombastic promises weren’t taken seriously.”

40. Bicker: To argue over petty matters.

Usage: “The siblings bickered endlessly over toys.”

41. Bumbershoot: A quaint word for an umbrella.

Usage: “Don’t forget your bumbershoot on this rainy day.”

42. Behemoth: Something enormous and powerful.

Usage: “The new skyscraper was a behemoth of modern architecture.”

43. Bumpkin: An unsophisticated person from the countryside.

Usage: “He felt like a bumpkin when he moved to the city.”

44. Bailiwick: A person’s area of expertise.

Usage: “Technical matters are his bailiwick.”

45. Blowhard: A person who talks boastfully.

Usage: “He’s such a blowhard at parties, always bragging.”

46. Bumptious: Overconfident and assertive.

Usage: “His bumptious manner made him unpopular with colleagues.”

47. Borborygmus: The rumbling noise made by gas in the intestines.

Usage: “A loud borborygmus interrupted the quiet meeting.”

48. Brogue: An Irish or Scottish accent.

Usage: “His brogue made conversations delightful.”

49. Banish: To send someone away as punishment.

Usage: “The children were banished from the kitchen.”

50. Blanch: To turn pale or lose color.

Usage: “He blanched at the sight of the enormous bill.”

51. Banter: Playful or teasing conversation.

Usage: “Their banter lightened the mood of the meeting.”

52. Boisterous: Noisy and energetic.

Usage: “The children became boisterous during recess.”

53. Bluster: To speak loudly and aggressively without much effect.

Usage: “He would bluster, but nobody took him seriously.”

54. Bibble-babble: Silly or idle chatter.

Usage: “They spent hours engaged in bibble-babble about nothing.”

55. Bandersnatch: An imaginary wild creature from literature.

Usage: “He spoke of his imaginary bandersnatch to amuse the children.”

56. Bedlam: A state of uproar or confusion.

Usage: “It was bedlam after the game ended.”

57. Bodkin: A sharp, pointed tool.

Usage: “She threaded the string through the cloth with a bodkin.”

58. Blather: Foolish or nonsensical talk.

Usage: “Stop the blather and focus on the work.”

59. Bibbity-bobbity: Playfully expressing quick movements or sudden changes.

Usage: “Bibbity-bobbity, and the work was done.”

60. Ballyrag: To scold or bully in a noisy way.

Usage: “The coach would often ballyrag the players for not following his strategy.”

61. Bonkers: Crazy or mad.

Usage: “The kids went bonkers when they saw the carnival.”

62. Bushwhack: To attack suddenly or unexpectedly.

Usage: “They were bushwhacked by unexpected challenges.”

63. Borborygmic: Pertaining to the rumbling sound made by gas in the intestines.

Usage: “She felt embarrassed about her borborygmic stomach.”

64. Boondocks: Remote or isolated places.

Usage: “She grew up in the boondocks.”

65. Bugaboo: Something that causes fear or worry.

Usage: “He couldn’t shake off his old bugaboo of public speaking.”

66. Booby-trap: A hidden device intended to cause harm.

Usage: “They set a harmless booby-trap as a prank.”

67. Braggadocio: Arrogant boasting.

Usage: “His braggadocio rubbed many the wrong way.”

68. Blether: To talk at length without making much sense.

Usage: “He was blethering on about his wild ideas.”

69. Bingle: A minor collision, often in traffic.

Usage: “The small bingle on the road delayed traffic.”

70. Boodle: A large amount of money or items.

Usage: “They carted off the entire boodle in one night.”

71. Broust: A noisy gathering or celebration.

Usage: “The town had a grand broust for the festival.”

72. Bonanza: A source of great wealth or luck.

Usage: “The event turned out to be a bonanza for the local vendors.”

73. Blithering: Talking nonsense.

Usage: “The old man was blithering about his youth.”

74. Bilious: Irritable or bad-tempered.

Usage: “He became bilious after missing his morning coffee.”

75. Barmecide: An illusion of plenty; a deceptive feast.

Usage: “The promised wealth turned out to be a Barmecide.”

76. Bricolage: Something created from a variety of available items.

Usage: “Her art was a bricolage of recycled materials.”

77. Blighty: An affectionate term for one’s home country.

Usage: “The soldiers yearned to return to good old Blighty.”

78. Biddable: Willing to follow instructions.

Usage: “The children were surprisingly biddable during the lesson.”

79. Batty: Crazy or eccentric.

Usage: “His wild theories made him appear a bit batty.”

80. Bushy-tailed: Energetic and eager.

Usage: “She arrived bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for her first day at work.”

81. Baleful: Threatening or menacing.

Usage: “The villain gave a baleful glance before departing.”

82. Blissful: Extremely happy or content.

Usage: “The newlyweds looked blissful on their honeymoon.”

83. Bumper: Larger or more successful than usual.

Usage: “It was a bumper crop year for the farmers.”

84. Bobble: To move or handle clumsily.

Usage: “He bobbled the ball before finally catching it.”

85. Blizzard: A severe snowstorm with high winds.

Usage: “The blizzard left us snowed in for three days.”

86. Babushka: An elderly Russian woman, or a headscarf.

Usage: “The kind babushka shared her soup with us.”

87. Bloviate: To speak in a pompous or boastful manner.

Usage: “The politician tended to bloviate during his speeches.”

88. Boo-hoo: Imitating the sound of crying.

Usage: “She pretended to boo-hoo after losing the game.”

89. Baloney: Nonsense or foolishness.

Usage: “All his grand plans turned out to be baloney.”

90. Bedizen: To dress in a showy or gaudy manner.

Usage: “The guests were bedizened in colorful costumes.”

91. Bunkum: Nonsense or empty talk.

Usage: “His explanation was just a bunch of bunkum.”

92. Boffola: A joke or line guaranteed to get a big laugh.

Usage: “The comedian’s new routine was full of boffolas.”

93. Bebop: A style of jazz or an enthusiastic dance.

Usage: “The band was playing bebop while the crowd danced.”

94. Befuddle: To confuse or perplex.

Usage: “The complex puzzle left us completely befuddled.”

95. Blubber: To cry noisily or uncontrollably.

Usage: “He began to blubber when his favorite character died.”

96. Bosh: Nonsense or rubbish.

Usage: “She dismissed his grand plan as complete bosh.”

97. Bumble: To move or act in a clumsy manner.

Usage: “He bumbled his way through the presentation.”

98. Bupkis: A Yiddish word meaning “nothing at all.”

Usage: “Despite all his promises, he delivered bupkis.”

99. Bling: Flashy, ostentatious jewelry or accessories.

Usage: “He showed off his new bling at the party.”

100. Bazooka: A shoulder-held rocket launcher or a popular gum.

Usage: “He carried a toy bazooka for his Halloween costume.”