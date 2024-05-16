Top 110 Korean Boy Names with Meanings

Choosing a name for your son is a special and meaningful task. Korean boy names offer a rich blend of cultural heritage, beautiful meanings, and modern influences. Whether you’re drawn to names inspired by nature, K-pop stars, or traditional virtues, there’s a perfect name out there for your little one.

In this article, we explore a variety of Korean boy names to help you find the perfect fit for your child. Let’s dive into the world of Korean names and discover their unique charm and significance.

Cool Korean Boy Names

1. Taeyang (태양): Meaning “sun,” this name conveys brightness and positivity.

2. Minho (민호): Combining “min” (quick, clever) and “ho” (brave, heroic), it exudes charisma and strength.

3. Jinhyuk (진혁): “Jin” (precious, truth) and “hyuk” (radiant), perfect for a confident and influential personality.

4. Seojun (서준): “Seo” (auspicious, omen) and “jun” (talented, handsome).

5. Seungjoon (승준): Combining “seung” (victory) and “joon” (talented, handsome), symbolizing a victorious and talented individual.

6. Woojin (우진): “Woo” (divine intervention) and “jin” (precious, true), symbolizing a precious and blessed individual.

7. Sangmin (상민): “Sang” (mutual, help) and “min” (quick, clever), ideal for someone helpful and intelligent.

8. Jiho (지호): “Ji” (wisdom) and “ho” (goodness), reflecting intelligence and kindness.

9. Haneul (하늘): Meaning “sky,” symbolizing freedom and vastness.

10. Kyungsoo (경수): “Kyung” (respect, honor) and “soo” (long life).

11. Junseo (준서): “Jun” (talented, handsome) and “seo” (auspicious, omen).

12. Sihyun (시현): “Si” (beginning, poetry) and “hyun” (virtuous, worthy).

13. Yejoon (예준): “Ye” (art, talent) and “joon” (talented, handsome).

14. Donghyun (동현): “Dong” (east) and “hyun” (virtuous, wise).

15. Chanwoo (찬우): “Chan” (praise) and “woo” (divine intervention).

16. Hyunwoo (현우): “Hyun” (virtuous, wise) and “woo” (divine intervention).

17. Sungmin (성민): “Sung” (accomplish) and “min” (quick, clever).

18. Jiwon (지원): “Ji” (wisdom) and “won” (origin, foundation).

19. Sanghoon (상훈): “Sang” (mutual) and “hoon” (teaching).

20. Insoo (인수): “In” (humanity) and “soo” (long life).

21. Jonghyun (종현): “Jong” (ancestral) and “hyun” (virtuous, wise).

22. Youngjae (영재): “Young” (eternal) and “jae” (talent).

23. Seungmin (승민): “Seung” (victory) and “min” (quick, clever).

24. Taehyun (태현): “Tae” (great) and “hyun” (virtuous, wise).

25. Minsu (민수): “Min” (quick, clever) and “soo” (long life).

26. Jinwoo (진우): “Jin” (precious) and “woo” (divine intervention).

27. Kyungmin (경민): “Kyung” (respect) and “min” (quick, clever).

28. Taewoo (태우): “Tae” (great) and “woo” (divine intervention), symbolizing great divine protection.

29. Eunwoo (은우): “Eun” (grace) and “woo” (divine intervention).

30. Sungjin (성진): “Sung” (accomplish) and “jin” (precious, true).

K-pop Inspired Korean Boy Names

1. Taemin (태민): Known from SHINee, combining “tae” (great) and “min” (clever, sharp).

2. Sehun (세훈): From EXO, meaning “worthy” and “rank.”

3. Jungkook (정국): BTS member, “jeong” (correct) and “guk” (nation).

4. Chanyeol (찬열): EXO’s member, “chan” (bright) and “yeol” (fiery).

5. Hyunjin (현진): Stray Kids’ member, “hyun” (virtuous) and “jin” (precious).

6. Jimin (지민): BTS member, “ji” (wisdom) and “min” (quick, clever).

7. Taeyong (태용): NCT’s member, “tae” (great) and “yong” (dragon).

8. Baekhyun (백현): EXO’s member, “baek” (white) and “hyun” (virtuous).

9. Wonho (원호): Former MONSTA X member, “won” (origin) and “ho” (goodness).

10. Jisung (지성): NCT’s member, “ji” (wisdom) and “sung” (success).

11. Jaehyun (재현): NCT’s member, “jae” (talent) and “hyun” (virtuous).

12. Doyoung (도영): NCT’s member, “do” (path) and “young” (glory).

13. Mingyu (민규): SEVENTEEN’s member, “min” (quick, clever) and “gyu” (standard).

14. Suga (슈가): BTS member, “suga” is a stage name, his real name is Yoongi (윤기), meaning “shine.”

15. Mark (마크): NCT’s member, a Western name commonly used in K-pop.

16. Yugyeom (유겸): GOT7’s member, “yu” (maintain) and “gyom” (worthy).

17. Hoshi (호시): SEVENTEEN’s member, “ho” (tiger) and “shi” (shine).

18. Kai (카이): EXO’s member, his stage name, real name Jongin (종인), “jong” (bell) and “in” (humanity).

19. Sungjin (성진): DAY6’s member, “sung” (success) and “jin” (precious).

20. Jaemin (재민): NCT’s member, “jae” (talent) and “min” (quick, clever).

21. Haechan (해찬): NCT’s member, “hae” (sea) and “chan” (full).

22. Taesung (태성): Combining “tae” (great) and “sung” (success), symbolizing great success.

23. Donghae (동해): Super Junior’s member, “dong” (east) and “hae” (sea).

24. Heechul (희철): Super Junior’s member, “hee” (brightness) and “chul” (firmness).

25. Jinwoo (진우): WINNER’s member, “jin” (precious) and “woo” (divine intervention).

26. Yunho (윤호): TVXQ’s member, “yun” (allow) and “ho” (goodness).

27. G-Dragon (지드래곤): BIGBANG’s member, his stage name combines “G” from “Ji-yong” and “Dragon.”

28. Sanghyuk (상혁): VIXX’s member, “sang” (mutual) and “hyuk” (radiant).

29. Eunkwang (은광): BTOB’s member, “eun” (silver) and “kwang” (light).

30. Youngjae (영재): GOT7’s member, “young” (eternal) and “jae” (talent).

Powerful Korean Boy Names and Their Meanings

1. Joon (준): Meaning “talented” or “handsome,” a strong and classic choice.

2. Hyun (현): Meaning “virtuous” or “worthy,” often associated with wisdom and strength.

3. Sangwoo (상우): Combining “sang” (mutual, help) and “woo” (divine intervention), ideal for a leader.

4. Jinhyuk (진혁): “Jin” (precious, truth) and “hyuk” (radiant), perfect for a confident and influential personality.

5. Taeyang (태양): Meaning “sun,” conveying brightness and positivity.

6. Sihyuk (시혁): Combining “si” (beginning, poetry) and “hyuk” (radiant), symbolizing a bright and influential new start.

7. Seojun (서준): “Seo” (auspicious, omen) and “jun” (talented, handsome).

8. Kyungsoo (경수): “Kyung” (respect, honor) and “soo” (long life).

9. Donghyun (동현): “Dong” (east) and “hyun” (virtuous, wise).

10. Junseo (준서): “Jun” (talented, handsome) and “seo” (auspicious, omen).

11. Jisoo (지수): Meaning “wisdom” and “beautiful,” it’s both modern and classic.

12. Changmin (창민): Combining “chang” (prosper) and “min” (clever, sharp), symbolizing a prosperous and intelligent individual.

13. Sihyun (시현): “Si” (beginning, poetry) and “hyun” (virtuous, worthy).

14. Hyunwoo (현우): “Hyun” (virtuous, wise) and “woo” (divine intervention).

15. Sungmin (성민): “Sung” (accomplish) and “min” (quick, clever).

16. Jihoon (지훈): “Ji” (wisdom) and “hoon” (teaching), it’s a strong and thoughtful name.

17. Jiwon (지원): “Ji” (wisdom) and “won” (origin, foundation).

18. Sanghoon (상훈): “Sang” (mutual) and “hoon” (teaching).

19. Gunwoo (건우): Combining “gun” (strong, healthy) and “woo” (divine intervention), symbolizing strength and divine protection.

20. Seungwoo (승우): Combining “seung” (victory) and “woo” (divine intervention), symbolizing a victorious and divinely blessed individual.

21. Taekwon (태권): Combining “tae” (great) and “kwon” (authority, power), symbolizing great power and authority.

22. Seungmin (승민): “Seung” (victory) and “min” (quick, clever).

23. Jinhwan (진환): Combining “jin” (precious, true) and “hwan” (bright, shining), symbolizing a precious and bright future.

24. Dongmin (동민): Combining “dong” (east) and “min” (quick, clever), symbolizing intelligence and new beginnings.

25. Byungchan (병찬): Combining “byung” (bright, luminous) and “chan” (praise, approve), symbolizing a bright and praiseworthy individual.

26. Hyeonwoo (현우): Combining “hyeon” (virtuous, worthy) and “woo” (divine intervention), symbolizing a virtuous and divinely protected individual.

27. Jungwoo (정우): Combining “jung” (upright, proper) and “woo” (divine intervention), symbolizing an upright and divinely blessed individual.

28. Sungwoo (성우): Combining “sung” (success) and “woo” (divine intervention), symbolizing a successful and divinely guided individual.

29. Kyungtae (경태): Combining “kyung” (respect, honor) and “tae” (great), symbolizing great respect and honor.

30. Haesoo (해수): Combining “hae” (sea) and “soo” (water), it evokes natural strength and tranquility.

Cute Korean Boy Names and Their Meanings

1. Dojin (도진): Meaning “path” and “precious,” representing a precious journey or path in life.

2. Siyoon (시윤): “Si” (beginning) and “yoon” (allow), representing a new beginning and allowance.

3. Seojin (서진): “Seo” (auspicious) and “jin” (precious), symbolizing a precious and auspicious individual.

4. Minjun (민준): “Min” (quick, clever) and “jun” (talented, handsome), symbolizing a clever and talented individual.

5. Taeyoon (태윤): “Tae” (great) and “yoon” (allow), symbolizing greatness and allowance.

6. Haeyoon (해윤): “Hae” (sea) and “yoon” (allow), evoking natural beauty and tranquility.

7. Hojin (호진): “Ho” (goodness) and “jin” (precious), representing a precious and good person.

8. Sungjae (성재): “Sung” (success) and “jae” (talent), representing a successful and talented individual.

9. Hyunbin (현빈): “Hyun” (virtuous) and “bin” (bright), symbolizing a virtuous and bright person.

10. Junho (준호): “Jun” (talented, handsome) and “ho” (great), symbolizing great talent and beauty.

11. Hakyeon (학연): “Hak” (learning, crane) and “yeon” (connection, kite), representing someone with a strong connection to knowledge and elegance.

12. Woochan (우찬): “Woo” (divine intervention) and “chan” (praise), representing a divinely praised individual.

13. Harin (하린): “Ha” (summer) and “rin” (gem), representing a precious gem of summer.

14. Siyoung (시영): “Si” (beginning, poetry) and “young” (glory), representing a glorious beginning.

15. Joonho (준호): “Joon” (talented, handsome) and “ho” (great), symbolizing great talent and beauty.

16. Jongwoo (종우): “Jong” (ancestral) and “woo” (divine intervention), symbolizing a divinely protected legacy.

17. Taesoo (태수): Combining “tae” (great) and “soo” (water), representing greatness and purity.

18. Hyeonjun (현준): Combining “hyeon” (virtuous, worthy) and “jun” (talented, handsome), symbolizing a virtuous and talented individual.

19. Woonjae (운재): “Woon” (cloud) and “jae” (talent), symbolizing a talented person with a free spirit.

20. Hanseo (한서): “Han” (great, vast) and “seo” (auspicious), symbolizing a person with vast and auspicious qualities.