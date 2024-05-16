Have you ever noticed how many words start with the letters “bi”? These two simple letters can lead to a diverse array of words with various meanings, from everyday terms to more specialized vocabulary.

Whether you’re looking to expand your knowledge or just curious about language, exploring words with “bi” can be both fascinating and educational. In this article, we’ll categorize and list words starting with “bi” based on their length, providing definitions to enrich your understanding.

Words with Bi in the Beginning

3-Letter Words with Bi

1. Bid: To offer a certain price for something, especially at an auction.

2. Big: Of considerable size, extent, or intensity.

3. Bin: A container for storing items.

4. Bio: Short for “biography,” a written account of someone’s life.

5. Bit: A small piece or amount of something.

6. Bis: A musical term indicating that a passage should be repeated.



7. Biz: Short for “business,” often used informally to refer to commercial activity.

4-Letter Words with Bi

1. Bias: Prejudice in favor of or against one thing, person, or group compared with another.

2. Bide: To remain or stay somewhere; to wait.

3. Bile: A digestive fluid produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder.

4. Bind: To tie or secure with a rope, string, or similar material.

5. Bike: Short for “bicycle,” a vehicle with two wheels powered by pedaling.

6. Bint: A derogatory term for a woman or girl, primarily used in British slang.

7. Bird: A warm-blooded egg-laying vertebrate distinguished by feathers, wings, and a beak.

8. Bite: To cut or pierce with teeth.

9. Bill: A statement of money owed for goods or services; a proposed law presented to a legislative body.

10. Bids: Offers of a price, especially at auctions.

11. Birk: A birch tree (used in Scottish English).

12. Bilk: To cheat or defraud someone, especially by avoiding payment.

13. Bine: The flexible stem of a climbing plant, especially hops.

14. Biff: To hit or punch, often used informally.

15. Bise: A cold, dry wind, especially one in Switzerland or France.

16. Bize: An alternate spelling of “bise,” meaning a cold, dry wind.

17. Biga: An ancient Roman two-horse chariot.

18. Biro: A type of ballpoint pen.

19. Bish: An informal term for a mistake or blunder.

20. Birr: A currency unit of Ethiopia.

21. Bitt: A post or pair of posts on the deck of a ship for fastening mooring lines or cables.

22. Bice: A medium blue or green pigment used in art.

5-Letter Words with Bi

1. Bible: The holy book of Christianity.

2. Bicep: A large muscle in the upper arm.

3. Biddy: An informal term for a woman, often elderly.

4. Birch: A type of tree with smooth, white bark.

5. Birth: The process of being born or bringing forth offspring.

6. Bison: A large, humpbacked, shaggy-haired wild ox native to North America and Europe.

7. Biota: The animal and plant life of a particular region, habitat, or geological period.

8. Binge: To indulge in an activity, especially eating or drinking, excessively.

9. Biter: One who bites, typically an animal or insect.

10. Bingo: A game of chance using numbered cards.

11. Bilge: The lowest compartment on a ship where water collects and must be pumped out.

12. Biter: A person or animal that bites.

13. Bites: Small cuts or punctures made by teeth.

14. Bitsy: Small or tiny.

15. Bialy: A type of bread roll, originally from Poland, that is similar to a bagel but without a hole.

16. Biffy: Slang term for an outhouse or bathroom.

17. Bigot: A person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions.

18. Bikie: Slang term for a member of a motorcycle gang.

19. Bilbo: A type of sword.

20. Bindi: A decorative mark worn in the middle of the forehead by Indian women.

21. Biped: An animal that uses two legs for walking.

22. Binit: A hypothetical binary unit of information.

23. Bivvy: Informal term for bivouac, a temporary camp without tents.

24. Bimas: Plural of bima; a platform in a synagogue.

25. Bitty: Made up of small pieces; fragmented.

26. Biffo: Slang for a fight or scuffle.

27. Bimah: The elevated platform in a synagogue from which the Torah is read.

28. Bijou: Small and elegant, often referring to jewelry.

29. Billy: A short name for William; a container for boiling water.

30. Bifid: Split or divided into two parts.

31. Bigly: In a significant manner; a lot.

32. Bight: A bend or indentation in a geographical feature, especially a coast.

33. Bigos: A traditional Polish stew.

34. Bimbo: An attractive but unintelligent or frivolous young woman.

35. Bipod: A two-legged support or stand for a firearm or other device.

36. Bidet: A low basin used for washing the genital and anal areas.

37. Bidon: A water bottle, typically used by cyclists.

38. Bilby: A small nocturnal marsupial native to Australia, known for its long ears.

39. Biome: A large naturally occurring community of flora and fauna occupying a major habitat.

6-Letter Words with Bi

1. Binary: Relating to, composed of, or involving two things.

2. Binder: A cover for holding loose sheets of paper.

3. Bistro: A small, informal restaurant or café.

4. Biface: A type of prehistoric stone tool flaked on both sides.

5. Bifida: Referring to spina bifida, a birth defect.

6. Biform: Having two forms or shapes.

7. Bigamy: The act of marrying one person while still legally married to another.

8. Bigger: Comparative form of big; more large.

9. Biking: Riding a bicycle.

10. Bilker: One who cheats or defrauds.

11. Billet: Lodging for a soldier, student, etc., as in private homes or nonmilitary public buildings.

12. Biller: A person or company that sends out bills.

13. Billow: A large undulating mass of something, typically cloud, smoke, or steam.

14. Bindle: A bundle of clothes or bedding carried by a hobo.

15. Binger: One who binges.

16. Bingle: A collision or crash.

17. Binman: A person who collects garbage.

18. Binnet: A container for storing items.

19. Bionic: Having artificial body parts, especially electromechanical ones.

20. Biopic: A biographical movie.

21. Biopsy: The removal and examination of tissue from a living body.

22. Biotas: Plural of biota, the animal and plant life of a particular region.

23. Biotic: Relating to or resulting from living organisms.

24. Biotin: A vitamin of the B complex, found in egg yolk, liver, and yeast.

25. Bipack: A two-layer film stock used in motion pictures.

26. Birder: A person who watches or identifies birds as a hobby.

27. Birdie: A score of one stroke under par at a hole in golf.

28. Bireme: An ancient warship with two rows of oars on each side.

29. Birken: A birch tree.

30. Bisect: To divide into two parts.

31. Bishop: A senior member of the Christian clergy.

32. Bisque: A rich, creamy soup made from shellfish.

33. Bister: A brownish-yellow pigment.

34. Bistre: A brownish-yellow pigment.

35. Bitset: A data structure used to store multiple values.

36. Bitten: Past participle of bite.

37. Bitter: Having a sharp, pungent taste or smell.

38. Bittie: A small or diminutive form of something.

39. Bittor: A small stream.

40. Biturn: A turn or bend in a road or path.

41. Bitway: A small pathway or alley.

42. Biwave: A wave that has two distinct peaks or periods.

43. Biwire: A type of electrical wiring used in audio systems.

44. Bizjet: A business jet.

45. Bizone: A zone or area controlled by two powers or authorities.

46. Bizzed: Slang for talked or chattered.

47. Bibber: One who drinks alcohol excessively.

48. Bibful: Full of drink; tipsy.

49. Bicorn: Having two horns.

50. Bidder: A person who offers a certain price for something.

51. Bidden: Past participle of bid.

52. Biding: Remaining or staying somewhere.

53. Bieldy: Providing shelter or protection.

54. Bienne: A city in Switzerland.

55. Bienni: A two-year period.

56. Biffer: One who hits or punches.

57. Biffin: A variety of apple.

58. Bifold: Having two parts or sections.

59. Bigeye: A type of fish.

60. Biggie: An important person or thing.

61. Biggun: Slang for a big or important person or thing.

62. Bigwig: An important person.

63. Bigner: Slang for beginner.

64. Bikini: A two-piece swimsuit for women.

65. Bigram: A pair of consecutive written units such as letters, syllables, or words.

66. Billon: An alloy of precious metals with a large proportion of base metals.

67. Birler: A person who participates in log rolling, a sport involving balancing on a floating log.

68. Biomat: A mat made of biological material, often used for erosion control or wastewater treatment.

69. Biogen: A substance that produces or promotes life or biological activity.

7-Letter Words with Bi

1. Biaxial: Having two axes.

2. Bibbing: The act of drinking alcohol excessively.

3. Bibelot: A small decorative object or trinket.

4. Bicolor: Having two colors.

6. Biconic: Having two conical shapes.

7. Bicycle: A vehicle composed of two wheels held in a frame one behind the other.

8. Bidding: The action of making a bid.

9. Bielded: Provided shelter or protection.

10. Biennia: Plural of biennium, a period of two years.

11. Biffing: Striking or punching.

12. Biggest: The superlative form of big.

13. Bighead: A person with an inflated sense of self-importance.

14. Bigness: The quality of being big; largeness.

15. Bigfoot: A mythical creature resembling a large, hairy, human-like being.

16. Bigtime: Slang for at the highest level of achievement or success.

17. Biguine: A style of music that originated in Martinique.

18. Bilayer: A structure composed of two layers of molecules.

19. Bilsted: Another name for sweet gum, a type of tree.

20. Bilevel: Having two levels or floors.

21. Billing: The process of sending out bills or invoices.

22. Billowy: Characterized by great waves or surges.

23. Bilsted: Another name for sweet gum, a type of tree.

24. Bimodal: Having or relating to two modes.

25. Bimorph: A device consisting of two layers of material that respond to electric or magnetic fields.

26. Binging: Indulging in an activity, especially eating, to excess.

27. Binocle: A binocular instrument.

28. Bionics: The study of mechanical systems that function like living organisms or parts of living organisms.

29. Bionomy: The study of the laws of life.

30. Biontic: Pertaining to or characteristic of life.

31. Bioptic: Relating to the use of two lenses or two eyes.

32. Biopsic: Relating to biopsy, the removal and examination of tissue from a living body.

33. Biotech: Short for biotechnology, the use of living systems and organisms to develop or make products.

34. Biotope: A region with uniform environmental conditions and specific animal and plant life.

35. Bipedal: Using two legs for walking.

36. Biplane: An airplane with two pairs of wings, one above the other.

37. Bipolar: Having two poles or relating to two opposite points.

38. Bipyram: A solid figure bounded by two pyramids placed base to base.

39. Birched: Whipped with a birch twig.

40. Birches: Plural of birch, a type of tree with smooth, white bark.

41. Birling: The act of log rolling.

42. Birodal: Relating to the rule of two kings or authorities.

43. Biscuit: A small baked unleavened cake, typically crisp, flat, and sweet.

44. Bitcher: One who complains or grumbles.

45. Bitonal: Having two tones or colors.

46. Bitrate: The number of bits per second that can be transmitted along a digital network.

47. Bittock: A small bit or portion.

48. Bitumen: A black viscous mixture of hydrocarbons used for road surfacing and roofing.

49. Bivalve: A type of mollusk with a shell composed of two hinged parts.

50. Bivious: Relating to two ways or paths.

51. Bizzies: Plural of bizzy, indicating active or occupied.

52. Bizarre: Very strange or unusual.

53. Bizarro: Strange, bizarre, or outlandish.

54. Bizonal: Relating to two zones or areas.

55. Bizones: Plural of bizone, a zone controlled by two powers.

56. Bizjets: Plural of bizjet, a business jet.

57. Biocell: A cell that is part of a living organism.

58. Biocide: A substance that destroys living organisms.

59. Bioclim: Short for bioclimatology, the study of the effects of climate on living organisms.

60. Biocoen: An ecological community of organisms.

61. Biocult: A cultural group identified by shared biological traits.

62. Biofilm: A thin layer of microorganisms adhering to a surface.

63. Biofuel: A fuel derived from living matter.

64. Biogass: A type of gas produced by the breakdown of organic matter.

65. Biogena: The origin of life.

66. Biogeny: The development of life from preexisting life.

67. Biogram: A written record of a person’s life.

68. Biology: The scientific study of life and living organisms.

69. Biomass: The total mass of organisms in a given area or volume.

70. Biomode: A mode of biological organization.

71. Biotics: Relating to living organisms.

72. Biotron: An environment-controlled research facility.

73. Birched: Whipped with a birch twig.

74. Birdied: Scored one stroke under par in golf.

75. Bisects: Divides into two parts.

76. Bitched: Complained or grumbled.

77. Bitcoin: A digital currency and decentralized payment system without a central authority.

Science-related Words with Bi

1. Bimetal: Composed of two different metals.

2. Bioclast: A fragment of biological origin, especially in a sedimentary rock.

3. Biocycle: The cycle of biological processes in an ecosystem.

4. Biodefense: Protection against biological threats or diseases.

5. Bioethics: The study of ethical issues arising from advances in biology and medicine.

6. Biogenic: Produced by living organisms.

7. Biogeny: The process of life development.

8. Biogeochemistry: The study of the chemical processes and cycles that govern the composition of the natural environment.

8. Biogeography: The study of the distribution of species and ecosystems in geographic space and through geological time.

10. Biohazard: A risk to human health or the environment arising from biological work.

11. Biologic: Pertaining to biology or living organisms.

12. Bioluminescence: The production and emission of light by living organisms.

13. Biomass: The total mass of organisms in a given area or volume.

14. Biomechanics: The study of the mechanical laws relating to the movement or structure of living organisms.

15. Biomedicine: The application of the natural sciences, especially biology and physiology, to clinical medicine.

16. Biometrics: The measurement and statistical analysis of people’s physical and behavioral characteristics.

17. Biometry: The application of statistical analysis to biological data.

18. Biomimicry: The design and production of materials, structures, and systems that are modeled on biological entities and processes.

19. Biomolecule: A molecule that is involved in the maintenance and metabolic processes of living organisms.

20. Biophysics: The science of the application of the laws of physics to biological phenomena.

21. Biopolymer: A polymer that is produced by living organisms.

22. Biosafety: The prevention of large-scale loss of biological integrity, focusing both on ecology and human health.

23. Biosensor: A device that uses biological molecules to detect chemicals.

24. Biosphere: The global sum of all ecosystems; the zone of life on Earth.

25. Biostatic: Referring to the inhibition of the growth and reproduction of organisms.

26. Biostatistics: The branch of statistics that deals with data relating to living organisms.

27. Biosynthesis: The production of complex molecules within living organisms or cells.

28. Biotechnics: The application of biological science and technology.

29. Biotechnology: The use of living systems and organisms to develop or make products.

30. Biotoxin: A toxic substance produced by a living organism.

31. Bioturbation: The disturbance of sedimentary deposits by living organisms.

32. Biovular: Derived from or relating to two separate ova.

33. Bioweapon: A harmful biological agent used as a weapon in bioterrorism or biological warfare.

34. Biowarfare: The use of biological toxins or infectious agents such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi with the intent to kill or incapacitate humans, animals, or plants as an act of war.

35. Biparous: Bearing two offspring at a time.

36. Biphasic: Having two phases.

37. Birefringence: The splitting of a ray of light into two rays when it passes through certain types of material.

38. Bistable: Having two stable states.

39. Bisulfate: A salt or ester of sulfuric acid containing the HSO4− ion.

40. Bisulfide: A compound containing two sulfur atoms.

41. Bisulfite: A salt of sulfurous acid containing the HSO3− ion.

42. Biuret: A compound formed by the condensation of two molecules of urea.

43. Bivalve: A type of mollusk with a shell composed of two hinged parts.

44. Bivalent: Having a valence of two; a pair of homologous chromosomes.

45. Bivoltine: Referring to organisms that have two broods or generations per year.