80 Black Trivia Questions and Answers to Test Your Knowledge

Learning about history and culture can be both enlightening and fun. In this article, you’ll find a collection of engaging black trivia questions and answers designed to challenge and inspire. Test your knowledge while uncovering fascinating facts about influential figures, historic events, and cultural icons that have shaped our world.

Whether you’re a history buff or just curious, these trivia questions will bring you closer to understanding and appreciating Black excellence and achievements. Dive in and see how much you already know or discover something new along the way!

Black Trivia Questions and Answers

Influential Figures in Black History

1. Who was the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal?

Answer: Alice Coachman.

Alice Coachman became the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in 1948 in high jumping. She broke records despite facing racial segregation, paving the way for future athletes.

2. Who founded the Tuskegee Institute?

Answer: Booker T. Washington.

Booker T. Washington established the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute in 1881, which became a landmark institution for African American education. Washington was a dominant leader in the African American community in the United States.

3. Which abolitionist was known as the “Moses of her people”?

Answer: Harriet Tubman.

Harriet Tubman earned the nickname for her role in leading dozens of slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad. Her courage and strategic planning are legendary.

4. Who was the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court?

Answer: Thurgood Marshall.

Thurgood Marshall was appointed in 1967 and was known for his high success rate in arguing before the Supreme Court and for his victory in Brown vs. Board of Education.

5. What musician is known as the King of Pop?

Answer: Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson, a significant figure in music and culture, revolutionized the music video medium and influenced artists across various music genres.

6. Who was the first African American to win a Nobel Peace Prize?

Answer: Ralph Bunche.

Ralph Bunche was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950 for his mediation efforts in Palestine during the late 1940s.

7. Who wrote “Their Eyes Were Watching God”?

Answer: Zora Neale Hurston.

Zora Neale Hurston was a leading figure in the Harlem Renaissance and her novel is a seminal work in both African American and women’s literature.

8. Who was the first African American woman to travel in space?

Answer: Dr. Mae Jemison.

Dr. Mae Jemison broke new ground for African American women in science when she flew aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992.

9. Who is known as the “Queen of Soul”?

Answer: Aretha Franklin.

Aretha Franklin received this title due to her powerful voice and influence in the music industry, particularly in the genres of soul and R&B.

10. What famous jazz trumpeter was known as “Satchmo”?

Answer: Louis Armstrong.

Louis Armstrong, one of the pivotal and influential figures in jazz music, was beloved for his charismatic stage presence and voice as well as his innovative trumpet performances.

11. Who was the first African American president of the United States?

Answer: Barack Obama.

Barack Obama served two terms as the 44th president and his presidency is noted for significant reforms in health care and foreign policy.

12. Who was the African American woman who refused to give up her bus seat in Montgomery, Alabama?

Answer: Rosa Parks.

Rosa Parks’ act of defiance became a pivotal symbol of the Civil Rights Movement, leading to the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

13. Who was the influential Black nationalist leader who was assassinated in 1965?

Answer: Malcolm X.

Malcolm X was known for his advocacy for the rights of Black people and his controversial critiques of the American civil rights movement.

14. What African American poet was known for his insightful, vibrant portrayals of Black life in America during the early 20th century?

Answer: Langston Hughes.

Langston Hughes was a leader of the Harlem Renaissance, whose works resonate with the jazz poetry genre and speak on social issues.

15. Who was the first African American billionaire?

Answer: Robert Johnson.

Robert Johnson founded BET, which was the first cable television network aimed at African Americans, showcasing Black entertainment and culture.

16. Who is the civil rights activist famous for her pivotal role in the creation of the #MeToo movement?

Answer: Tarana Burke.

Tarana Burke started the movement to help survivors of sexual violence, particularly within underprivileged communities, find pathways to healing.

17. Who is the African American artist famous for his collage paintings depicting the Civil Rights Movement?

Answer: Romare Bearden.

Romare Bearden’s work is celebrated for its portrayal of African American culture and is featured in museums and collections worldwide.

18. What pioneering African American film director is known for movies like “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X”?

Answer: Spike Lee.

Spike Lee’s films are known for their provocative examination of race relations, colorism in the Black community, and urban crime and poverty.

19. Who was the first Black Secretary of State of the United States?

Answer: Colin Powell.

Colin Powell served under President George W. Bush and his tenure was marked by events like the Iraq War and the war on terror.

20. Who is the founder of the modern-day Black Lives Matter movement?

Answer: Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi.

These women co-founded Black Lives Matter, an international movement that combats violence and systemic racism against Black people, after the killing of Trayvon Martin.

Music, Movies, and Pop Culture Icons

1. Which artist is known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul”?

Answer: Mary J. Blige.

Mary J. Blige earned the title due to her influential blend of hip-hop and soul music. Her hits like “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” have cemented her legacy in music history.

2. Who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Dreamgirls?

Answer: Jennifer Hudson.

Jennifer Hudson’s powerful performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls earned her the Oscar. She has since continued to make her mark in music and film.

3. Who was the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame?

Answer: Jay-Z.

Jay-Z’s induction in 2017 recognized his impactful lyrics and influential career. He’s known for hits like “Empire State of Mind” and “99 Problems.”

4. Which actor is best known for his role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

Answer: Will Smith.

Will Smith charmed audiences in the sitcom before transitioning to a successful film career with hits like Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness.

5. Who starred in the leading role of Marvel’s Black Panther?

Answer: Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman brought King T’Challa to life, leaving a legacy that extended beyond the screen, inspiring countless people through his powerful portrayal.

6. Who became the first female rapper to win Best New Artist at the Grammys?

Answer: Lauryn Hill.

Lauryn Hill achieved this honor in 1999 after the success of her solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which tackled themes like identity and love.

7. Who was the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor?

Answer: Sidney Poitier.

Sidney Poitier won the Oscar in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, breaking racial barriers and creating a path for future generations in film.

8. Who directed Get Out and Us?

Answer: Jordan Peele.

Jordan Peele has gained acclaim for his thought-provoking horror films that address social issues while captivating audiences.

9. Which musician is best known for hits like “Purple Rain”?

Answer: Prince.

Prince’s eclectic style and boundary-pushing creativity made him a music legend. His unique sound continues to influence artists today.

10. Who was the first African American woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role?

Answer: Halle Berry.

Halle Berry won her historic Oscar for her role in Monster’s Ball and continues to act in a range of film genres.

11. Which singer, known for “Single Ladies,” is regarded as one of the world’s most influential performers?

Answer: Beyoncé.

Beyoncé has redefined what it means to be an artist in the 21st century, using her music and platform to advocate for social issues and female empowerment.

12. Who is the comedian and actor famous for his stand-up specials and The Cosby Show?

Answer: Bill Cosby.

Bill Cosby became a household name with his unique comedic style, changing perceptions and paving the way for Black sitcoms.

13. Which actor was best known for his iconic role in Coming to America?

Answer: Eddie Murphy.

Eddie Murphy is celebrated for his comedic roles, stand-up performances, and his work on Saturday Night Live.

14. Which artist wrote and performed “What’s Going On”?

Answer: Marvin Gaye.

Marvin Gaye’s soulful music often reflected the social issues of his time, and his songs are still resonant and relevant today.

15. Which filmmaker is known for Precious and The Butler?

Answer: Lee Daniels.

Lee Daniels is a trailblazer in storytelling, using his work to address important societal issues through compelling narratives.

16. Who performed the hit song “Uptown Funk”?

Answer: Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars’ energetic and infectious hit became an anthem, reflecting his unique blend of funk, pop, and soul influences.

17. Which rapper is famous for his 808s & Heartbreak album and fashion influence?

Answer: Kanye West.

Kanye West’s distinctive style and diverse musical experiments have earned him critical acclaim and an influential presence in pop culture.

18. Which musician was dubbed the “Godfather of Soul”?

Answer: James Brown.

James Brown revolutionized soul and funk music, setting a standard for showmanship that few could match.

19. Which actor received a Golden Globe Award for Moonlight and Green Book?

Answer: Mahershala Ali.

Mahershala Ali won accolades for his roles, portraying complex characters that reflect significant social themes.

20. Who co-created and stars in the television series Insecure?

Answer: Issa Rae.

Issa Rae has become a voice for young Black women through her witty and relatable storytelling, breaking new ground in modern television.