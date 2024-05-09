80 Black Trivia Questions and Answers to Test Your Knowledge
Modern-Day Achievements
1. Which athlete was the first Black man to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming?
Answer: Anthony Ervin.
Anthony Ervin won gold in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He retired afterward, then made a comeback and won gold again in 2016, marking an inspiring return to the sport.
2. Who wrote the best-selling memoir Becoming?
Answer: Michelle Obama.
Michelle Obama’s Becoming became an instant bestseller, offering readers an intimate view of her life, challenges, and accomplishments, including her journey to becoming the first Black First Lady of the United States.
3. Who directed the movie Black Panther?
Answer: Ryan Coogler.
Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther, a groundbreaking film that celebrated African culture and history. It became one of the highest-grossing films of all time and a cultural phenomenon.
4. Which tennis player is known for winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles?
Answer: Serena Williams.
Serena Williams holds the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era, making her one of the greatest tennis players in history. Her athleticism and advocacy work have made her a role model.
5. Who became the first Black actor to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2020?
Answer: Zendaya.
Zendaya won the award for her role in Euphoria, breaking barriers as the youngest winner in this category. Her performance captured the struggles of a modern teenager facing addiction.
6. Which artist became the first Black female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame?
Answer: Missy Elliott.
Missy Elliott’s induction recognized her exceptional songwriting and influence in hip-hop. She’s known for innovative music videos and hits like “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On.”
7. Who founded a media company and became the first Black billionaire in the United States?
Answer: Oprah Winfrey.
Oprah Winfrey’s success story began with her influential talk show, leading to the creation of her own media empire. She’s also known for her philanthropy and book club.
8. Which NFL quarterback became the highest-paid player in league history in 2020?
Answer: Patrick Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, solidifying his position as a top player. He led his team to Super Bowl victories and continues to break records.
9. Who was the first Black man to receive a solo headliner spot at Coachella?
Answer: Kendrick Lamar.
Kendrick Lamar’s headliner performance at Coachella was groundbreaking, showcasing his lyrical prowess and stage presence while highlighting social and political themes in his music.
10. Which Broadway actor won a Tony Award for his role in Hamilton?
Answer: Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. won a Tony for playing Aaron Burr in Hamilton, making his performance iconic. He’s also known for his musical career and advocacy for representation in theater.
11. Who is known as the first Black superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Answer: Chadwick Boseman.
Chadwick Boseman portrayed T’Challa, or Black Panther, inspiring millions around the world. His dedication to uplifting Black stories in film remained strong until his untimely death in 2020.
12. Which poet performed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021?
Answer: Amanda Gorman.
Amanda Gorman made history as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. Her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” conveyed hope and unity, resonating with a global audience.
13. Who became the first African American woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress?
Answer: Halle Berry.
Halle Berry won the award for her role in Monster’s Ball, making her the first Black woman to receive this honor. Her acceptance speech highlighted the importance of representation in Hollywood.
14. Who became the first Black director to win the Academy Award for Best Director in 2022?
Answer: Jane Campion.
Jane Campion received the award for her work on The Power of the Dog, establishing herself as one of the most influential filmmakers in the industry.
15. Who became the first African American head coach to win an NBA championship?
Answer: Bill Russell.
Bill Russell was a trailblazer as a player-coach for the Boston Celtics in the 1960s. He led them to two NBA championships and remained an outspoken advocate for civil rights.
16. Which artist was the first Black country musician inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame?
Answer: Charley Pride.
Charley Pride broke barriers in country music with his rich baritone voice and a string of hits. He became a beloved figure and paved the way for future Black musicians in the genre.
17. Which fashion designer became the first Black artistic director at Louis Vuitton?
Answer: Virgil Abloh.
Virgil Abloh’s influence on fashion extended beyond streetwear. His appointment at Louis Vuitton symbolized a new era of creativity and diversity in high fashion.
18. Who became the first Black female vice president of the United States?
Answer: Kamala Harris.
Kamala Harris made history with her election as Vice President. Her achievements include advocating for criminal justice reform, health care, and women’s rights.
19. Which NFL player knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality?
Answer: Colin Kaepernick.
Colin Kaepernick’s protest sparked a national conversation about social justice. Despite the backlash, he continues to advocate for equality through his foundation and activism.
20. Which British actor won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in 2021 for Judas and the Black Messiah?
Answer: Daniel Kaluuya.
Daniel Kaluuya’s performance as Fred Hampton was highly praised, capturing the spirit and legacy of the Black Panther leader while exploring themes of activism and betrayal.
1. What was the name of the network that helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the 1800s?
Answer: The Underground Railroad.
This secret network, with key figures like Harriet Tubman, assisted enslaved people on their journey to free states or Canada. Safe houses and routes were organized by abolitionists to protect those fleeing from capture.
2. Which 1954 Supreme Court case declared school segregation unconstitutional?
Answer: Brown v. Board of Education.
The court unanimously ruled that segregated schools violated the Equal Protection Clause. This landmark decision paved the way for integration and the modern civil rights movement.
3. What 1965 march helped inspire the Voting Rights Act?
Answer: The Selma to Montgomery March.
Civil rights activists marched 54 miles to demand voting rights. The violent police response known as “Bloody Sunday” prompted national outrage, leading to the passage of the Voting Rights Act.
4. What movement, led by Marcus Garvey, promoted Black pride and economic independence in the 1920s?
Answer: The Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA).
Garvey’s movement advocated for self-sufficiency and sought to connect people of African descent worldwide. It remains one of the largest mass movements in Black history.
5. Which protest in 1963 is famous for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech?
Answer: The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
This historic march brought together more than 250,000 people to call for racial and economic justice. Dr. King’s speech remains a powerful symbol of the fight for equality.
6. Which event marked the beginning of the sit-in movement during the Civil Rights Era?
Answer: The Greensboro Sit-Ins.
In 1960, four Black college students sat at a whites-only lunch counter in North Carolina, igniting a movement across the South to desegregate public spaces.
7. What 1960s political organization advocated for Black self-defense and social justice programs?
Answer: The Black Panther Party.
Founded by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale, the Panthers advocated for armed self-defense, established community programs, and highlighted police brutality in Black communities.
8. Which landmark legislation banned employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin?
Answer: The Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, this comprehensive law prohibited segregation and discrimination, laying the foundation for future civil rights protections.
9. What Harlem-based cultural movement in the early 20th century celebrated Black art, literature, and music?
Answer: The Harlem Renaissance.
The Harlem Renaissance was a flourishing of Black artistic expression, featuring figures like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston. It helped reshape perceptions of Black identity in the U.S.
10. Which boycott in Alabama led to the Supreme Court ruling that bus segregation was unconstitutional?
Answer: The Montgomery Bus Boycott.
In response to Rosa Parks’ arrest, Black residents refused to use buses for over a year. This nonviolent protest ended in success, becoming a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.
11. Which organization was co-founded by W.E.B. Du Bois to promote racial equality?
Answer: The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People).
Founded in 1909, the NAACP remains influential in advocating for social justice, with significant victories like the legal challenge against segregation in Brown v. Board of Education.
12. What slogan and movement emerged in response to police brutality against Black Americans in the 2010s?
Answer: Black Lives Matter.
Founded after the killing of Trayvon Martin, the Black Lives Matter movement calls for systemic changes to end police violence, mass incarceration, and racial inequality.
13. Which act passed in 1965 aimed to eliminate discriminatory voting practices in the South?
Answer: The Voting Rights Act of 1965.
This act outlawed literacy tests and other discriminatory practices that disenfranchised Black voters, allowing federal oversight in areas with a history of voter suppression.
14. What 1992 event highlighted tensions between the police and the Black community in Los Angeles?
Answer: The Los Angeles Riots.
The acquittal of police officers involved in the beating of Rodney King sparked widespread protests and civil unrest, revealing deep-seated racial divisions and the need for police reform.
15. Which year marked the passage of the Fair Housing Act, banning housing discrimination based on race?
Answer: 1968.
Part of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, this law aimed to protect individuals from housing discrimination. Its passage was accelerated by the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
16. Which Southern city was the site of a deadly church bombing in 1963?
Answer: Birmingham, Alabama.
The 16th Street Baptist Church bombing killed four Black girls and injured others. This tragic event galvanized support for the civil rights movement and exposed the extreme violence of racial hatred.
17. What event brought Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. together for their first and only meeting?
Answer: The U.S. Senate Debates on the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Though their approaches to civil rights differed, they briefly met outside the hearings as both advocated for justice and equality.
18. Which New York neighborhood was a focal point for protests against police brutality in 1964?
Answer: Harlem.
The killing of James Powell by police officers sparked the Harlem Riots, highlighting the mistreatment of Black residents and the demand for accountability and reform.
19. What grassroots campaign promoted school desegregation and improved educational opportunities for Black students?
Answer: The Little Rock Nine.
In 1957, nine Black students integrated Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, despite violent opposition. Their courage became a symbol of the fight for educational equality.
20. Which 1970s movement demanded self-determination and economic empowerment for Black communities?
Answer: The Black Power Movement.
This movement embraced a more militant stance on civil rights and promoted pride in Black identity, creating a legacy that continues to influence contemporary activism.