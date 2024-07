Explore 80 Unique Names That Mean Snake

Choosing a name for your baby is a significant and personal decision, often influenced by meanings and symbolism. Names that mean snake carry a rich heritage and diverse cultural significance, symbolizing transformation, wisdom, and protection.

If you’re looking for a name that stands out and carries a unique story, exploring names associated with snakes can offer some intriguing options. Let’s dive into some fascinating and meaningful snake-related names that might be the perfect fit for your little one.

Unisex Names

1. Viper

Origin: Latin

: Latin Symbolism: Represents strength, agility, and danger.

2. Serpent

Origin: Latin

: Latin Symbolism: Wisdom, rebirth, and transformation.

3. Cobra

Origin: Portuguese via Latin

: Portuguese via Latin Symbolism: Royalty, protection, and mystery.

4. Boa

Origin: Latin

: Latin Symbolism: Power, control, and stealth.

5. Anaconda

Origin: Unknown; possibly from Tamil

: Unknown; possibly from Tamil Symbolism: Strength, mystery, and the unknown.

6. Python

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Wisdom, patience, and endurance.

7. Adder

Origin: Old English

: Old English Symbolism: Protection, hidden danger, and cunning.

8. Asp

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Fatal beauty, royalty, and intrigue.

9. Basilisk

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Power, fear, and myth.

10. Rattler

Origin: English

: English Symbolism: Warning, danger, and survival.

Girls’ Names

1. Nagini

Origin: Sanskrit

: Sanskrit Symbolism: Transformation, power, and mystery.

2. Krait

Origin: Hindi

: Hindi Symbolism: Danger, beauty, and the exotic.

3. Naja

Origin: Latin

: Latin Symbolism: Protection, wisdom, and stealth.

4. Euryale

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Strength, resilience, and myth.

5. Medusa

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Power, fear, and transformation.

6. Acantha

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Protection, beauty, and nature.

7. Aspis

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Royalty, intrigue, and danger.

8. Lamia

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Fear, myth, and transformation.

9. Melusine

Origin: French

: French Symbolism: Mystery, transformation, and enchantment.

10. Vipera

Origin: Latin

: Latin Symbolism: Danger, beauty, and the exotic.

11. Siren

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Temptation, beauty, and danger.

12. Echidna

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Creation, power, and myth.

13. Hydra

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Immortality, strength, and fear.

14. Anguis

Origin: Latin

: Latin Symbolism: Mystery, protection, and nature.

15. Wyvern

Origin: Old English

: Old English Symbolism: Power, mystery, and fear.

16. Chumana

Origin: Hopi

: Hopi Symbolism: Beauty, mystery, and heritage.

17. Belah

Origin: Australian Aboriginal

: Australian Aboriginal Symbolism: Connection to nature, heritage, and strength.

18. Tiamat

Origin: Babylonian

: Babylonian Symbolism: Creation, chaos, and power.

19. Lilith

Origin: Hebrew

: Hebrew Symbolism: Mystery, independence, and strength.

20. Kaida

Origin: Japanese

: Japanese Symbolism: Power, beauty, and the exotic.

21. Jörmungandr

Origin: Old Norse

: Old Norse Symbolism: Strength, protection, and myth.

22. Yamata

Origin: Japanese

: Japanese Symbolism: Power, fear, and resilience.

23. Salazar

Origin: Portuguese

: Portuguese Symbolism: Heritage, strength, and cunning.

24. Ophidia

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Mystery, beauty, and danger.

25. Zirni

Origin: Arabic

: Arabic Symbolism: Danger, mystery, and strength.

26. Vasuki

Origin: Sanskrit

: Sanskrit Symbolism: Royalty, power, and protection.

27. Ophira

Origin: Hebrew

: Hebrew Symbolism: Beauty, wealth, and transformation.

28. Sheesha

Origin: Sanskrit

: Sanskrit Symbolism: Transparency, transformation, and beauty.

29. Nagaia

Origin: Sanskrit

: Sanskrit Symbolism: Power, mystery, and heritage.

30. Dragana

Origin: Slavic

: Slavic Symbolism: Strength, power, and resilience.

Boys’ Names

1. Draco

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Power, mystery, and myth.

2. Nahash

Origin: Hebrew

: Hebrew Symbolism: Wisdom, transformation, and protection.

3. Apep

Origin: Egyptian

: Egyptian Symbolism: Chaos, power, and fear.

4. Jormungand

Origin: Old Norse

: Old Norse Symbolism: Strength, protection, and myth.

5. Asmodeus

Origin: Hebrew

: Hebrew Symbolism: Power, fear, and mystery.

6. Abaddon

Origin: Hebrew

: Hebrew Symbolism: Power, chaos, and fear.

7. Leviathan

Origin: Biblical

: Biblical Symbolism: Strength, mystery, and fear.

8. Zilant

Origin: Tatar

: Tatar Symbolism: Power, fear, and mystery.

9. Mamba

Origin: African

: African Symbolism: Speed, danger, and mystery.

10. Ormr

Origin: Old Norse

: Old Norse Symbolism: Protection, wisdom, and heritage.

11. Sesha

Origin: Sanskrit

: Sanskrit Symbolism: Eternity, protection, and power.

12. Tiberius

Origin: Roman

: Roman Symbolism: Strength, heritage, and power.

13. Naga

Origin: Sanskrit

: Sanskrit Symbolism: Power, wisdom, and protection.

14. Basil

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Power, fear, and myth.

15. Fafnir

Origin: Norse

: Norse Symbolism: Greed, transformation, and power.

16. Kaa

Origin: Literature

: Literature Symbolism: Wisdom, cunning, and danger.

17. Zmeya

Origin: Slavic

: Slavic Symbolism: Mystery, danger, and heritage.

18. Ketu

Origin: Hindu

: Hindu Symbolism: Transformation, wisdom, and power.

19. Ryuu

Origin: Japanese

: Japanese Symbolism: Strength, power, and wisdom.

20. Tsuchinoko

Origin: Japanese

: Japanese Symbolism: Mystery, fear, and myth.

21. Zohak

Origin: Persian

: Persian Symbolism: Power, fear, and myth.

22. Ouroboros

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Eternity, cycle of life, and transformation.

23. Tannin

Origin: Hebrew

: Hebrew Symbolism: Power, mystery, and fear.

24. Glycon

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Power, worship, and mystery.

25. Kukulkan

Origin: Mayan

: Mayan Symbolism: Power, wisdom, and heritage.

26. Yig

Origin: Literature (H.P. Lovecraft's mythos)

: Literature (H.P. Lovecraft’s mythos) Symbolism: Fear, mystery, and power.

27. Azhi

Origin: Persian

: Persian Symbolism: Power, chaos, and fear.

28. Marduk

Origin: Babylonian

: Babylonian Symbolism: Power, creation, and fear.

29. Nidhogg

Origin: Norse

: Norse Symbolism: Destruction, rebirth, and fear.

30. Wyrm

Origin: Old English

: Old English Symbolism: Power, fear, and myth.

31. Shenlong

Origin: Chinese

: Chinese Symbolism: Power, protection, and wisdom.

32. Apophis

Origin: Egyptian

: Egyptian Symbolism: Chaos, power, and fear.

33. Typhon

Origin: Greek

: Greek Symbolism: Power, fear, and destruction.

34. Vritra

Origin: Hindu

: Hindu Symbolism: Power, destruction, and fear.

35. Coatl

Origin: Nahuatl

: Nahuatl Symbolism: Power, mystery, and heritage.

36. Ahir

Origin: Hindi

: Hindi Symbolism: Danger, mystery, and strength.

37. Zmije

Origin: Czech

: Czech Symbolism: Danger, mystery, and heritage.

38. Anguino

Origin: Latin

: Latin Symbolism: Power, danger, and heritage.

39. Set

Origin: Egyptian

: Egyptian Symbolism: Power, chaos, and fear.

40. Draconis