209 Unique and Beautiful Mermaid Names for Inspiration

Mermaids have fascinated us for centuries with their enchanting beauty and mysterious allure. Whether you’re naming a character for a story, a beloved pet, or even considering a unique name for a child, mermaid names offer a touch of magic and wonder.

In this article, we’ll explore a variety of mermaid names, from cute and funny to beautiful and mythical, each one perfect for adding a bit of oceanic charm to your life. Dive in and discover the perfect mermaid name that resonates with you.

Cute Mermaid Names

  1. Aqua – Inspired by the word “water,” perfect for a playful and lively mermaid.
  2. Bubbles – Reflects the playful and fun nature of a mermaid.
  3. Coral – Named after the beautiful underwater reefs.
  4. Daisy – A cheerful and bright name, like the flower.
  5. Dipper – Reminiscent of small fish or the constellations.
  6. Glimmer – Evokes the shimmering effect of sunlight on water.
  7. Jelly – Short for jellyfish, a fun and quirky name.
  8. Kelp – Named after the seaweed, emphasizing a connection to the ocean.
  9. Lulu – A sweet and endearing name.
  10. Minnow – Named after the small, swift fish.
  11. Oceana – A name that denotes vastness and beauty of the ocean.
  12. Pearl – Represents something precious and beautiful found in the sea.
  13. Ripple – Reflects the gentle waves on the water’s surface.
  14. Sandy – Inspired by the sandy beaches and seabed.
  15. Shelly – Named after seashells, a classic beach element.
  16. Sparkle – A name that reflects light and magic.
  17. Sprinkle – Suggests light rain or water droplets.
  18. Starfish – Named after the iconic sea creature.
  19. Sunny – A bright and cheerful name.
  20. Taffy – A sweet and fun name.
  21. Tide – Reflects the natural movement of the ocean.
  22. Twinkle – Evokes the sparkling of stars or light on water.
  23. Waverly – A name that suggests movement and grace.
  24. Whisper – A soft and gentle name, like the sound of waves.
  25. Wiggles – Reflects a playful and fun personality.
  26. Willow – A graceful and flexible name.
  27. Zippy – A lively and energetic name.
  28. Zora – A unique and whimsical name.
  29. Splashy – Reflects the playful splashing of water.
  30. Bubbly – Evokes a lively and cheerful personality.

Beautiful Mermaid Names

  1. Ariel – The iconic name from “The Little Mermaid.”
  2. Athena – Named after the Greek goddess of wisdom and war.
  3. Calypso – A sea nymph from Greek mythology.
  4. Celeste – Means “heavenly” or “of the sky.”
  5. Delphine – Derived from the Greek word for dolphin.
  6. Evangeline – Means “bearer of good news.”
  7. Isla – Means “island” in Spanish.
  8. Lorelei – A siren from German folklore.
  9. Marina – Means “of the sea.”
  10. Melody – A musical name, perfect for a mermaid with a beautiful voice.
  11. Nerissa – Means “sea nymph.”
  12. Ondine – A water nymph from European folklore.
  13. Ophelia – A beautiful name from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”
  14. Seraphina – Means “fiery one” and has an ethereal quality.
  15. Sirena – Means “mermaid” in Spanish.
  16. Thalassa – Means “sea” in Greek.
  17. Venus – Named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty.
  18. Vivienne – Means “alive” or “lively.”
  19. Adrianna – Means “from the Adriatic Sea.”
  20. Anastasia – Means “resurrection.”
  21. Aurelia – Means “golden.”
  22. Coraline – A unique and whimsical name.
  23. Cressida – Means “gold.”
  24. Elara – A name of one of Jupiter’s moons.
  25. Helena – Means “light” or “bright.”
  26. Mirabella – Means “wonderful.”
  27. Selene – Named after the Greek goddess of the moon.
  28. Talia – Means “dew from heaven.”
  29. Valeria – Means “strong” or “healthy.”
  30. Nereida – Means “sea nymph” in Greek.

Funny Mermaid Names

  1. Bubblegum – A playful and sweet name.
  2. Clammy – A humorous take on the word “clam.”
  3. Crabapple – Combines the sea creature and the fruit.
  4. Dolphinia – A playful twist on the word “dolphin.”
  5. Fishsticks – A funny and quirky name.
  6. Giggles – Reflects a fun and cheerful personality.
  7. Goldie – A cute and classic name.
  8. Jellybean – A fun and sweet name.
  9. Krusty – Inspired by crustaceans and humorous in nature.
  10. Lobstella – A playful mix of lobster and a feminine ending.
  11. Mermaniac – A humorous take on the word “maniac.”
  12. Missy Fishy – A playful and rhyming name.
  13. Noodle – A quirky and fun name.
  14. Octavia – A play on the word “octopus.”
  15. Puffer – Inspired by the pufferfish.
  16. Sardinia – A humorous take on sardines.
  17. Sillyfin – Reflects a playful and silly personality.
  18. Snappy – Inspired by snapping turtles or crabs.
  19. Squirt – A fun and playful name.
  20. Starla – A star-themed name with a fun twist.
  21. Swishy – Reflects the movement of fish or water.
  22. Tuna – A humorous and straightforward name.
  23. Wacky – Reflects a wild and fun personality.
  24. Wavy – Reflects the motion of the ocean.
  25. Whaleena – A playful and whimsical name.
  26. Wiggly – Reflects a lively and energetic personality.
  27. Wobble – A fun and quirky name.
  28. Zany – Reflects a wild and fun personality.
  29. Ziggy – A playful and energetic name.
  30. Flippy – Reflects the movement of fish or water.

Unique Mermaid Names

  1. Aeliana – A unique and melodic name.
  2. Brynn – Means “hill” or “mound.”
  3. Caelestis – Means “heavenly” in Latin.
  4. Darya – Means “sea” in Persian.
  5. Eldoris – Means “of the sea” in Greek.
  6. Faerella – A unique and whimsical name.
  7. Galatea – A sea nymph from Greek mythology.
  8. Halcyon – A bird associated with calm seas.
  9. Illyria – A poetic and ancient name.
  10. Jovana – Means “God is gracious.”
  11. Kaida – Means “little dragon” in Japanese.
  12. Lirael – A unique and melodic name.
  13. Mireille – Means “to admire.”
  14. Naida – Means “water nymph” in Greek.
  15. Ophira – Means “gold” in Hebrew.
  16. Poseida – A unique take on Poseidon.
  17. Qadira – Means “powerful” in Arabic.
  18. Raina – Means “queen” in Slavic.
  19. Selkie – A mythical creature that can transform from seal to human.
  20. Thessaly – A region in Greece known for its mythology.
  21. Ursella – A unique and whimsical name.
  22. Vespera – Means “evening star.”
  23. Waverleigh – A unique name inspired by waves.
  24. Xanthe – Means “yellow” or “blonde” in Greek.
  25. Yara – Means “water lady” in Brazilian mythology.
  26. Zephyra – Means “west wind.”
  27. Azura – Means “sky blue.”
  28. Briny – Inspired by the salty sea.
  29. Corvina – Inspired by the word “raven.”
  30. Delfina – Means “dolphin.”

Female Mermaid Names

  1. Alana – Means “precious” or “awakening.”
  2. Brielle – Means “God is my strength.”
  3. Callista – Means “most beautiful.”
  4. Delilah – Means “delicate.”
  5. Freya – Named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty.
  6. Ginevra – A unique and elegant name.
  7. Harmony – Reflects peace and musical harmony.
  8. Isolde – A name from Arthurian legend.
  9. Juno – Named after the Roman goddess of marriage and childbirth.
  10. Kendra – Means “wise ruler.”
  11. Lyra – A constellation name, also means “lyre.”
  12. Maris – Means “of the sea.”
  13. Nerine – Means “sea nymph.”
  14. Oceane – A French name meaning “ocean.”
  15. Penelope – A name from Greek mythology.
  16. Quinlan – Means “fit, shapely, strong.”
  17. Rosalia – Means “rose.”
  18. Sapphira – Means “sapphire.”
  19. Thalia – Means “to blossom.”
  20. Ursa – Means “bear” in Latin.
  21. Viviana – Means “alive.”
  22. Wren – A name inspired by the small bird.
  23. Xylia – Means “from the forest.”
  24. Yelena – A variant of Helen, meaning “light.”
  25. Zara – Means “princess” or “flower.”
  26. Annora – Means “honor.”
  27. Briallen – Means “primrose.”
  28. Celestia – Means “heavenly.”
  29. Damara – Means “gentle girl.”

Male Mermaid Names

  1. Aegir – Named after the Norse god of the sea.
  2. Argyle – A unique and strong name.
  3. Baron – Means “warrior” or “nobleman.”
  4. Caspian – Inspired by the Caspian Sea.
  5. Dagon – A name from Semitic mythology.
  6. Kai – Means “sea” in Hawaiian.
  7. Leif – Means “descendant” or “heir.”
  8. Marlin – Named after the fish.
  9. Orion – A name from Greek mythology.
  10. Poseidon – Named after the Greek god of the sea.
  11. Reef – Inspired by coral reefs.
  12. Seidon – A unique take on Poseidon.
  13. Triton – Named after the messenger of the sea in Greek mythology.
  14. Varian – A strong and unique name.
  15. Zale – Means “sea-strength.”
  16. Azure – A name that means “sky blue.”
  17. Brine – Inspired by the salty sea.
  18. Cove – A name inspired by coastal features.
  19. Dune – Inspired by sand dunes.
  20. Fjord – A name inspired by the coastal features of Norway.
  21. Glaucus – A sea god in Greek mythology.
  22. Harbor – A safe place for ships, symbolizing protection.
  23. Kelvin – A strong and unique name.
  24. Neptune – Named after the Roman god of the sea.
  25. Oceanus – A name from Greek mythology.
  26. Pelagius – Means “of the sea.”
  27. Thorne – A strong and unique name.
  28. Drift – Inspired by ocean currents.
  29. Vash – A unique and strong name.
  30. Atherin – Inspired by the Atherinopsidae family of fish.

Mermaid Names in Mythology

  1. Abyssinia – A mythical name suggesting deep ocean mysteries.
  2. Amphitrite – Named after the Greek goddess of the sea.
  3. Atargatis – The first known mermaid in ancient mythology.
  4. Calliope – The muse of epic poetry in Greek mythology.
  5. Ceto – A sea goddess in Greek mythology.
  6. Derceto – An ancient Syrian mermaid goddess.
  7. Eurybia – A goddess of the mastery of the seas.
  8. Galene – A sea nymph in Greek mythology.
  9. Leucothea – A sea goddess in Greek mythology.
  10. Lamia – A demon in Greek mythology who devours children.
  11. Mazu – The Chinese goddess of the sea.
  12. Naiad – A water nymph in Greek mythology.
  13. Nix – A water spirit in Germanic mythology.
  14. Ocypete – One of the harpies in Greek mythology.
  15. Proteus – An early sea-god in Greek mythology.
  16. Scylla – A sea monster in Greek mythology.
  17. Stheno – One of the Gorgons in Greek mythology.
  18. Thetis – A sea nymph in Greek mythology.
  19. Triteia – A nymph in Greek mythology.
  20. Yemaya – An African goddess of the ocean.
  21. Asherah – A mother goddess in ancient Semitic religion.
  22. Cymopoleia – A sea nymph in Greek mythology.
  23. Melusine – A European water spirit.
  24. Nerites – A sea god in Greek mythology.
  25. Rhodos – A sea nymph in Greek mythology.
  26. Adaro – A malevolent merman in Solomon Islands mythology.
  27. Aycayia – A Taino water spirit.
  28. Ningyo – A fish-like creature in Japanese mythology.
  29. Sedna – An Inuit goddess of the sea.
  30. Tethys – A Titaness and sea goddess in Greek mythology.
