209 Unique and Beautiful Mermaid Names for Inspiration
Mermaids have fascinated us for centuries with their enchanting beauty and mysterious allure. Whether you’re naming a character for a story, a beloved pet, or even considering a unique name for a child, mermaid names offer a touch of magic and wonder.
In this article, we’ll explore a variety of mermaid names, from cute and funny to beautiful and mythical, each one perfect for adding a bit of oceanic charm to your life. Dive in and discover the perfect mermaid name that resonates with you.
Cute Mermaid Names
- Aqua – Inspired by the word “water,” perfect for a playful and lively mermaid.
- Bubbles – Reflects the playful and fun nature of a mermaid.
- Coral – Named after the beautiful underwater reefs.
- Daisy – A cheerful and bright name, like the flower.
- Dipper – Reminiscent of small fish or the constellations.
- Glimmer – Evokes the shimmering effect of sunlight on water.
- Jelly – Short for jellyfish, a fun and quirky name.
- Kelp – Named after the seaweed, emphasizing a connection to the ocean.
- Lulu – A sweet and endearing name.
- Minnow – Named after the small, swift fish.
- Oceana – A name that denotes vastness and beauty of the ocean.
- Pearl – Represents something precious and beautiful found in the sea.
- Ripple – Reflects the gentle waves on the water’s surface.
- Sandy – Inspired by the sandy beaches and seabed.
- Shelly – Named after seashells, a classic beach element.
- Sparkle – A name that reflects light and magic.
- Sprinkle – Suggests light rain or water droplets.
- Starfish – Named after the iconic sea creature.
- Sunny – A bright and cheerful name.
- Taffy – A sweet and fun name.
- Tide – Reflects the natural movement of the ocean.
- Twinkle – Evokes the sparkling of stars or light on water.
- Waverly – A name that suggests movement and grace.
- Whisper – A soft and gentle name, like the sound of waves.
- Wiggles – Reflects a playful and fun personality.
- Willow – A graceful and flexible name.
- Zippy – A lively and energetic name.
- Zora – A unique and whimsical name.
- Splashy – Reflects the playful splashing of water.
- Bubbly – Evokes a lively and cheerful personality.
Beautiful Mermaid Names
- Ariel – The iconic name from “The Little Mermaid.”
- Athena – Named after the Greek goddess of wisdom and war.
- Calypso – A sea nymph from Greek mythology.
- Celeste – Means “heavenly” or “of the sky.”
- Delphine – Derived from the Greek word for dolphin.
- Evangeline – Means “bearer of good news.”
- Isla – Means “island” in Spanish.
- Lorelei – A siren from German folklore.
- Marina – Means “of the sea.”
- Melody – A musical name, perfect for a mermaid with a beautiful voice.
- Nerissa – Means “sea nymph.”
- Ondine – A water nymph from European folklore.
- Ophelia – A beautiful name from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”
- Seraphina – Means “fiery one” and has an ethereal quality.
- Sirena – Means “mermaid” in Spanish.
- Thalassa – Means “sea” in Greek.
- Venus – Named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty.
- Vivienne – Means “alive” or “lively.”
- Adrianna – Means “from the Adriatic Sea.”
- Anastasia – Means “resurrection.”
- Aurelia – Means “golden.”
- Coraline – A unique and whimsical name.
- Cressida – Means “gold.”
- Elara – A name of one of Jupiter’s moons.
- Helena – Means “light” or “bright.”
- Mirabella – Means “wonderful.”
- Selene – Named after the Greek goddess of the moon.
- Talia – Means “dew from heaven.”
- Valeria – Means “strong” or “healthy.”
- Nereida – Means “sea nymph” in Greek.
Funny Mermaid Names
- Bubblegum – A playful and sweet name.
- Clammy – A humorous take on the word “clam.”
- Crabapple – Combines the sea creature and the fruit.
- Dolphinia – A playful twist on the word “dolphin.”
- Fishsticks – A funny and quirky name.
- Giggles – Reflects a fun and cheerful personality.
- Goldie – A cute and classic name.
- Jellybean – A fun and sweet name.
- Krusty – Inspired by crustaceans and humorous in nature.
- Lobstella – A playful mix of lobster and a feminine ending.
- Mermaniac – A humorous take on the word “maniac.”
- Missy Fishy – A playful and rhyming name.
- Noodle – A quirky and fun name.
- Octavia – A play on the word “octopus.”
- Puffer – Inspired by the pufferfish.
- Sardinia – A humorous take on sardines.
- Sillyfin – Reflects a playful and silly personality.
- Snappy – Inspired by snapping turtles or crabs.
- Squirt – A fun and playful name.
- Starla – A star-themed name with a fun twist.
- Swishy – Reflects the movement of fish or water.
- Tuna – A humorous and straightforward name.
- Wacky – Reflects a wild and fun personality.
- Wavy – Reflects the motion of the ocean.
- Whaleena – A playful and whimsical name.
- Wiggly – Reflects a lively and energetic personality.
- Wobble – A fun and quirky name.
- Zany – Reflects a wild and fun personality.
- Ziggy – A playful and energetic name.
- Flippy – Reflects the movement of fish or water.
Unique Mermaid Names
- Aeliana – A unique and melodic name.
- Brynn – Means “hill” or “mound.”
- Caelestis – Means “heavenly” in Latin.
- Darya – Means “sea” in Persian.
- Eldoris – Means “of the sea” in Greek.
- Faerella – A unique and whimsical name.
- Galatea – A sea nymph from Greek mythology.
- Halcyon – A bird associated with calm seas.
- Illyria – A poetic and ancient name.
- Jovana – Means “God is gracious.”
- Kaida – Means “little dragon” in Japanese.
- Lirael – A unique and melodic name.
- Mireille – Means “to admire.”
- Naida – Means “water nymph” in Greek.
- Ophira – Means “gold” in Hebrew.
- Poseida – A unique take on Poseidon.
- Qadira – Means “powerful” in Arabic.
- Raina – Means “queen” in Slavic.
- Selkie – A mythical creature that can transform from seal to human.
- Thessaly – A region in Greece known for its mythology.
- Ursella – A unique and whimsical name.
- Vespera – Means “evening star.”
- Waverleigh – A unique name inspired by waves.
- Xanthe – Means “yellow” or “blonde” in Greek.
- Yara – Means “water lady” in Brazilian mythology.
- Zephyra – Means “west wind.”
- Azura – Means “sky blue.”
- Briny – Inspired by the salty sea.
- Corvina – Inspired by the word “raven.”
- Delfina – Means “dolphin.”
Female Mermaid Names
- Alana – Means “precious” or “awakening.”
- Brielle – Means “God is my strength.”
- Callista – Means “most beautiful.”
- Delilah – Means “delicate.”
- Freya – Named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty.
- Ginevra – A unique and elegant name.
- Harmony – Reflects peace and musical harmony.
- Isolde – A name from Arthurian legend.
- Juno – Named after the Roman goddess of marriage and childbirth.
- Kendra – Means “wise ruler.”
- Lyra – A constellation name, also means “lyre.”
- Maris – Means “of the sea.”
- Nerine – Means “sea nymph.”
- Oceane – A French name meaning “ocean.”
- Penelope – A name from Greek mythology.
- Quinlan – Means “fit, shapely, strong.”
- Rosalia – Means “rose.”
- Sapphira – Means “sapphire.”
- Thalia – Means “to blossom.”
- Ursa – Means “bear” in Latin.
- Viviana – Means “alive.”
- Wren – A name inspired by the small bird.
- Xylia – Means “from the forest.”
- Yelena – A variant of Helen, meaning “light.”
- Zara – Means “princess” or “flower.”
- Annora – Means “honor.”
- Briallen – Means “primrose.”
- Celestia – Means “heavenly.”
- Damara – Means “gentle girl.”
Male Mermaid Names
- Aegir – Named after the Norse god of the sea.
- Argyle – A unique and strong name.
- Baron – Means “warrior” or “nobleman.”
- Caspian – Inspired by the Caspian Sea.
- Dagon – A name from Semitic mythology.
- Kai – Means “sea” in Hawaiian.
- Leif – Means “descendant” or “heir.”
- Marlin – Named after the fish.
- Orion – A name from Greek mythology.
- Poseidon – Named after the Greek god of the sea.
- Reef – Inspired by coral reefs.
- Seidon – A unique take on Poseidon.
- Triton – Named after the messenger of the sea in Greek mythology.
- Varian – A strong and unique name.
- Zale – Means “sea-strength.”
- Azure – A name that means “sky blue.”
- Brine – Inspired by the salty sea.
- Cove – A name inspired by coastal features.
- Dune – Inspired by sand dunes.
- Fjord – A name inspired by the coastal features of Norway.
- Glaucus – A sea god in Greek mythology.
- Harbor – A safe place for ships, symbolizing protection.
- Kelvin – A strong and unique name.
- Neptune – Named after the Roman god of the sea.
- Oceanus – A name from Greek mythology.
- Pelagius – Means “of the sea.”
- Thorne – A strong and unique name.
- Drift – Inspired by ocean currents.
- Vash – A unique and strong name.
- Atherin – Inspired by the Atherinopsidae family of fish.
Mermaid Names in Mythology
- Abyssinia – A mythical name suggesting deep ocean mysteries.
- Amphitrite – Named after the Greek goddess of the sea.
- Atargatis – The first known mermaid in ancient mythology.
- Calliope – The muse of epic poetry in Greek mythology.
- Ceto – A sea goddess in Greek mythology.
- Derceto – An ancient Syrian mermaid goddess.
- Eurybia – A goddess of the mastery of the seas.
- Galene – A sea nymph in Greek mythology.
- Leucothea – A sea goddess in Greek mythology.
- Lamia – A demon in Greek mythology who devours children.
- Mazu – The Chinese goddess of the sea.
- Naiad – A water nymph in Greek mythology.
- Nix – A water spirit in Germanic mythology.
- Ocypete – One of the harpies in Greek mythology.
- Proteus – An early sea-god in Greek mythology.
- Scylla – A sea monster in Greek mythology.
- Stheno – One of the Gorgons in Greek mythology.
- Thetis – A sea nymph in Greek mythology.
- Triteia – A nymph in Greek mythology.
- Yemaya – An African goddess of the ocean.
- Asherah – A mother goddess in ancient Semitic religion.
- Cymopoleia – A sea nymph in Greek mythology.
- Melusine – A European water spirit.
- Nerites – A sea god in Greek mythology.
- Rhodos – A sea nymph in Greek mythology.
- Adaro – A malevolent merman in Solomon Islands mythology.
- Aycayia – A Taino water spirit.
- Ningyo – A fish-like creature in Japanese mythology.
- Sedna – An Inuit goddess of the sea.
- Tethys – A Titaness and sea goddess in Greek mythology.