Explore 116 Words That Start With Mono and Their Meanings

Language is full of fascinating words that can expand your knowledge and spark curiosity. One interesting category is words that start with mono. These words often have meanings related to “one” or “single,” adding a unique twist to everyday language.

Whether you’re a word enthusiast or just looking to impress your friends with new vocabulary, exploring these words can be both fun and educational. In this article, we’ll dive into a variety of words that start with mono, uncovering their meanings and origins. Get ready to enrich your vocabulary with these intriguing terms!

116 Words That Start With Mono

1. Monody: A poem or song lamenting the death of someone; a dirge. In music, it refers to a style with a single melodic line.

2. Monoid: In mathematics, an algebraic structure with a single associative binary operation and an identity element.

3. Monocot: Short for monocotyledon, a type of flowering plant with one embryonic seed leaf or cotyledon.

4. Monodic: Pertaining to or characterized by monody, which is a style of music with a single melodic line.

5. Monofil: Short for monofilament, a single strand of synthetic fiber used in fishing lines, medical sutures, and textiles.

6. Monolog: Another spelling of monologue, a long speech by one person in a play or conversation.

7. Monocle: An eyeglass for one eye, often associated with fashion or historical periods.

8. Monomer: A molecule that can bond to other identical molecules to form a polymer.

9. Monoski: A type of ski that allows both feet to be placed side by side on a single ski.

10. Monobloc: A single piece of material or a single casting forming a complete structure, often used in engineering and manufacturing.

11. Monocarp: A plant that flowers and fruits only once before dying.

12. Monocyte: A type of white blood cell that is part of the human immune system.

13. Monoclon: Pertaining to a monoclonal antibody, which is an antibody made by identical immune cells that are all clones of a unique parent cell.

14. Monocrat: A ruler with absolute power; an autocrat.

15. Monogamy: The practice or state of being married to or having a sexual relationship with one person at a time.

16. Monogeny: The theory or belief that all humans are descended from a single pair of ancestors.

17. Monogram: A motif made by overlapping or combining two or more letters, often the initials of a name.

18. Monopody: A metrical foot consisting of a single metrical unit.

19. Monopoly: Exclusive control or possession of something, often referring to market dominance by a single company.

20. Monorail: A railway system that uses a single rail, often elevated, for trains.

21. Monosemy: The state of having only one meaning, often used in linguistics.

22. Monotone: A continuous, unchanging tone without variation in pitch, often perceived as dull or boring.

23. Monocled: Wearing a monocle, an eyeglass for one eye.

24. Monodist: A composer or performer of monody, which is music with a single melodic line.

25. Monoglot: A person who speaks only one language.

26. Monobrow: A single continuous eyebrow resulting from the growing together of eyebrows.

27. Monoderm: Having a single layer of cells.

28. Monoseme: A word or term with only one meaning.

29. Monotint: A type of print or artwork using only one color or tone.

30. Monopode: An organism or device with a single foot or leg.

31. Monosome: A chromosome that does not have a pair, often seen in certain genetic conditions.

32. Monotype: A unique print made by painting on a smooth surface and then pressing paper onto the surface to transfer the image.

33. Monotony: Lack of variety and interest; tedious repetition and routine.

34. Monochord: A musical instrument with a single string, used historically to study musical tones and harmonics.

35. Monocline: A geological formation in which all rock layers dip in one direction.

36. Monocycle: A cycle with a single wheel, often referred to as a unicycle.

37. Monocular: Pertaining to or affecting one eye; often used for optical devices designed for one eye, like a monocular telescope.

38. Monodical: Pertaining to monody, which is a style of music with a single melodic line.

39. Monodrama: A dramatic piece performed by a single actor; a narrative with a single character.

40. Monogenic: Controlled by or relating to a single gene, often used in genetics.

41. Monograph: A detailed written study of a single specialized subject or aspect of it, often academic.

42. Monohydro: Referring to a compound containing one molecule of water, especially as a hydrate.

43. Monolatry: The worship of one god without denying the existence of others.

44. Monologue: A long speech by one person, especially in a conversation or theatrical performance.

45. Monomania: An obsession with a single thing or idea.

46. Monomeric: Relating to or consisting of monomers, the simplest units of a polymer.

47. Monomorph: An organism or structure that has a single form throughout its life cycle.

48. Monoplane: An aircraft with one main set of wings.

49. Monopsony: A market situation with only one buyer.

50. Monosemic: Having only one meaning.

51. Monostele: A type of vascular arrangement in some plants with a single central vascular cylinder.

52. Monotreme: A primitive egg-laying mammal, such as a platypus or echidna.

53. Monotypic: Belonging to a single type or species; in biology, referring to a genus with only one species.

54. Monoxenic: In parasitology, describing a culture system in which only one species of microorganism is present.

55. Monocracy: A form of government or rule by a single person with absolute power; autocracy.

56. Monoculus: An organism with a single eye or a single-lens optical device.

57. Monosomic: Referring to a condition where a chromosome is missing from a pair in an organism.

58. Monotonic: Referring to something that remains the same or changes in only one direction, especially without variation in tone.

59. Monogamic: Relating to or practicing monogamy, the state of being married to one person at a time.

60. Monologic: Pertaining to or characteristic of a monologue; a long speech by one person.

61. Monocytic: Pertaining to or involving monocytes, a type of white blood cell.

62. Monochrome: A photograph or picture developed or executed in black and white or in varying tones of only one color.

63. Monoclonal: Pertaining to a type of antibody produced by a single clone of cells, often used in medical research and treatment.

64. Monoclonus: A single muscular contraction or a brief, involuntary twitching of a muscle or group of muscles.

65. Monocyclic: Relating to or having a single cycle or a single ring in the structure of a compound.

66. Monocystic: Pertaining to or having a single cyst.

67. Monodactyl: Having a single toe or finger.

68. Monogamous: Practicing or advocating monogamy, the state of being married to one person at a time.

69. Monogenesis: The theory or process of development from a single germ or organism; in biology, the theory that all organisms are derived from a single source.

70. Monogenism: The doctrine or belief that all human beings are descended from a single pair of ancestors.

71. Monogenist: An advocate of monogenism, the belief that all humans are descended from a single pair of ancestors.

72. Monogrammy: A design composed of one or more letters, typically the initials of a name, used as an identifying mark.

73. Monohybrid: The offspring of individuals that differ with respect to a single gene pair; in genetics, a hybrid for a single trait.

74. Monolithic: Formed of a single large block of stone; (figuratively) large, powerful, and intractably indivisible and uniform.

75. Monologize: To speak in monologues; to deliver a monologue.

76. Monophonic: Pertaining to a system of sound reproduction that uses only one channel; in music, consisting of a single musical line without accompaniment.

77. Monophylum: A group of organisms that consists of all the descendants of a common ancestor.

78. Monoplegia: Paralysis restricted to one limb or region of the body.

79. Monopolism: The practice of monopolizing, or having exclusive control over a commodity or service in a particular market.

80. Monopolist: A person or entity that monopolizes or attempts to monopolize a market.

81. Monopolize: To acquire, have, or exercise exclusive possession or control of a commodity, market, or service.

82. Monorhinal: Having only one nostril or nasal cavity.

83. Monosemous: Having only one meaning.

84. Monostable: Having a single stable state.

85. Monostelic: Having a single central vascular cylinder, typically in reference to plants.

86. Monotheism: The belief in the existence of only one god.

87. Monotonous: Dull, tedious, and repetitious; lacking in variety and interest.

88. Monotropal: Pertaining to a relationship in which one species is strictly dependent on another.

89. Mononymous: Known by a single name, often used to describe individuals who are identified by one name, such as celebrities.

90. Monorchism: The condition of having only one testicle.

91. Monovalent: Having a valence of one; in chemistry, relating to an element or compound with a single positive or negative charge.

92. Monocausal: Having a single cause or origin.

93. Monochromic: Pertaining to or having only one color; monochromatic.

94. Monochromat: An individual who is completely colorblind and can see only shades of gray.

95. Monodramatic: Pertaining to or characteristic of a monodrama, a dramatic piece performed by a single actor.

96. Monofilament: A single, continuous strand of synthetic fiber, commonly used in fishing lines and medical sutures.

97. Monogramming: The process of creating a monogram, a motif made by overlapping or combining two or more letters.

98. Monomorphism: The state or condition of having a single form, particularly in species where individuals are similar in form.

99. Mononeuritis: Inflammation of a single nerve.

100. Mononeuropathy: A type of neuropathy affecting a single nerve.

101. Monopolistic: Characterized by or having the nature of a monopoly; dominating a market to the exclusion of competitors.

102. Monopolizing: Acquiring, having, or exercising exclusive possession or control of a commodity, market, or service.

103. Monopolizers: Individuals or entities that monopolize or attempt to monopolize a market.

104. Monosyllabic: Consisting of one syllable; often used to describe words or utterances that are brief or terse.

105. Monosynaptic: Pertaining to a reflex pathway with a single synapse between the sensory and motor neurons.

106. Monotheistic: Pertaining to the belief in the existence of only one god.

107. Monotonicity: The quality of being monotonic, characterized by a lack of variation in tone or pitch.

108. Monotrematic: Relating to monotremes, a group of egg-laying mammals including the platypus and echidna.

109. Monotypical: Relating to a monotypic genus, which contains only one species.

110. Monophthong: A single, simple vowel sound in a syllable, as opposed to a diphthong.

111. Monochromator: A device that isolates a narrow band of wavelengths from a broader spectrum of light.

112. Monodactylous: Having only one finger or toe.

113. Monochromist: An artist who uses only one color in their work.

114. Monocultural: Pertaining to or characteristic of monoculture, the cultivation of a single crop in a given area.

115. Monochromasy: The condition of seeing in only one color or shades of one color.

116. Mononucleosis: An infectious disease caused by the Epstein-Barr virus, characterized by an increase in mononuclear leukocytes.