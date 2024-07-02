Discover 11 Unique Purple Cocktails for Every Occasion

The Violet Gin Fizz is a sophisticated cocktail with a delicate floral aroma and a smooth, creamy texture, especially when using egg white. The violet liqueur imparts a beautiful purple hue and a subtle sweetness. Serve in a Collins glass and garnish with a lemon twist or edible violet for a touch of refinement.

This drink’s elegant appearance and refreshing taste make it ideal for brunches or sophisticated evening gatherings, adding a luxurious feel to any occasion. The combination of floral and citrus notes creates a complex yet balanced flavor profile that is sure to impress.

Ingredients:

2 oz gin

3/4 oz violet liqueur

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

1 egg white (optional, for frothiness)

Club soda

Ice

Preparation: In a shaker without ice, combine gin, violet liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white (if using). Shake vigorously for about 10 seconds. Add ice to the shaker and shake again until well chilled. Strain into a tall glass and top with club soda. Stir gently to combine.

3. Lavender Collins

Image source: Pinterest

The Violet Gin Fizz is a sophisticated cocktail with a delicate floral aroma and a smooth, creamy texture, especially when using egg white. The violet liqueur imparts a beautiful purple hue and a subtle sweetness. Serve in a Collins glass and garnish with a lemon twist or edible violet for a touch of refinement.

This drink’s elegant appearance and refreshing taste make it ideal for brunches or sophisticated evening gatherings, adding a luxurious feel to any occasion. The combination of floral and citrus notes creates a complex yet balanced flavor profile that is sure to impress.

Ingredients:

2 oz gin

1 oz lavender syrup

1 oz fresh lemon juice

Club soda

Ice

Preparation: In a shaker filled with ice, combine gin, lavender syrup, and lemon juice. Shake well until chilled. Strain into a glass filled with ice and top with club soda. Stir gently to combine.

4. Blackberry Bramble