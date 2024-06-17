15 Best Low Sugar Alcoholic Drinks You Need to Try

If you’re trying to watch your sugar intake but still want to enjoy a drink, you’re in luck. Low-sugar alcoholic drinks are becoming more popular, offering a great way to enjoy your favorite beverages without all the extra sugar.

Whether you’re on a diet, managing your health, or just prefer a less sweet option, there are plenty of delicious drinks to choose from. Let’s dive into some great low sugar options that you can enjoy anytime.

15 Low Sugar Alcoholic Drinks

1. Pinot Noir

A dry red wine with low residual sugar, Pinot Noir is perfect for wine lovers looking to cut back on sugar. It offers a smooth and rich flavor profile with notes of cherry, raspberry, and spice. Pinot Noir pairs well with a variety of dishes, from grilled meats to mushroom-based dishes, making it a versatile choice for any meal or gathering.

2. Sauvignon Blanc

This dry white wine is crisp and refreshing, making it a great low sugar option. Sauvignon Blanc typically has a zesty flavor with hints of green apple, lime, and passion fruit. Its bright acidity pairs well with seafood, salads, and light pasta dishes. For those who enjoy a refreshing wine with minimal sugar content, Sauvignon Blanc is an excellent choice.

3. Dry Rosé

Opt for a dry Rosé for a light and flavorful low sugar option. Dry Rosé wines are known for their delicate pink hue and vibrant flavors, often featuring notes of strawberry, melon, and citrus.

These wines are perfect for warm weather and pair beautifully with charcuterie boards, light appetizers, and Mediterranean cuisine. Dry Rosé offers a delightful balance of fruitiness and dryness without the added sugars.

4. Tito’s Handmade Vodka

A clean vodka with no added sugars, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is ideal for various low sugar cocktails. Distilled from corn, Tito’s is naturally gluten-free and renowned for its smooth and clean taste.

It’s versatile enough to be enjoyed in simple drinks like a classic vodka soda or more complex cocktails like a Bloody Mary. Tito’s offers a pure vodka experience without the extra calories from sugar.

5. Tanqueray Gin

A classic gin with a smooth flavor and no added sugars, Tanqueray is great for mixing into low sugar cocktails. Known for its distinct juniper-forward taste, Tanqueray also includes hints of botanicals like coriander, angelica root, and licorice.

This gin is a staple for making a refreshing gin and tonic, especially when paired with diet tonic water and a slice of lime. Tanqueray is perfect for those who appreciate a flavorful yet low-sugar spirit.

6. Bacardi Silver Rum

Bacardi Silver Rum is a light rum that’s versatile and contains no added sugars. It’s distilled from molasses and offers a clean, crisp taste with subtle notes of vanilla and almond.

Bacardi Silver Rum is ideal for low sugar cocktails like a classic mojito made with fresh mint, lime juice, and a sugar-free sweetener, or simply mixed with diet cola. Its light and smooth profile makes it a popular choice for those looking to enjoy rum without the extra sweetness.

7. Patrón Silver Tequila

Patrón Silver Tequila is a premium tequila that’s pure and free of added sugars, making it a top choice for those watching their sugar intake. Made from 100% blue agave, this tequila has a crisp and smooth flavor with hints of citrus and a light pepper finish.

It’s perfect for sipping neat or mixing into a low sugar margarita with fresh lime juice and a splash of orange extract. Patrón Silver is a sophisticated option for tequila enthusiasts who want to avoid the added sugars often found in flavored varieties.

8. Jack Daniel’s Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, a well-known and beloved brand, offers a rich, smooth flavor with no added sugars. Made from a unique blend of corn, rye, and barley malt, it undergoes a meticulous charcoal mellowing process, giving it its distinct character.

This whiskey can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a low sugar cocktail like a classic whiskey sour made with lemon juice and a low-calorie sweetener. Jack Daniel’s provides a satisfying experience without the unnecessary sugars.

9. Michelob Ultra Light Beer

Michelob Ultra is a light beer with low carbs and sugar, making it a great option for beer enthusiasts who want to cut back on their sugar intake. With just 2.6 grams of carbs and 95 calories per serving, it offers a clean and refreshing taste with a light, crisp finish.

Michelob Ultra pairs well with casual meals like grilled chicken, salads, and light snacks, making it an easy choice for those who want to enjoy beer without the guilt.

10. Budweiser Select 55

Budweiser Select 55 is another low-carb, low-calorie beer option with minimal sugar content. This beer has only 1.9 grams of carbs and 55 calories per serving, providing a light and smooth drinking experience.

It features a subtle malt flavor and a clean finish, making it a suitable option for those who prefer a lighter beer. Budweiser Select 55 is perfect for social gatherings and casual sipping without the extra calories from sugar.

11. Vodka Soda

Vodka Soda is a simple yet refreshing low sugar drink that’s easy to make. Combine a quality vodka like Tito’s Handmade Vodka with soda water and a splash of lime for a crisp and clean cocktail.

This drink has virtually no sugar, making it a popular choice for those who want to enjoy a cocktail without the added sweetness. You can also experiment with other citrus fruits like lemon or grapefruit to add a twist to this classic drink.

12. Gin and Tonic

Gin and Tonic can be a low sugar cocktail when made with diet tonic water. Use a premium gin like Tanqueray and mix it with diet tonic water, adding a slice of lime for a refreshing touch.

This drink retains the classic gin and tonic flavor without the extra sugar found in regular tonic water. The botanical notes from the gin complement the crispness of the tonic, creating a delightful and low-calorie beverage.

13. Low Sugar Margarita

A Low Sugar Margarita offers all the flavors of the classic cocktail without the added sugar. To make it, combine Patrón Silver Tequila with fresh lime juice and a splash of orange extract instead of triple sec. This simple swap reduces the sugar content significantly while maintaining the margarita’s signature taste.

You can serve it on the rocks or blended with ice, and garnish with a lime wedge and salt rim for the full experience. This drink is perfect for those who love margaritas but want to avoid the high sugar content.

14. Whiskey Sour

The Whiskey Sour is a timeless cocktail that can easily be made low sugar by using a low-calorie sweetener. Mix Jack Daniel’s Whiskey with fresh lemon juice and a dash of stevia or another sugar substitute. This combination offers the same tangy and refreshing taste without the added sugar.

You can also add a splash of water or soda water to lighten it up. The Whiskey Sour is a great option for those who enjoy a well-balanced cocktail with a bit of a kick, minus the sugar.

15. Champagne Brut

Champagne Brut is a dry sparkling wine with low sugar content, making it an excellent choice for celebrations and special occasions. Unlike sweeter varieties, Brut Champagne has a crisp and clean taste with notes of green apple, pear, and sometimes a hint of toast.

It pairs well with a wide range of foods, from seafood to light appetizers, and is perfect for toasting at events. When choosing Champagne, look for labels that specify “Brut” to ensure you’re getting a low sugar option.