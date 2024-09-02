340 Newspaper Names to Inspire Your Publication

Choosing the right name for your newspaper is more than just a creative exercise—it’s a vital step in building your publication’s identity and appeal. Whether you’re starting a local paper, a niche publication, or something entirely new, the name you choose can make a lasting impression on your readers.

In this article, you’ll find a variety of ideas that can help you come up with the perfect name. From classic to creative, these newspaper names will guide you toward a title that truly resonates with your audience.

Classic Newspaper Name Ideas

Classic newspaper names have a timeless appeal that never goes out of style. These names evoke a sense of authority and tradition, making them perfect for publications that want to establish credibility from the start.

The Civic Voice

The Daily Chronicle

The Heritage Times

The Lantern

The Dawn Press

The Daylight Ledger

The Horizon

The Clearview Journal

The Vanguard

The New Frontier

The Vanguard Tribune

The Northern Star

The Liberty Press

The Verity

The Pinnacle

The Resolute

The Founder’s Journal

The Public Record

The Clarion

The Beacon Times

The Community Standard

The Unity Ledger

The Pioneer Chronicle

The Summit Herald

The Integrity Journal

The Cornerstone

The New Standard

The Visionary

The Insight

The Capital Ledger

Funny Newspaper Names

Adding humor to your newspaper’s name can instantly make it more approachable and memorable. Funny newspaper names are a great way to connect with readers and bring a smile to their faces, setting a lighthearted tone for your content.

The Daily Giggle

The Laughing Times

The Quirk Report

The Witty Herald

The Chuckle Chronicle

The Pun Post

The Humor Herald

The Smirk Sentinel

The Jester Journal

The Comical Courier

The Waggish Weekly

The Gag Gazette

The Sly Observer

The Jokester Journal

The Jest Register

The Witty Dispatch

The Punning Press

The Haha Herald

The Clever Chronicle

The Grin Gazette

The Wisecrack Weekly

The Sassy Sentinel

The Laughing Ledger

The Snicker Sentinel

The Guffaw Gazette

The Wit Weekly

The Giggle Gazette

The Chuckle Courier

The Banter Bulletin

The Jolly Journal

Clever Newspaper Names

Clever newspaper names often involve wordplay or puns that catch the reader’s attention. These names are not only memorable but also show off the wit and creativity behind your publication.

The Sharp Sentinel

The Wry Word

The Savvy Times

The Insight Ink

The Brainwave Bulletin

The Nimble Notepad

The Quick Quill

The Astute Angle

The Insightful Ledger

The Sage Sheet

The Shrewd Shout

The Bright Bulletin

The Keen Courier

The Wise Word

The Perceptive Press

The Smart Start

The Sharp Observer

The Wit & Wisdom

The Thoughtful Times

The Brilliant Beacon

The Ingenious Ink

The Mindful Mirror

The Strategic Sentinel

The Enlightened Era

The Clever Compass

The Crafty Courier

The Observant Owl

The Prudent Press

The Witty Wave

The Clever Corner

Catchy Newspaper Names

A catchy newspaper name is essential for grabbing attention and sticking in the minds of readers. These names are often short, snappy, and designed to be easily recalled, making them perfect for both print and online media.

The Pulse

The Flash

The Buzz

The Echo

The Spark

The Beat

The Spotlight

The Wave

The Vibe

The Whirl

The Snap

The Click

The Shout

The Zip

The Scoop

The Pop

The Rise

The Hype

The Surge

The Glide

The Drift

The Dash

The Buzzword

The Tilt

The Blaze

The Swift

The Rhythm

The Roar

The Clue

The Zest

British Newspaper Names

British newspapers are known for their distinct and often traditional names, which carry a sense of history and prestige. If you’re looking to emulate this style, these British newspaper names can provide inspiration.

The Albion Times

The Britannia Bulletin

The London Ledger

The Manchester Mirror

The Yorkshire Herald

The Midlands Messenger

The Thames Tribune

The Westminster Watch

The Edinburgh Examiner

The Glasgow Gazette

The Oxford Observer

The Cambridge Chronicle

The Bristol Beacon

The Brighton Bulletin

The Essex Echo

The Liverpool Ledger

The Kent Courier

The Suffolk Sentinel

The Cardiff Courier

The Devon Dispatch

The Surrey Standard

The Newcastle News

The Belfast Bulletin

The Nottingham Note

The Birmingham Banner

The Sheffield Sentinel

The Coventry Chronicle

The Dorset Dispatch

The Cornwall Courier

The Wessex Weekly

Christian Newspaper Names

Choosing a name for a Christian newspaper involves reflecting the values and beliefs that are central to your publication. These names often carry a spiritual or faith-based message, resonating with readers who share those beliefs.

The Good News Gazette

The Faithful Herald

The Cross Chronicle

The Grace Journal

The Shepherd’s Voice

The Light Post

The Savior’s Sentinel

The Blessed Bulletin

The Hope Times

The Righteous Register

The Prayer Press

The Redeemer Report

The Spirit Ledger

The Covenant Courier

The Fellowship Forum

The Divine Dispatch

The Eternal Echo

The Gospel Gazette

The Kingdom Chronicle

The Believer’s Beacon

The Disciple’s Digest

The Pathway Press

The Faith Focus

The Holy Herald

The Proclamation Press

The Sacred Standard

The Word Watch

The Truth Tribune

The Salvation Sentinel

The Glory Gazette

Common Newspaper Names

Common newspaper names are popular for a reason—they are reliable, easy to remember, and often straightforward. While they may not be the most unique, these names are effective in communicating the newspaper’s purpose clearly.

The Daily News

The Times

The Post

The Press

The Bulletin

The Courier

The Sentinel

The Tribune

The Chronicle

The Gazette

The Herald

The Record

The Observer

The Reporter

The Mirror

The Review

The Ledger

The Journal

The Advocate

The Standard

The Express

The Dispatch

The Voice

The Star

The Guardian

The Banner

The Pioneer

The Informer

The Beacon

The Register

Local and Regional Newspaper Name Ideas

Local and regional newspapers often incorporate elements of their community into their names. These names help establish a strong connection with the area they serve, making them more relatable to local readers.

The Pine Valley Press

The Riverbend Review

The Lakeshore Ledger

The Mountain View Mirror

The Seaside Sentinel

The Prairie Post

The Coastal Chronicle

The Baytown Beacon

The Highland Herald

The Midland Messenger

The River City Reporter

The Capital City Courier

The Southern Star

The Northern News

The Eastern Echo

The Western Watch

The Central Plains Chronicle

The Valley Voice

The Harbor Herald

The Uptown Observer

The Heartland Press

The Metro Times

The Country Courier

The Suburban Standard

The Downtown Dispatch

The Ridge Review

The Frontier Bulletin

The Island Informer

The Village Voice

The Community Chronicle

Niche Newspaper Name Ideas

Niche newspapers cater to specific interests or industries, and their names should reflect that focus. These names are designed to appeal directly to a targeted audience, ensuring that they resonate with those who share a particular passion.

Technology Newspaper Names

The Tech Tribune

The Digital Dispatch

The Gadget Gazette

The Cyber Chronicle

The Code Courier

The Tech Times

The Innovation Insight

The Silicon Sentinel

The AI Observer

The Data Daily

The Tech Ticker

The Digital Daily

The Wired Weekly

The Quantum Quill

The Cyber Courier

The Web Watch

The Future Frontier

The Techno Tribune

The Byte Beacon

The Circuit Chronicle

Sports Newspaper Names

The Sports Spectator

The Game Day Gazette

The Athletic Observer

The Victory Voice

The Championship Chronicle

The Playbook Press

The Fan Focus

The Sports Spotlight

The Arena Tribune

The Field Report

The Score Sentinel

The End Zone Express

The Sports Section

The Sideline Sentinel

The Final Whistle

The Sports Weekly

The Goalpost Gazette

The Huddle Herald

The Sportsbeat Bulletin

The Stadium Standard

Lifestyle Newspaper Names

The Wellness Weekly

The Style Sentinel

The Harmony Herald

The Lifestyle Ledger

The Living Light

The Zen Zone

The Fashion Focus

The Balanced Bulletin

The Chic Chronicle

The Eco Echo

The Vitality View

The Trend Tribune

The Urban Uplift

The Wellness Watch

The Green Gazette

The Style Standard

The Culture Courier

The Lifestyle Loop

The Modern Mood

The Daily Balance

Business Newspaper Names

The Profit Press

The Market Monitor

The Business Bulletin

The Trade Tribune

The Capital Chronicle

The Commerce Courier

The Enterprise Express

The Finance Focus

The Business Beacon

The Startup Sentinel

The Investment Insight

The Corporate Chronicle

The Profit Preview

The Entrepreneur Examiner

The Industry Informer

The Trade Ticker

The Market Watch

The Financial Frontier

The Business Break

The Venture Voice

Entertainment Newspaper Names