340 Newspaper Names to Inspire Your Publication
Choosing the right name for your newspaper is more than just a creative exercise—it’s a vital step in building your publication’s identity and appeal. Whether you’re starting a local paper, a niche publication, or something entirely new, the name you choose can make a lasting impression on your readers.
In this article, you’ll find a variety of ideas that can help you come up with the perfect name. From classic to creative, these newspaper names will guide you toward a title that truly resonates with your audience.
Classic Newspaper Name Ideas
Classic newspaper names have a timeless appeal that never goes out of style. These names evoke a sense of authority and tradition, making them perfect for publications that want to establish credibility from the start.
- The Civic Voice
- The Daily Chronicle
- The Heritage Times
- The Lantern
- The Dawn Press
- The Daylight Ledger
- The Horizon
- The Clearview Journal
- The Vanguard
- The New Frontier
- The Vanguard Tribune
- The Northern Star
- The Liberty Press
- The Verity
- The Pinnacle
- The Resolute
- The Founder’s Journal
- The Public Record
- The Clarion
- The Beacon Times
- The Community Standard
- The Unity Ledger
- The Pioneer Chronicle
- The Summit Herald
- The Integrity Journal
- The Cornerstone
- The New Standard
- The Visionary
- The Insight
- The Capital Ledger
Funny Newspaper Names
Adding humor to your newspaper’s name can instantly make it more approachable and memorable. Funny newspaper names are a great way to connect with readers and bring a smile to their faces, setting a lighthearted tone for your content.
- The Daily Giggle
- The Laughing Times
- The Quirk Report
- The Witty Herald
- The Chuckle Chronicle
- The Pun Post
- The Humor Herald
- The Smirk Sentinel
- The Jester Journal
- The Comical Courier
- The Waggish Weekly
- The Gag Gazette
- The Sly Observer
- The Jokester Journal
- The Jest Register
- The Witty Dispatch
- The Punning Press
- The Haha Herald
- The Clever Chronicle
- The Grin Gazette
- The Wisecrack Weekly
- The Sassy Sentinel
- The Laughing Ledger
- The Snicker Sentinel
- The Guffaw Gazette
- The Wit Weekly
- The Giggle Gazette
- The Chuckle Courier
- The Banter Bulletin
- The Jolly Journal
Clever Newspaper Names
Clever newspaper names often involve wordplay or puns that catch the reader’s attention. These names are not only memorable but also show off the wit and creativity behind your publication.
- The Sharp Sentinel
- The Wry Word
- The Savvy Times
- The Insight Ink
- The Brainwave Bulletin
- The Nimble Notepad
- The Quick Quill
- The Astute Angle
- The Insightful Ledger
- The Sage Sheet
- The Shrewd Shout
- The Bright Bulletin
- The Keen Courier
- The Wise Word
- The Perceptive Press
- The Smart Start
- The Sharp Observer
- The Wit & Wisdom
- The Thoughtful Times
- The Brilliant Beacon
- The Ingenious Ink
- The Mindful Mirror
- The Strategic Sentinel
- The Enlightened Era
- The Clever Compass
- The Crafty Courier
- The Observant Owl
- The Prudent Press
- The Witty Wave
- The Clever Corner
Catchy Newspaper Names
A catchy newspaper name is essential for grabbing attention and sticking in the minds of readers. These names are often short, snappy, and designed to be easily recalled, making them perfect for both print and online media.
- The Pulse
- The Flash
- The Buzz
- The Echo
- The Spark
- The Beat
- The Spotlight
- The Wave
- The Vibe
- The Whirl
- The Snap
- The Click
- The Shout
- The Zip
- The Scoop
- The Pop
- The Rise
- The Hype
- The Surge
- The Glide
- The Drift
- The Dash
- The Buzzword
- The Tilt
- The Blaze
- The Swift
- The Rhythm
- The Roar
- The Clue
- The Zest
British Newspaper Names
British newspapers are known for their distinct and often traditional names, which carry a sense of history and prestige. If you’re looking to emulate this style, these British newspaper names can provide inspiration.
- The Albion Times
- The Britannia Bulletin
- The London Ledger
- The Manchester Mirror
- The Yorkshire Herald
- The Midlands Messenger
- The Thames Tribune
- The Westminster Watch
- The Edinburgh Examiner
- The Glasgow Gazette
- The Oxford Observer
- The Cambridge Chronicle
- The Bristol Beacon
- The Brighton Bulletin
- The Essex Echo
- The Liverpool Ledger
- The Kent Courier
- The Suffolk Sentinel
- The Cardiff Courier
- The Devon Dispatch
- The Surrey Standard
- The Newcastle News
- The Belfast Bulletin
- The Nottingham Note
- The Birmingham Banner
- The Sheffield Sentinel
- The Coventry Chronicle
- The Dorset Dispatch
- The Cornwall Courier
- The Wessex Weekly
Christian Newspaper Names
Choosing a name for a Christian newspaper involves reflecting the values and beliefs that are central to your publication. These names often carry a spiritual or faith-based message, resonating with readers who share those beliefs.
- The Good News Gazette
- The Faithful Herald
- The Cross Chronicle
- The Grace Journal
- The Shepherd’s Voice
- The Light Post
- The Savior’s Sentinel
- The Blessed Bulletin
- The Hope Times
- The Righteous Register
- The Prayer Press
- The Redeemer Report
- The Spirit Ledger
- The Covenant Courier
- The Fellowship Forum
- The Divine Dispatch
- The Eternal Echo
- The Gospel Gazette
- The Kingdom Chronicle
- The Believer’s Beacon
- The Disciple’s Digest
- The Pathway Press
- The Faith Focus
- The Holy Herald
- The Proclamation Press
- The Sacred Standard
- The Word Watch
- The Truth Tribune
- The Salvation Sentinel
- The Glory Gazette
Common Newspaper Names
Common newspaper names are popular for a reason—they are reliable, easy to remember, and often straightforward. While they may not be the most unique, these names are effective in communicating the newspaper’s purpose clearly.
- The Daily News
- The Times
- The Post
- The Press
- The Bulletin
- The Courier
- The Sentinel
- The Tribune
- The Chronicle
- The Gazette
- The Herald
- The Record
- The Observer
- The Reporter
- The Mirror
- The Review
- The Ledger
- The Journal
- The Advocate
- The Standard
- The Express
- The Dispatch
- The Voice
- The Star
- The Guardian
- The Banner
- The Pioneer
- The Informer
- The Beacon
- The Register
Local and Regional Newspaper Name Ideas
Local and regional newspapers often incorporate elements of their community into their names. These names help establish a strong connection with the area they serve, making them more relatable to local readers.
- The Pine Valley Press
- The Riverbend Review
- The Lakeshore Ledger
- The Mountain View Mirror
- The Seaside Sentinel
- The Prairie Post
- The Coastal Chronicle
- The Baytown Beacon
- The Highland Herald
- The Midland Messenger
- The River City Reporter
- The Capital City Courier
- The Southern Star
- The Northern News
- The Eastern Echo
- The Western Watch
- The Central Plains Chronicle
- The Valley Voice
- The Harbor Herald
- The Uptown Observer
- The Heartland Press
- The Metro Times
- The Country Courier
- The Suburban Standard
- The Downtown Dispatch
- The Ridge Review
- The Frontier Bulletin
- The Island Informer
- The Village Voice
- The Community Chronicle
Niche Newspaper Name Ideas
Niche newspapers cater to specific interests or industries, and their names should reflect that focus. These names are designed to appeal directly to a targeted audience, ensuring that they resonate with those who share a particular passion.
Technology Newspaper Names
- The Tech Tribune
- The Digital Dispatch
- The Gadget Gazette
- The Cyber Chronicle
- The Code Courier
- The Tech Times
- The Innovation Insight
- The Silicon Sentinel
- The AI Observer
- The Data Daily
- The Tech Ticker
- The Digital Daily
- The Wired Weekly
- The Quantum Quill
- The Cyber Courier
- The Web Watch
- The Future Frontier
- The Techno Tribune
- The Byte Beacon
- The Circuit Chronicle
Sports Newspaper Names
- The Sports Spectator
- The Game Day Gazette
- The Athletic Observer
- The Victory Voice
- The Championship Chronicle
- The Playbook Press
- The Fan Focus
- The Sports Spotlight
- The Arena Tribune
- The Field Report
- The Score Sentinel
- The End Zone Express
- The Sports Section
- The Sideline Sentinel
- The Final Whistle
- The Sports Weekly
- The Goalpost Gazette
- The Huddle Herald
- The Sportsbeat Bulletin
- The Stadium Standard
Lifestyle Newspaper Names
- The Wellness Weekly
- The Style Sentinel
- The Harmony Herald
- The Lifestyle Ledger
- The Living Light
- The Zen Zone
- The Fashion Focus
- The Balanced Bulletin
- The Chic Chronicle
- The Eco Echo
- The Vitality View
- The Trend Tribune
- The Urban Uplift
- The Wellness Watch
- The Green Gazette
- The Style Standard
- The Culture Courier
- The Lifestyle Loop
- The Modern Mood
- The Daily Balance
Business Newspaper Names
- The Profit Press
- The Market Monitor
- The Business Bulletin
- The Trade Tribune
- The Capital Chronicle
- The Commerce Courier
- The Enterprise Express
- The Finance Focus
- The Business Beacon
- The Startup Sentinel
- The Investment Insight
- The Corporate Chronicle
- The Profit Preview
- The Entrepreneur Examiner
- The Industry Informer
- The Trade Ticker
- The Market Watch
- The Financial Frontier
- The Business Break
- The Venture Voice
Entertainment Newspaper Names
- The Showbiz Sentinel
- The Star Spotlight
- The Celebrity Chronicle
- The Entertainment Express
- The Glam Gazette
- The Pop Culture Press
- The Stage Screen
- The Reel Report
- The Entertainment Echo
- The Fame Focus
- The Screen Scene
- The Movie Monitor
- The Music Mirror
- The Spotlight Standard
- The Fame Finder
- The Entertainment Weekly
- The Red Carpet Recorder
- The Starburst Sentinel
- The Glamour Gazette
- The Culture Courier