300 Cool Planet Names to Inspire Your Next Creative Project
Naming a planet is no small task, whether you’re crafting a story, designing a game, or just letting your imagination run wild. The right name can bring a world to life, making it feel real and vibrant. But where do you start? From the wonders of mythology to the mysteries of the cosmos, inspiration is all around us. If you’re looking to find that perfect name that captures the essence of your fictional world, this guide is here to help with some cool planet names.
Classic Mythology-Inspired Planet Names
- Zephyros – Greek god of the west wind.
- Helios – Greek god of the sun.
- Nyx – Greek goddess of the night.
- Aether – Greek god of the upper air and light.
- Hades – Greek god of the underworld.
- Persephone – Greek goddess of spring and queen of the underworld.
- Apollo – Greek god of the sun, music, and prophecy.
- Artemis – Greek goddess of the hunt and moon.
- Hermes – Greek messenger god and god of travelers.
- Athena – Greek goddess of wisdom and war.
- Thor – Norse god of thunder.
- Freya – Norse goddess of love, beauty, and fertility.
- Odin – Norse god of wisdom, poetry, and war.
- Loki – Norse god of mischief.
- Frigg – Norse goddess of marriage and motherhood.
- Tyr – Norse god of war and justice.
- Baldur – Norse god of light and purity.
- Ra – Egyptian god of the sun.
- Osiris – Egyptian god of the afterlife and resurrection.
- Isis – Egyptian goddess of magic and motherhood.
- Anubis – Egyptian god of mummification and the afterlife.
- Horus – Egyptian god of the sky and kingship.
- Bastet – Egyptian goddess of home, fertility, and cats.
- Sekhmet – Egyptian goddess of war and healing.
- Marduk – Babylonian god of creation and storm.
- Tiamat – Babylonian primordial goddess of the ocean.
- Quetzalcoatl – Aztec god of wind and learning.
- Tezcatlipoca – Aztec god of the night sky and judgment.
- Kukulkan – Mayan serpent god of the wind.
- Huitzilopochtli – Aztec god of war and the sun.
Names Inspired by Celestial Bodies
- Sirius – The brightest star in the night sky, located in the Canis Major constellation.
- Orion – A prominent constellation named after a hunter in Greek mythology.
- Vega – A bright star in the Lyra constellation, often associated with music.
- Andromeda – A galaxy named after a princess in Greek mythology.
- Polaris – Also known as the North Star, it is the brightest star in the Ursa Minor constellation.
- Betelgeuse – A red supergiant star in the Orion constellation.
- Rigel – A bright star in the Orion constellation.
- Cassiopeia – A constellation named after a vain queen in Greek mythology.
- Altair – A star in the Aquila constellation, known as the Eagle.
- Aldebaran – A giant star in the Taurus constellation, often called the “Eye of the Bull.”
- Proxima – Refers to Proxima Centauri, the closest known star to the Sun.
- Cygnus – A constellation named after the swan in Greek mythology.
- Arcturus – A bright star in the Boötes constellation.
- Draco – A constellation representing a dragon in Greek mythology.
- Hydra – The largest constellation in the night sky, named after a water serpent.
- Lyra – A constellation representing a lyre, associated with the Greek musician Orpheus.
- Pegasus – A constellation named after the winged horse in Greek mythology.
- Sagitta – A constellation representing an arrow, often associated with Hercules.
- Scorpius – A constellation named after a scorpion.
- Taurus – A constellation representing a bull.
- Ursa – Refers to Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, the Great and Little Bears.
- Phoenix – A minor constellation named after the mythical firebird.
- Carina – A constellation representing the keel of a ship, part of the Argo Navis.
- Pleiades – A star cluster in the Taurus constellation, also known as the Seven Sisters.
- Cepheus – A constellation named after a king in Greek mythology.
- Perseus – A constellation named after the Greek hero who slayed Medusa.
- Auriga – A constellation representing a charioteer.
- Corvus – A small constellation named after a crow.
- Lacerta – A faint constellation representing a lizard.
- Monoceros – A constellation representing a unicorn.
Cool Exoplanet Names
- Zenthara
- Kryntar-9
- Velora Prime
- Eclipsion
- Thalios-7
- Draxion
- Xenthos
- Veridian
- Quorath
- Solaris Vex
- Luminaris
- Nexor
- Eclipsia
- Vortan-6
- Astralis
- Cygnor
- Orbanis
- Trionis
- Krylos
- Zephyron
- Noctara
- Solvex
- Velanor
- Krythos
- Aerion
- Zerthos
- Pyros
- Vortexia
- Glacion
- Xylaris
Cool Sci-Fi Planet Names
- Nebulon-X
- Drakonis
- Zephyra-7
- Galantris
- Hyperion-5
- Quantara
- Kryton-4
- Astoria Prime
- Venatrix
- Celestara
- Nexus-12
- Galaxor
- Solara Prime
- Nyxion
- Cryonix
- Phaedros
- Vexilon
- Zentara-9
- Aetheron
- Starforge
- Orionis-6
- Vantaris
- Exotron
- Luminos
- Eclipsor
- Xyberon
- Starluna
- Pulsarix
- Voidara
- Astronix
Cool Alien Planet Names
- Xytrax
- Zarnath
- Kryllon
- Volturis
- Thraxis
- Nibiru-8
- Klythos
- Rygel Prime
- Vorlax
- Xantar
- Zaltron
- Myxar
- Quanthor
- Xenotara
- Drivon
- Vortanis
- Ulthor
- Zephyros-9
- Lycoris
- Qylar
- Zyxara
- Tholara
- Zarnyx
- Xeltrion
- Nyktara
- Qrylox
- Zynthar
- Yloria
- Velkara
- Krylonis
Cool Fantasy Planet Names
- Eldoria
- Faeloria
- Draconis
- Aeloria
- Vyrnwyn
- Sylvaris
- Eryndor
- Avaloria
- Nymaria
- Vaeloria
- Tyradon
- Gryndor
- Solaria
- Lunaris
- Valoria
- Elunara
- Astralyn
- Myrthos
- Vaeldor
- Lytheria
- Etherea
- Caelum
- Vryndor
- Sylvarin
- Eldrion
- Faenor
- Galadorn
- Lyandra
- Thaloria
- Aetheria
Cool Nature-Inspired Planet Names
- Arboris
- Oceana
- Pyronis
- Sylphara
- Terraflora
- Aquaris
- Zephyra
- Lithora
- Solara
- Glaciera
- Verdantis
- Tempestia
- Maris
- Floranis
- Borealis
- Serenis
- Stormara
- Ignis
- Lunara
- Celestria
- Arboron
- Cascadea
- Thornis
- Equinoxia
- Verdora
- Emberis
- Floralyn
- Zephyrus
- Mistara
- Crystalis
Names Inspired by Colors and Gemstones
- Amethyra
- Rubyra
- Sapphira
- Citrinia
- Emeraldis
- Onyxia
- Aquamaris
- Topazia
- Garnetis
- Peridotis
- Turquina
- Alabastron
- Opalys
- Malachora
- Lazulia
- Obsidiana
- Coralyn
- Diamondra
- Amberis
- Jadeon
- Roseara
- Indigara
- Carnelia
- Moonstonea
- Silvaris
- Vermilionis
- Zirconia
- Goldara
- Crimsara
- Azureon
Cool Planet Names for a Story
- Aetherion
- Drakoria
- Valyra
- Mythara
- Quorathis
- Lyronis
- Galadore
- Mystria
- Zephyros-Prime
- Virelia
- Solstara
- Valtoria
- Astridon
- Nytheria
- Kyralis
- Eclipsara
- Verdonia
- Lunaris-5
- Sylvora
- Tempestora
- Krysalon
- Thalorian
- Starfallia
- Calystria
- Solsticea
- Arcanis
- Lytheron
- Mythoria
- Solvaris
- Veilara
Abstract and Conceptual Planet Names
- Euphoria
- Serenity
- Nexus
- Oblivion
- Eternia
- Zenithar
- Equinox
- Infinitus
- Paradox
- Ephemera
- Lumina
- Nebulis
- Spectra
- Aurora
- Tempora
- Novara
- Eternos
- Veritas
- Celestia
- Nirvana
- Nexuson
- Perpetua
- Elusis
- Horizonis
- Harmonia
- Divinity
- Quantum
- Solstice
- Chronos
- Zenithra