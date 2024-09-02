300 Cool Planet Names to Inspire Your Next Creative Project

Naming a planet is no small task, whether you’re crafting a story, designing a game, or just letting your imagination run wild. The right name can bring a world to life, making it feel real and vibrant. But where do you start? From the wonders of mythology to the mysteries of the cosmos, inspiration is all around us. If you’re looking to find that perfect name that captures the essence of your fictional world, this guide is here to help with some cool planet names.

Classic Mythology-Inspired Planet Names

Zephyros – Greek god of the west wind.

– Greek god of the west wind. Helios – Greek god of the sun.

– Greek god of the sun. Nyx – Greek goddess of the night.

– Greek goddess of the night. Aether – Greek god of the upper air and light.

– Greek god of the upper air and light. Hades – Greek god of the underworld.

– Greek god of the underworld. Persephone – Greek goddess of spring and queen of the underworld.

– Greek goddess of spring and queen of the underworld. Apollo – Greek god of the sun, music, and prophecy.

– Greek god of the sun, music, and prophecy. Artemis – Greek goddess of the hunt and moon.

– Greek goddess of the hunt and moon. Hermes – Greek messenger god and god of travelers.

– Greek messenger god and god of travelers. Athena – Greek goddess of wisdom and war.

– Greek goddess of wisdom and war. Thor – Norse god of thunder.

– Norse god of thunder. Freya – Norse goddess of love, beauty, and fertility.

– Norse goddess of love, beauty, and fertility. Odin – Norse god of wisdom, poetry, and war.

– Norse god of wisdom, poetry, and war. Loki – Norse god of mischief.

– Norse god of mischief. Frigg – Norse goddess of marriage and motherhood.

– Norse goddess of marriage and motherhood. Tyr – Norse god of war and justice.

– Norse god of war and justice. Baldur – Norse god of light and purity.

– Norse god of light and purity. Ra – Egyptian god of the sun.

– Egyptian god of the sun. Osiris – Egyptian god of the afterlife and resurrection.

– Egyptian god of the afterlife and resurrection. Isis – Egyptian goddess of magic and motherhood.

– Egyptian goddess of magic and motherhood. Anubis – Egyptian god of mummification and the afterlife.

– Egyptian god of mummification and the afterlife. Horus – Egyptian god of the sky and kingship.

– Egyptian god of the sky and kingship. Bastet – Egyptian goddess of home, fertility, and cats.

– Egyptian goddess of home, fertility, and cats. Sekhmet – Egyptian goddess of war and healing.

– Egyptian goddess of war and healing. Marduk – Babylonian god of creation and storm.

– Babylonian god of creation and storm. Tiamat – Babylonian primordial goddess of the ocean.

– Babylonian primordial goddess of the ocean. Quetzalcoatl – Aztec god of wind and learning.

– Aztec god of wind and learning. Tezcatlipoca – Aztec god of the night sky and judgment.

– Aztec god of the night sky and judgment. Kukulkan – Mayan serpent god of the wind.

– Mayan serpent god of the wind. Huitzilopochtli – Aztec god of war and the sun.

Names Inspired by Celestial Bodies

Sirius – The brightest star in the night sky, located in the Canis Major constellation.

– The brightest star in the night sky, located in the Canis Major constellation. Orion – A prominent constellation named after a hunter in Greek mythology.

– A prominent constellation named after a hunter in Greek mythology. Vega – A bright star in the Lyra constellation, often associated with music.

– A bright star in the Lyra constellation, often associated with music. Andromeda – A galaxy named after a princess in Greek mythology.

– A galaxy named after a princess in Greek mythology. Polaris – Also known as the North Star, it is the brightest star in the Ursa Minor constellation.

– Also known as the North Star, it is the brightest star in the Ursa Minor constellation. Betelgeuse – A red supergiant star in the Orion constellation.

– A red supergiant star in the Orion constellation. Rigel – A bright star in the Orion constellation.

– A bright star in the Orion constellation. Cassiopeia – A constellation named after a vain queen in Greek mythology.

– A constellation named after a vain queen in Greek mythology. Altair – A star in the Aquila constellation, known as the Eagle.

– A star in the Aquila constellation, known as the Eagle. Aldebaran – A giant star in the Taurus constellation, often called the “Eye of the Bull.”

– A giant star in the Taurus constellation, often called the “Eye of the Bull.” Proxima – Refers to Proxima Centauri, the closest known star to the Sun.

– Refers to Proxima Centauri, the closest known star to the Sun. Cygnus – A constellation named after the swan in Greek mythology.

– A constellation named after the swan in Greek mythology. Arcturus – A bright star in the Boötes constellation.

– A bright star in the Boötes constellation. Draco – A constellation representing a dragon in Greek mythology.

– A constellation representing a dragon in Greek mythology. Hydra – The largest constellation in the night sky, named after a water serpent.

– The largest constellation in the night sky, named after a water serpent. Lyra – A constellation representing a lyre, associated with the Greek musician Orpheus.

– A constellation representing a lyre, associated with the Greek musician Orpheus. Pegasus – A constellation named after the winged horse in Greek mythology.

– A constellation named after the winged horse in Greek mythology. Sagitta – A constellation representing an arrow, often associated with Hercules.

– A constellation representing an arrow, often associated with Hercules. Scorpius – A constellation named after a scorpion.

– A constellation named after a scorpion. Taurus – A constellation representing a bull.

– A constellation representing a bull. Ursa – Refers to Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, the Great and Little Bears.

– Refers to Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, the Great and Little Bears. Phoenix – A minor constellation named after the mythical firebird.

– A minor constellation named after the mythical firebird. Carina – A constellation representing the keel of a ship, part of the Argo Navis.

– A constellation representing the keel of a ship, part of the Argo Navis. Pleiades – A star cluster in the Taurus constellation, also known as the Seven Sisters.

– A star cluster in the Taurus constellation, also known as the Seven Sisters. Cepheus – A constellation named after a king in Greek mythology.

– A constellation named after a king in Greek mythology. Perseus – A constellation named after the Greek hero who slayed Medusa.

– A constellation named after the Greek hero who slayed Medusa. Auriga – A constellation representing a charioteer.

– A constellation representing a charioteer. Corvus – A small constellation named after a crow.

– A small constellation named after a crow. Lacerta – A faint constellation representing a lizard.

– A faint constellation representing a lizard. Monoceros – A constellation representing a unicorn.

Cool Exoplanet Names

Zenthara

Kryntar-9

Velora Prime

Eclipsion

Thalios-7

Draxion

Xenthos

Veridian

Quorath

Solaris Vex

Luminaris

Nexor

Eclipsia

Vortan-6

Astralis

Cygnor

Orbanis

Trionis

Krylos

Zephyron

Noctara

Solvex

Velanor

Krythos

Aerion

Zerthos

Pyros

Vortexia

Glacion

Xylaris

Cool Sci-Fi Planet Names

Nebulon-X

Drakonis

Zephyra-7

Galantris

Hyperion-5

Quantara

Kryton-4

Astoria Prime

Venatrix

Celestara

Nexus-12

Galaxor

Solara Prime

Nyxion

Cryonix

Phaedros

Vexilon

Zentara-9

Aetheron

Starforge

Orionis-6

Vantaris

Exotron

Luminos

Eclipsor

Xyberon

Starluna

Pulsarix

Voidara

Astronix

Cool Alien Planet Names

Xytrax

Zarnath

Kryllon

Volturis

Thraxis

Nibiru-8

Klythos

Rygel Prime

Vorlax

Xantar

Zaltron

Myxar

Quanthor

Xenotara

Drivon

Vortanis

Ulthor

Zephyros-9

Lycoris

Qylar

Zyxara

Tholara

Zarnyx

Xeltrion

Nyktara

Qrylox

Zynthar

Yloria

Velkara

Krylonis

Cool Fantasy Planet Names

Eldoria

Faeloria

Draconis

Aeloria

Vyrnwyn

Sylvaris

Eryndor

Avaloria

Nymaria

Vaeloria

Tyradon

Gryndor

Solaria

Lunaris

Valoria

Elunara

Astralyn

Myrthos

Vaeldor

Lytheria

Etherea

Caelum

Vryndor

Sylvarin

Eldrion

Faenor

Galadorn

Lyandra

Thaloria

Aetheria

Cool Nature-Inspired Planet Names

Arboris

Oceana

Pyronis

Sylphara

Terraflora

Aquaris

Zephyra

Lithora

Solara

Glaciera

Verdantis

Tempestia

Maris

Floranis

Borealis

Serenis

Stormara

Ignis

Lunara

Celestria

Arboron

Cascadea

Thornis

Equinoxia

Verdora

Emberis

Floralyn

Zephyrus

Mistara

Crystalis

Names Inspired by Colors and Gemstones

Amethyra

Rubyra

Sapphira

Citrinia

Emeraldis

Onyxia

Aquamaris

Topazia

Garnetis

Peridotis

Turquina

Alabastron

Opalys

Malachora

Lazulia

Obsidiana

Coralyn

Diamondra

Amberis

Jadeon

Roseara

Indigara

Carnelia

Moonstonea

Silvaris

Vermilionis

Zirconia

Goldara

Crimsara

Azureon

Cool Planet Names for a Story

Aetherion

Drakoria

Valyra

Mythara

Quorathis

Lyronis

Galadore

Mystria

Zephyros-Prime

Virelia

Solstara

Valtoria

Astridon

Nytheria

Kyralis

Eclipsara

Verdonia

Lunaris-5

Sylvora

Tempestora

Krysalon

Thalorian

Starfallia

Calystria

Solsticea

Arcanis

Lytheron

Mythoria

Solvaris

Veilara

Abstract and Conceptual Planet Names