153 Cool and Mysterious Female Vampire Names to Inspire You

Vampires have fascinated us for centuries, appearing in countless tales of mystery and allure. Their enigmatic and powerful nature draws us in, making them popular characters in books, movies, and TV shows.

If you’re creating a vampire character, finding the perfect name is essential. A great name captures the essence of these dark, intriguing beings and adds depth to your story. To help you with this task, we’ve compiled a list of captivating female vampire names.

Cool Female Vampire Names

1. Carmilla

Carmilla, originating from the classic Gothic novella by Sheridan Le Fanu, is one of the earliest vampire characters in literature. She is known for her beauty, charm, and mysterious nature. As a female vampire name, Carmilla exudes an air of elegance and enigma, perfect for a character who captivates and seduces her victims with ease.

2. Lilith

Lilith, rooted in Jewish mythology, is often depicted as a powerful and independent figure. She is sometimes considered the first vampire due to her rebellious nature and association with the night. As a female vampire name, Lilith suggests a strong, fierce personality with a dark and alluring presence.

3. Selene

Selene, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, carries a sense of mystery and ethereal beauty. The name evokes images of the night and the supernatural. As a female vampire name, Selene is perfect for a character who embodies grace and otherworldly charm, moving through the shadows with silent elegance.

4. Drusilla

Drusilla, popularized by the character from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” is known for her whimsical and eerie demeanor. The name has an old-world charm and a hint of madness. As a female vampire name, Drusilla suggests a character who is unpredictable and mesmerizing, with a touch of gothic flair.

5. Bella

Bella, made famous by the “Twilight” series, is a modern name that has become synonymous with vampire romance. The name is simple yet evocative, suggesting a character who is both relatable and enchanting. As a female vampire name, Bella fits a character who bridges the human and supernatural worlds with ease.

6. Katherine

Katherine, also known as Katerina, is a name that carries sophistication and strength. Popularized by characters in shows like “The Vampire Diaries,” Katherine suggests a cunning and resilient vampire who navigates her eternal life with grace and strategy. It’s a name for a character who is both formidable and captivating.

7. Rosalie

Rosalie, another name from the “Twilight” series, exudes elegance and beauty. The name carries an aristocratic air, fitting for a vampire who has lived through centuries with style and poise. As a female vampire name, Rosalie suggests a character who is both stunning and complex, with a regal presence.

8. Rebekah

Rebekah, known from “The Vampire Diaries,” is a name that blends traditional charm with a modern twist. The name suggests a character who is fiercely loyal and deeply emotional, navigating her immortal life with passion. As a female vampire name, Rebekah fits a character who is both strong and sensitive, with a rich backstory.

9. Elena

Elena, a name that means “light” or “bright,” contrasts beautifully with the dark nature of vampires. Known from “The Vampire Diaries,” Elena is a name that suggests a character who brings hope and warmth, even in the darkest of circumstances. As a female vampire name, Elena is perfect for a character who embodies light and darkness.

10. Esme

Esme, a name with French origins meaning “loved,” carries a sense of warmth and affection. Known from the “Twilight” series, Esme suggests a nurturing and protective vampire who cares deeply for her coven. As a female vampire name, Esme fits a character who is compassionate and caring, yet possesses the strength of an immortal.

11. Clara

Clara, a name that means “bright” or “clear,” has a timeless quality. It suggests a vampire who has a sharp intellect and a clear sense of purpose. As a female vampire name, Clara is fitting for a character who navigates the complexities of her immortal life with wisdom and clarity.

12. Nora

Nora, meaning “light,” carries a soft and approachable quality. It suggests a vampire who has retained her humanity and warmth despite her dark nature. As a female vampire name, Nora is perfect for a character who is gentle and kind, yet possesses an inner strength and resilience.

13. Fiona

Fiona, a name of Gaelic origin meaning “fair” or “white,” has a mystical and enchanting quality. It suggests a vampire who is both beautiful and formidable. As a female vampire name, Fiona is fitting for a character who captivates with her beauty and commands respect with her strength.

14. Vivian

Vivian, meaning “alive” or “lively,” carries a sense of vitality and energy. It suggests a vampire who embraces her immortality with enthusiasm and vigor. As a female vampire name, Vivian is perfect for a character who is dynamic and charismatic, bringing life to the shadows.

15. Ava

Ava, a name with multiple origins meaning “life” or “bird,” suggests a character who is free-spirited and independent. As a female vampire name, Ava is fitting for a character who soars through her immortal life with grace and freedom, unbound by the constraints of her condition.

16. Violet

Violet, inspired by the flower and the color, carries a sense of delicacy and mystery. It suggests a vampire who is both gentle and enigmatic. As a female vampire name, Violet is perfect for a character who moves gracefully through the night, leaving a trail of intrigue and beauty.

17. Juliet

Juliet, a name made famous by Shakespeare, suggests romance and tragedy. It is fitting for a vampire who has experienced deep love and loss. As a female vampire name, Juliet conveys a sense of timeless romance and enduring passion, perfect for a character with a dramatic and emotional story.

18. Ivy

Ivy, inspired by the climbing plant, symbolizes fidelity and resilience. It suggests a vampire who is steadfast and enduring. As a female vampire name, Ivy is fitting for a character who navigates the challenges of immortality with strength and determination, clinging to life with a tenacious spirit.

19. Astrid

Astrid, a name of Scandinavian origin meaning “divine strength” or “godly beauty,” carries a powerful and celestial quality. It suggests a vampire who is both beautiful and formidable. As a female vampire name, Astrid is perfect for a character who commands respect and awe with her divine presence.

20. Bianca

Bianca, meaning “white” or “pure,” contrasts with the dark nature of vampires, adding an intriguing depth to the character. It suggests a vampire who has a pure heart and a noble spirit. As a female vampire name, Bianca is fitting for a character who strives to retain her purity and goodness despite her vampiric nature.

21. Jade

Jade, inspired by the precious stone, symbolizes wisdom and tranquility. It suggests a vampire who is wise and serene, navigating her immortal life with calm and insight. As a female vampire name, Jade is perfect for a character who possesses both inner peace and profound knowledge.

22. Scarlett

Scarlett, a name that evokes the color of blood, is fitting for a vampire. It suggests a character who is passionate and bold, unafraid to embrace her dark nature. As a female vampire name, Scarlett is perfect for a character who is both fiery and captivating, leaving a lasting impression.

23. Mara

Mara, a name that means “bitter” in Hebrew, carries a sense of melancholy and depth. It suggests a vampire who has faced many challenges and sorrows. As a female vampire name, Mara is fitting for a character who is introspective and complex, with a rich and emotional backstory.

24. Luna

Luna, inspired by the Latin word for “moon,” carries a sense of mystery and magic. It suggests a vampire who is in tune with the night and the supernatural. As a female vampire name, Luna is perfect for a character who embodies the mystique and allure of the moonlit world.

25. Zara

Zara, a name of Arabic origin meaning “princess” or “flower,” suggests a character who is both regal and delicate. As a female vampire name, Zara is fitting for a character who commands respect and admiration, moving through her immortal life with grace and elegance.

26. Evelyn

Evelyn, a name that means “desired” or “wished for,” carries a sense of longing and beauty. It suggests a vampire who is both captivating and elusive. As a female vampire name, Evelyn is perfect for a character who inspires desire and fascination, leaving others in awe of her presence.

27. Nadia

Nadia, a name of Slavic origin meaning “hope,” suggests a character who brings light and optimism despite her dark nature. As a female vampire name, Nadia is fitting for a character who strives to find hope and goodness in her immortal life, offering a glimmer of light in the darkness.

28. Talia

Talia, a name of Hebrew origin meaning “dew from heaven,” carries a sense of freshness and purity. It suggests a vampire who retains her innocence and grace. As a female vampire name, Talia is perfect for a character who is both gentle and serene, navigating her immortal life with a calm and soothing presence.

29. Serena

Serena, a name that means “tranquil” or “serene,” carries a sense of peace and calm. It suggests a vampire who is composed and wise, moving through her immortal life with a sense of tranquility. As a female vampire name, Serena is fitting for a character who brings a soothing and peaceful presence to the dark world of vampires.

30. Adelaide

Adelaide, a name of German origin meaning “noble” or “kind,” carries a sense of dignity and grace. It suggests a vampire who is both noble and compassionate. As a female vampire name, Adelaide is perfect for a character who commands respect and admiration, embodying the qualities of nobility and kindness in her immortal life.

Unique Female Vampire Names

1. Seraphina

Seraphina, derived from the Hebrew word for “burning ones,” is associated with high-ranking angels known as seraphim. This name exudes an air of celestial beauty and fiery intensity. As a female vampire name, Seraphina suggests a character who possesses both divine grace and an underlying power, blending the ethereal with the vampiric allure, making her both captivating and formidable.

2. Esmeralda

Esmeralda, meaning “emerald” in Spanish, carries a sense of exotic beauty and precious rarity. The name evokes images of lush green forests and hidden treasures. As a female vampire name, Esmeralda suggests a character who is both enchanting and mysterious, with an aura of elegance and sophistication, captivating those who dare to get close.

3. Valeria

Valeria, of Latin origin meaning “strong” or “healthy,” conveys a sense of strength and resilience. This name is fitting for a vampire who has survived through the ages, growing stronger with time. As a female vampire name, Valeria suggests a character who is both powerful and alluring, commanding respect and admiration from all who encounter her.

4. Isolde

Isolde, rooted in Arthurian legend, is known for her tragic love story with Tristan. The name carries a sense of romance and mystique. As a female vampire name, Isolde suggests a character who embodies timeless love and haunting beauty, someone who captivates with her tragic elegance and deep emotional depth, leaving a lasting impression on those she meets.

5. Aradia

Aradia, a name associated with the queen of witches in Italian folklore, exudes a sense of magical power and mystery. As a female vampire name, Aradia suggests a character who is both enchanting and formidable, blending witchcraft with vampiric allure. She is a master of the arcane arts, using her knowledge and charm to weave spells and captivate those around her.

6. Celestia

Celestia, derived from the Latin word for “heavenly,” carries an ethereal and divine quality. As a female vampire name, Celestia suggests a character who possesses otherworldly beauty and grace, moving through the night with an air of celestial mystery. She is both enchanting and untouchable, a vision of heavenly perfection with a dark, vampiric twist.

7. Zephyrine

Zephyrine, inspired by the Greek god of the west wind, Zephyrus, conveys a sense of gentle yet unpredictable power. As a female vampire name, Zephyrine suggests a character who is both graceful and elusive, moving through life like a soft breeze with a hidden strength. She is a force of nature, captivating and serene yet capable of sudden, powerful shifts.

8. Amara

Amara, meaning “eternal” or “unfading” in various languages, exudes a sense of timeless beauty and endurance. As a female vampire name, Amara suggests a character who is both captivating and enduring, with a presence that remains strong and alluring through the ages. She embodies eternal elegance and charm, captivating all who cross her path.

9. Thalassa

Thalassa, the Greek word for “sea,” evokes images of the deep, mysterious ocean. As a female vampire name, Thalassa suggests a character who is both serene and powerful, with a depth of emotion and a captivating presence. She is as unpredictable as the sea, enchanting those who dare to explore her depths with her vast and mysterious allure.

10. Luciana

Luciana, meaning “light” in Latin, carries a sense of illumination and brilliance. As a female vampire name, Luciana suggests a character who brings light to the darkest corners, captivating with her radiant beauty and inner strength. She embodies a blend of light and dark, using her charm and intelligence to navigate the shadows with grace.

11. Octavia

Octavia, of Latin origin meaning “eighth,” has a regal and classical feel. As a female vampire name, Octavia suggests a character who possesses an air of nobility and wisdom, moving through her immortal life with dignity and poise. She commands respect and admiration, her presence as timeless and grand as the ancient empires.

12. Elysia

Elysia, inspired by the Elysian Fields of Greek mythology, represents paradise and eternal bliss. As a female vampire name, Elysia suggests a character who embodies ethereal beauty and serenity, moving through life with an air of divine grace. She is a vision of heavenly perfection, captivating with her otherworldly allure and serene presence.

13. Nerissa

Nerissa, derived from the Greek word for “sea nymph,” carries a sense of aquatic beauty and enchantment. As a female vampire name, Nerissa suggests a character who is both captivating and mysterious, with a charm as deep and unfathomable as the ocean. She enchants those who cross her path, her beauty and allure as fluid and mesmerizing as the sea.

14. Calista

Calista, meaning “most beautiful” in Greek, exudes an air of stunning beauty and elegance. As a female vampire name, Calista suggests a character who is both captivating and flawless, with a charm that enchants all who meet her. She embodies the pinnacle of beauty, her presence as dazzling and unforgettable as a precious gem.

15. Ophelia

Ophelia, a name made famous by Shakespeare’s tragic character in “Hamlet,” carries a sense of romantic melancholy and depth. As a female vampire name, Ophelia suggests a character who is both hauntingly beautiful and emotionally complex, her tragic elegance captivating those who dare to delve into her mysterious past.

16. Isabeau

Isabeau, a variant of Isabelle, carries a sense of noble beauty and grace. As a female vampire name, Isabeau suggests a character who is both regal and enchanting, her presence commanding respect and admiration. She navigates her immortal life with elegance and poise, her beauty and charm timeless and captivating.

17. Aurelia

Aurelia, meaning “golden” in Latin, exudes a sense of radiance and nobility. As a female vampire name, Aurelia suggests a character who shines with an inner light, her presence warm and captivating. She embodies the elegance and allure of gold, enchanting all who meet her with her timeless beauty and charm.

18. Draven

Draven, a name with a dark and mysterious edge, suggests a character who is both enigmatic and powerful. As a female vampire name, Draven conveys a sense of strength and allure, her presence commanding attention and respect. She navigates the shadows with confidence and grace, her dark beauty captivating those who dare to look closer.

19. Niamh

Niamh, pronounced “Neev,” is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright” or “radiant.” As a female vampire name, Niamh suggests a character who shines with an inner light, her beauty and charm captivating all who meet her. She embodies a blend of light and dark, her presence as enchanting and radiant as a star.

20. Rowena

Rowena, a name of Old English origin meaning “fame” and “joy,” carries a sense of noble beauty and grace. As a female vampire name, Rowena suggests a character who is both regal and captivating, her presence commanding admiration and respect. She navigates her immortal life with elegance and poise, her charm timeless and unforgettable.

21. Sapphira

Sapphira, inspired by the precious gemstone sapphire, exudes a sense of regal beauty and elegance. As a female vampire name, Sapphira suggests a character who is both stunning and mysterious, her presence as captivating and precious as the gemstone. She enchants those who meet her with her dazzling beauty and timeless charm.

22. Vespera

Vespera, derived from the Latin word for “evening star,” carries an air of celestial beauty and mystery. As a female vampire name, Vespera suggests a character who shines in the darkness, her presence enchanting and ethereal. She embodies the allure of the night, captivating all who cross her path with her otherworldly charm.

23. Zelenia

Zelenia, a unique and exotic name, suggests a character who is both mysterious and enchanting. As a female vampire name, Zelenia conveys a sense of otherworldly beauty and allure, her presence captivating and unforgettable. She moves through life with an air of mystique, her charm as captivating as the rarest of treasures.

24. Xanthe

Xanthe, meaning “golden” or “yellow” in Greek, carries a sense of radiance and beauty. As a female vampire name, Xanthe suggests a character who shines with an inner light, her presence warm and captivating. She embodies the elegance and allure of gold, enchanting all who meet her with her timeless beauty and charm.

25. Ravenna

Ravenna, inspired by the dark and mysterious raven, suggests a character who is both enigmatic and captivating. As a female vampire name, Ravenna conveys a sense of strength and allure, her presence commanding attention and respect. She navigates the shadows with confidence and grace, her dark beauty captivating those who dare to look closer.

26. Thalia

Thalia, meaning “to blossom” in Greek, carries a sense of beauty and vitality. As a female vampire name, Thalia suggests a character who is both captivating and full of life, her presence enchanting and vibrant. She embodies the elegance and allure of a blossoming flower, her charm timeless and unforgettable.

27. Morgana

Morgana, inspired by the enchantress Morgan le Fay from Arthurian legend, exudes a sense of magical power and mystery. As a female vampire name, Morgana suggests a character who is both enchanting and formidable, blending sorcery with vampiric allure. She is a master of the arcane arts, using her knowledge and charm to weave spells and captivate those around her.

28. Althea

Althea, a name of Greek origin meaning “healer,” carries a sense of wisdom and grace. As a female vampire name, Althea suggests a character who possesses both beauty and intelligence, using her knowledge to navigate the complexities of her immortal life. She is as captivating as she is wise, her presence commanding respect and admiration.

29. Yvaine

Yvaine, inspired by the character from Neil Gaiman’s “Stardust,” carries a sense of celestial beauty and grace. As a female vampire name, Yvaine suggests a character who shines with an inner light, her presence enchanting and ethereal. She embodies the allure of the stars, captivating all who cross her path with her otherworldly charm.

30. Zafira

Zafira, meaning “victorious” in Arabic, exudes a sense of strength and elegance. As a female vampire name, Zafira suggests a character who is both powerful and captivating, her presence commanding admiration and respect. She navigates her immortal life with confidence and grace, her beauty and charm timeless and unforgettable.

Female Vampire Names Inspired by Mythology and Folklore

1. Morrigan

Morrigan, from Irish mythology, is a goddess of war, fate, and death, often associated with crows or ravens. She is known for her ability to shape-shift and foretell doom, embodying both beauty and a fierce, formidable presence. As a female vampire name, Morrigan suggests a powerful, enigmatic personality with a deep connection to the supernatural.

2. Nyx

Nyx, the primordial goddess of the night in Greek mythology, is a powerful and enigmatic figure who represents the mysteries and beauty of the night. She is often depicted as a shadowy and beautiful woman. As a female vampire name, Nyx conveys an aura of mystery, darkness, and elegance, perfect for a character who thrives in the shadows.

3. Hecate

Hecate, the Greek goddess of witchcraft, magic, and the night, is often associated with crossroads and the underworld. She is a powerful and mystical figure, known for her ability to navigate the boundaries between the mortal and divine realms. As a female vampire name, Hecate suggests a character who is deeply connected to magic and the supernatural, exuding an air of mystery and power.

4. Circe

Circe, a sorceress from Greek mythology, is known for her ability to transform humans into animals using her magical potions. She is a powerful and cunning figure who embodies both beauty and danger. As a female vampire name, Circe suggests a character who is enchanting and manipulative, with a deep understanding of magic and transformation.

5. Artemis

Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt, wilderness, and moon, is a symbol of independence and strength. She is often depicted with a bow and arrows, embodying both grace and fierceness. As a female vampire name, Artemis suggests a character who is a skilled hunter and protector, navigating the night with agility and precision.

6. Freya

Freya, the Norse goddess of love, beauty, and war, is a multifaceted figure known for her fierce and passionate nature. She is associated with fertility and magic, often depicted riding a chariot pulled by cats. As a female vampire name, Freya suggests a character who is both enchanting and powerful, with a deep connection to both love and battle.

7. Ariadne

Ariadne, from Greek mythology, is known for her role in helping Theseus navigate the Labyrinth and defeat the Minotaur. She embodies intelligence, resourcefulness, and loyalty. As a female vampire name, Ariadne suggests a character who is clever and devoted, capable of guiding others through difficult situations with grace and cunning.

8. Persephone

Persephone, the Greek goddess of the underworld and springtime, represents the duality of life and death. Abducted by Hades, she becomes the queen of the underworld while still bringing life and growth each spring. As a female vampire name, Persephone embodies the balance of darkness and light, suggesting a character who moves between worlds with elegance and power.

9. Medusa

Medusa, from Greek mythology, is a Gorgon known for her hair of snakes and her ability to turn people to stone with her gaze. Once a beautiful maiden, she was cursed by Athena, transforming her into a symbol of both beauty and terror. As a female vampire name, Medusa suggests a character who is both captivating and dangerous, possessing a fearsome and mesmerizing presence.

10. Pandora

Pandora, the first woman in Greek mythology, is known for opening a box that released all the evils into the world, leaving only hope inside. She represents curiosity and the unforeseen consequences of one’s actions. As a female vampire name, Pandora suggests a character who is both inquisitive and complex, embodying the balance of innocence and the release of darkness.

11. Rhea

Rhea, the mother of gods in Greek mythology, is a titaness known for her nurturing and protective nature. She saved her children from being devoured by their father, Cronus. As a female vampire name, Rhea suggests a character who is both powerful and maternal, with a strong protective instinct and a deep connection to ancient wisdom.

12. Isis

Isis, the Egyptian goddess of magic, motherhood, and fertility, is one of the most important deities in ancient Egyptian mythology. She is known for her magical prowess and her role in resurrecting her husband, Osiris. As a female vampire name, Isis conveys a sense of mystery, power, and profound knowledge, perfect for a character who is both nurturing and formidable.

13. Gaia

Gaia, the personification of the Earth in Greek mythology, is the primal mother goddess who gave birth to the Titans and all life. She represents nature, fertility, and the nurturing aspects of the earth. As a female vampire name, Gaia suggests a character who is deeply connected to nature and the cycles of life and death, embodying the essence of the earth itself.

14. Eris

Eris, the Greek goddess of strife and discord, is known for causing chaos and conflict. Her most famous act was throwing the golden apple that led to the Trojan War. As a female vampire name, Eris suggests a character who thrives on chaos and disruption, using her cunning and influence to stir up trouble and challenge the status quo.

15. Brigid

Brigid, a goddess from Celtic mythology, is associated with healing, poetry, and smithcraft. She is revered as a powerful and benevolent figure who brings inspiration and transformation. As a female vampire name, Brigid suggests a character who is both creative and strong, using her talents to heal and transform those around her with a touch of magic.

16. Calliope

Calliope, the Greek muse of epic poetry, is known for her eloquence and artistic inspiration. She is often depicted with a writing tablet and stylus. As a female vampire name, Calliope suggests a character who is both creative and wise, inspiring others with her artistic talents and deep understanding of the world.

17. Danae

Danae, a princess in Greek mythology, is known for her beauty and her role as the mother of Perseus. She was imprisoned by her father but was visited by Zeus in the form of a golden shower. As a female vampire name, Danae suggests a character who is both alluring and resilient, overcoming obstacles with grace and strength.

18. Eos

Eos, the Greek goddess of the dawn, is known for bringing the first light of day. She is often depicted as a beautiful woman with rosy fingers. As a female vampire name, Eos suggests a character who embodies the promise of new beginnings and the beauty of the early morning light, even within the darkness of the night.

19. Hera

Hera, the queen of the gods in Greek mythology, is known for her power, jealousy, and devotion to her husband, Zeus. She is the goddess of marriage and childbirth. As a female vampire name, Hera suggests a character who is regal and commanding, possessing both strength and a deep sense of loyalty and protection.

20. Juno

Juno, the Roman counterpart of Hera, is the queen of the gods and the goddess of marriage and childbirth. She is often depicted as a majestic and protective figure. As a female vampire name, Juno suggests a character who is both powerful and nurturing, with a regal presence and a fierce protective instinct.

21. Minerva

Minerva, the Roman goddess of wisdom and war, is known for her strategic mind and protective nature. She is often depicted with an owl, symbolizing wisdom. As a female vampire name, Minerva suggests a character who is both intelligent and formidable, using her knowledge and cunning to navigate the complexities of her immortal life.

22. Nemesis

Nemesis, the Greek goddess of retribution and justice, is known for her role in enacting divine punishment. She represents balance and the consequences of one’s actions. As a female vampire name, Nemesis suggests a character who is both fair and relentless, ensuring that justice is served with a firm and unwavering hand.

23. Oya Oya, an Orisha in Yoruba mythology, is the goddess of winds, storms, and transformation. She is a powerful and dynamic figure known for her ability to bring change. As a female vampire name, Oya suggests a character who is both fierce and transformative, harnessing the power of the elements to navigate her immortal life with strength and grace. 24. Psyche Psyche, a mortal woman in Greek mythology, became the goddess of the soul after enduring many trials and reuniting with her love, Eros. She represents the human soul and its journey towards immortality. As a female vampire name, Psyche suggests a character who is both resilient and deeply introspective, embodying the journey of transformation and eternal love. 25. Venus Venus, the Roman goddess of love and beauty, is known for her enchanting allure and captivating presence. She is often depicted as the epitome of beauty and desire. As a female vampire name, Venus suggests a character who is both mesmerizing and powerful, using her charm and beauty to captivate and control those around her. 26. Zorya Zorya, from Slavic mythology, are two guardian goddesses representing the morning and evening stars. They protect the universe from chaos by watching over the doomsday hound, Simargl. As a female vampire name, Zorya suggests a character who is both protective and vigilant, embodying the balance between light and dark with grace and strength.

Gothic and Dark-Themed Female Vampire Names

1. Raven

Raven, inspired by the dark and mysterious bird, symbolizes intelligence and transformation. Often associated with omens and the supernatural, this name evokes an air of gothic elegance and mystery. As a female vampire name, Raven suggests a character who is both enigmatic and captivating, moving through the night with a quiet, commanding presence.

2. Morticia

Morticia, famously associated with Morticia Addams from “The Addams Family,” embodies gothic glamour and dark sophistication. With her elegant demeanor and macabre charm, Morticia is a perfect name for a female vampire who exudes both grace and an eerie allure, captivating all who meet her with her dark beauty.

3. Elvira

Elvira, known for the iconic horror hostess Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, is a name that blends campy horror with gothic charm. As a female vampire name, Elvira suggests a character who is both playful and sinister, using her wit and dark charisma to enchant and entertain those around her, all while hiding a more menacing nature.

4. Belladonna

Belladonna, meaning “beautiful lady” in Italian, is also the name of a poisonous plant, adding a touch of danger to its elegance. As a female vampire name, Belladonna suggests a character who is both stunningly beautiful and deadly, using her charm to lure in unsuspecting victims before revealing her darker side.

5. Lenore

Lenore, popularized by Edgar Allan Poe’s poem “The Raven,” evokes a sense of gothic romance and melancholy. As a female vampire name, Lenore suggests a character who is both tragic and enchanting, moving through her immortal life with an air of sorrowful beauty and an irresistible allure.

6. Tempest

Tempest, meaning “storm,” conveys a sense of wild, untamed power and emotion. As a female vampire name, Tempest suggests a character who is both fierce and passionate, capable of stirring up intense feelings and chaos wherever she goes. Her presence is like a storm, unpredictable and captivating.

7. Ligeia

Ligeia, another name from Edgar Allan Poe’s works, exudes an air of mystery and dark allure. The name is associated with beauty and an almost supernatural presence. As a female vampire name, Ligeia suggests a character who is both mesmerizing and eerie, captivating those around her with her haunting elegance and enigmatic charm.

8. Seraphine

Seraphine, derived from the word “seraph,” meaning an angelic being, contrasts its celestial origins with a dark twist. As a female vampire name, Seraphine suggests a character who embodies both divine beauty and a hidden, darker nature, using her ethereal allure to conceal her true, vampiric intentions.

9. Victoria

Victoria, a name meaning “victory,” carries a sense of regality and strength. As a female vampire name, Victoria suggests a character who is both commanding and elegant, ruling her immortal life with an iron fist wrapped in velvet. Her presence is both authoritative and enchanting, drawing others to her with her undeniable power.

10. Ebony

Ebony, inspired by the deep, dark wood, symbolizes elegance and strength. As a female vampire name, Ebony suggests a character who is both beautiful and resilient, moving through the shadows with grace and an unyielding will. Her dark allure is as captivating as it is mysterious.

11. Lavinia

Lavinia, a name of Latin origin, carries a sense of classical elegance and tragedy. As a female vampire name, Lavinia suggests a character who is both refined and haunting, with a tragic past that adds depth to her dark beauty. She navigates her immortal life with poise and a touch of sorrowful grace.

12. Mysteria

Mysteria, a name that evokes mystery and the unknown, is perfect for a character shrouded in secrecy and allure. As a female vampire name, Mysteria suggests a character who is enigmatic and captivating, with an aura of intrigue that draws others in, leaving them entranced by her dark and hidden depths.

13. Desdemona

Desdemona, famously known from Shakespeare’s “Othello,” symbolizes tragic beauty and innocence. As a female vampire name, Desdemona suggests a character who is both pure and sorrowful, with a tragic past that adds to her haunting allure. She captivates with her delicate grace and the depth of her sorrowful beauty.

14. Hesperia

Hesperia, derived from the Greek word for “evening star,” carries a sense of celestial beauty and mystery. As a female vampire name, Hesperia suggests a character who shines in the darkness, her presence as enchanting as the evening star. She embodies both the allure of the night and the mystery of the cosmos.

15. Celeste

Celeste, meaning “heavenly” in Latin, evokes a sense of ethereal beauty and grace. As a female vampire name, Celeste suggests a character who possesses an otherworldly allure, captivating those around her with her divine elegance and hidden, dark nature. She moves through life with a celestial grace that belies her vampiric essence.

16. Valencia

Valencia, a name of Spanish origin meaning “brave” or “strong,” conveys a sense of courage and resilience. As a female vampire name, Valencia suggests a character who is both bold and captivating, navigating her immortal life with strength and determination. Her presence commands respect and admiration, drawing others to her with her fearless allure.

17. Ivory

Ivory, inspired by the smooth, white material, symbolizes purity and elegance. As a female vampire name, Ivory suggests a character who is both beautiful and haunting, her pale beauty captivating those who meet her. She moves through life with a quiet, ethereal grace, concealing her darker nature beneath a facade of purity.

18. Thana

Thana, derived from the Greek word for “death,” carries a sense of dark power and mystery. As a female vampire name, Thana suggests a character who is both deadly and enchanting, embodying the essence of death with a captivating allure. Her presence is as mesmerizing as it is terrifying, drawing others in with her dark charm.

19. Zephyra Zephyra, inspired by the Greek god of the west wind, Zephyrus, conveys a sense of gentle yet unpredictable power. As a female vampire name, Zephyra suggests a character who moves through life with a serene grace, hiding a powerful and untamed nature beneath her calm exterior. Her presence is like a soft breeze, soothing yet capable of great force. 20. Lamia Lamia, a name from Greek mythology, refers to a beautiful queen turned child-eating demon. This name carries a sense of dark beauty and horror. As a female vampire name, Lamia suggests a character who is both alluring and terrifying, using her beauty to lure in victims before revealing her monstrous nature. 21. Evangeline Evangeline, meaning “bearer of good news” in Greek, contrasts its hopeful origins with a dark twist. As a female vampire name, Evangeline suggests a character who is both enchanting and sinister, using her angelic beauty to conceal her vampiric intentions. She captivates with her divine allure, hiding her true, dark nature beneath a facade of innocence.

Ancient Female Vampire Names

1. Anastasia

Anastasia, a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection,” evokes a sense of timeless elegance and regality. Known historically as the name of Russian royalty, Anastasia suggests a character who embodies grace and nobility, with an air of mystery surrounding her eternal life. As a female vampire name, Anastasia conveys a sense of sophistication and resilience, perfect for a character who has survived through the ages with poise.

2. Isabella

Isabella, a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God,” has a classic and refined quality. Historically, it has been borne by queens and noblewomen, suggesting a character of high status and beauty. As a female vampire name, Isabella suggests a character who is both enchanting and powerful, with a timeless allure that captivates all who meet her.

3. Alexandra

Alexandra, derived from the Greek name Alexandros, meaning “defender of the people,” carries a sense of strength and leadership. Historically associated with powerful queens and empresses, Alexandra suggests a character who is both regal and commanding. As a female vampire name, Alexandra conveys a sense of authority and elegance, perfect for a character who rules her immortal life with grace and power.

4. Cassandra

Cassandra, from Greek mythology, was a Trojan princess and prophetess cursed to foretell the future without being believed. The name carries a sense of tragic beauty and wisdom. As a female vampire name, Cassandra suggests a character who possesses deep knowledge and a haunting allure, using her prophetic abilities to navigate her eternal life.

5. Helena

Helena, a name of Greek origin meaning “light” or “torch,” has a classic and timeless beauty. Historically associated with Helen of Troy, famed for her beauty, Helena suggests a character who is both captivating and enchanting. As a female vampire name, Helena conveys a sense of radiant elegance and charm, perfect for a character who captivates those around her with her luminous presence.

6. Livia

Livia, a name of Latin origin meaning “blue” or “envious,” was the name of the powerful Roman empress Livia Drusilla. The name carries a sense of classical elegance and authority. As a female vampire name, Livia suggests a character who is both regal and formidable, navigating her immortal life with grace and an unyielding will.

7. Antonia

Antonia, a name of Latin origin, has been borne by many noblewomen throughout history. It carries a sense of classical beauty and strength. As a female vampire name, Antonia suggests a character who is both powerful and enchanting, using her charm and intelligence to navigate the complexities of her eternal existence.

8. Marcella

Marcella, a name of Latin origin meaning “warlike,” carries a sense of strength and determination. Historically associated with early Christian saints and noblewomen, Marcella suggests a character who is both resilient and captivating. As a female vampire name, Marcella conveys a sense of fierce elegance and power, perfect for a character who is both beautiful and formidable.

9. Julia

Julia, a name of Latin origin, has been borne by many women of noble Roman families, including the famous Julius Caesar’s family. The name carries a sense of classical beauty and grace. As a female vampire name, Julia suggests a character who is both elegant and captivating, navigating her immortal life with timeless charm and sophistication.

10. Diana

Diana, the Roman goddess of the hunt, moon, and nature, symbolizes independence and strength. The name carries a sense of celestial beauty and power. As a female vampire name, Diana suggests a character who is both enchanting and formidable, moving through the night with grace and an air of divine mystery.

11. Lydia

Lydia, a name of Greek origin meaning “from Lydia,” an ancient kingdom in Asia Minor, carries a sense of classical elegance and refinement. Historically associated with early Christian converts and noblewomen, Lydia suggests a character who is both graceful and enchanting. As a female vampire name, Lydia conveys a sense of timeless beauty and charm.

12. Claudia

Claudia, a name of Latin origin meaning “lame” or “enclosure,” has been borne by many Roman noblewomen and early saints. The name carries a sense of classical elegance and strength. As a female vampire name, Claudia suggests a character who is both powerful and captivating, navigating her immortal life with grace and an air of ancient nobility.

13. Sophia

Sophia, a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom,” has been a popular name throughout history, symbolizing intelligence and grace. The name carries a sense of timeless beauty and elegance. As a female vampire name, Sophia suggests a character who embodies both wisdom and enchantment, using her intelligence and charm to captivate those around her.

14. Cornelia

Cornelia, a name of Latin origin, has been borne by many women of noble Roman families, symbolizing dignity and strength. The name carries a sense of classical beauty and grace. As a female vampire name, Cornelia suggests a character who is both regal and enchanting, navigating her immortal life with an air of ancient nobility and charm.

15. Violetta

Violetta, derived from the Latin word “viola” meaning “violet,” carries a sense of delicate beauty and elegance. The name evokes images of the delicate violet flower, symbolizing grace and refinement. As a female vampire name, Violetta suggests a character who is both enchanting and mysterious, captivating those around her with her delicate charm and dark allure.

16. Sabina

Sabina, a name of Latin origin, has been borne by many early saints and noblewomen. The name carries a sense of classical beauty and strength. As a female vampire name, Sabina suggests a character who is both powerful and enchanting, using her charm and intelligence to navigate the complexities of her eternal existence.

17. Lucilla

Lucilla, a name of Latin origin meaning “light,” was borne by many noblewomen in ancient Rome. The name carries a sense of elegance and grace. As a female vampire name, Lucilla suggests a character who embodies both beauty and intelligence, using her radiant charm to navigate her immortal life with sophistication and allure.

18. Flavia

Flavia, a name of Latin origin meaning “golden” or “yellow-haired,” has been borne by many noble Roman families. The name carries a sense of classical beauty and refinement. As a female vampire name, Flavia suggests a character who is both enchanting and powerful, using her golden allure to captivate those around her.

19. Portia

Portia, a name of Latin origin, has been borne by many women in history and literature, symbolizing intelligence and grace. The name carries a sense of classical elegance and strength. As a female vampire name, Portia suggests a character who embodies both beauty and wisdom, using her charm and intelligence to navigate the complexities of her eternal life.

20. Tullia

Tullia, a name of Latin origin, was borne by the daughter of the famous Roman orator Cicero. The name carries a sense of classical elegance and refinement. As a female vampire name, Tullia suggests a character who is both enchanting and powerful, using her ancient wisdom and charm to captivate those around her.

21. Gaius

Gaius, though traditionally a male name, can be adapted for a strong and commanding female vampire character. The name carries a sense of classical power and authority. As a female vampire name, Gaius suggests a character who is both formidable and captivating, navigating her immortal life with strength and an air of ancient nobility.

22. Faustina

Faustina, a name of Latin origin meaning “fortunate” or “lucky,” has been borne by many Roman empresses and noblewomen. The name carries a sense of classical beauty and grace. As a female vampire name, Faustina suggests a character who is both enchanting and powerful, using her timeless charm and fortune to navigate her eternal life.

23. Agrippina

Agrippina, a name of Latin origin, was borne by several women in the Roman Empire, including the mother of Emperor Nero. The name carries a sense of classical power and ambition. As a female vampire name, Agrippina suggests a character who is both formidable and captivating, using her ancient wisdom and ambition to navigate the complexities of her immortal existence.

Female Vampire Names from Movies, TV Shows, and Books

Image source: Pinterest

1. Akasha

Akasha, the Queen of the Damned from Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles, is known as the mother of all vampires. She exudes an aura of ancient power and regal authority, ruling over her kind with an iron fist. As a female vampire name, Akasha suggests a character who is both formidable and enchanting, possessing a deep well of supernatural power and commanding respect and fear from all who encounter her.

2. Eli

Eli, from the Swedish film “Let the Right One In” and its American remake “Let Me In,” is a centuries-old vampire who appears as a young girl. Her name carries a sense of innocence that contrasts with her dark, vampiric nature. As a female vampire name, Eli suggests a character who is both mysterious and enduring, navigating the complexities of eternal life with a quiet, haunting presence.

3. Mirena

Mirena, from the film “Dracula Untold,” is the beloved wife of Vlad the Impaler, who becomes the legendary vampire Dracula. Mirena’s name carries a sense of romance and tragedy, embodying her role as both a loving partner and a catalyst for Vlad’s transformation. As a female vampire name, Mirena suggests a character who is both deeply emotional and profoundly influential, with a beauty that captivates and a presence that lingers.

4. Jessica

Jessica, from the TV series “True Blood,” is a young vampire who struggles to adapt to her new life. Her name is modern and relatable, contrasting with the supernatural world she inhabits. As a female vampire name, Jessica suggests a character who is both youthful and resilient, navigating the challenges of vampirism with determination and an evolving sense of self.

5. Mina

Mina, from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” is the fiancée of Jonathan Harker and a central character in the fight against Dracula. Her name carries a sense of purity and strength, embodying her role as both a victim and a survivor. As a female vampire name, Mina suggests a character who is both courageous and compassionate, fighting against darkness while maintaining her integrity and grace.

6. Tara

Tara, from the TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” is known for her gentle nature and powerful witchcraft. Though not originally a vampire, her name evokes a sense of strength and resilience. As a female vampire name, Tara suggests a character who is both nurturing and formidable, using her supernatural abilities to protect those she loves while navigating her own complex existence.

7. Alice

Alice, from the “Twilight” series, is a cheerful and optimistic vampire with the ability to see the future. Her name carries a sense of whimsy and lightness, contrasting with the darker aspects of vampirism. As a female vampire name, Alice suggests a character who is both intuitive and vibrant, using her unique abilities to guide and support her loved ones through the complexities of their immortal lives.

8. Pam

Pam, from the TV series “True Blood,” is a sassy and fiercely loyal vampire who serves as the second-in-command at Fangtasia. Her name is straightforward and unpretentious, reflecting her no-nonsense attitude. As a female vampire name, Pam suggests a character who is both strong-willed and protective, using her sharp wit and formidable presence to navigate the supernatural world with confidence and style.

9. Camilla

Camilla, from various adaptations of “The Vampire Chronicles,” is a name that carries a sense of elegance and dark beauty. Often associated with characters who are both seductive and deadly, Camilla suggests a character who is both enchanting and dangerous, using her allure to captivate and her power to dominate those around her.

10. Santánico Pandemónium

Santánico Pandemónium, from the film “From Dusk Till Dawn,” is an exotic and captivating vampire queen known for her mesmerizing dance and deadly nature. Her name is as unique and striking as her character, suggesting a persona that is both alluring and fearsome. As a female vampire name, Santánico Pandemónium embodies the essence of seduction and danger, captivating her audience with every move.

11. Harmony

Harmony, from the TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” is a vampire with a bubbly personality and a penchant for following stronger leaders. Her name contrasts with her vampiric nature, adding a layer of irony to her character. As a female vampire name, Harmony suggests a character who is both endearing and complex, navigating the supernatural world with a blend of charm and naivety.

12. Jane

Jane, from the “Twilight” series, is a member of the Volturi with the ability to inflict pain with her mind. Her name is simple yet powerful, reflecting her formidable abilities and cold demeanor. As a female vampire name, Jane suggests a character who is both unassuming and lethal, using her powers to command respect and instill fear.

13. Sophie-Anne

Sophie-Anne, from the TV series “True Blood,” is the vampire queen of Louisiana. Her name carries a sense of regality and sophistication, reflecting her status and authority. As a female vampire name, Sophie-Anne suggests a character who is both elegant and powerful, ruling her domain with a blend of charm and ruthless efficiency.