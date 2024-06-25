100 Timeless Biblical Names for Girls You’ll Love

Finding the perfect name for your baby girl can be both exciting and challenging. If you’re looking for a name that has timeless appeal and a rich history, the Bible is a great place to start. Biblical names offer beautiful meanings and strong connections to faith and tradition. In this article, we’ll explore some wonderful biblical names for girls to help you find the perfect fit for your little one.

Classic Biblical Names for Girls

Classic biblical names have a timeless charm that never goes out of style. These names have been cherished for generations and often carry deep religious significance. Choosing a classic name can give your daughter a sense of heritage and continuity.

1. Mary

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Bitter” or “Beloved”

Mary is one of the most revered figures in the Bible, known as the mother of Jesus. Her name is associated with purity, grace, and maternal love, making it a timeless choice for a baby girl. Mary’s role in the New Testament highlights her faith and devotion, embodying virtues many parents wish to impart.

2. Elizabeth

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “My God is an oath”

Elizabeth, the mother of John the Baptist, is celebrated for her unwavering faith and devotion. Her name signifies a deep connection to God and loyalty. Choosing the name Elizabeth for your daughter can convey a sense of strength and dedication, reflecting the noble qualities of this biblical figure.

3. Sarah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Princess”

Sarah, the wife of Abraham and mother of Isaac, is a key matriarch in the Bible. Her name, meaning “princess,” reflects her esteemed position and the promise of God’s covenant. Naming your daughter Sarah can bestow a sense of grace and dignity, honoring a legacy of faith and leadership.

4. Rebecca

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “To bind” or “Captivating”

Rebecca, wife of Isaac and mother of Jacob and Esau, is known for her beauty and kindness. Her name suggests a person who is captivating and has a strong, binding presence. Choosing Rebecca for your daughter can symbolize charm and strength, echoing the traits of this beloved biblical character.

5. Ruth

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Friend” or “Companion”

Ruth is renowned for her loyalty and devotion to her mother-in-law, Naomi. Her story is one of love, faithfulness, and redemption, making her name a symbol of loyalty and kindness. Naming your daughter Ruth can reflect these enduring qualities and the strength found in friendship and family bonds.

6. Hannah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Grace” or “Favor”

Hannah, the mother of the prophet Samuel, is admired for her devout faith and perseverance. Her name, meaning “grace,” embodies elegance, kindness, and divine favor. Choosing the name Hannah for your daughter can signify a life filled with grace and steadfast faith, reflecting the virtues of this biblical figure.

7. Esther

Origin: Persian

Meaning: “Star”

Esther, the Jewish queen of Persia who saved her people from genocide, is celebrated for her bravery and wisdom. Her name signifies beauty and brilliance, akin to a shining star. Naming your daughter Esther can inspire courage and a sense of purpose, honoring a heroine known for her strength and determination.

8. Rachel

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Ewe”

Rachel, the beloved wife of Jacob, is noted for her beauty and deep love for her husband. Her name, meaning “ewe,” symbolizes gentleness and purity. Choosing Rachel for your daughter can represent a nurturing and loving spirit, reflecting the tenderness and devotion of this biblical matriarch.

9. Leah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Weary” or “Delicate”

Leah, the first wife of Jacob, is known for her unwavering faith and endurance. Despite her struggles, her story is one of strength and perseverance, making her name a symbol of resilience. Naming your daughter Leah can embody these qualities, highlighting the inner strength and faithfulness she represents.

10. Naomi

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Pleasantness”

Naomi, the mother-in-law of Ruth, is remembered for her wisdom and guidance. Her name conveys a sense of joy and pleasantness, reflecting her nurturing character. Choosing Naomi for your daughter can symbolize a life filled with kindness and wisdom, honoring the supportive and loving nature of this biblical figure.

11. Miriam

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Wished-for child”

Miriam, the sister of Moses and Aaron, played a significant role in the Exodus. Her name represents a child longed for and desired, symbolizing hope and cherished beginnings. Naming your daughter Miriam can signify a precious and treasured life, echoing the hope and leadership found in her biblical story.

12. Deborah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Bee”

Deborah, a prophetess and judge, is celebrated for her leadership and courage. Her name, meaning “bee,” signifies industriousness, diligence, and sweetness. Choosing Deborah for your daughter can represent a strong and hardworking spirit, reflecting the wisdom and bravery of this remarkable biblical leader.

13. Abigail

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “My father’s joy”

Abigail, known for her intelligence and beauty, was the wife of King David. Her name reflects joy and delight, embodying a person who brings happiness to those around her. Naming your daughter Abigail can signify a source of joy and wisdom, honoring the grace and discernment she exhibited.

14. Martha

Origin: Aramaic

Meaning: “Lady” or “Mistress”

Martha, a friend of Jesus, is remembered for her hospitality and service. Her name signifies a person of authority and care, often associated with warmth and generosity. Choosing Martha for your daughter can symbolize a life dedicated to service and kindness, reflecting the nurturing qualities of this biblical figure.

15. Anna

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Grace”

Anna, a prophetess in the New Testament, is noted for her devout faith and dedication. Her name, meaning “grace,” symbolizes kindness, favor, and divine blessing. Naming your daughter Anna can signify a life marked by grace and piety, reflecting the virtues and dedication of this biblical character.

16. Eve

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Life” or “Living”

Eve, the first woman according to the Bible, represents the mother of all living. Her name signifies life and the beginning of humanity, embodying vitality and creation. Choosing Eve for your daughter can symbolize a life full of potential and new beginnings, honoring the origin of life itself.

17. Lydia

Origin: Greek

Meaning: “From Lydia” (a region in Asia Minor)

Lydia, a businesswoman who was an early convert to Christianity, is known for her hospitality and faith. Her name represents a person from Lydia, symbolizing wealth and resourcefulness. Naming your daughter Lydia can signify a strong and generous spirit, reflecting the entrepreneurial and faithful nature of this early Christian.

18. Susanna

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Lily”

Susanna, mentioned in the New Testament, is celebrated for her virtue and beauty. Her name, meaning “lily,” signifies purity, innocence, and grace. Choosing Susanna for your daughter can represent a life of beauty and integrity, echoing the purity and virtue associated with this biblical name.

19. Judith

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “He will be praised”

Judith, a heroic figure who saved her people from oppression, is known for her bravery and strength. Her name suggests praise and admiration, reflecting her courageous character. Naming your daughter Judith can symbolize a life of valor and honor, celebrating the strength and heroism found in her story.

20. Joanna

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “God is gracious”

Joanna, a follower of Jesus who supported his ministry, is remembered for her faith and generosity. Her name signifies God’s grace, embodying kindness and divine favor. Choosing Joanna for your daughter can represent a life blessed with grace and compassion, honoring her supportive and devout nature.

21. Phoebe

Origin: Greek

Meaning: “Bright” or “Pure”

Phoebe, a deaconess in the early Christian church, is known for her service and dedication. Her name, meaning “bright,” symbolizes purity, light, and clarity. Naming your daughter Phoebe can signify a life dedicated to service and enlightenment, reflecting the brightness and purity she embodies.

22. Priscilla

Origin: Latin

Meaning: “Ancient” or “Venerable”

Priscilla, a prominent early Christian who worked alongside Paul, is celebrated for her teaching and hospitality. Her name signifies respect and honor, reflecting her esteemed position in the church. Choosing Priscilla for your daughter can symbolize wisdom and honor, celebrating her important role in early Christian history.

23. Dinah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Judged” or “Vindicated”

Dinah, the daughter of Jacob and Leah, is known for her story in the book of Genesis. Her name represents judgment and justice, symbolizing a quest for fairness and righteousness. Naming your daughter Dinah can signify a strong sense of justice and resilience, reflecting the complexity and depth of her biblical story.

24. Michal

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Who is like God?”

Michal, the daughter of King Saul and wife of King David, is remembered for her complex and dynamic story. Her name signifies a rhetorical question affirming God’s uniqueness and supremacy. Choosing Michal for your daughter can symbolize a life of strength and uniqueness, reflecting her multifaceted character.

25. Tamar

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Date palm”

Tamar, a name borne by several women in the Bible, is associated with beauty and resilience. Her name, meaning “date palm,” symbolizes life, fertility, and endurance. Naming your daughter Tamar can signify a life of strength and beauty, honoring the resilience and vitality she represents.

26. Zipporah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Bird”

Zipporah, the wife of Moses, is known for her quick thinking and bravery. Her name, meaning “bird,” signifies freedom and grace, reflecting her independent spirit. Choosing Zipporah for your daughter can symbolize a life of independence and courage, celebrating her quick wit and strong will.

27. Jael

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Mountain goat”

Jael, a heroine who delivered Israel from its enemies, is celebrated for her courage and decisive action. Her name, meaning “mountain goat,” symbolizes agility and strength. Naming your daughter Jael can signify a life of bravery and resourcefulness, honoring her role as a decisive and courageous figure.

28. Keturah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Incense”

Keturah, the second wife of Abraham, is known for her role in the patriarchal narratives. Her name signifies fragrance and dedication, reflecting a life of devotion. Choosing Keturah for your daughter can symbolize a life of loyalty and grace, honoring her steadfast and nurturing character.

29. Hagar

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Flight” or “Stranger”

Hagar, the mother of Ishmael, is a significant figure in the story of Abraham. Her name represents a journey and survival, symbolizing resilience and perseverance. Naming your daughter Hagar can signify a life of strength and endurance, celebrating her ability to overcome adversity and thrive.

30. Huldah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Weasel” or “Mole”

Huldah was a prophetess during the reign of King Josiah, mentioned in the Old Testament. She played a crucial role in the religious reforms of her time by interpreting the Book of the Law found in the temple. Her wisdom and spiritual insight led to significant changes in Judah. Naming your daughter Huldah can symbolize a life of wisdom and discernment, reflecting the insightful and courageous nature of this respected biblical figure.

31. Abijah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “My Father is Yahweh”

Abijah is a name used for both men and women in the Bible, reflecting a deep spiritual connection. For girls, it is most notably the name of one of King David’s granddaughters. The name signifies a strong faith and commitment to God. Naming your daughter Abijah can symbolize a life devoted to spiritual values and leadership, embodying the strength and dedication seen in biblical times.

32. Athaliah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “The Lord is exalted”

Athaliah is a complex biblical figure known for her role as a queen and her tumultuous reign in Judah. Despite the negative aspects of her story, the name Athaliah carries a powerful meaning of divine exaltation. Naming your daughter Athaliah can symbolize a life of strong leadership and resilience, reflecting the name’s inherent dignity and strength. It is a reminder of the profound impact one can have, for better or worse, and the importance of righteous leadership.

33. Elisheba

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “God is my oath”

Elisheba is the original Hebrew form of Elizabeth, who was the wife of Aaron, the first high priest of Israel. This name signifies devotion and a deep commitment to God. Naming your daughter Elisheba can represent a life of faith and loyalty, reflecting a strong spiritual connection and a sense of divine promise.

34. Milcah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Queen” or “Counsel”

Milcah is a classic biblical name, meaning “queen.” She was the daughter of Haran and the wife of Nahor, Abraham’s brother. This name symbolizes royalty and wisdom. Naming your daughter Milcah can signify a life of leadership and intelligence, embodying the qualities of a wise and noble queen.

35. Serah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Princess” or “Noblewoman”

Serah, the daughter of Asher, is a lesser-known but intriguing figure in the Bible. She is noted for her wisdom and longevity, and according to Jewish tradition, she played a significant role in preserving family history. Naming your daughter Serah can symbolize a life of wisdom and nobility, reflecting her unique position and the enduring legacy she represents. This name carries a sense of grace and historical depth.

36. Orpah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Fawn” or “Young deer”

Orpah is a biblical figure mentioned in the Book of Ruth as Naomi’s daughter-in-law. Although she eventually returns to her people, her story highlights themes of loyalty and difficult choices. Naming your daughter Orpah can signify a life of grace and gentle strength, reflecting the delicate and graceful nature of a fawn. This name evokes a sense of gentleness and compassion.

37. Rhoda

Origin: Greek

Meaning: “Rose”

Rhoda is mentioned in the New Testament as a servant girl who recognized Peter’s voice when he knocked at the door after his miraculous release from prison. Her story reflects faith and recognition in times of doubt. Naming your daughter Rhoda can symbolize a life of faith and attentiveness, embodying the qualities of alertness and spiritual awareness. This name carries a sense of charm and simplicity, much like the beauty of a rose.

Unique Biblical Names for Girls

If you’re looking for something different, unique biblical names offer a refreshing alternative. These names are less common but carry beautiful meanings and stories. Opting for a unique name can set your daughter apart and give her a distinct identity.

1. Adah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Ornament” or “Adornment” Adah is one of the first women mentioned in the Bible, known for her beauty. Her name signifies something precious and beautiful, much like an ornament. Choosing Adah for your daughter can symbolize grace and elegance, reflecting the idea of a cherished and adorned life. This name carries a sense of timeless beauty and delicate charm. 2. Atarah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Crown” Atarah is a unique biblical name that means “crown,” symbolizing honor and glory. It reflects a sense of royalty and high status. Naming your daughter Atarah can signify a life filled with dignity and respect, suggesting that she is cherished and valued highly, much like a crown. This name evokes images of nobility and grace. 3. Bethany Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “House of figs” or “House of affliction” Bethany is a town mentioned in the New Testament, known for being the home of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus. This name carries a sense of warmth and hospitality, reflecting the welcoming nature of its biblical context. Naming your daughter Bethany can symbolize a nurturing and loving spirit, making it a beautiful choice for a child meant to bring comfort and joy to others. 4. Candace Origin: Ethiopian Meaning: “Queen mother” Candace is the title used for Ethiopian queens in the Bible, representing strong female leadership. This name carries a sense of authority and power, making it a distinctive choice for a daughter. Naming your daughter Candace can signify a life of leadership and influence, reflecting the strength and dignity of these historic queens. 5. Chloe Origin: Greek Meaning: “Blooming” or “Fertility” Chloe is mentioned in the New Testament as a Christian woman in Corinth. Her name symbolizes growth and vitality, much like blooming flowers. Choosing Chloe for your daughter can signify a life full of potential and flourishing, reflecting a vibrant and dynamic spirit. This name evokes images of natural beauty and renewal. 6. Delilah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Delicate” or “Weak” Delilah is known from the story of Samson and Delilah in the Bible. Despite her complex narrative, the name Delilah signifies delicacy and allure. Naming your daughter Delilah can embody a sense of elegance and charm. It’s a name that, while historically nuanced, carries a certain mystique and beauty. 7. Drusilla Origin: Latin Meaning: “Dewy-eyed” Drusilla is mentioned in the New Testament as the wife of Felix. Her name means “dewy-eyed,” suggesting a gentle and tender nature. Choosing Drusilla for your daughter can symbolize a soft and compassionate spirit, reflecting a sense of innocence and grace. This unique name carries an old-world charm and elegance. 8. Eliana Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “God has answered” Eliana is a beautiful name that signifies divine response and blessing. It suggests a connection to faith and spirituality, reflecting gratitude and fulfillment. Naming your daughter Eliana can symbolize answered prayers and the presence of divine grace in her life. This name evokes a sense of serenity and joy. 9. Jemimah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Dove” or “Daylight” Jemimah is one of the daughters of Job, known for her beauty. Her name signifies peace and purity, much like a dove. Choosing Jemimah for your daughter can symbolize a serene and gentle nature, reflecting light and hope. This name carries a sense of calm and grace, making it a lovely choice. 10. Keziah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Cassia” (a type of spice) Keziah is another daughter of Job, known for her beauty. Her name signifies a fragrant spice, symbolizing sweetness and value. Naming your daughter Keziah can represent a life filled with pleasantness and worth, much like the aromatic spice. This name carries a sense of uniqueness and charm. 11. Lilith Origin: Akkadian Meaning: “Of the night” Lilith is a name with ancient roots and a mystical allure. Although not directly mentioned in the canonical Bible, it has significant cultural and historical relevance. Naming your daughter Lilith can signify a mysterious and powerful nature, embodying independence and strength. This name evokes a sense of enchantment and intrigue. 12. Magdalene Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Of Magdala” (a place name) Magdalene is most famously associated with Mary Magdalene, a devoted follower of Jesus. Her name signifies a person from Magdala, reflecting loyalty and devotion. Choosing Magdalene for your daughter can symbolize steadfast faith and commitment, honoring the legacy of one of the most significant women in the New Testament. 13. Sapphira Origin: Greek Meaning: “Sapphire” or “Precious gemstone” Sapphira is a name that signifies beauty and value, much like the precious gemstone. Although her biblical story is cautionary, the name itself carries a sense of rarity and brilliance. Naming your daughter Sapphira can symbolize a life of beauty and worth, reflecting the sparkling quality of a precious gem. 14. Seraphina Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Fiery” or “Burning ones” Seraphina is derived from the seraphim, the fiery angels mentioned in the Bible. Her name signifies a passionate and vibrant spirit, reflecting divine energy. Choosing Seraphina for your daughter can symbolize a life filled with enthusiasm and warmth, embodying the fiery nature of these celestial beings. 15. Shiphrah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Beautiful” or “Fair” Shiphrah is one of the Hebrew midwives who defied Pharaoh’s orders in the book of Exodus. Her name signifies beauty and fairness. Naming your daughter Shiphrah can symbolize courage and integrity, reflecting the bravery and moral strength she displayed. This name carries a sense of righteousness and inner beauty. 16. Tabitha Origin: Aramaic Meaning: “Gazelle” Tabitha, also known as Dorcas, was a disciple known for her kindness and charity. Her name signifies grace and agility, much like a gazelle. Choosing Tabitha for your daughter can symbolize a life of compassion and generosity, reflecting the graceful and giving nature of this biblical figure. 17. Tirzah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Delight” or “Pleasantness” Tirzah is a name mentioned in the Bible as a place and a person. Her name signifies delight and pleasantness, reflecting a sense of joy and beauty. Naming your daughter Tirzah can symbolize a life filled with happiness and grace, making it a unique and lovely choice. 18. Zillah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Shade” or “Shadow” Zillah is a lesser-known biblical name that signifies protection and comfort, much like a shade. Her name reflects a sense of shelter and tranquility. Choosing Zillah for your daughter can symbolize a nurturing and protective nature, providing a sense of calm and safety. 19. Acacia Origin: Greek Meaning: “Innocent” or “Not harmful” Acacia is a unique name that is derived from the acacia tree, which is mentioned in the Bible as a source of wood for the construction of the Tabernacle. Naming your daughter Acacia can symbolize resilience and purity, reflecting a strong and enduring nature that is both beautiful and practical. 20. Galya Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “God has redeemed” Galya is a unique biblical name that signifies redemption and deliverance. It carries a deep spiritual meaning and a sense of divine intervention. Naming your daughter Galya can represent a life of salvation and grace, reflecting the redemptive power of faith and God’s love.

Modern Biblical Names for Girls

Modern biblical names combine the timeless appeal of scripture with contemporary style. These names feel fresh and current while still being rooted in tradition. Choosing a modern biblical name can give your daughter a name that feels both familiar and new.

1. Ava Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Life” or “Bird” Ava is a modern and stylish name with biblical roots, suggesting life and vitality. Though not directly mentioned in the Bible, it is derived from the name Eve, symbolizing the essence of life. Choosing Ava for your daughter can represent a lively and vibrant personality, offering a fresh and contemporary feel while maintaining timeless elegance. It’s a name that effortlessly combines simplicity with profound meaning. 2. Eden Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Delight” or “Paradise” Eden is directly linked to the Garden of Eden in the Bible, representing a place of perfect happiness and delight. Naming your daughter Eden can signify a life filled with joy and contentment, evoking images of natural beauty and serenity. This name blends biblical heritage with modern appeal, making it a beautiful and meaningful choice that suggests a paradise-like existence. 3. Zara Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Princess” or “Radiance” Zara is a name that exudes elegance and modernity while having biblical origins. Although not directly mentioned in the Bible, it is derived from Sarah, meaning “princess.” Choosing Zara for your daughter can symbolize brightness and nobility, reflecting a name that is both chic and timeless. It’s a name that stands out for its sophistication and radiant charm. 4. Maya Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Water” Maya is a name that resonates with simplicity and beauty, meaning “water” in Hebrew. Though it has ancient roots, Maya feels modern and refreshing. Naming your daughter Maya can symbolize fluidity and adaptability, reflecting a serene and gentle nature. This name carries a sense of tranquility and natural grace, making it a timeless yet contemporary choice. 5. Shiloh Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Place of peace” or “Tranquil” Shiloh is a biblical place name that conveys a sense of peace and tranquility. It has a gentle, modern sound while carrying significant biblical history. Choosing Shiloh for your daughter can symbolize a calm and peaceful spirit, making it a serene and meaningful choice. This name reflects a harmonious and restful nature, ideal for a child meant to bring peace. 6. Selah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Pause” or “Reflection” Selah is a unique biblical name often found in the Psalms, indicating a pause for reflection. This name carries a sense of contemplation and depth, suitable for a thoughtful and introspective individual. Naming your daughter Selah can signify a life of mindfulness and inner peace, blending biblical tradition with modern elegance. It’s a name that invites a sense of calm and consideration. 7. Ariel Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Lion of God” Ariel is a name that combines strength and beauty, meaning “lion of God.” It is mentioned in the Bible as a symbolic name for Jerusalem. Choosing Ariel for your daughter can signify courage and divine protection, making it a powerful and modern choice with biblical roots. This name conveys a sense of strength and grace, embodying a regal and fearless spirit. 8. Jordana Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Descend” or “Flow down” Jordana is a feminine form of Jordan, a significant biblical river. This name suggests a sense of movement and life. Naming your daughter Jordana can symbolize a dynamic and ever-flowing nature, reflecting a connection to a vital biblical landmark while maintaining a contemporary feel. It’s a name that evokes images of vitality and continuous growth. 9. Keren Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Horn” or “Ray of light” Keren is a name that conveys strength and brightness, derived from the Hebrew word for “horn” or “ray of light.” It has a subtle yet strong biblical connection. Choosing Keren for your daughter can signify resilience and radiance, making it a unique and modern choice with deep roots. This name suggests a shining and enduring spirit. 10. Noa Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Movement” or “Motion” Noa is a simple yet elegant name that means “movement” or “motion.” It is the feminine form of Noah, who is a significant biblical figure. Naming your daughter Noa can symbolize a dynamic and active spirit, blending a modern feel with a biblical background. This name carries a sense of vitality and continuous motion, perfect for a lively and energetic child. 11. Talia Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Dew from heaven” Talia is a name that evokes images of freshness and purity, meaning “dew from heaven.” It carries a gentle and serene quality. Choosing Talia for your daughter can symbolize a life of grace and tranquility, making it a beautifully modern name with a soft biblical touch. This name suggests a delicate and nurturing presence. 12. Ezra Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Help” or “Helper” Ezra, traditionally a male name, has gained popularity as a modern and unisex choice. It means “help” or “helper” and is associated with the biblical scribe and leader. Naming your daughter Ezra can signify a supportive and nurturing spirit, offering a unique and contemporary twist on a classic biblical name. This name suggests strength and reliability. 13. Zina Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Shining” or “Radiant” Zina is a name that suggests brightness and brilliance, meaning “shining” or “radiant.” It has a modern sound while maintaining a connection to ancient roots. Choosing Zina for your daughter can symbolize a radiant and lively personality, making it a distinct and elegant choice for a modern biblical name. This name conveys a sense of light and vivacity. 14. Lilah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Night” or “Dark Beauty” Lilah is a name that evokes a sense of mystery and elegance, meaning “night” in Hebrew. It reflects a serene and tranquil nature, suitable for a gentle and introspective individual. Naming your daughter Lilah can symbolize a life of quiet beauty and depth, embodying the calm and reflective qualities associated with the night. This name combines a sense of modernity with timeless appeal. 15. Mara Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Bitter” Mara is a name with deep biblical roots, used by Naomi when she felt her life had turned bitter. Despite its meaning, Mara represents strength and resilience in the face of hardship. Naming your daughter Mara can symbolize a life of overcoming challenges with grace and fortitude, reflecting the powerful journey of personal growth and strength. 16. Liora Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “My Light” or “God’s Gift of Light” Liora is a modern and radiant name, meaning “my light” in Hebrew. It symbolizes brightness, hope, and inspiration. Naming your daughter Liora can signify a life filled with positivity and enlightenment, reflecting a joyful and uplifting spirit. This name carries a sense of warmth and brilliance, making it a beautiful and meaningful choice. 17. Talitha Origin: Aramaic Meaning: “Little Girl” or “Maiden” Talitha is a unique biblical name mentioned in the New Testament when Jesus resurrects a young girl with the words “Talitha koum.” It signifies innocence and renewal. Naming your daughter Talitha can symbolize a life of purity and new beginnings, reflecting the gentle and compassionate nature of this biblical story. This name is both distinctive and heartfelt. 18. Damaris Origin: Greek Meaning: “Gentle” or “Calf” Damaris is mentioned in the New Testament as a woman who converted to Christianity after hearing Paul’s teachings. Her name suggests gentleness and grace. Naming your daughter Damaris can symbolize a life of kindness and faith, reflecting the qualities of a thoughtful and open-hearted individual. This name combines a sense of classical elegance with modern relevance. 19. Junia Origin: Latin Meaning: “Youthful” Junia is noted in the New Testament as an early Christian and possible apostle, praised by Paul for her faith. The name means “youthful,” reflecting vitality and strength. Naming your daughter Junia can symbolize a life of energy and spiritual dedication, embodying the vibrant and pioneering spirit of this early Christian figure. This name is both fresh and historically rich. 20. Adriel Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “God’s Flock” or “Follower of God” Adriel is a name that signifies a close relationship with God, meaning “God’s flock.” It has a contemporary feel while maintaining strong biblical roots. Naming your daughter Adriel can symbolize a life of faith and guidance, reflecting a devoted and spiritually connected nature. This name is unique and meaningful, perfect for a modern yet traditional choice. 21. Neriah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Lamp of God” Neriah is a lesser-known biblical name that means “lamp of God,” symbolizing light and guidance. Naming your daughter Neriah can signify a life of enlightenment and spiritual leadership, reflecting a bright and illuminating presence. This name carries a sense of clarity and direction, making it a distinctive and profound choice. 22. Sela Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Rock” or “Cliff” Sela is a name that denotes strength and stability, meaning “rock” in Hebrew. It is mentioned in the Bible as a place name, symbolizing a strong foundation. Naming your daughter Sela can represent a life of resilience and steadfastness, embodying the qualities of reliability and endurance. This name is simple yet powerful, offering a modern twist on a biblical concept. 23. Zarah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Princess” or “Radiance” Zarah is a name that exudes elegance and modernity while having biblical origins. Although not directly mentioned in the Bible, it is derived from the name Sarah, meaning “princess.” Choosing Zarah for your daughter can symbolize brightness and nobility, reflecting a name that is both chic and timeless. It’s a name that stands out for its sophistication and radiant charm. 24. Azaria Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “God has helped” Azaria is a name that conveys divine assistance and support. It reflects a strong connection to faith and the belief in God’s help in times of need. Naming your daughter Azaria can symbolize a life of divine protection and strength, embodying the assurance that God is always there to assist and guide. This name suggests resilience and unwavering faith. 25. Galilee Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Province” or “District” Galilee is a significant biblical place name, known as the region where Jesus performed many of his miracles. Naming your daughter Galilee can symbolize a life of wonder and faith, reflecting a connection to the sacred history and miracles associated with this area. This name carries a sense of spirituality and historical depth, making it a unique and evocative choice. 26. Abilene Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Grass” or “Meadow” Abilene is a modern-sounding biblical name that refers to a region mentioned in the New Testament. This name evokes images of lush, green pastures and a peaceful, rural life. Naming your daughter Abilene can symbolize a life of tranquility and natural beauty, reflecting a serene and harmonious existence. 27. Hadassah Origin: Hebrew Meaning: “Myrtle tree” Hadassah is the Hebrew name of Queen Esther, representing beauty and righteousness. The myrtle tree symbolizes peace and prosperity. Naming your daughter Hadassah can signify a life of grace and virtue, reflecting the strong and courageous character of Queen Esther. This name carries a sense of natural beauty and moral strength.

Biblical Names for Girls with Strong Meanings

Names with strong meanings can provide a sense of purpose and identity. Biblical names often have meanings related to virtues, strength, and positive attributes. Selecting a name with a powerful meaning can inspire your daughter throughout her life.

1. Amara

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Grace” or “Bitter”

Amara is a name that signifies grace and strength. Though it has a complex meaning, it can reflect resilience and beauty. Choosing Amara for your daughter can symbolize a life of grace and inner strength, reflecting both the sweetness and challenges of life. This name carries a sense of elegance and fortitude, making it a powerful choice.

2. Chaya

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Life”

Chaya is a vibrant name that means “life.” It reflects vitality and energy, symbolizing a lively and spirited personality. Naming your daughter Chaya can signify a life full of zest and enthusiasm, embodying the essence of life itself. This name evokes a sense of dynamic energy and joy, making it a meaningful and uplifting choice.

3. Gabriella

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “God is my strength”

Gabriella is a name that conveys divine strength and support. It is the feminine form of Gabriel, the archangel. Choosing Gabriella for your daughter can symbolize a strong connection to faith and divine protection. This name suggests a life of resilience and spiritual strength, embodying the powerful message that God is always there to provide strength and guidance.

4. Hadassah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Myrtle tree”

Hadassah is the Hebrew name of Queen Esther, representing beauty and righteousness. The myrtle tree symbolizes peace and prosperity. Naming your daughter Hadassah can signify a life of grace and virtue, reflecting the strong and courageous character of Queen Esther. This name carries a sense of natural beauty and moral strength.

5. Adina

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Delicate” or “Gentle”

Adina is a name that signifies gentleness and refinement. It reflects a delicate and sensitive nature, symbolizing kindness and compassion. Naming your daughter Adina can represent a life of grace and tenderness, embodying the qualities of empathy and care. This name evokes a sense of softness and elegance, making it a beautiful choice for a gentle spirit.

6. Azariah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “God has helped”

Azariah is a name that conveys divine assistance and support. It reflects a strong connection to faith and the belief in God’s help in times of need. Naming your daughter Azariah can symbolize a life of divine protection and strength, embodying the assurance that God is always there to assist and guide. This name suggests resilience and unwavering faith.

7. Bathsheba

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Daughter of the oath”

Bathsheba is a name that signifies a strong and binding promise. It reflects loyalty and commitment, symbolizing a deep connection to faith and duty. Naming your daughter Bathsheba can represent a life of steadfastness and devotion, embodying the qualities of loyalty and faithfulness. This name carries a sense of strength and integrity.

8. Jemima

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Dove” or “Daylight”

Jemima is a name that signifies peace and purity, much like a dove. It reflects a gentle and serene nature, symbolizing tranquility and light. Naming your daughter Jemima can represent a life of calm and grace, embodying the peaceful and pure qualities of the name. This name evokes a sense of serenity and hope, making it a soothing and meaningful choice.

9. Salome

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Peace”

Salome is a name that signifies peace and tranquility. It reflects a harmonious and serene nature, symbolizing a life of calm and balance. Naming your daughter Salome can represent a life of peace and contentment, embodying the qualities of harmony and grace. This name evokes a sense of quiet strength and inner peace, making it a beautiful and serene choice.

10. Jedidah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Beloved of the Lord”

Jedidah is a name that signifies being loved and cherished by God. It carries a profound spiritual meaning and a sense of divine affection. Naming your daughter Jedidah can symbolize a life of being deeply loved and favored by the Lord, reflecting a strong spiritual connection and a blessed existence.

Biblical Names for Girls with Beautiful Stories

Names associated with beautiful biblical stories bring a sense of history and inspiration. These names are tied to significant events and characters in the Bible, adding depth and context. Giving your daughter a name with a rich story can connect her to these timeless narratives.

1. Rebekah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “To bind” or “Captivating”

Rebekah, the wife of Isaac and mother of Jacob and Esau, is a central figure in the Bible. Her story is one of faith, strength, and resourcefulness. She was chosen by Abraham’s servant to be Isaac’s wife due to her kindness and generosity. Naming your daughter Rebekah can symbolize a life of compassion and determination, reflecting the captivating and strong-willed nature of this beloved biblical character.

2. Bathsheba

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Daughter of the oath”

Bathsheba’s story is complex and filled with themes of redemption and strength. She became the wife of King David and the mother of Solomon, one of Israel’s greatest kings. Despite the trials she faced, Bathsheba’s legacy is one of resilience and wisdom. Naming your daughter Bathsheba can represent a life of strength and redemption, embodying the powerful and dignified spirit of this biblical figure.

3. Peninnah

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Pearl” or “Coral”

Peninnah is a lesser-known biblical character, known as the second wife of Elkanah. Her story is intertwined with that of Hannah, Elkanah’s other wife, and highlights themes of rivalry and compassion. Naming your daughter Peninnah can symbolize a life of complexity and growth, reflecting the multifaceted nature of human relationships and the valuable lessons they bring. This name carries a sense of uniqueness and depth.

4. Eunice

Origin: Greek

Meaning: “Good victory”

Eunice is mentioned in the New Testament as the mother of Timothy, a close companion of the Apostle Paul. She is praised for her sincere faith, which she passed on to her son. Naming your daughter Eunice can symbolize a life of faith and victory, embodying the nurturing and steadfast qualities of this biblical character. This name reflects a legacy of spiritual strength and maternal devotion.