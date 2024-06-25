100 Timeless Biblical Names for Girls You’ll Love
Finding the perfect name for your baby girl can be both exciting and challenging. If you’re looking for a name that has timeless appeal and a rich history, the Bible is a great place to start. Biblical names offer beautiful meanings and strong connections to faith and tradition. In this article, we’ll explore some wonderful biblical names for girls to help you find the perfect fit for your little one.
Classic Biblical Names for Girls
Classic biblical names have a timeless charm that never goes out of style. These names have been cherished for generations and often carry deep religious significance. Choosing a classic name can give your daughter a sense of heritage and continuity.
1. Mary
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Bitter” or “Beloved”
Mary is one of the most revered figures in the Bible, known as the mother of Jesus. Her name is associated with purity, grace, and maternal love, making it a timeless choice for a baby girl. Mary’s role in the New Testament highlights her faith and devotion, embodying virtues many parents wish to impart.
2. Elizabeth
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “My God is an oath”
Elizabeth, the mother of John the Baptist, is celebrated for her unwavering faith and devotion. Her name signifies a deep connection to God and loyalty. Choosing the name Elizabeth for your daughter can convey a sense of strength and dedication, reflecting the noble qualities of this biblical figure.
3. Sarah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Princess”
Sarah, the wife of Abraham and mother of Isaac, is a key matriarch in the Bible. Her name, meaning “princess,” reflects her esteemed position and the promise of God’s covenant. Naming your daughter Sarah can bestow a sense of grace and dignity, honoring a legacy of faith and leadership.
4. Rebecca
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “To bind” or “Captivating”
Rebecca, wife of Isaac and mother of Jacob and Esau, is known for her beauty and kindness. Her name suggests a person who is captivating and has a strong, binding presence. Choosing Rebecca for your daughter can symbolize charm and strength, echoing the traits of this beloved biblical character.
5. Ruth
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Friend” or “Companion”
Ruth is renowned for her loyalty and devotion to her mother-in-law, Naomi. Her story is one of love, faithfulness, and redemption, making her name a symbol of loyalty and kindness. Naming your daughter Ruth can reflect these enduring qualities and the strength found in friendship and family bonds.
6. Hannah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Grace” or “Favor”
Hannah, the mother of the prophet Samuel, is admired for her devout faith and perseverance. Her name, meaning “grace,” embodies elegance, kindness, and divine favor. Choosing the name Hannah for your daughter can signify a life filled with grace and steadfast faith, reflecting the virtues of this biblical figure.
7. Esther
Origin: Persian
Meaning: “Star”
Esther, the Jewish queen of Persia who saved her people from genocide, is celebrated for her bravery and wisdom. Her name signifies beauty and brilliance, akin to a shining star. Naming your daughter Esther can inspire courage and a sense of purpose, honoring a heroine known for her strength and determination.
8. Rachel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Ewe”
Rachel, the beloved wife of Jacob, is noted for her beauty and deep love for her husband. Her name, meaning “ewe,” symbolizes gentleness and purity. Choosing Rachel for your daughter can represent a nurturing and loving spirit, reflecting the tenderness and devotion of this biblical matriarch.
9. Leah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Weary” or “Delicate”
Leah, the first wife of Jacob, is known for her unwavering faith and endurance. Despite her struggles, her story is one of strength and perseverance, making her name a symbol of resilience. Naming your daughter Leah can embody these qualities, highlighting the inner strength and faithfulness she represents.
10. Naomi
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Pleasantness”
Naomi, the mother-in-law of Ruth, is remembered for her wisdom and guidance. Her name conveys a sense of joy and pleasantness, reflecting her nurturing character. Choosing Naomi for your daughter can symbolize a life filled with kindness and wisdom, honoring the supportive and loving nature of this biblical figure.
11. Miriam
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Wished-for child”
Miriam, the sister of Moses and Aaron, played a significant role in the Exodus. Her name represents a child longed for and desired, symbolizing hope and cherished beginnings. Naming your daughter Miriam can signify a precious and treasured life, echoing the hope and leadership found in her biblical story.
12. Deborah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Bee”
Deborah, a prophetess and judge, is celebrated for her leadership and courage. Her name, meaning “bee,” signifies industriousness, diligence, and sweetness. Choosing Deborah for your daughter can represent a strong and hardworking spirit, reflecting the wisdom and bravery of this remarkable biblical leader.
13. Abigail
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “My father’s joy”
Abigail, known for her intelligence and beauty, was the wife of King David. Her name reflects joy and delight, embodying a person who brings happiness to those around her. Naming your daughter Abigail can signify a source of joy and wisdom, honoring the grace and discernment she exhibited.
14. Martha
Origin: Aramaic
Meaning: “Lady” or “Mistress”
Martha, a friend of Jesus, is remembered for her hospitality and service. Her name signifies a person of authority and care, often associated with warmth and generosity. Choosing Martha for your daughter can symbolize a life dedicated to service and kindness, reflecting the nurturing qualities of this biblical figure.
15. Anna
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Grace”
Anna, a prophetess in the New Testament, is noted for her devout faith and dedication. Her name, meaning “grace,” symbolizes kindness, favor, and divine blessing. Naming your daughter Anna can signify a life marked by grace and piety, reflecting the virtues and dedication of this biblical character.
16. Eve
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Life” or “Living”
Eve, the first woman according to the Bible, represents the mother of all living. Her name signifies life and the beginning of humanity, embodying vitality and creation. Choosing Eve for your daughter can symbolize a life full of potential and new beginnings, honoring the origin of life itself.
17. Lydia
Origin: Greek
Meaning: “From Lydia” (a region in Asia Minor)
Lydia, a businesswoman who was an early convert to Christianity, is known for her hospitality and faith. Her name represents a person from Lydia, symbolizing wealth and resourcefulness. Naming your daughter Lydia can signify a strong and generous spirit, reflecting the entrepreneurial and faithful nature of this early Christian.
18. Susanna
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Lily”
Susanna, mentioned in the New Testament, is celebrated for her virtue and beauty. Her name, meaning “lily,” signifies purity, innocence, and grace. Choosing Susanna for your daughter can represent a life of beauty and integrity, echoing the purity and virtue associated with this biblical name.
19. Judith
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “He will be praised”
Judith, a heroic figure who saved her people from oppression, is known for her bravery and strength. Her name suggests praise and admiration, reflecting her courageous character. Naming your daughter Judith can symbolize a life of valor and honor, celebrating the strength and heroism found in her story.
20. Joanna
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “God is gracious”
Joanna, a follower of Jesus who supported his ministry, is remembered for her faith and generosity. Her name signifies God’s grace, embodying kindness and divine favor. Choosing Joanna for your daughter can represent a life blessed with grace and compassion, honoring her supportive and devout nature.
21. Phoebe
Origin: Greek
Meaning: “Bright” or “Pure”
Phoebe, a deaconess in the early Christian church, is known for her service and dedication. Her name, meaning “bright,” symbolizes purity, light, and clarity. Naming your daughter Phoebe can signify a life dedicated to service and enlightenment, reflecting the brightness and purity she embodies.
22. Priscilla
Origin: Latin
Meaning: “Ancient” or “Venerable”
Priscilla, a prominent early Christian who worked alongside Paul, is celebrated for her teaching and hospitality. Her name signifies respect and honor, reflecting her esteemed position in the church. Choosing Priscilla for your daughter can symbolize wisdom and honor, celebrating her important role in early Christian history.
23. Dinah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Judged” or “Vindicated”
Dinah, the daughter of Jacob and Leah, is known for her story in the book of Genesis. Her name represents judgment and justice, symbolizing a quest for fairness and righteousness. Naming your daughter Dinah can signify a strong sense of justice and resilience, reflecting the complexity and depth of her biblical story.
24. Michal
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Who is like God?”
Michal, the daughter of King Saul and wife of King David, is remembered for her complex and dynamic story. Her name signifies a rhetorical question affirming God’s uniqueness and supremacy. Choosing Michal for your daughter can symbolize a life of strength and uniqueness, reflecting her multifaceted character.
25. Tamar
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Date palm”
Tamar, a name borne by several women in the Bible, is associated with beauty and resilience. Her name, meaning “date palm,” symbolizes life, fertility, and endurance. Naming your daughter Tamar can signify a life of strength and beauty, honoring the resilience and vitality she represents.
26. Zipporah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Bird”
Zipporah, the wife of Moses, is known for her quick thinking and bravery. Her name, meaning “bird,” signifies freedom and grace, reflecting her independent spirit. Choosing Zipporah for your daughter can symbolize a life of independence and courage, celebrating her quick wit and strong will.
27. Jael
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Mountain goat”
Jael, a heroine who delivered Israel from its enemies, is celebrated for her courage and decisive action. Her name, meaning “mountain goat,” symbolizes agility and strength. Naming your daughter Jael can signify a life of bravery and resourcefulness, honoring her role as a decisive and courageous figure.
28. Keturah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Incense”
Keturah, the second wife of Abraham, is known for her role in the patriarchal narratives. Her name signifies fragrance and dedication, reflecting a life of devotion. Choosing Keturah for your daughter can symbolize a life of loyalty and grace, honoring her steadfast and nurturing character.
29. Hagar
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Flight” or “Stranger”
Hagar, the mother of Ishmael, is a significant figure in the story of Abraham. Her name represents a journey and survival, symbolizing resilience and perseverance. Naming your daughter Hagar can signify a life of strength and endurance, celebrating her ability to overcome adversity and thrive.
30. Huldah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Weasel” or “Mole”
Huldah was a prophetess during the reign of King Josiah, mentioned in the Old Testament. She played a crucial role in the religious reforms of her time by interpreting the Book of the Law found in the temple. Her wisdom and spiritual insight led to significant changes in Judah. Naming your daughter Huldah can symbolize a life of wisdom and discernment, reflecting the insightful and courageous nature of this respected biblical figure.
31. Abijah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “My Father is Yahweh”
Abijah is a name used for both men and women in the Bible, reflecting a deep spiritual connection. For girls, it is most notably the name of one of King David’s granddaughters. The name signifies a strong faith and commitment to God. Naming your daughter Abijah can symbolize a life devoted to spiritual values and leadership, embodying the strength and dedication seen in biblical times.
32. Athaliah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “The Lord is exalted”
Athaliah is a complex biblical figure known for her role as a queen and her tumultuous reign in Judah. Despite the negative aspects of her story, the name Athaliah carries a powerful meaning of divine exaltation. Naming your daughter Athaliah can symbolize a life of strong leadership and resilience, reflecting the name’s inherent dignity and strength. It is a reminder of the profound impact one can have, for better or worse, and the importance of righteous leadership.
33. Elisheba
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “God is my oath”
Elisheba is the original Hebrew form of Elizabeth, who was the wife of Aaron, the first high priest of Israel. This name signifies devotion and a deep commitment to God. Naming your daughter Elisheba can represent a life of faith and loyalty, reflecting a strong spiritual connection and a sense of divine promise.
34. Milcah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Queen” or “Counsel”
Milcah is a classic biblical name, meaning “queen.” She was the daughter of Haran and the wife of Nahor, Abraham’s brother. This name symbolizes royalty and wisdom. Naming your daughter Milcah can signify a life of leadership and intelligence, embodying the qualities of a wise and noble queen.
35. Serah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Princess” or “Noblewoman”
Serah, the daughter of Asher, is a lesser-known but intriguing figure in the Bible. She is noted for her wisdom and longevity, and according to Jewish tradition, she played a significant role in preserving family history. Naming your daughter Serah can symbolize a life of wisdom and nobility, reflecting her unique position and the enduring legacy she represents. This name carries a sense of grace and historical depth.
36. Orpah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Fawn” or “Young deer”
Orpah is a biblical figure mentioned in the Book of Ruth as Naomi’s daughter-in-law. Although she eventually returns to her people, her story highlights themes of loyalty and difficult choices. Naming your daughter Orpah can signify a life of grace and gentle strength, reflecting the delicate and graceful nature of a fawn. This name evokes a sense of gentleness and compassion.
37. Rhoda
Origin: Greek
Meaning: “Rose”
Rhoda is mentioned in the New Testament as a servant girl who recognized Peter’s voice when he knocked at the door after his miraculous release from prison. Her story reflects faith and recognition in times of doubt. Naming your daughter Rhoda can symbolize a life of faith and attentiveness, embodying the qualities of alertness and spiritual awareness. This name carries a sense of charm and simplicity, much like the beauty of a rose.
Unique Biblical Names for Girls
If you’re looking for something different, unique biblical names offer a refreshing alternative. These names are less common but carry beautiful meanings and stories. Opting for a unique name can set your daughter apart and give her a distinct identity.
Modern Biblical Names for Girls
Modern biblical names combine the timeless appeal of scripture with contemporary style. These names feel fresh and current while still being rooted in tradition. Choosing a modern biblical name can give your daughter a name that feels both familiar and new.
Biblical Names for Girls with Strong Meanings
Names with strong meanings can provide a sense of purpose and identity. Biblical names often have meanings related to virtues, strength, and positive attributes. Selecting a name with a powerful meaning can inspire your daughter throughout her life.
1. Amara
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Grace” or “Bitter”
Amara is a name that signifies grace and strength. Though it has a complex meaning, it can reflect resilience and beauty. Choosing Amara for your daughter can symbolize a life of grace and inner strength, reflecting both the sweetness and challenges of life. This name carries a sense of elegance and fortitude, making it a powerful choice.
2. Chaya
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Life”
Chaya is a vibrant name that means “life.” It reflects vitality and energy, symbolizing a lively and spirited personality. Naming your daughter Chaya can signify a life full of zest and enthusiasm, embodying the essence of life itself. This name evokes a sense of dynamic energy and joy, making it a meaningful and uplifting choice.
3. Gabriella
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “God is my strength”
Gabriella is a name that conveys divine strength and support. It is the feminine form of Gabriel, the archangel. Choosing Gabriella for your daughter can symbolize a strong connection to faith and divine protection. This name suggests a life of resilience and spiritual strength, embodying the powerful message that God is always there to provide strength and guidance.
4. Hadassah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Myrtle tree”
Hadassah is the Hebrew name of Queen Esther, representing beauty and righteousness. The myrtle tree symbolizes peace and prosperity. Naming your daughter Hadassah can signify a life of grace and virtue, reflecting the strong and courageous character of Queen Esther. This name carries a sense of natural beauty and moral strength.
5. Adina
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Delicate” or “Gentle”
Adina is a name that signifies gentleness and refinement. It reflects a delicate and sensitive nature, symbolizing kindness and compassion. Naming your daughter Adina can represent a life of grace and tenderness, embodying the qualities of empathy and care. This name evokes a sense of softness and elegance, making it a beautiful choice for a gentle spirit.
6. Azariah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “God has helped”
Azariah is a name that conveys divine assistance and support. It reflects a strong connection to faith and the belief in God’s help in times of need. Naming your daughter Azariah can symbolize a life of divine protection and strength, embodying the assurance that God is always there to assist and guide. This name suggests resilience and unwavering faith.
7. Bathsheba
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Daughter of the oath”
Bathsheba is a name that signifies a strong and binding promise. It reflects loyalty and commitment, symbolizing a deep connection to faith and duty. Naming your daughter Bathsheba can represent a life of steadfastness and devotion, embodying the qualities of loyalty and faithfulness. This name carries a sense of strength and integrity.
8. Jemima
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Dove” or “Daylight”
Jemima is a name that signifies peace and purity, much like a dove. It reflects a gentle and serene nature, symbolizing tranquility and light. Naming your daughter Jemima can represent a life of calm and grace, embodying the peaceful and pure qualities of the name. This name evokes a sense of serenity and hope, making it a soothing and meaningful choice.
9. Salome
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Peace”
Salome is a name that signifies peace and tranquility. It reflects a harmonious and serene nature, symbolizing a life of calm and balance. Naming your daughter Salome can represent a life of peace and contentment, embodying the qualities of harmony and grace. This name evokes a sense of quiet strength and inner peace, making it a beautiful and serene choice.
10. Jedidah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Beloved of the Lord”
Jedidah is a name that signifies being loved and cherished by God. It carries a profound spiritual meaning and a sense of divine affection. Naming your daughter Jedidah can symbolize a life of being deeply loved and favored by the Lord, reflecting a strong spiritual connection and a blessed existence.
Biblical Names for Girls with Beautiful Stories
Names associated with beautiful biblical stories bring a sense of history and inspiration. These names are tied to significant events and characters in the Bible, adding depth and context. Giving your daughter a name with a rich story can connect her to these timeless narratives.
1. Rebekah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “To bind” or “Captivating”
Rebekah, the wife of Isaac and mother of Jacob and Esau, is a central figure in the Bible. Her story is one of faith, strength, and resourcefulness. She was chosen by Abraham’s servant to be Isaac’s wife due to her kindness and generosity. Naming your daughter Rebekah can symbolize a life of compassion and determination, reflecting the captivating and strong-willed nature of this beloved biblical character.
2. Bathsheba
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Daughter of the oath”
Bathsheba’s story is complex and filled with themes of redemption and strength. She became the wife of King David and the mother of Solomon, one of Israel’s greatest kings. Despite the trials she faced, Bathsheba’s legacy is one of resilience and wisdom. Naming your daughter Bathsheba can represent a life of strength and redemption, embodying the powerful and dignified spirit of this biblical figure.
3. Peninnah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: “Pearl” or “Coral”
Peninnah is a lesser-known biblical character, known as the second wife of Elkanah. Her story is intertwined with that of Hannah, Elkanah’s other wife, and highlights themes of rivalry and compassion. Naming your daughter Peninnah can symbolize a life of complexity and growth, reflecting the multifaceted nature of human relationships and the valuable lessons they bring. This name carries a sense of uniqueness and depth.
4. Eunice
Origin: Greek
Meaning: “Good victory”
Eunice is mentioned in the New Testament as the mother of Timothy, a close companion of the Apostle Paul. She is praised for her sincere faith, which she passed on to her son. Naming your daughter Eunice can symbolize a life of faith and victory, embodying the nurturing and steadfast qualities of this biblical character. This name reflects a legacy of spiritual strength and maternal devotion.