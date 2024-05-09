Explore 21 Unique and Different Types of Betta Fish

Betta fish, known for their vibrant colors and unique personalities, captivate aquarists around the world. With their stunning fins and remarkable flair, they are delightful to watch and even more exciting to care for. This guide explores the different types of betta fish available, helping you identify which ones catch your eye.

Whether you’re a new hobbyist or a seasoned enthusiast, this article will introduce you to 21 diverse betta varieties. Dive in and discover the beauty of these fascinating fish, and maybe find the perfect one to brighten up your aquarium!

21 Different Types of Betta Fish

1. Veiltail

Tail Shape: Long, flowing downward

Long, flowing downward Common Colors: Available in various colors

Available in various colors Popularity: Most common and widely available type

The Veiltail is perhaps the most recognized betta fish, known for its iconic long, flowing tail that elegantly drapes down. Its variety in colors and widespread availability make it a favorite among beginners and seasoned aquarists alike.

2. Crowntail

Tail Shape: Spiky, with rays extending beyond the fin webbing

Spiky, with rays extending beyond the fin webbing Common Colors: Various, often vibrant

Various, often vibrant Popularity: Highly popular due to dramatic appearance

Crowntail bettas are admired for their distinctive spiky tails that resemble a crown. The extended rays of their tail fins create a bold and dramatic look, making them a standout choice for those looking to add visual flair to their aquarium.

3. Halfmoon

Tail Shape: Full 180-degree spread that resembles a half-moon

Full 180-degree spread that resembles a half-moon Common Colors: All, with vibrant combinations

All, with vibrant combinations Popularity: Sought after for competitive shows

The Halfmoon betta is renowned for its spectacular tail that fans out into a perfect semicircle, resembling a half-moon. This variety is highly prized in betta shows for its impressive and complete 180-degree tail spread, appealing to enthusiasts who appreciate aesthetic perfection.

4. Double Tail

Tail Shape: Split into two distinct lobes

Split into two distinct lobes Common Colors: Comes in a wide range of colors

Comes in a wide range of colors Popularity: Unique appearance attracts dedicated hobbyists

Double Tail bettas feature a unique tail split into two lobes, giving them a fascinating symmetrical appearance. This genetic mutation not only affects their tail but often results in a larger dorsal fin, adding to their exotic look.

5. Plakat

Tail Shape: Short and rounded, closer to wild-type bettas

Short and rounded, closer to wild-type bettas Common Colors: All colors, often vibrant and striking

All colors, often vibrant and striking Popularity: Favored for its traditional look and vigorous health

Plakat bettas boast a short, rounded tail that mirrors the traditional fighting fish found in nature. Known for their vigor and less prone to fin issues, Plakats are favored by enthusiasts who admire the agility and resilience of bettas closer to their wild ancestors.

6. Super Delta

Tail Shape: Spreads less than a Halfmoon but more than a Delta

Spreads less than a Halfmoon but more than a Delta Common Colors: All possible, often rich and vibrant

All possible, often rich and vibrant Popularity: Appreciated by those who enjoy subtle beauty

Super Delta bettas are a stunning variety that showcases tail spreads approaching but not quite reaching the full half-moon shape. Their elegant and less extreme tail spread appeals to hobbyists who seek a blend of dramatic flair and traditional betta form, offering a subtle yet beautiful appearance.

7. Delta Tail

Tail Shape: Triangular, less than 180-degree spread

Triangular, less than 180-degree spread Common Colors: Many colors, often vibrant

Many colors, often vibrant Popularity: Favored for its simple yet elegant shape

Delta Tail bettas feature a tail that fans out in a triangular shape but doesn’t reach a full half-moon. Their graceful, symmetrical spread offers a delicate yet striking look that appeals to aquarists who appreciate simplicity.

8. Rose Tail

Tail Shape: An exaggerated half-moon with a ruffled appearance

An exaggerated half-moon with a ruffled appearance Common Colors: Varies widely, often multicolored

Varies widely, often multicolored Popularity: Highly sought after for its intricate tail form

The Rose Tail betta takes the Halfmoon to another level with its excessive branching and overlapping fin rays, creating a ruffled, rose-like appearance. While beautiful, this tail shape requires special care due to its delicate and fragile nature.

9. Spade Tail

Tail Shape: Rounded base that ends in a sharp point

Rounded base that ends in a sharp point Common Colors: All, often in striking combinations

All, often in striking combinations Popularity: Less common but unique in appearance

Spade Tail bettas possess a distinctive tail shape with a rounded base that tapers to a sharp point, resembling a spade playing card symbol. Though rare, this shape’s sharp, unique appearance makes it highly desirable for collectors looking for something different.

10. Dumbo Ear (Elephant Ear)

Fin Shape: Large pectoral fins resembling elephant ears

Large pectoral fins resembling elephant ears Common Colors: Various, often contrasting fin colors

Various, often contrasting fin colors Popularity: Highly sought after for their distinctive pectoral fins

Dumbo Ear bettas have dramatically enlarged pectoral fins that resemble elephant ears, adding a unique visual appeal. Their oversized fins often contrast with their body color, creating an endearing and distinctive look that attracts many aquarists.

11. Paradise Betta

Tail Shape: Long, flowing, and ornate

Long, flowing, and ornate Common Colors: Bright with iridescent patterns

Bright with iridescent patterns Popularity: Admired for its dramatic and exotic appearance

Paradise bettas are recognized for their long, flowing tails and bright, iridescent coloration. Their exotic appearance makes them a popular choice for those who want to add a dramatic and visually appealing fish to their aquarium.

12. King Betta

