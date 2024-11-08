196 Cute Panda Names That Will Melt Your Heart Instantly
Looking for the perfect name to match a panda’s charm? Pandas are some of the most lovable animals around, and finding a name that captures their cuteness is a joy in itself. Whether it’s for a stuffed animal, a pet, or just for fun, choosing a unique name makes it even more special.
From adorable classics to funny or famous picks, these cute panda names are sure to bring a smile to your face. Dive in to find the one that best suits your panda friend and gives them a name as memorable as their personality!
Cute Male Panda Names
When it comes to finding the perfect name for a male panda, you’ll want something that feels both strong and sweet. These cute male panda names capture that balance, blending charm and a hint of adventure. Consider options like “Benny,” “Kai,” and “Bao” for a name that will make anyone smile.
- Benny
- Kai
- Bao
- Leo
- Ollie
- Max
- Milo
- Finn
- Rocky
- Ziggy
- Mo
- Koda
- Tobi
- Ping
- Louie
- Hugo
- Ming
- Jack
- Bear
- Simba
- Oreo
- Munch
- Jasper
- Rocco
- Momo
- Niko
- Chester
- Bruno
- Chico
- Puffy
- Toby
- Jinx
- Pippin
Cute Female Panda Names
Female pandas deserve names that reflect their gentle, graceful, and endearing qualities. Here are some lovely choices that bring out the sweet nature of a female panda. From “Lulu” to “Peony,” these names add a touch of elegance and cuteness, perfect for any girl panda.
- Lulu
- Bella
- Peony
- Daisy
- Mia
- Rosie
- Coco
- Willow
- Lily
- Mimi
- Cherry
- Tia
- Poppy
- Nala
- Zoe
- Mochi
- Fifi
- Jade
- Pearl
- Yumi
- Kiki
- Flora
- Angel
- Pippa
- Luna
- Ella
- Ruby
- Tilly
- Honey
- Suki
- Gigi
- Queenie
- Joy
- Twinkle
- Mei Mei
- Blush
Cute and Unique Panda Names
For a panda name that’s truly one-of-a-kind, here’s a list of unique names that are as adorable as they are original. These names, like “Zen,” “Pocky,” and “Echo,” bring a fresh perspective and stand out in any crowd of panda names.
- Zen
- Pocky
- Echo
- Nimbus
- Kumo
- Juno
- Tofu
- Pixel
- Yara
- Sable
- Cosmo
- Onyx
- Miso
- Wisp
- Pluto
- Nori
- Zephyr
- Boba
- Nova
- Shiro
- Taro
- Sol
- Panda Express
- Quirk
- Suki
- Astra
- Sushi
- Frost
- Biscuit
- Blaze
- Maple
- Indigo
- Flurry
- Zuki
- Spark
- Mochiko
- Nyx
- Bamboo
- Fable
- Aura
- Skye
- Clover
- Pudding
- Halo
- Mist
- Sprout
Cute and Funny Panda Names
Pandas are often seen as the lovable clowns of the animal kingdom, so why not choose a name that highlights their playful, quirky side? These funny panda names, including options like “Chubby,” “Biscuit,” and “Fuzzball,” are sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face and capture the essence of a panda’s delightful personality.
- Chubby
- Fuzzball
- Wiggles
- Dumpling
- Nibbles
- Roly Poly
- Snickers
- Cheeks
- Marshmallow
- Waffles
- Bubbles
- Muffin
- Popcorn
- Goofball
- Cuddlebug
- Squishy
- Jellybean
- Pipsqueak
- Snuggle Puff
- Bamboozle
- Panda-monium
- Tater Tot
- Butterball
- Fluffernutter
- Pickles
- Giggles
- S’mores
- Munchkin
- Wobble
- Buttons
- Zoodles
- Pips
- Noodle
- Cupcake
- Bubba
- Sprinkles
- Doodles
- Tumbles
- Frito
- Poppers
- Tickles
Famous Panda Names to Inspire You
Take inspiration from some of the most famous pandas in history! These well-known names, such as “Mei Xiang” and “Tian Tian,” come from beloved pandas in zoos and wildlife reserves around the world. Each name carries its own story and can add a special touch to your own naming journey.
- Mei Xiang – A famous female panda at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., Mei Xiang has given birth to several cubs, making her a celebrated mother in the panda world.
- Tian Tian – Mei Xiang’s companion at the National Zoo, Tian Tian is known for his playful personality and his contributions to the zoo’s panda breeding program.
- Bao Bao – Daughter of Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, Bao Bao became famous as a playful cub and now lives in China.
- Bei Bei – Another offspring of Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, Bei Bei was adored by fans worldwide and is now part of panda conservation efforts in China.
- Xiao Qi Ji – The most recent cub born to Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, Xiao Qi Ji means “little miracle” in Chinese, a fitting name for this beloved panda.
- Hua Mei – Born in the San Diego Zoo, Hua Mei became a sensation as the first surviving panda cub born in the Western Hemisphere since the species became endangered.
- Tai Shan – Another famous panda from the National Zoo, Tai Shan captured hearts with his playful antics and eventually moved to China to support panda breeding.
- Lin Hui – Lin Hui is a well-known panda at Chiang Mai Zoo in Thailand, popular with locals and tourists alike.
- Tuan Tuan – Part of a famous panda pair gifted to Taiwan from China, Tuan Tuan is often a symbol of friendship between the two regions.
- Yuan Yuan – Tuan Tuan’s partner in Taiwan, her name, when combined with his, means “reunion” in Chinese, symbolizing unity.
- Chuang Chuang – A male panda from Chiang Mai Zoo in Thailand, Chuang Chuang’s playful personality made him a beloved figure until his passing.
- Lun Lun – A panda at Zoo Atlanta, Lun Lun is known for her success as a mother and for contributing to the conservation of pandas in captivity.
- Ya Ya – A female panda at the Memphis Zoo, Ya Ya has been adored by fans for her curious and friendly nature.
- Le Le – Ya Ya’s companion at the Memphis Zoo, Le Le is often seen engaging with visitors and has a calm personality.
- Basi – Once the world’s oldest living panda, Basi was known for her resilience and became a national treasure in China.
- Pan Pan – Pan Pan was the oldest male panda in captivity before his passing, known for fathering many cubs and contributing significantly to the panda population.
- An An – A famous panda who lived in Hong Kong, An An lived an exceptionally long life and was adored by visitors.
- Ming Ming – Known for being the first panda born in captivity and released back into the wild, Ming Ming became a symbol of hope for panda conservation.
- Shi Shi – A beloved panda at the San Diego Zoo, Shi Shi played a critical role in conservation and education.
- Ling Ling – A famous panda who spent time at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, Ling Ling helped foster panda awareness in Japan.
- Huan Huan – A panda residing in France, Huan Huan became a mother, helping the French panda population grow and gaining international fame.
- Yuan Meng – The first panda born in France, Yuan Meng is the cub of Huan Huan and has become a national symbol.
- Su Lin – The first panda brought to the U.S. from China, Su Lin captivated audiences at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and paved the way for panda conservation in America.
- Zhen Zhen – A panda born at the San Diego Zoo, Zhen Zhen captured the hearts of many visitors before returning to China.
- Gao Gao – Known as the “Super Dad” of the San Diego Zoo, Gao Gao fathered several cubs and was cherished by fans.
- Bai Yun – One of the most successful breeding female pandas, Bai Yun was born in China but spent most of her life at the San Diego Zoo, where she mothered many cubs.
- Fu Long – The first panda born in Austria, Fu Long became a national sensation and later returned to China.
- Long Hui – A panda from Vienna’s Schönbrunn Zoo, Long Hui was adored for his gentle nature and success as a father.
- Wang Wang – One of the first two pandas at Australia’s Adelaide Zoo, Wang Wang is loved by visitors for his calm and friendly demeanor.
- Ai Hin – Ai Hin gained fame at China’s Chengdu Panda Base and was known for her intelligence and playful personality.
- Shin Shin – A panda at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, Shin Shin’s arrival in Japan boosted panda popularity and awareness.
- Rau Hin – A famous panda in Japan, Rau Hin has been part of Japan’s panda conservation efforts and has mothered several cubs.
- Xiang Xiang – A young panda at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Xiang Xiang has become a symbol of hope for panda conservation in Japan.
- Po – Named after the character in Kung Fu Panda, Po is a playful panda at Zoo Atlanta who quickly became a fan favorite.
- Yang Yang – A male panda in Vienna, Yang Yang has fathered several cubs and is known for his playful antics.
- Ailu – Ailu became famous in France and symbolizes the bond between China and France through panda conservation.
- Ping Ping – A well-known panda from the Beijing Zoo, Ping Ping was loved for his friendly personality and was a key part of panda awareness in China.
- Yong Yong – Yong Yong lives at Ocean Park in Hong Kong and has been part of efforts to educate the public about panda conservation.
- Shuan Shuan – One of the most well-known pandas in Mexico, Shuan Shuan has been a popular attraction at the Chapultepec Zoo.
- Jin Jin – A beloved panda at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, Jin Jin became a symbol of international cooperation and conservation between China and Japan.