10 Weird National Holidays You Never Knew Existed

Ever feel like you need a break from the usual routine? Weird national holidays might be just what you need! These quirky and fun celebrations offer a unique way to bring a little joy and excitement into your life.

From talking like a pirate to honoring lost socks, there’s a weird holiday for everyone. In this article, we’ll explore some of the most unusual and entertaining national holidays you can add to your calendar and enjoy with friends and family.

1. National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day (January 22)

Origin: Have you ever caught your cat staring at you like they’re pondering the mysteries of the universe? National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day is your chance to engage in some feline Q&A. Created by a cat lover looking to deepen the bond between pets and their owners, this holiday encourages you to imagine what your cat might ask if they could speak.

How to Celebrate: Spend quality time with your furry friend, observing their behavior and quirks. Imagine their potential questions—perhaps they’re curious about the red dot that always disappears or the reason behind the human obsession with bathtubs.

Write down these whimsical questions and provide creative, humorous answers. Share your cat’s “questions” and your imaginative responses on social media, or even create a fun video or comic strip featuring your cat as the inquisitive star. Engage with other cat owners by asking them to share their cats’ funniest or most profound “questions.”

Hashtags: #AnswerYourCatsQuestionsDay, #CatQADay

2. National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day (April 16)

Origin: Tired of the corporate dress code? National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day lets you revel in comfort right at your desk. Celebrated the day after Tax Day in the United States, it offers a much-needed break from the stress of tax season. Created by a group of pajama enthusiasts, this day encourages everyone to take it easy and enjoy the luxury of wearing PJs all day.

How to Celebrate: Start your day by rolling out of bed and heading straight to work in your coziest pajamas. Organize a pajama-themed event at the office, complete with a pajama parade and a best pajama contest. Encourage colleagues to participate and set up a cozy area with blankets and pillows for a relaxed meeting space.

Host a breakfast potluck featuring comfort foods like pancakes, waffles, and hot cocoa. Don’t forget to capture the fun and share your cozy office look on social media. If you work from home, take it up a notch by hosting a virtual pajama party with friends or coworkers.

Hashtags: #WearYourPajamasToWorkDay, #PJDayAtWork

3. National Lost Sock Memorial Day (May 9)

Origin: We all know the heartbreak of losing a sock. National Lost Sock Memorial Day is a whimsical way to honor those single socks that have vanished into the laundry void. This day was created by a frustrated sock owner who decided it was time to acknowledge the plight of the lone sock.

How to Celebrate: Hold a memorial service for your single socks, complete with eulogies and stories of their departed partners. Get creative by repurposing those lonely socks into dusting mitts, sock puppets, or quirky crafts.

Host a “Sock Swap” party where friends bring their mismatched socks in hopes of finding pairs. For a fun family activity, organize a sock hunt around the house to find any hidden or missing socks. Share your lost sock tributes and creative repurposing ideas online, and encourage others to share their own sock stories.

Hashtags: #LostSockMemorialDay, #MissingSocks

4. National Donut Day (First Friday in June)

Origin: Originally established in 1938 by the Salvation Army to honor their members who served donuts to soldiers during World War I, National Donut Day has since evolved into a celebration of everyone’s favorite sweet treat. It’s a day to indulge in the sugary goodness of donuts, guilt-free.

How to Celebrate: Visit your local donut shop and sample a variety of flavors, from classic glazed to exotic creations. Many bakeries offer free donuts or special deals on this day, so take advantage of the sweet offers. Organize a donut-themed party with friends or coworkers, complete with games like “Donut on a String” or a donut decorating contest.

For a fun twist, host a donut bake-off and challenge participants to create their own unique donut recipes. Share your donut delights and creative donut photos on social media, and consider donating to a local charity in honor of the holiday’s origins.

Hashtags: #NationalDonutDay, #DonutLove

5. National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day (August 8)

Origin: This quirky holiday was created by gardener Tom Roy to deal with the inevitable surplus of zucchinis that many gardeners face in late summer. It’s a fun and sneaky way to share the zucchini love (or burden) with your neighbors.

How to Celebrate: Harvest your zucchinis and under the cover of night (or broad daylight if you’re feeling bold), leave them on your neighbors’ porches. Add a note with a delicious zucchini recipe or a humorous message to make it more personal. Make it a neighborhood event by organizing a zucchini swap where everyone brings their surplus zucchinis to share.

Host a community potluck featuring zucchini dishes like zucchini bread, stuffed zucchini, and zucchini noodles. Document your stealthy zucchini missions and share them on social media. For added fun, host a zucchini-growing contest to see who can grow the biggest zucchini in the neighborhood.

Hashtags: #SneakSomeZucchiniDay, #ZucchiniSurprise

6. National Talk Like a Pirate Day (September 19)

Origin: Ahoy, mateys! Created in 1995 by John Baur and Mark Summers as a fun way to break the monotony of everyday speech, National Talk Like a Pirate Day has become an international phenomenon, thanks in part to promotion by humor columnist Dave Barry.

How to Celebrate: Embrace your inner pirate by using pirate lingo all day. Greet everyone with a hearty “Ahoy!” and pepper your conversations with “Arrr!” and “Shiver me timbers!” Dress up in pirate gear and host a pirate-themed party, complete with treasure hunts, pirate games, and pirate-themed food and drinks.

Watch pirate movies, read pirate books, and listen to sea shanties to get into the spirit. Share your pirate antics and best pirate phrases on social media, and challenge your friends to join in the fun. Consider donating to maritime or educational charities to add a philanthropic twist to your celebrations.

Hashtags: #TalkLikeAPirateDay, #PirateSpeak

7. National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work Day (Second Wednesday in October)

Origin: This adorable holiday encourages adults to bring a touch of childhood nostalgia into the workplace by bringing their teddy bears to work. It was created to promote a sense of fun and camaraderie in the office.

How to Celebrate: Bring your favorite teddy bear to the office and introduce it to your colleagues. Use this day to share stories about your teddy bear and reminisce about your childhood. Organize a “Teddy Bear Picnic” during lunch break with themed snacks and decorations.

Host a teddy bear beauty contest or a teddy bear talent show, where colleagues can showcase their bears’ unique “skills.” Share photos of your teddy bear’s adventures at work on social media, and consider donating teddy bears to children’s hospitals or charities in honor of the day.

Hashtags: #BringYourTeddyBearToWorkDay, #TeddyBearDay

8. National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day (November 15)

Origin: Established to encourage people to clean and organize their refrigerators before the holidays, this day helps reduce food waste and prepare for the influx of holiday leftovers. It’s a practical yet strangely satisfying holiday.

How to Celebrate: Take everything out of your fridge, clean the shelves, and throw away expired items. Organize the remaining food by category and create a list of what you need for holiday cooking. Make it a fun family activity by turning it into a game, with prizes for the most organized shelf or the best-labeled containers.

Share your clean fridge photos and tips on social media, and consider donating non-perishable food items to local food banks. Use this opportunity to plan your holiday meals and ensure your fridge is ready for the festive season.

Hashtags: #CleanOutYourRefrigeratorDay, #FridgeCleanout

9. National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day (December 16)

Origin: This delicious holiday celebrates the joy of indulging in chocolate-covered treats. From fruits to snacks, this day is all about enjoying the magic of chocolate.

How to Celebrate: Dip your favorite foods in chocolate and savor the decadence. Experiment with new combinations like chocolate-covered bacon, pretzels, or even pickles if you’re feeling adventurous. Host a chocolate fondue party and invite friends to bring their favorite dippables.

Share your chocolate-covered creations and recipes on social media, and consider making homemade chocolate-covered gifts for friends and family. Use the day to explore the world of chocolate, learning about its history and different varieties. Don’t forget to indulge responsibly and enjoy every bite!

Hashtags: #ChocolateCoveredAnythingDay, #ChocolateLovers

10. National Opposite Day (January 25)

Image source: Pinterest

Origin: A playful holiday where everything you say or do is the opposite of what you mean. It’s a day for fun and creativity, often enjoyed by children and adults alike. The origin of Opposite Day is unclear, but it’s thought to have started as a schoolyard game.

How to Celebrate: Spend the day doing and saying the opposite of what you usually would. Wear your clothes backward, eat breakfast for dinner, and greet people with “Goodbye” instead of “Hello.” Challenge friends and family to join in the fun and see who can come up with the most creative opposites.

Share your Opposite Day antics and photos on social media. For added fun, organize an Opposite Day-themed party with reverse games, decorations, and activities. Encourage participants to get creative and think outside the box to fully embrace the spirit of the day.

Hashtags: #OppositeDay, #CelebrateOppositeDay