124 Beautiful Space Names for Girls Inspired by Stars and Planets

Choosing a name for your little girl is one of the most exciting parts of becoming a parent. If you’re looking for something truly out of this world, space names inspired by stars, planets, and constellations offer a unique, timeless charm. These names carry a sense of wonder, capturing the beauty and mystery of the cosmos.

Whether you love the idea of a popular name like Luna or a rare gem like Asteria, there’s something special for every taste. Let’s explore some of the most inspiring space names for girls that can bring a touch of the universe into your life.

Popular Space Names for Girls

Some space-inspired names have become favorites for a reason. These popular names bring a celestial feel while staying familiar and accessible. Here are a few beloved choices that many parents adore.

– Inspired by the night sky, Lyla means “night” and adds a soft, dreamy quality. Alula – The name of a double star in the Ursa Major constellation, meaning “first leap” in Arabic.

Unique Space Names for Girls

If you’re after a name that truly stands out, unique space names offer a fresh perspective. These names go beyond the ordinary, giving your daughter a rare, cosmic charm that’s all her own.

– Another moon of Jupiter, graceful and mysterious. Zayana – A unique name meaning “gift from God,” with a cosmic and rare charm.

Planetary Names for Girls

Planets and moons have long been sources of wonder and inspiration. From vibrant Venus to intriguing Callisto, these planetary names carry beauty and strength, ideal for a unique and powerful choice.