103 Unique Names That Mean Calm for Boys and Girls
Choosing a name is one of the most meaningful ways to welcome a new life or even reinvent yourself. For many, finding a name that carries a sense of peace can be incredibly uplifting, especially in a world that can feel anything but calm. Names that mean calm offer a gentle reminder of tranquility and balance, qualities we all strive for.
Whether you’re expecting a little one or just love the idea of serene names, these options inspire a peaceful, soothing presence in daily life. Dive in to explore names that bring calmness into every moment.
Boy Names That Mean Calm
When choosing a name for a boy, many parents seek a sense of strength paired with tranquility. Calm names for boys offer just that—powerful yet gentle qualities that inspire peace. These names convey a grounded nature that feels timeless.
- Axel – This Scandinavian name means “father of peace,” symbolizing calm and stability.
- Amani – Of Swahili origin, Amani translates to “peace,” making it a popular choice for calmness and serenity.
- Colm – This Irish name directly means “dove,” a universal symbol of peace and calm.
- Frederick – From German roots, Frederick means “peaceful ruler,” blending strength with calmness.
- Galen – Of Greek origin, Galen means “calm” or “healer,” embodying a soothing presence.
- Jonah – A Hebrew name meaning “dove,” Jonah carries peaceful associations, perfect for a calm personality.
- Malik – This Arabic name means “king,” symbolizing a composed and steady strength.
- Milo – Meaning “soldier” or “merciful,” Milo has connotations of gentle strength and calm.
- Oliver – With roots in Latin, Oliver relates to the olive tree, symbolizing peace and tranquility.
- Paxton – An English name meaning “peace town,” Paxton evokes a sense of calm rooted in community.
- Placido – Italian for “calm” or “peaceful,” Placido is a name that embodies tranquility.
- Salem – Of Hebrew origin, Salem means “peace,” often associated with the city of Jerusalem.
- Shiloh – This Hebrew name means “tranquil” or “abundance,” perfect for a peaceful spirit.
- Solomon – Known for wisdom and calm, Solomon means “peace” in Hebrew, symbolizing wise tranquility.
- Tully – An Irish name meaning “peaceful,” Tully carries a calm, friendly feel.
- Winston – Of English origin, Winston means “joyful stone,” and has associations with inner strength and calm.
- Zen – Rooted in Japanese and Buddhist culture, Zen represents tranquility, calmness, and meditation.
- Callum – Scottish for “dove,” Callum represents peace and a gentle nature.
- Noah – A Hebrew name meaning “rest” or “comfort,” Noah conveys peace and calm.
- Aaron – While often associated with strength, Aaron has peaceful roots, meaning “high mountain,” symbolizing calm resilience.
- Humphrey – Old German for “peaceful warrior,” combining calm with a strong presence.
- Finian – Of Irish origin, Finian means “fair” or “white,” symbolizing purity and calm.
- Ferdinand – Germanic in origin, Ferdinand means “peaceful journey,” bringing together adventure and calm.
- Manfred – From Old German, Manfred means “man of peace,” exuding quiet strength.
- Casimir – This Slavic name means “bringer of peace,” reflecting a soothing and balanced nature.
- Odin – A Norse name, Odin can mean “inspiration,” often tied to wisdom and inner calm.
- Seren – A Welsh name meaning “star,” Seren is often associated with calmness and serenity.
- Paz – Meaning “peace” in Spanish, Paz is simple and resonates with tranquility.
- Calmyn – A unique name that stems from the word “calm,” representing peace itself.
- Chan – Of Chinese origin, Chan means “calm” or “quiet,” offering a serene tone.
- Dorian – This Greek name can mean “gift,” with associations of inner calm and poise.
- Emory – An English name meaning “industrious ruler,” often associated with a calm strength.
- Lennox – Scottish in origin, Lennox is often tied to calm landscapes, symbolizing natural peace.
- Raiden – Japanese in origin, meaning “thunder and lightning,” yet the name carries a quiet power and calm.
- Peace – Straightforward and direct, Peace brings serenity and simplicity.
- Rio – Spanish for “river,” Rio symbolizes the calm flow of water, often evoking tranquility.
- Sanford – An English name meaning “sandy ford,” with a sense of calm and stability.
- Whistler – Associated with quiet sounds of nature, Whistler carries a sense of peaceful solitude.
- Ellis – With Welsh roots, Ellis means “kind” or “benevolent,” qualities often linked to calmness.
- Ellery – Of Old English origin, meaning “cheerful,” Ellery conveys calm through a positive, peaceful outlook.
Girl Names That Mean Calm
For a girl’s name, calmness can bring a sense of grace and elegance that resonates throughout her life. Names with peaceful meanings add a touch of serenity, capturing a delicate yet steady presence. Here are some beautiful options that inspire calmness and charm.
- Mira – A Latin name meaning “peace” or “admirable,” Mira conveys calm and grace.
- Serena – Of Latin origin, Serena means “tranquil” or “serene,” reflecting calmness and poise.
- Dove – This English name symbolizes the peaceful and gentle nature of the dove bird.
- Irina – A Greek name meaning “peace,” often associated with calm and harmony.
- Salome – Of Hebrew origin, Salome means “peaceful,” bringing a sense of serenity.
- Paloma – A Spanish name meaning “dove,” which is often seen as a symbol of peace.
- Frida – Derived from German, Frida means “peaceful” and exudes calm strength.
- Shanti – This Sanskrit name means “peace,” and is often used to signify inner calm.
- Serenity – Of English origin, Serenity directly means “calm” or “tranquil,” perfect for a peaceful personality.
- Amara – A name of multiple origins, Amara can mean “peaceful” or “graceful” in various cultures.
- Galina – Of Slavic origin, Galina means “calm” or “healer,” symbolizing a soothing presence.
- Livia – From Latin, Livia conveys “peace” and a calm, composed nature.
- Rena – This Hebrew name means “joyful song” but can also convey a serene essence.
- Jemima – A Hebrew name meaning “dove,” symbolizing peace and tranquility.
- Harmony – English in origin, Harmony means “unity” or “peace,” often associated with calm relationships.
- Tullia – This Latin name means “peaceful,” providing a sense of quiet strength.
- Winifred – Of Welsh origin, Winifred means “peaceful friend,” symbolizing a kind, calm nature.
- Felicity – This Latin name means “happiness” or “good fortune,” often associated with calm contentment.
- Alanna – Of Celtic origin, Alanna means “harmony” or “peaceful,” bringing a gentle, calm vibe.
- Evania – Greek in origin, Evania means “peaceful,” a perfect choice for a serene spirit.
- Pax – From Latin, Pax means “peace” and is a simple yet powerful name.
- Olivia – Derived from the olive tree, which symbolizes peace, Olivia has calm and gentle associations.
- Selene – A Greek name meaning “moon,” often associated with calm, quiet, and serenity.
- Fiona – Scottish in origin, meaning “fair” or “white,” Fiona conveys a calm, pure presence.
- Bliss – English in origin, Bliss represents happiness and calm contentment.
- Emmeline – A Germanic name meaning “peaceful home,” offering a sense of calm and stability.
- Anissa – Of Arabic origin, Anissa means “friendly” and “peaceful,” often linked to gentle calmness.
- Zalika – An African name meaning “peaceful,” bringing a sense of inner tranquility.
- Noe – Of Japanese origin, Noe can mean “harmony,” representing a calm nature.
- Althea – Greek in origin, meaning “healer,” Althea has associations with calm and care.
- Samira – An Arabic name meaning “companion in evening talk,” often associated with peaceful companionship.
- Nadine – This French name means “hope,” symbolizing calm hopefulness.
- Thea – Greek for “goddess,” Thea has calm, celestial connotations and represents light.
- Reina – Of Spanish origin, Reina means “queen,” symbolizing a calm, regal presence.
- Clemence – A French name meaning “gentle” or “merciful,” Clemence carries a calm, forgiving spirit.
- Irena – A variant of Irina, this name also means “peace” in Greek.
- Zara – An Arabic name meaning “blooming flower,” Zara represents calm beauty.
- Keren – Hebrew for “ray of light,” Keren has calm, gentle associations.
- Delia – Of Greek origin, Delia means “from Delos” and is often linked to calmness and the moon.
- Laia – A Catalan name meaning “peaceful,” bringing a calm energy to the bearer.
- Freya – Of Norse origin, Freya is associated with love, beauty, and calm power.
- Eir – Norse for “peace” or “mercy,” Eir is associated with healing and tranquility.
Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Calm
Gender-neutral names with calming meanings are perfect for those who value inclusivity and simplicity. These names carry a peaceful, balanced vibe that anyone can wear proudly. Whether for a new arrival or a fresh identity, these names offer a calming presence.
- Haven – An English name meaning “safe place” or “refuge,” Haven suggests a place of calm and security.
- Sky – A nature-inspired name representing the open and calm sky, often evoking a sense of freedom and peace.
- Ocean – A name that embodies the vast and calming qualities of the ocean, perfect for a peaceful personality.
- Lake – A nature-inspired name that represents calm, still water, bringing a peaceful vibe.
- Robin – Associated with the gentle, peaceful bird, Robin symbolizes tranquility in nature.
- Rain – Nature-inspired and soothing, Rain brings to mind the calming sound of rainfall.
- Calm – A straightforward name that directly embodies peace and tranquility.
- Sage – A name symbolizing wisdom and calm, often associated with a peaceful and thoughtful nature.
- Avery – Meaning “ruler of elves,” Avery has gentle and calm associations with nature and magic.
- Blair – Of Scottish origin, Blair means “plain” or “field,” evoking a calm, natural landscape.
- Indigo – Inspired by the calm, deep blue color, Indigo represents peace and relaxation.
- Phoenix – Although known as a mythical bird, Phoenix symbolizes renewal, calm strength, and resilience.
- River – A calming nature-inspired name that represents the gentle and flowing aspect of water.
- Story – A unique name that evokes calm and reflection, often associated with quiet, introspective storytelling.
- Aspen – Named after the calm and peaceful aspen tree, this name brings a sense of nature’s tranquility.
- Kai – Of Hawaiian origin, Kai means “sea,” representing calmness and the soothing qualities of water.
- Morgan – Meaning “sea-born,” Morgan has calm, watery associations that make it a tranquil choice.
- Lee – A name meaning “meadow,” Lee evokes the calmness of open, natural spaces.
- Quinn – Of Irish origin, Quinn means “wise” or “intelligent,” qualities often associated with a calm demeanor.
- Journey – This name reflects a calm, peaceful journey through life, inspiring a sense of openness and tranquility.
- True – A straightforward name that embodies honesty, peace, and calm sincerity.