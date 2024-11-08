103 Unique Names That Mean Calm for Boys and Girls

Choosing a name is one of the most meaningful ways to welcome a new life or even reinvent yourself. For many, finding a name that carries a sense of peace can be incredibly uplifting, especially in a world that can feel anything but calm. Names that mean calm offer a gentle reminder of tranquility and balance, qualities we all strive for.

Whether you’re expecting a little one or just love the idea of serene names, these options inspire a peaceful, soothing presence in daily life. Dive in to explore names that bring calmness into every moment.

Boy Names That Mean Calm

When choosing a name for a boy, many parents seek a sense of strength paired with tranquility. Calm names for boys offer just that—powerful yet gentle qualities that inspire peace. These names convey a grounded nature that feels timeless.

– This Scandinavian name means “father of peace,” symbolizing calm and stability. Amani – Of Swahili origin, Amani translates to “peace,” making it a popular choice for calmness and serenity.

– With Welsh roots, Ellis means “kind” or “benevolent,” qualities often linked to calmness. Ellery – Of Old English origin, meaning “cheerful,” Ellery conveys calm through a positive, peaceful outlook.

Girl Names That Mean Calm

For a girl’s name, calmness can bring a sense of grace and elegance that resonates throughout her life. Names with peaceful meanings add a touch of serenity, capturing a delicate yet steady presence. Here are some beautiful options that inspire calmness and charm.

– A Latin name meaning “peace” or “admirable,” Mira conveys calm and grace. Serena – Of Latin origin, Serena means “tranquil” or “serene,” reflecting calmness and poise.

– Of Norse origin, Freya is associated with love, beauty, and calm power. Eir – Norse for “peace” or “mercy,” Eir is associated with healing and tranquility.

Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Calm

Gender-neutral names with calming meanings are perfect for those who value inclusivity and simplicity. These names carry a peaceful, balanced vibe that anyone can wear proudly. Whether for a new arrival or a fresh identity, these names offer a calming presence.