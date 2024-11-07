133 Adorable Names for Black and White Dogs You’ll Love

Choosing the perfect name for a new pet is one of the best parts of bringing them home. For black and white dogs, there’s a world of names inspired by their unique coloring and playful personalities. Whether you’re looking for something classic, cute, or a bit quirky, there’s a name out there that’ll fit your pup perfectly.

In this guide, we’ve gathered some of the best names for black and white dogs to help you find one that matches your pet’s charm and character. Let’s explore these ideas to find the name that’s just right for your furry friend!

Male Black and White Dog Names

Looking for a strong or playful name for your male pup? These male names are inspired by their black and white coloring and distinctive personalities.

Phantom

Ace

Bandit

Maverick

Shadow

Storm

Knight

Spot

Rocky

Jett

Domino

Smoke

Skipper

Blaze

Diesel

Bolt

Onyx

Patch

Female Black and White Dog Names

For a female pup, a beautiful or charming name can suit her personality and look. These female names bring out the elegance or playfulness of black and white dogs.

Luna

Pearl

Lady

Panda

Trixie

Raven

Patches

Pepper

Dotty

Misty

Cleo

Stella

Marbles

Bella

Willow

Inky

Smudge

Mocha

Cute Black and White Dog Names

Looking for something adorable? Cute names capture the playful and lovable side of your pup’s personality. Here are some heartwarming options that bring out the charm in your black and white dog.

Moo

Tux

Pippin

Buttons

Ziggy

S’mores

Pudding

Pebbles

Bubbles

Marshmallow

Sprinkles

Poppy

Jellybean

Waffles

Cupcake

Dottie

Unique and Creative Black and White Dog Names

If you want a name as one-of-a-kind as your dog, explore creative and unique options! These names break away from the usual, celebrating your pup’s individuality in an unforgettable way.

Jigsaw

Checkers

Monochrome

Yin Yang

Eclipse

Rorschach

Zigzag

Galaxy

Inkwell

Barcode

Scribbles

Skunk

Polka

Spade

Quill

Pixel

Graphite

Names Inspired by Nature and Animals

Nature has endless inspiration for black and white names, drawing from animals, plants, and landscapes. These earthy names offer a fresh and natural twist that’s perfect for your two-toned pet.

Penguin

Badger

Orca

Magpie

Lynx

Moon

Zebra

Plover

Cloud

Thunder

Ash

Frost

Marble

Shadow

Birch

Names Based on Famous Black and White Characters

Famous black and white characters from pop culture make for memorable and fun names. If you’re a fan of classics or modern icons, consider naming your dog after one of these beloved personalities.

Snoopy – Inspired by the beloved black-and-white beagle from Peanuts, Snoopy is a playful, classic choice that’s perfect for a fun-loving dog.

– Inspired by the beloved black-and-white beagle from Peanuts, Snoopy is a playful, classic choice that’s perfect for a fun-loving dog. Sylvester – Named after the iconic black and white cat from Looney Tunes, Sylvester is great for a mischievous pup with a strong personality.

– Named after the iconic black and white cat from Looney Tunes, Sylvester is great for a mischievous pup with a strong personality. Cruella – A nod to Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, this name is ideal for a dog with a bit of sass and a striking black and white coat.

– A nod to Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, this name is ideal for a dog with a bit of sass and a striking black and white coat. Felix – This name comes from Felix the Cat, a classic black-and-white cartoon character, making it a charming choice for a clever dog.

– This name comes from Felix the Cat, a classic black-and-white cartoon character, making it a charming choice for a clever dog. Pepe – Inspired by Pepe Le Pew, the skunk from Looney Tunes, Pepe suits a pup with a lot of personality and a distinctive look.

– Inspired by Pepe Le Pew, the skunk from Looney Tunes, Pepe suits a pup with a lot of personality and a distinctive look. Pongo – One of the main dalmatians from 101 Dalmatians, Pongo is a fun, friendly name for any black and white dog.

– One of the main dalmatians from 101 Dalmatians, Pongo is a fun, friendly name for any black and white dog. Perdita – Also from 101 Dalmatians, Perdita is Pongo’s mate, and this elegant name works beautifully for a female black and white dog.

– Also from 101 Dalmatians, Perdita is Pongo’s mate, and this elegant name works beautifully for a female black and white dog. Goofy – Named after the classic Disney character who wears a black and white outfit, Goofy is ideal for a dog with a goofy personality and expressive face.

– Named after the classic Disney character who wears a black and white outfit, Goofy is ideal for a dog with a goofy personality and expressive face. Figaro – This name, from Pinocchio, is based on Geppetto’s cute black and white cat. It’s a sweet choice for a gentle, affectionate dog.

– This name, from Pinocchio, is based on Geppetto’s cute black and white cat. It’s a sweet choice for a gentle, affectionate dog. Betty (Boop) – Inspired by the iconic black-and-white cartoon character Betty Boop, this name works well for a sassy, playful female dog.

– Inspired by the iconic black-and-white cartoon character Betty Boop, this name works well for a sassy, playful female dog. Chaplin – Named after the famous black-and-white silent film actor Charlie Chaplin, this name is great for a dog with a quirky, expressive personality.

– Named after the famous black-and-white silent film actor Charlie Chaplin, this name is great for a dog with a quirky, expressive personality. Tuxedo Mask – From Sailor Moon, Tuxedo Mask is the mysterious hero with a black and white look, perfect for a dog with an air of mystery.

– From Sailor Moon, Tuxedo Mask is the mysterious hero with a black and white look, perfect for a dog with an air of mystery. Dice – Named after the black-and-white pattern on dice, this name is unique and fun, great for a dog with a bold personality.

– Named after the black-and-white pattern on dice, this name is unique and fun, great for a dog with a bold personality. Harlequin – Inspired by the black and white diamond pattern of the harlequin character in classic theater, it’s a sophisticated choice.

– Inspired by the black and white diamond pattern of the harlequin character in classic theater, it’s a sophisticated choice. Zig Zag – Inspired by the “Zig Zag” character known for bold black and white stripes, this name is perfect for a playful or adventurous dog.

– Inspired by the “Zig Zag” character known for bold black and white stripes, this name is perfect for a playful or adventurous dog. Zorro – Inspired by the masked hero Zorro, who often wore black, this name suits a dog with a bit of mystery and a noble character.

– Inspired by the masked hero Zorro, who often wore black, this name suits a dog with a bit of mystery and a noble character. Skellington (Jack Skellington) – Inspired by the main character from The Nightmare Before Christmas, this name is ideal for a unique or quirky black and white dog.

– Inspired by the main character from The Nightmare Before Christmas, this name is ideal for a unique or quirky black and white dog. Gomez (Addams Family) – A name inspired by the classic black-and-white TV character, Gomez is great for a dog with a dark, charming appeal.

Elegant or Sophisticated Black and White Dog Names

If your pup exudes a regal or refined vibe, an elegant name might be the perfect match. These names have a touch of sophistication, adding a little class to your dog’s unique look.

Tuxedo

Velvet

Sable

Sterling

Jet

Gala

Midnight

Chanel

Cashmere

Noir

Duchess

Astaire

Regal

Ebony

Majestic

Sapphire

Food-Inspired Black and White Dog Names

Food names are always a playful choice, and black and white snacks and treats provide endless options! These fun food-inspired names are sweet, savory, and full of character.