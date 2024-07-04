25 Most Popular Comedians Today Who Are Crushing It

In today’s fast-paced world, laughter is more important than ever, and the most popular comedians today are masters at bringing joy and humor into our lives. These talented individuals have captivated audiences worldwide with their unique styles and relatable content.

Whether through stand-up specials, TV shows, or social media, these comedians have found innovative ways to connect with fans and make us laugh. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the top comedians who are shaping the comedy scene right now.

1. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart, born in Philadelphia, began his career by performing at comedy clubs around New England. His early career was marked by a series of amateur performances at clubs like The Laff House in Philadelphia. Despite facing initial resistance and numerous failures, Hart persevered and gradually built a reputation. His breakthrough came with his stand-up album “I’m a Grown Little Man,” which showcased his unique humor and personal storytelling style.

He transitioned into mainstream success with roles in major films such as “Think Like a Man,” “Ride Along,” and the “Jumanji” series. Hart’s comedic style is characterized by his high energy, quick wit, and ability to turn personal anecdotes into universally relatable humor. Over the years, he has become one of the highest-grossing comedians, selling out arenas worldwide.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Laugh at My Pain,” “Seriously Funny,” “Let Me Explain.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Over 100 million followers on Instagram.

2. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer, hailing from New York, started her comedy career in the early 2000s. She gained recognition after appearing on “Last Comic Standing” in 2007, where she finished fourth. Schumer’s comedic style blends sharp wit with edgy, often controversial topics, focusing on themes like gender, relationships, and personal experiences.

Her big break came with the sketch comedy series “Inside Amy Schumer,” which aired on Comedy Central and won a Peabody Award. The show’s success led to major film roles, including writing and starring in “Trainwreck,” which was a box office hit. Schumer has also been an outspoken advocate for various social issues, using her platform to address topics like gun control and body image.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “The Leather Special,” “Growing,” “Live at the Apollo.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Active with millions of followers, sharing candid and humorous posts.

3. Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle, born in Washington, D.C., began his stand-up career in high school. He moved to New York City to pursue comedy full-time and quickly made a name for himself in the city’s comedy circuit. Chappelle gained early recognition for his appearances on “Def Comedy Jam” and various TV and film roles.

His groundbreaking show, “Chappelle’s Show,” debuted on Comedy Central in 2003 and became a cultural phenomenon, known for its bold satire and social commentary. Despite walking away from the show at its peak, Chappelle made a celebrated return to stand-up, securing a lucrative deal with Netflix for a series of specials. His comedy is renowned for its incisive critique of race, society, and politics, delivered with sharp wit and fearless honesty.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Sticks & Stones,” “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation,” “8:46.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: His work is widely shared and discussed online.

4. Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah, originally from South Africa, began his comedy career at a young age, performing in Johannesburg. He quickly became one of the most successful comedians in Africa, known for his insightful and often humorous take on global and local issues. Noah’s international breakthrough came with his appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

In 2015, he succeeded Jon Stewart as the host of “The Daily Show,” bringing a fresh perspective and international viewpoint to the show. Noah’s comedy often reflects his unique background, touching on themes of identity, politics, and social issues. His memoir, “Born a Crime,” details his life growing up during apartheid and has been critically acclaimed.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Son of Patricia,” “Afraid of the Dark,” “Born a Crime.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Millions of followers, known for engaging takes on current events.

5. Ali Wong

Ali Wong, a San Francisco native, began her stand-up career after graduating from UCLA. She moved to New York City, performing up to nine times a night to hone her craft. Wong gained widespread recognition with her Netflix special “Baby Cobra,” which was filmed while she was seven months pregnant. This unique aspect of her performance, combined with her candid discussions on topics like marriage, motherhood, and career, made her an instant hit.

Her follow-up special, “Hard Knock Wife,” continued to build on her success. Wong has also ventured into acting and writing, co-starring in and co-writing the romantic comedy film “Always Be My Maybe.” Her comedy is celebrated for its boldness, relatability, and unfiltered perspective on women’s issues.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Baby Cobra,” “Hard Knock Wife,” “Dear Girls.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Strong presence, sharing insights and humorous moments.

6. John Mulaney

John Mulaney, born and raised in Chicago, began his comedy career after moving to New York City. He started as an office assistant at Comedy Central, eventually joining the writing staff of “Saturday Night Live,” where he created memorable characters like Stefon with Bill Hader. Mulaney’s stand-up career took off with his specials “The Top Part” and “New in Town,” showcasing his clean-cut, observational style and unique comedic voice.

Known for his storytelling abilities, Mulaney’s comedy often draws on his personal experiences and childhood memories. He has also performed on Broadway with Nick Kroll in “Oh, Hello,” adding to his diverse portfolio in entertainment.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Kid Gorgeous,” “The Comeback Kid,” “New in Town.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Engages with audience through humorous anecdotes.

7. Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby, an Australian comedian, gained international fame with her groundbreaking special “Nanette.” Initially performing in small comedy clubs in Australia, Gadsby won the national final of Raw Comedy in 2006, which launched her into the spotlight. “Nanette,” which started as a stand-up routine at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, transformed into a powerful critique of comedy, gender, and trauma.

The special won multiple awards, including an Emmy and a Peabody. Gadsby’s follow-up special, “Douglas,” continued to explore themes of identity and societal expectations. Her work is known for blending humor with deep, often uncomfortable truths, challenging audiences to think critically about the role of comedy.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Nanette,” “Douglas.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Active, sharing thoughts on social issues.

8. Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj, an American comedian of Indian descent, started his career performing stand-up while in college. He gained prominence as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart, where his sharp political satire and engaging storytelling style stood out. Minhaj’s one-man show, “Homecoming King,” which premiered on Netflix, won a Peabody Award and highlighted his experiences growing up as an Indian-American Muslim.

He further solidified his reputation with “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” a Netflix series that tackled political and cultural issues with humor and insight. Minhaj’s comedy often reflects his personal experiences and cultural background, providing a unique perspective on contemporary issues.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Homecoming King,” “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Strong social media presence, engaging with fans.

9. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish, from Los Angeles, began her comedy career after overcoming a challenging childhood marked by foster care. She found solace in comedy, performing at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp. Haddish’s breakout role came with the film “Girls Trip,” where her performance received critical acclaim and established her as a major comedic talent.

Her autobiography, “The Last Black Unicorn,” details her journey and struggles, resonating with many fans. Haddish has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows, showcasing her versatile comedic abilities. Her comedy is known for its raw honesty, high energy, and infectious personality.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood,” “Black Mitzvah.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Highly active, sharing humorous and inspiring posts.

10. Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan, originally from Indiana, is a stand-up comedian known for his clean, observational humor. He began his comedy career in New York City, performing at clubs and slowly building a reputation for his unique take on everyday life.

Gaffigan’s comedy often focuses on fatherhood, food, and the mundane aspects of life, delivered with a laid-back, relatable style. He has released numerous comedy specials and has also ventured into acting and writing, with several best-selling books to his name. Gaffigan’s ability to find humor in the ordinary has made him a beloved figure in comedy.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Mr. Universe,” “Obsessed,” “Quality Time.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Known for humorous takes on daily life.

11. Bill Burr

Bill Burr, from Massachusetts, is a comedian known for his acerbic, unfiltered style. He began his comedy career in Boston and later moved to New York City, where he honed his craft. Burr gained wider recognition through his stand-up specials and his popular podcast, “Monday Morning Podcast.”

His comedy often addresses controversial topics with a blunt, no-nonsense approach, challenging societal norms and expectations. Burr has also found success as an actor, appearing in shows like “Breaking Bad” and creating his animated series, “F Is for Family.”

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Paper Tiger,” “Walk Your Way Out,” “You People Are All the Same.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Active, sharing views and engaging with fans.

12. Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham, from Massachusetts, started his comedy career on YouTube, where his musical comedy videos went viral. His unique blend of music, comedy, and social commentary quickly gained a large following. Burnham transitioned to live performances and released several acclaimed specials that combine stand-up with theatrical elements.

His special “Inside,” created during the COVID-19 pandemic, received widespread acclaim for its introspective and innovative approach. Burnham’s comedy often addresses themes of mental health, internet culture, and the human experience, delivered with creativity and depth.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Make Happy,” “Inside.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Known for unique and creative content.

13. Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman, from New Hampshire, is known for her edgy and often controversial humor. She began her career in stand-up and quickly became known for her fearless approach to taboo subjects. Silverman has starred in her own TV show, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows.

Her comedy often blends dark humor with social commentary, challenging audiences to confront uncomfortable truths. Silverman is also an outspoken advocate for various social and political causes, using her platform to raise awareness and spark discussion.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “A Speck of Dust,” “We Are Miracles.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Outspoken, engaging with fans and promoting work.

14. Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais, from the UK, is a comedian, actor, and writer best known for creating “The Office.” His dry, often biting humor has made him a prominent figure in comedy. Gervais began his career in music before transitioning to comedy, where he found his true calling.

He has also hosted the Golden Globe Awards multiple times, known for his irreverent and controversial monologues. Gervais’s work often critiques celebrity culture, social norms, and political correctness, delivered with a sharp wit and fearless approach.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Humanity,” “SuperNature,” “After Life.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Engages with a large following, sharing candid views.

15. Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld, originally from New York, is a legendary comedian known for his observational humor. He began his career in the 1970s, performing in comedy clubs and on late-night shows. Seinfeld’s big break came with the creation of the iconic TV show “Seinfeld,” which became one of the most successful sitcoms of all time.

After the show, he continued his stand-up career and created the web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Seinfeld’s comedy focuses on the minutiae of everyday life, delivered with a clean and relatable style that has made him a household name.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” “23 Hours to Kill.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Shares insights from his career and connects with fans.

16. Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco, from Illinois, began his comedy career by performing at open mics and small clubs. His expressive, physical style of comedy quickly set him apart, and he gained a loyal following. Maniscalco’s comedy often revolves around his Italian-American heritage, family dynamics, and everyday observations.

He has released several successful comedy specials and performs sold-out shows at major venues. Maniscalco’s ability to animate his stories with vivid expressions and gestures has made him a standout performer in the comedy world.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Stay Hungry,” “Aren’t You Embarrassed?”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Shares comedic takes on everyday situations.

17. Iliza Shlesinger

Iliza Shlesinger, from Texas, is a comedian and actress known for her sharp wit and relatable humor. She won “Last Comic Standing” in 2008, which catapulted her into the spotlight. Shlesinger’s comedy often addresses the experiences of millennial women, relationships, and societal expectations.

She has released multiple successful comedy specials on Netflix and has also ventured into acting and writing. Shlesinger’s energetic delivery and keen observations have made her a favorite among comedy fans.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Elder Millennial,” “Unveiled,” “War Paint.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Engages with a large following, sharing humorous insights.

18. Michael Che

Michael Che, from New York, is a comedian, writer, and actor known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” He began his comedy career performing at open mics and quickly rose to prominence.

Che’s sharp, satirical humor and insightful commentary on social and political issues have made him a standout performer on SNL, where he co-anchors the “Weekend Update” segment. His comedy often addresses race, identity, and current events, delivered with a blend of humor and thought-provoking analysis.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Michael Che Matters,” “Weekend Update.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Known for insightful and provocative takes on social issues.

19. Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler, from New Jersey, is a comedian, actress, and author known for her outspoken and often controversial humor. She gained widespread recognition as the host of “Chelsea Lately,” a late-night talk show on E! Handler’s comedy often addresses personal experiences, social issues, and celebrity culture with a candid and irreverent style.

She has written several best-selling books and has released stand-up specials that showcase her bold and unfiltered approach to comedy. Handler is also an advocate for various social and political causes, using her platform to raise awareness and spark discussion.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Chelsea Does,” “Uganda Be Kidding Me: Live.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Highly active, sharing candid views and engaging with a large audience.

20. Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias, also known as Fluffy, is a comedian from California known for his relatable, family-friendly humor and engaging storytelling. He began his comedy career in the late 1990s and quickly gained popularity with his unique comedic style.

Iglesias’s comedy often revolves around his personal experiences, family life, and cultural background, delivered with a warm and engaging presence. He has released numerous successful comedy specials and performs sold-out shows around the world.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “I’m Not Fat… I’m Fluffy,” “Hot & Fluffy.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Known for humorous and engaging content, with a significant following online.

21. Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt, from Virginia, is a comedian, actor, and writer known for his witty, often dark humor. He began his comedy career in the late 1980s and has since become a respected figure in stand-up comedy.

Oswalt’s comedy often addresses personal experiences, societal issues, and the human condition with a blend of humor and insight. He has appeared in numerous films and TV shows and has released several acclaimed comedy specials. Oswalt is also known for his voice work in animated series and films.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Annihilation,” “Tragedy Plus Comedy Equals Time.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Very active, sharing thoughts on various topics and engaging with fans.

22. Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones, from Tennessee, is a comedian and actress known for her energetic and bold comedy style. She began her career performing stand-up in New York City and gained wider recognition with her work on “Saturday Night Live.”

Jones’s comedy often addresses personal experiences, social issues, and pop culture with a high-energy, no-holds-barred approach. She has also appeared in films like “Ghostbusters” and has released her own comedy specials.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Problem Child: Leslie Jones,” “Time Machine.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Known for outspoken and humorous posts, engaging with a large following.

23. Russell Peters

Russell Peters, from Canada, is a comedian known for his observational comedy and unique take on cultural stereotypes. He began his comedy career performing at open mics and quickly gained a global following. Peters’s comedy often addresses cultural differences, family dynamics, and social issues, delivered with humor and insight.

He has performed sold-out shows around the world and has released several successful comedy specials. Peters’s ability to connect with diverse audiences has made him one of the most popular comedians internationally.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Almost Famous,” “Notorious.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Engages with a large audience, known for his insightful and humorous content.

24. Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan, from New Jersey, is a comedian, podcast host, and commentator known for his thought-provoking humor and wide-ranging discussions on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” He began his comedy career in the late 1980s and gained recognition with his roles on TV shows like “NewsRadio” and as a commentator for the UFC.

Rogan’s comedy often addresses controversial topics, societal issues, and personal experiences, delivered with a mix of humor and critical analysis. His podcast has become one of the most popular in the world, featuring a diverse range of guests and discussions.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Triggered,” “Strange Times.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Known for influential podcast and engaging with millions of followers.

25. Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro, from Mississippi, is a comedian, writer, and actress known for her deadpan delivery and insightful, personal humor. She began her comedy career in the late 1990s and gained widespread acclaim with her candid stand-up performances. Notaro’s comedy often addresses personal experiences, health struggles, and societal issues with a blend of humor and vulnerability.

She has released several successful specials and has also ventured into acting and writing, creating the semi-autobiographical TV show “One Mississippi.” Notaro’s unique perspective and ability to find humor in difficult situations have made her a respected voice in comedy.

Major Achievements and Popular Specials: “Live,” “Happy to Be Here.”

Influence and Presence on Social Media: Active, sharing unique perspectives and engaging with fans.