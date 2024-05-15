30 It Ends With Us Quotes That Speak to the Heart

“It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover is a novel that has resonated deeply with readers, offering profound insights into love, resilience, and personal growth. Through its heartfelt narrative and compelling characters, the book presents powerful messages that linger long after the last page.

In this article, we will explore some of the most impactful “It Ends With Us” quotes. These quotes capture the essence of the story and its themes, providing inspiration and reflection for readers. Whether you’re a fan of the book or new to its magic, these quotes will speak to your heart and mind.

30 It Ends With Us Quotes

Image source: Pinterest

1. “I feel like everyone fakes who they really are, when deep down we’re all equal amounts of screwed up. Some of us are just better at hiding it than others.”

This quote highlights the universal struggle of masking our true selves and the internal chaos that many people experience. It suggests that everyone has flaws and struggles, but some are simply better at concealing them.

2. “There is no such thing as bad people. We’re all just people who sometimes do bad things.”

This quote challenges the notion of labeling people as inherently bad. Instead, it emphasizes that everyone is capable of making mistakes and that our actions do not define our entire being.

3. “No one is exclusively bad, nor is anyone exclusively good. Some are just forced to work harder at suppressing the bad.”

This quote reinforces the idea that everyone has both good and bad qualities. It suggests that some individuals must work harder to control their negative tendencies, reflecting the complexity of human nature.

4. “All humans make mistakes. What determines a person’s character aren’t the mistakes we make. It’s how we take those mistakes and turn them into lessons rather than excuses.”

This quote underscores the importance of learning from our mistakes rather than using them as excuses. It highlights that true character is revealed in how we handle and grow from our errors.

5. “Naked truths aren’t always pretty.”

This quote points out that the raw, unfiltered truth can be harsh and uncomfortable. It suggests that facing the reality of a situation, even when it’s unpleasant, is necessary for genuine understanding and growth.

6. “But sometimes you can’t control where your mind goes. You just have to train it not to go there anymore.”

This quote addresses the challenge of managing intrusive thoughts. It suggests that while we may not be able to control where our thoughts initially lead us, we can learn to redirect them through conscious effort.

7. “Life is a funny thing. We only get so many years to live it, so we have to do everything we can to make sure those years are as full as they can be. We shouldn’t waste time on things that might happen someday, or maybe even never.”

This quote encourages living life to the fullest and not wasting time on uncertainties. It emphasizes the importance of making the most of the present and not being bogged down by hypothetical future scenarios.

8. “Imagine all the people you meet in your life. There are so many. They come in like waves, trickling in and out with the tide. Some waves are much bigger and make more of an impact than others.”

This quote uses the metaphor of waves to describe the people we encounter throughout our lives. It suggests that while many people may pass through our lives, some leave a lasting impact, much like the largest waves on the shore.

9. “Maybe love isn’t something that comes full circle. It just ebbs and flows, in and out, just like the people in our lives.”

This quote reflects on the nature of love as something that changes and evolves over time. It compares love to the ebb and flow of tides, suggesting that it is not always constant but fluctuates.

10. “Just because we didn’t end up on the same wave, doesn’t mean we aren’t still a part of the same ocean.”

This quote acknowledges that even if two people do not end up together, they are still connected in some way. It highlights the idea of enduring connections despite changes in relationships.

11. “Sometimes even grown women need their mother’s comfort so we can just take a break from having to be strong all the time.”

This quote emphasizes the importance of seeking comfort and support, even as adults. It acknowledges that everyone, regardless of age, needs a respite from being strong and can benefit from the care of loved ones.

12. “And as hard as this choice is, we break the pattern before the pattern breaks us.”

This quote speaks to the difficulty of breaking harmful cycles. It emphasizes the necessity of making tough decisions to prevent further harm, highlighting the courage required to change destructive patterns.

13. “As his daughter, I loved him. But as a human, I hated him.”

This quote highlights the complex emotions involved in abusive family relationships. It reflects the conflict between familial love and the pain caused by harmful actions, illustrating the duality of feelings that can coexist.

14. “You are my wife. I’m supposed to be the one who protects you from the monsters. I’m not supposed to be one.”

Ryle’s admission of his failure in his role as a protector reveals his inner conflict and regret over his abusive actions, emphasizing the complexity of abuser-victim relationships.

15. “You’re only human. And as humans, we can’t expect to shoulder all of our pain. Sometimes we have to share it with the people who love us so we don’t come crashing down from the weight of it all.”

This quote underscores the importance of vulnerability and support systems, suggesting that sharing burdens with loved ones can prevent emotional breakdowns.

16. “Everyone deserves another chance. Especially the people who mean the most to you.”

This emphasizes the theme of forgiveness and the complexities involved in giving second chances to loved ones, despite past hurts.

17. “People spend so much time wondering why the women don’t leave. Where are all the people who wonder why the men are even abusive? Isn’t that where the only blame should be placed?”

This quote shifts the focus from victim-blaming to questioning the abuser’s actions, urging society to address the root cause of domestic violence.

18. “I love it when the night sky makes me feel insignificant. It puts my problems in perspective.”

This quote captures the humbling effect of nature. It suggests that the vastness of the universe can help put personal issues into perspective, fostering a sense of calm and clarity.

19. “I think that’s one of the biggest signs a person has matured—knowing how to appreciate things that matter to others, even if they don’t matter very much to you.”

This reflects emotional maturity and empathy, highlighting the importance of valuing others’ feelings and priorities.

20. “Preventing your heart from forgiving someone you love is actually a hell of a lot harder than simply forgiving them.”

This quote reveals the inner struggle of holding onto resentment and suggests that forgiveness, though difficult, can be a path to emotional freedom.

21. “Shouldn’t there be more distaste in our mouths for the abusers than for those who continue to love the abusers?”

This challenges societal judgment towards victims of abuse who stay with their abusers, calling for a shift in blame towards the abusers themselves.

22. “In the future… if by some miracle you ever find yourself in the position to fall in love again… fall in love with me.”

This heartfelt plea from Atlas represents enduring love and the hope for future reconciliation, capturing the essence of romantic longing.

23. “It’s not a person’s actions that hurt the most. It’s the love. If there was no love attached to the action, the pain would be a little easier to bear.”

This highlights the painful paradox where the intensity of love can amplify the hurt caused by betrayal or abuse, making it harder to heal.

24. “We all have a limit. What we’re willing to put up with before we break. When I married your father, I knew exactly what my limit was. But slowly… with every incident, my limit was pushed a little more. And a little more.”

Lily’s mother’s words reflect the gradual erosion of boundaries in abusive relationships, emphasizing how tolerance can be dangerously stretched over time.

25. “Brave and bold.”

Lily’s mother encourages her to be courageous, especially in the face of leaving an abusive relationship, reinforcing the theme of bravery in seeking a better life.

26. “And when you love someone, seeing them sad also makes you sad.”

This quote reflects the deep emotional connection in relationships. It illustrates how empathy and shared feelings can amplify the impact of emotions, particularly in the context of love.

27. “Sometimes it seems easier to just keep running in the same familiar circles, rather than facing the fear of jumping and possibly not landing on your feet.”

This quote discusses the comfort of familiarity versus the fear of the unknown. It suggests that people often stick to familiar routines to avoid the risks associated with change.

28. “I think about how sometimes, no matter how convinced you are that your life will turn out a certain way, all that certainty can be washed away with a simple change in tide.”

This quote reflects on the unpredictability of life. It underscores how sudden changes can alter our paths, reminding us of the importance of adaptability and resilience.

29. “We’ll still give them what they want, of course. But we’ll also give them what they don’t know they want.”

This quote highlights the dual nature of fulfilling expectations while also surprising others. It speaks to the complexity of relationships and the need to provide both comfort and growth.

30. “Don’t tempt the scorpion if you don’t want to get stung.”

This quote serves as a cautionary reminder about provoking danger. It underscores the importance of recognizing and respecting boundaries to avoid harmful consequences. By comparing a harmful situation to a scorpion’s sting, it highlights the need for careful, thoughtful actions to prevent unnecessary pain or conflict.