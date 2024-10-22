320+ Gangster Names for Boy Perfect for a Tough Persona

If you’re looking for a strong, edgy name for a boy, gangster names for boys offer a unique mix of toughness and charisma. These names draw inspiration from real-life mobsters, fictional characters, and street culture, making them stand out with an undeniable cool factor.

Whether you’re seeking something classic, modern, or even nickname-inspired, gangster names give off a bold and confident vibe. In this article, we’ll explore various categories of gangster names to help you find one that perfectly suits your little tough guy.

Classic Gangster Names

Classic gangster names are inspired by real-life mobsters and notorious figures from history. These names carry a sense of power, respect, and tradition, making them ideal for anyone looking for a strong, timeless name with deep roots.

Al – Inspired by infamous mobster Al Capone. Lucky – Named after Charles “Lucky” Luciano, a key figure in organized crime. Bugsy – Bugsy Siegel, a notorious mobster known for developing Las Vegas. Meyer – Meyer Lansky, a major influence in the Mafia. Frankie – A common name linked to various mobsters. Vito – A classic name inspired by The Godfather character, Vito Corleone. Dutch – Dutch Schultz, a famous 1920s mobster. Carlo – Carlo Gambino, a key figure in the Mafia. Tony – Popularized by The Sopranos character, Tony Soprano. Benny – Benny Siegel, linked to Bugsy Siegel. Salvatore – Common Italian Mafia name, meaning savior. Joey – Linked to Joseph Bonanno, a Mafia boss. Johnny – A tough name associated with multiple crime figures. Tommy – Inspired by real-life mobster Tommy DeSimone. Sam – Sam Giancana, a major mob boss in Chicago. Paulie – Inspired by The Sopranos character Paulie Gualtieri. Gino – Italian gangster name with a tough edge. Nicky – Named after Nicky Scarfo, an American mobster. Louie – Popular in gangster circles, representing Louis Lepke. Sonny – Inspired by Sonny Corleone from The Godfather. Angelo – Linked to Angelo Bruno, a Mafia boss. Vinny – A classic Italian name with mob connections. Mickey – Popular name associated with gangster Mickey Cohen. Rocco – A strong, tough Italian name often linked with mobsters. Dino – Tough Italian-American name. Ralphie – Inspired by Ralph Cifaretto from The Sopranos. Carmine – Carmine Galante, a feared Mafia boss. Dominic – A strong Mafia name linked to Dominic Napolitano. Emilio – An old-school, tough name with Italian roots. Enzo – Short for Vincenzo, popular in Italian-American circles. Aldo – Strong Italian name, fits with Mafia tradition. Guido – Classic Italian name, often linked with organized crime. Massimo – A tough Italian name meaning “the greatest.” Luigi – A classic, traditional Italian name. Franco – Common in Italy, meaning “free man.” Cosmo – Strong, Italian-sounding name meaning order and beauty. Lorenzo – Popular in Mafia circles, meaning “crowned with laurel.” Fabio – Strong Italian name often linked to strength. Lenny – Common gangster name with a streetwise edge. Marco – Classic name with mob ties. Stefano – A Mafia-inspired name meaning “crown.” Alfredo – Linked to toughness, meaning “wise counselor.” Mario – Another strong Italian name linked to power. Bruno – Linked to Angelo Bruno, a Mafia boss. Cesare – Powerful Italian name meaning “head of hair.” Sergio – A tough-sounding name with Italian roots. Tino – A short, strong name of Italian origin. Gennaro – A classic Mafia name from Italian origins.

Fictional Gangster Names

Fictional gangster names bring a cinematic flair to the table, inspired by legendary characters from popular movies and TV shows. These names evoke drama and intensity, perfect for those seeking a larger-than-life persona.

Michael – From The Godfather’s Michael Corleone. Nino – Tough character name from The Godfather. Henry – Based on Henry Hill from Goodfellas. Jimmy – Jimmy Conway from Goodfellas. Luca – Named after Luca Brasi from The Godfather. Donnie – Based on Donnie Brasco. Fredo – A weaker brother from The Godfather. Hyman – Hyman Roth, a crime figure from The Godfather II. Frank – From Scarface and other gangster films. Vincent – Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction. Jules – Jules Winnfield from Pulp Fiction. Moe – Moe Greene from The Godfather. Carlito – Carlito’s Way, a classic crime character. Silvio – Silvio Dante from The Sopranos. Christopher – Christopher Moltisanti from The Sopranos. Ralph – Ralph Cifaretto from The Sopranos. Richie – Richie Aprile from The Sopranos. Big Pussy – Iconic name from The Sopranos. Furio – A fierce enforcer in The Sopranos. Phil – Phil Leotardo from The Sopranos. Jackie – Jackie Aprile from The Sopranos. Hector – Hector Salamanca from Breaking Bad. Nacho – Nacho Varga from Better Call Saul. Lalo – Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Gustavo – Gustavo Fring, Breaking Bad. Tuco – Tuco Salamanca, Breaking Bad. Lefty – Donnie Brasco’s Lefty Ruggiero. Junior – Junior Soprano from The Sopranos. Bobby – Bobby Baccalieri from The Sopranos.

Modern Gangster-Inspired Names

Modern gangster-inspired names combine toughness with contemporary cool. These names reflect the edginess of today’s street culture, offering a stylish yet strong identity for anyone seeking a bold, modern name.

Blaze – Represents intensity and a fearless nature. Maverick – Independent, someone who doesn’t follow the rules. Knox – A strong, modern name with a tough edge. Diesel – Powerful, linked to strength and energy. Jax – Short, bold, and modern-sounding. Axel – Tough and edgy, with a cool vibe. Ryder – Represents a free spirit or rebel. Gage – Cool and strong with a modern feel. Zane – Mysterious and edgy, modern. Colt – Tough and associated with power. Duke – Classic, with a sense of royalty and strength. Stone – Solid, powerful, and strong. Gunner – A bold, modern name linked to strength. Cruz – A cool, edgy name with international flair. Dash – Quick, energetic, and modern. Nash – Strong and modern with a cool edge. Hunter – Represents toughness and determination. Jet – Fast, sleek, and modern-sounding. Cade – Short, bold, and modern. Tyson – Strong, linked to toughness (e.g., Mike Tyson). Drake – Cool, powerful, and associated with the famous rapper. Cash – Represents wealth and street smarts. Chase – Active, energetic, and modern. Ace – Strong and bold, often a nickname for a leader. Zander – Modern, with an edgy sound. Phoenix – Symbolizes rebirth and strength. Rebel – Represents independence and a tough persona. Ransom – Edgy, linked to danger and power. Brody – Cool, modern, and tough. Slade – Dark, mysterious, and edgy. Ryker – Modern, tough-sounding name. Jett – Fast and sleek, associated with power. Hawk – Fierce, linked to precision and strength. Zeke – Bold, modern, and cool-sounding. Ranger – Represents a protector or leader. Deacon – Strong, with a sense of authority. Griff – Short and tough, modern. Storm – Powerful, linked to nature’s strength. Kade – Modern, tough, and cool. Jagger – Edgy and bold, inspired by Mick Jagger. Axton – Strong, modern, and unique.

Nickname-Style Gangster Names

Short, catchy, and powerful, nickname-style gangster names pack a punch. They often reflect personality traits, giving off an aura of streetwise confidence and toughness without needing too many syllables.

Spike – Sharp and tough-sounding, often used as a nickname. Boss – Denotes leadership and authority. Viper – Represents danger and speed. Rocky – Linked to strength, inspired by the famous boxer. Blade – Tough and edgy, sharp and dangerous. Butch – A classic tough-guy nickname. Buzz – Energetic and short, with an edge. Tex – Cool, tough, and associated with the Wild West. Doc – A nickname with an intellectual and authoritative feel. T-Bone – Represents toughness and strength. Big Al – Denotes size and power, inspired by Al Capone. Slim – A classic nickname for someone lean and tough. Sly – Sneaky and clever, inspired by Sylvester Stallone. Chip – Short and cool, a casual nickname. Knuckles – Represents toughness and fighting ability. Tiny – Ironically used for big, tough guys. Scarface – Inspired by the iconic gangster film. Ice – Cool and calm under pressure. Tank – Strong, large, and tough. Moose – Large and powerful, often used for big guys. Shorty – A classic nickname, often ironically used. Snake – Stealthy and dangerous, tough persona. Rip – Short and tough, associated with violence. Bullet – Fast, dangerous, and edgy. Razor – Sharp, tough, and dangerous. Bones – Represents toughness, often used for lean guys. Bear – Big, strong, and powerful. Mugsy – A classic gangster nickname. Donny – Casual and tough-sounding. Joker – Represents a playful yet dangerous persona. Kingpin – The leader, associated with power and control. Reaper – Represents death and danger. Hammer – Strong, representing force and power. Mad Dog – Wild, dangerous, and tough. Red – Often linked to fiery, passionate personalities. Flash – Fast and flashy, bold persona.

Mafia-Inspired Names

Mafia-inspired names are often rooted in Italian heritage, exuding power, loyalty, and a rich cultural legacy. These names are steeped in tradition and history, associated with leadership and respect in the underworld.

Giovanni – A classic Italian name, meaning “God is gracious,” linked to Mafia history. Paolo – Traditional Italian name often associated with toughness. Raffaele – Strong name, meaning “God has healed,” popular in Italian culture. Matteo – Tough and rooted in Italian tradition, meaning “gift of God.” Gaetano – Linked to Southern Italian roots, meaning “from Gaeta.” Fabrizio – A classic, strong name meaning “craftsman.” Donato – Means “given by God,” often associated with mobsters. Giancarlo – Italian, meaning “God is gracious.” A strong, authoritative name. Roberto – Popular Italian name meaning “bright fame.” Giuseppe – A common Italian name, linked to historical figures. Leonardo – Meaning “brave lion,” evoking strength and leadership. Adriano – Italian name derived from the Adriatic Sea, tough and classic. Tito – Strong, short, and tough, linked to Mafia culture. Cosimo – Means “order, decency,” giving it a classic Mafia feel. Francesco – A popular Italian name meaning “free man.” Umberto – Italian for “bright warrior,” conveying toughness. Federico – Italian for “peaceful ruler,” tough with a gentle side. Santo – Meaning “saint,” an ironic name used in the Mafia world. Vittorio – Italian for “victorious,” symbolizing strength. Salvo – Means “saved,” a classic tough Mafia name. Valentino – A strong name, popular in Italian culture, meaning “strong, healthy.” Piero – Means “stone,” a tough name with a solid foundation. Santino – Linked to The Godfather, representing power and leadership. Rosario – A unique Italian name linked to the mob. Luciano – Famous Mafia name, means “light,” often linked to Lucky Luciano. Riccardo – Italian for “brave ruler,” a strong, tough name. Manuele – Derived from “God is with us,” exuding power. Pino – A short, tough nickname used in Italian circles. Nicola – Means “victory of the people,” a strong, masculine name.

1920s Prohibition-Era Names

Names from the 1920s Prohibition era capture the spirit of an exciting and tumultuous time in American history. Linked to bootleggers, speakeasies, and organized crime, these names are full of vintage charm and ruggedness.

Eddie – Common in the 1920s, often linked to prohibition gangsters. Charlie – Popularized by figures like Charles “Lucky” Luciano. Fred – A classic name from the prohibition era, tough and respected. George – Linked to bootleggers during the prohibition period. Billy – Short and tough, a common name among 1920s gangsters. Max – Strong, bold name popular in the prohibition era. Pete – Short, tough, and used by various prohibition figures. Clyde – Famous from the duo Bonnie and Clyde, a gangster staple. Sal – Short for Salvatore, linked to mobsters and prohibition figures. Leo – Strong, bold, and popular in the 1920s underworld. Jack – Popularized by figures like Jack “Legs” Diamond. Don – Tough, short name linked to prohibition-era figures. Nick – Common in the 1920s, associated with the criminal underworld. Paul – A common gangster name during the prohibition era. Vic – Short, tough, and popular in gangster circles. Lou – Classic tough-guy name during the 1920s. Buster – Popular nickname during the roaring twenties, representing strength. Whitey – A nickname given to tough gangsters during the prohibition era. Chico – Short, tough, and often associated with the underworld. Vinnie – Short for Vincent, a classic gangster name from the prohibition era. Harry – Linked to tough, streetwise figures during the 1920s.

Street Gang Names

Street gang names exude raw toughness and a rebellious edge, often associated with street culture and inner-city life. These names are bold, fearless, and perfect for those seeking an urban, commanding presence.

Trey – A bold, modern name, commonly used in street culture. King – Represents leadership, authority, and power in street gangs. Darnell – A tough-sounding name popular in urban settings. Malik – Meaning “king” or “ruler,” a popular name in street gangs. DeShawn – Strong, modern, and often linked to street gang culture. Rico – Tough and streetwise, often used as a nickname in gangs. Dre – Short, cool, and street-smart name. Cutter – Tough and dangerous, often used in street culture. Jayden – Modern, bold name linked to the streets. Biggie – A nickname for large figures, inspired by Biggie Smalls. Ghost – Represents stealth, mystery, and power in the streets. Kane – A tough, modern name used in street gangs. Taz – Bold and quick, often used in street gang circles. Dagger – Represents danger and toughness in street culture. Killa – Bold, often linked to dangerous personas in street gangs. Renzo – Modern and tough, commonly linked to urban settings. Torch – Represents fire and passion, often used in gang culture. Slayer – Strong and dangerous, often used as a nickname in street gangs. Wolf – Represents fierceness and leadership in the streets. Savage – A bold name linked to power and ferocity in street gangs.

International Gangster Names

International gangster names draw inspiration from notorious figures worldwide, offering a unique cultural flair. These names are bold and exotic, giving off a sense of global influence and strength.

Pablo – Inspired by Pablo Escobar, a notorious cartel leader. Raoul – A strong, international name linked to power. Jorge – Popular in Latin American gangster circles. Carlos – Linked to Carlos Lehder, a drug cartel leader. Diego – Strong, popular name in Latin American crime organizations. Manuel – A classic Latin American name often associated with power. Santiago – Popular name in Hispanic culture, linked to leadership. Miguel – Classic, strong name used in international crime circles. Enrique – Strong, bold, and popular in Latin culture. Julio – Tough and bold, commonly linked to power. Andres – International name linked to strength and leadership. Fernando – Strong, popular in both Spain and Latin America. Luis – Common, powerful name in Hispanic gangster circles. Alejandro – Tough and popular in Latin American culture. Rafael – Bold, strong, and international. Cesar – Tough name inspired by Julius Caesar, often linked to leadership. Armando – Represents strength and power, often seen in Latin crime. Joaquin – Linked to the famous cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Juan – Popular, strong name in Latin American crime syndicates. Felipe – A classic name, often linked to leadership in crime organizations. Ricardo – A strong, international name meaning “brave ruler.” Salvador – Linked to both Latin American crime and strength. Ernesto – Represents seriousness and strength. Esteban – A strong, popular name in international gangster circles. Gabriel – A bold, powerful name, linked to leadership. Mateo – Classic name meaning “gift of God,” often seen in Latin culture. Antonio – Popular in Spain and Latin America, linked to power. Vicente – Strong name meaning “conquering,” used internationally. Tomas – Popular and strong in both Spain and Latin America. Javier – A bold name linked to international strength. Alonso – Strong, often linked to leadership in Spain and Latin America. Jesus – Popular in Hispanic culture, often linked to strong leadership. Lucas – Tough, short, and popular across Latin American culture. Ivan – Strong, commonly linked to Eastern European gangs. Mariano – Strong name used in international crime organizations. Victor – Represents victory and37. Raul – Strong name, often associated with power in Latin American circles. Dani – A short, international name commonly seen in Hispanic culture. Pepe – A playful yet strong name in Spanish-speaking countries. Ruben – Popular and strong across Latin American cultures. Beto – A short, bold name often used in Latin America.

Old-School Tough Guy Names

Old-school tough guy names harken back to a time when simplicity and strength were key. These names are straightforward, no-nonsense, and full of grit, perfect for someone who values tradition and resilience.

Bruno – Tough and strong, often used for a large, intimidating figure. Gus – A solid, traditional tough guy name. Rex – Bold and strong, like a king. Hank – A short, no-nonsense tough guy name. Buck – Rugged, old-school toughness. Clint – Inspired by Clint Eastwood, symbolizing toughness. Rusty – Gritty and rough around the edges. Chuck – A no-nonsense, all-American tough guy name. Bo – Short and strong, classic tough name. Earl – Old-school and tough, linked to strong personas. Joe – Simple, strong, and traditional. Leon – Strong, linked to a lion-like figure. Roy – Old-school, simple, and tough. Vince – A bold name often linked to toughness. Chester – A classic name with a tough, resilient edge. Gene – Old-fashioned and strong, linked to resilience. Wes – A short, classic name with strength. Floyd – Old-school and tough, commonly seen in older generations. Archie – Traditional, but with a tough persona. Ted – Simple, strong, and no-nonsense. Marvin – Rugged and tough with old-school roots. Walt – Old-fashioned, representing strength and resilience. Reggie – A name with a strong, classic feel. Artie – Short for Arthur, a tough old-school name. Ernie – Gritty and old-school, linked to strength. Monty – Tough, old-fashioned name with authority. Morris – Classic, resilient name. Bernie – Old-school, with a strong and resilient tone.

Gangster Nicknames

Unique gangster nicknames take boldness to the next level. These monikers often represent personal traits or achievements, making them perfect for anyone looking for a name that truly stands out in a crowd.