20 Family Reunion Games to Bring Everyone Together

Family reunions are special times when relatives come together to reconnect and create lasting memories. One of the best ways to ensure everyone has a great time is by playing family reunion games. These games can break the ice, foster connections, and entertain guests of all ages.

Whether you’re planning an outdoor picnic or an indoor gathering, incorporating fun and engaging games can make your reunion unforgettable. In this article, we’ll explore 20 exciting family reunion games that will bring everyone together and make your event a hit.

Outdoor Games

1. Sack Race

Participants hop to the finish line while standing inside a burlap sack. This classic game is perfect for the outdoors, encouraging physical activity and plenty of laughter as participants try to keep their balance while racing to the end. Sack races are easy to set up and require minimal equipment, making them ideal for large gatherings.

They bring out the competitive spirit in a fun and inclusive way, allowing both kids and adults to participate and cheer each other on. The joy of watching family members hop and stumble their way to the finish line is priceless, and it’s a fantastic way to start or end a day of outdoor activities.

Props Needed : Burlap sacks

: Burlap sacks Number of Players: 4 or more

2. Tug of War

Two teams pull on opposite ends of a sturdy rope, trying to drag the other team across a designated line. This game is ideal for building team spirit and friendly competition. Ensure the ground is soft to prevent injuries and that the teams are balanced in terms of strength. Tug of war fosters teamwork and unity among family members.

It’s a game that everyone can understand and enjoy, regardless of age, and it often results in lots of laughter and memorable moments. The sight of family members digging their heels into the ground, faces red with effort, as they pull with all their might is a classic family reunion highlight.

Props Needed : Burlap sacks

: Burlap sacks Number of Players: 4 or more

3. Water Balloon Toss

Pairs of players stand facing each other, tossing a water balloon back and forth. After each successful catch, they take a step back. The game continues until the balloon breaks, with the last pair standing declared the winners. This game is refreshing and fun, especially on a hot day, and encourages teamwork and coordination.

Water balloon toss is great for cooling off and having fun in the sun. It’s a simple game that brings together all ages, making it a perfect activity for a family reunion. The thrill of catching the balloon, the suspense as it travels through the air, and the splash when it finally bursts are moments that will be remembered long after the reunion is over.

Props Needed : Water balloons

: Water balloons Number of Players: 4 or more (pairs of players)

4. Frisbee Golf

Create a makeshift course using hula hoops or other targets placed at varying distances and positions. Players take turns throwing a frisbee, aiming to land it within the targets with the fewest throws possible. Frisbee golf combines skill, strategy, and outdoor activity, making it suitable for family members of all ages.

It’s easy to set up in a park or large backyard and encourages light-hearted competition and physical exercise. The game can be made as challenging or as simple as you like, and it’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors while engaging in a fun and interactive activity. Each successful throw brings a sense of achievement and adds to the overall enjoyment of the day.

Props Needed : Frisbees, hula hoops or other targets

: Frisbees, hula hoops or other targets Number of Players: 2 or more

Indoor Games

1. Charades

Players take turns acting out a word or phrase without speaking, while their team tries to guess what it is. Charades is a fantastic game for fostering creativity and quick thinking. It can be customized with different categories to suit the interests of your family. Charades encourages interaction and laughter, making it perfect for breaking the ice and bringing family members closer together.

It’s a versatile game that can be played anywhere and requires no special equipment. The hilarity that ensues as family members try to convey complex ideas through gestures alone often results in unforgettable moments and inside jokes that last long after the game is over.

Props Needed : None (optional: pre-written cards with words or phrases)

: None (optional: pre-written cards with words or phrases) Number of Players: 4 or more

2. Board Games

Classic board games like Monopoly, Scrabble, and Candy Land offer something for everyone. Setting up multiple tables with different games allows family members to choose what they like best and engage in friendly competition. Board games provide structured fun and can accommodate various skill levels and interests.

They are great for long indoor sessions, fostering strategic thinking, and creating opportunities for conversation and bonding. The strategic maneuvers in Monopoly, the wordplay in Scrabble, and the nostalgic fun of Candy Land make for a diverse and engaging experience that can be enjoyed by family members of all ages.

Props Needed : Board games (Monopoly, Scrabble, Candy Land, etc.)

: Board games (Monopoly, Scrabble, Candy Land, etc.) Number of Players: 2 or more per game

3. Pictionary

In this drawing game, players sketch a word or phrase while their team guesses what it is. Pictionary can be hilarious, especially when players attempt to draw complex words or phrases. It’s a wonderful way to tap into artistic skills and have a good laugh. Pictionary promotes teamwork and creativity.

It’s a game that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, making it perfect for family reunions where diverse age groups are present. The often amusing and unexpected interpretations of drawings can lead to lots of laughs and memorable moments, making it a game that everyone looks forward to playing.

Props Needed : Paper, markers, timer

: Paper, markers, timer Number of Players: 4 or more

4. Bingo

A simple yet exciting game of chance where players mark off numbers on their cards as they are called out, aiming to complete a row, column, or diagonal. Bingo is easy to set up and can be enjoyed by all ages, making it perfect for mixed-age groups.

Bingo is inclusive and requires no physical activity, making it accessible for everyone, including elderly family members. It’s a game that can be played in large groups, ensuring everyone is engaged and having fun. The anticipation as each number is called and the excitement of shouting “Bingo!” create a lively and enjoyable atmosphere.

Props Needed : Bingo cards, markers, bingo cage or number caller

: Bingo cards, markers, bingo cage or number caller Number of Players: 4 or more

Games for Kids

1. Duck Duck Goose

Children sit in a circle while one child walks around tapping others on the head, saying “duck” until they choose someone to be the “goose.” The goose must then chase the tapper around the circle. This game is great for young children, promoting physical activity and quick reflexes.

Duck Duck Goose is simple to understand and requires no equipment, making it ideal for keeping young children entertained during family gatherings. It encourages physical activity and helps children burn off energy. The excitement and laughter as children run around the circle make it a favorite at family reunions.

Props Needed : None

: None Number of Players: 6 or more

2. Pin the Tail on the Donkey

Blindfolded players attempt to pin a paper tail onto a picture of a donkey. It’s a timeless party game that tests coordination and spatial awareness while providing plenty of giggles. This game is easy to set up and play, and it’s always a hit with children.

It creates a fun and playful atmosphere, allowing kids to participate in a structured activity. The challenge of pinning the tail in the correct spot, and the laughter that ensues when it ends up in the wrong place, make this game a delightful addition to any family reunion.

Props Needed : Donkey poster, paper tails, blindfold

: Donkey poster, paper tails, blindfold Number of Players: 4 or more

3. Scavenger Hunt

Create a list of items for children to find around the reunion site. This game encourages exploration and teamwork. You can make the hunt educational by including nature-related items or fun facts about each item.

Scavenger hunts keep children engaged and active, allowing them to explore their surroundings and work together. It’s a great way to keep kids busy and entertained during the reunion. The thrill of searching for hidden items and the satisfaction of finding them make scavenger hunts a popular choice for family gatherings.

Props Needed : List of items, bags or containers for collecting items

: List of items, bags or containers for collecting items Number of Players: 4 or more

4. Musical Chairs

Set up chairs in a circle, one fewer than the number of players. As music plays, children walk around the chairs, and when the music stops, they must find a seat. The player left standing is out, and one chair is removed for the next round.

This game is energetic and promotes listening skills and quick movements. Musical chairs is a high-energy game that children love. It’s simple to organize and play, making it a perfect addition to any family reunion. The suspense and excitement as the music stops and children scramble for a seat create a lively and fun atmosphere.

Props Needed : Chairs, music player

: Chairs, music player Number of Players: 5 or more

Games for Adults

1. Trivia

Prepare trivia questions on various topics, such as history, pop culture, sports, or family history. This game encourages mental sharpness and can lead to interesting conversations and friendly debates. Divide participants into teams to make it more competitive.

Trivia games engage the mind and spark conversations. They are perfect for bringing together adults who enjoy a bit of competition and intellectual challenge. The diverse range of questions ensures that everyone can contribute, making it a fun and inclusive activity.

Props Needed : Trivia questions, scorecards

: Trivia questions, scorecards Number of Players: 4 or more

2. Card Games

Games like Poker, Bridge, and Rummy provide a relaxed yet competitive atmosphere. Card games are perfect for smaller groups looking to engage in strategy and skill. They offer a great way to unwind and socialize.

Card games are timeless and versatile, appealing to a wide range of adults. They promote strategic thinking and offer a relaxing way to spend time together. The mix of skill, luck, and strategy involved in card games makes them a favorite at family reunions, providing opportunities for both serious competition and casual fun.

Props Needed : Decks of cards, poker chips (if playing poker)

: Decks of cards, poker chips (if playing poker) Number of Players: 2 or more per game

3. Murder Mystery

Assign participants different roles and have them work together to solve a fictional murder case. This game can be as elaborate or simple as you want, depending on your preparation. It’s ideal for engaging imaginations and encouraging collaborative problem-solving.

Murder mystery games provide an immersive experience that fosters teamwork and creativity. They are a unique and engaging way to bring adults together for a memorable activity. The intrigue and suspense of solving the mystery, combined with the fun of role-playing, make this game a standout choice for family gatherings.

Props Needed : Decks of cards, poker chips (if playing poker)

: Decks of cards, poker chips (if playing poker) Number of Players: 2 or more per game

4. Name That Tune

Play short clips of songs, and participants must guess the title and artist. This game can be tailored to different music genres to suit everyone’s tastes and is a fun way to reminisce about favorite songs and artists. Name That Tune combines music and nostalgia, making it a hit with adults who enjoy music.

It’s an entertaining way to test music knowledge and spark lively discussions about favorite tunes. The challenge of identifying songs and the joy of hearing familiar favorites make this game a fun and engaging activity.

Props Needed : Music clips, music player

: Music clips, music player Number of Players: 4 or more

Mixed-Age Games

1. Family Feud

Based on the popular TV show, family members compete to answer survey questions. This game is entertaining for all ages and encourages teamwork and quick thinking. Prepare questions ahead of time that are relevant to your family for added fun.

Family Feud is inclusive and engaging, making it suitable for participants of all ages. It promotes friendly competition and cooperation, fostering a sense of unity and excitement. The fast-paced nature of the game and the challenge of thinking on your feet make it a crowd-pleaser.

Props Needed : Music clips, music player

: Music clips, music player Number of Players: 4 or more

2. Relay Races

Set up various relay race challenges that involve passing batons, balancing eggs on spoons, or three-legged races. These races are fun and encourage teamwork, coordination, and friendly competition. Relay races are energetic and inclusive, allowing family members to work together and support each other.

They are great for encouraging physical activity and creating shared experiences. The excitement of racing against the clock and the fun of cheering on teammates make relay races a highlight of any family reunion.

Props Needed : Batons, eggs and spoons, ropes for three-legged race

: Batons, eggs and spoons, ropes for three-legged race Number of Players: 6 or more (teams of 3 or more)

3. Guess Who?

A game where participants ask yes or no questions to figure out the identity of a person, place, or thing written on a card. It’s simple enough for kids but still engaging for adults, promoting deductive reasoning and communication skills.

Guess Who? is easy to set up and play, making it accessible for all ages. It encourages interaction and critical thinking, making it a perfect game for mixed-age groups. The satisfaction of guessing correctly and the fun of asking clever questions make it an enjoyable game for everyone.

Props Needed : Cards with names of people, places, or things

: Cards with names of people, places, or things Number of Players: 4 or more

4. Talent Show

Encourage family members to showcase their talents, whether it’s singing, dancing, magic tricks, or comedy. This game celebrates everyone’s unique skills and provides entertainment for all. It’s a great way to create lasting memories and appreciate each other’s talents.

A talent show highlights the unique abilities of family members, fostering pride and support. It’s a fun and engaging way to celebrate individuality and bring the family closer together. The joy of watching loved ones perform and the applause and encouragement from the audience make the talent show a memorable part of the reunion.